Heather's Blueberry Chicken Stir Fry
This tangy, sweet, and savory recipe is excellent for either a stir fry sauce or a lovely salad dressing. This was thrown together in an effort to use blueberries that had failed to make it into dessert...and thus this tasty dish is born!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
For a pretty presentation, serve with orange slices!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
673 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 104.4g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 29.3mg; sodium 666.9mg. Full Nutrition