Easy and Quick Strawberry Summer Salad

Senga landscape architect and her chef husband David celebrate the first days of summer with an easy strawberry summer salad recipe using ingredients from their own edible green roof!

By sengalindsay

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Stir red wine vinegar and shallot together in a bowl; season with salt and black pepper. Stream olive oil into the mixture while whisking to form a dressing.

  • Toss mixed greens and cucumbers in a large bowl; pour dressing over the mixture and toss to coat. Add strawberries and toss lightly. Season with sea salt to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 7.1g; sodium 95.4mg. Full Nutrition
