Lighter Chocolate Milkshake

I used one packet Truvia instead of the agave syrup only because I don't have that on hand. I also used a frozen banana instead of using ice in this "shake". Dude. This was SO good. I definitely wanted more peanut butter flavor, I'll double it next time. And there will be a next time.
I used one packet Truvia instead of the agave syrup only because I don't have that on hand. I also used a frozen banana instead of using ice in this "shake". Dude. This was SO good. I definitely wanted more peanut butter flavor, I'll double it next time. And there will be a next time.
I made this today with lite coconut milk and almond butter. My banana was very ripe yet we (my husband and I) felt that the bitterness of the unsweetened chocolate was too strong and we had to add more agave to sweeten it up. We hardly ever add any kind of sweeteners to smoothies and shakes because we like to get all the sweetness from the fruit(s) we use. Because of the unsweetened chocolate, we had to up the sweetener quite a bit. Otherwise, it was good.
This kind of reminded me of a peanut butter chocolate icy. I followed the recipe, the best I could, but made a couple of changes. I used a frozen banana, because it was what I had. I try to watch cholesterol, so I did 2 Tblsp. of coconut cream and the rest in sweetended vanilla soy milk. For a thicker drink, use a frozen banana and not so much liquid. I have made similar drinks in the past, kind of like this, that are chocolate and dairy free. The added protein and fiber is always good thing.
I wanted more than a banana for breakfast and I knew I had coconut milk so entered them into the "ingredients" option. This recipe came up. I'm lactose and gluten intolerant so it was perfect. I used almond butter and honey., adding an egg white for extra protein.simple & great recipe! Thanks!!
I made this (while it was blizzarding outside...?) and loved it! I made a few modifications however: I used almond milk (unsweetened), and put 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder in + 1 Tbsp. hot chocolate mix. I loved the texture and flavour. A great drink for a hot day... or a cold one, in my case. :- )
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.