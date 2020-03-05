Heather's Blueberry Chicken Stir Fry

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars I had this for dinner tonight and enjoyed it. I didnt have peach preserves.. used sugar free raspberry. Added more chicken. For my tastes it needed another shake of soy sauce on top. I have leftovers.. yay Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars We substituted mixed veggies for white onion zucchini and cabbage. Instead of peach preserves we used fresh sliced peaches and served it over white rice with coconut oil. This was THE biggest hit with the entire family - adults and kids alike! It's DEFINITELY a do-over! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Sooo Yummy!!! My kids loved it and its def a great way to use up extra blueberries which i have everytime i go to costco

Rating: 4 stars I tried this twice and while we enjoyed it both times it just lacked that spark that spoke to us. The time we used a peach-jalapeno jam was our favorite

Rating: 4 stars The flavor is great. The visuals are ridiculously unappealing. It ends up kind of a brownish purple. My husband had two helpings. He loved it. He just couldn't look at it.

Rating: 5 stars This recipe sounded so interesting..a blueberry sauce! I had a huge pack of blueberries and the reviews were good so I had to try it...I shouldn't rate the recipe since I didn't stick to the actual ingredients but I'm rating the concept of the recipe which was was very good. I found a blueberry/ginger jelly which I used instead of the peach preserves and actual ginger. I thought the sauce was a little too sweet. I'm thinking the next time I make this which there will be a next time I will add half this jelly and half hot pepper jelly to up the spiciness. I'm sure you could use any jam/jelly you like. It was really quick and easy to throw together and a healthy meal. Definitely worth a try