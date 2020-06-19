Easy and Quick Strawberry Summer Salad
Senga landscape architect and her chef husband David celebrate the first days of summer with an easy strawberry summer salad recipe using ingredients from their own edible green roof!
Senga landscape architect and her chef husband David celebrate the first days of summer with an easy strawberry summer salad recipe using ingredients from their own edible green roof!
Great base recipe. I spiralized and marinated my cucumbers in the dressing with fresh chopped mint. Started with field greens, then topped with the cucumbers, sprinkled the sliced strawberries and garnished with feta cheese. I think my addition of mint and feta took this over the top.Read More
Great base recipe. I spiralized and marinated my cucumbers in the dressing with fresh chopped mint. Started with field greens, then topped with the cucumbers, sprinkled the sliced strawberries and garnished with feta cheese. I think my addition of mint and feta took this over the top.
The recipe title is correct because this really is "quick" to prepare. I will say that it did have a nice light taste, but I felt the dressing really was lacking in flavor. It was good for lunch today, sprinkled with a few toasted slivered almonds, and the olive oil coated the greens nicely, but I'll probably stick with another strawberry salad recipe which is even lower in fat. Nonetheless, a nice recipe for sure.
Was very good but added feta cheese and mint as suggested and bumped up the dressing with a little maple syrup and dijon mustard
Really easy and nice salad to make alongside of anything bbq'd on a hot summer day. I'll be using this recipe frequently over the next few months. Very nice.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections