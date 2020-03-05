Heather's Blueberry Chicken Stir Fry

Rating: 4.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This tangy, sweet, and savory recipe is excellent for either a stir fry sauce or a lovely salad dressing. This was thrown together in an effort to use blueberries that had failed to make it into dessert...and thus this tasty dish is born!

By creaturecomfort

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place garlic, blueberries, peach preserves, sesame oil, mustard, vinegar, sugar, and soy sauce in a blender; cover and blend until smooth.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over high heat; cook and stir chicken and mushrooms until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, about 7 minutes. Stir in ginger, garlic salt, and black pepper; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Toss green onions and mixed vegetables with chicken; pour blueberry sauce over vegetable mixture. Continue cooking on medium-high heat until sauce comes to a boil, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cook until vegetables are tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and allow sauce to cool for 3 minutes. Serve over brown rice and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Cook's Note:

For a pretty presentation, serve with orange slices!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
673 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 104.4g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 29.3mg; sodium 666.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2012
I had this for dinner tonight and enjoyed it. I didnt have peach preserves.. used sugar free raspberry. Added more chicken. For my tastes it needed another shake of soy sauce on top. I have leftovers.. yay Read More
Helpful
(5)
Vicki Sparrow
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2015
We substituted mixed veggies for white onion zucchini and cabbage. Instead of peach preserves we used fresh sliced peaches and served it over white rice with coconut oil. This was THE biggest hit with the entire family - adults and kids alike! It's DEFINITELY a do-over! Read More
Helpful
(1)
melamont
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2012
Sooo Yummy!!! My kids loved it and its def a great way to use up extra blueberries which i have everytime i go to costco Read More
Keeli
Rating: 4 stars
06/22/2013
I tried this twice and while we enjoyed it both times it just lacked that spark that spoke to us. The time we used a peach-jalapeno jam was our favorite Read More
jilliancamp
Rating: 4 stars
07/22/2014
The flavor is great. The visuals are ridiculously unappealing. It ends up kind of a brownish purple. My husband had two helpings. He loved it. He just couldn't look at it. Read More
SharonC
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2019
This recipe sounded so interesting..a blueberry sauce! I had a huge pack of blueberries and the reviews were good so I had to try it...I shouldn't rate the recipe since I didn't stick to the actual ingredients but I'm rating the concept of the recipe which was was very good. I found a blueberry/ginger jelly which I used instead of the peach preserves and actual ginger. I thought the sauce was a little too sweet. I'm thinking the next time I make this which there will be a next time I will add half this jelly and half hot pepper jelly to up the spiciness. I'm sure you could use any jam/jelly you like. It was really quick and easy to throw together and a healthy meal. Definitely worth a try Read More
Gail Clapp Becker Bolz
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2020
My husband and I loved this. I have made this several times using peach preserve, raspberry jam and also tried sugar-free strawberry jam. The sugar free was not good so went back to the raspberry jam and found this was the best. Making this again tonight. Read More
