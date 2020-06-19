Lighter Chocolate Milkshake

12 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This tastes just like a real chocolate ice cream shake and can be made soy and dairy free! Substitute almond butter or cashew butter for peanut butter; omit agave syrup if banana is extremely ripe.

By Love2CookMommy

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend coconut milk, banana, cocoa powder, peanut butter, agave syrup, and ice cubes in a blender until smooth and slushy; pour into glasses and serve.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to change type of milks, omit peanut butter, etc. This recipe was made to show a lighter version.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 29.1g; sodium 53.7mg. Full Nutrition
