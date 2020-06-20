Refreshing Cucumber Watermelon Salad
I make this for all of my summer picnics, a huge hit!
We enjoyed this, but I think we would've liked it even more if it had been chilled for awhile to give the mint time to blend with everything else. I would make it again because it's a great healthy side salad.Read More
It wasn't hateful. It was just a whole lot less than I expected. I like everything that went in the salad (especially the feta) just not sure that it was all that exciting or even blended well. Unlike others, I brought it to a carry-in last nite, no-one asked me for the recipe. For me, the standard, cucumber salad with an oil and vinegar dressing is a tastier dish.Read More
After tasting this salad, I was immediately taken back to a wonderful little restaurant in Athens Greece! I am thrilled to know that this recipe is here for us to enjoy any time we want to!!!! With the summer upon us right now, I can see myself making this as a side with all kinds of dishes! Thanks for the albeit, in my mind, vacation back to Greece!
I thought this an excellent side dish. It was refreshing, tasty, and healthy with simple ingredients. This one is a keeper!
Good. Make sure you cut the watermelon same size as the cucumber or the cucumber will fall to the bottom and larger chunks of watermelon will sit on top. The flavors won't blend together.
I really enjoyed this salad after chilling for a short time. Raw onion upsets my stomach but I decided to go for it anyway to see how it tasted, as is. I used regular onion as I didn't have red, and sliced it thick so I can pull it out of my serving easily. That said, the next day, the onion taste was too strong for me- I liked it better after tasting it slightly chilled the night before. I will definitely make again and skip the onion. May add cilantro to add to the flavor. My son really enjoyed it.
This was delicious! I did use less watermelon than the recipe called for as that was all I had. I will definitely make this again.
Delicious! My tastebuds are dancing! Followed the recipe except I used sweet onions. Yum!
Just as the name implies, this is refreshing. It’s a wonderful combination of flavors and a perfect use of the cucumbers in your garden. This would be perfect for any summer cookouts.
I made this for a family get together and substituted cilantro for the mint as that is what i had on hand. I have a cousin who hates watermelon and he thought it was a tomato salad so grabbed a big scoop if it. He was so surprised...he went back for seconds.
Great just as is... Perfectly refreshing! Thanks for sharing.
This is really good but within an hour after eating this it completely detoxed my system!!!
I was looking for something different to take to a party. This was it! Different, refreshing and very tasty. I have to tell you I didn't measure anything I just eyeballed it using the ingredients listed. It was VERY good and got wonderful comments at the party!
This is one of those salads that you can make your own by modifying it to suit your taste. I used crumbled goat cheese and a drizzle of a champagne vinaigrette. The mix of watermelon and tangy cheese was out of the box and out of this world.
Excellent! I did not add the oil and I put feta on side so it was vegan friendly for folks. Definitely let it refridgerate for a few hours to get it nice and cold. Mint and watermelon compliment each other so nicely. i recommend sprinkling some Himalayan salt on your dish to make it even more savory!
Great recipe! Literally exactly what I was looking for. I love every ingredient so it was sure to be a hit with me, but my company raved about it:) Thanks
I used Tajin instead of the lime juice.
Really liked this recipe but as I don't care for watermelon I subbed fresh papaya for it, other than that made recipe exactly as written. It was delicious, I served with a very thick slice of deli ham that had been 'sizzled' on the grill. Will be making this again and again.
Love love love this recipe, I make it without the cucumbers or the oil, always a big hit and very refreshing in summer
A wonderful dish for home or away.. Have made this over and over again and is one of the most requested recipes I take to pot lucks in the summer.. Patsy
I gave this a four star because I did not care for it, but my guests really enjoyed it and happily took the leftovers home. The only change I made was to skip the oil. I am sorry, but I could not put oil on watermelon ;-). I am not sure why I didn't like this as I do like all the ingredients in it. My guests found it very refreshing, but for me there was something missing. I don't think I will try this again.
I loved this recipe but can't have feta cheese, so I spiced it up with Hungarian Paprika, salt and pepper. I chilled it overnight as suggested by another rater. I am happy with the result.
Very refreshing salad! Perfect to start the meal!
Easy, delicious and low cal!
A great way to dress up watermelon!
Very simple, and delicious.
Not as great as I expected it to be, according to the reviews.
I took the plunge and made this recipe for the first time when we had a guest for dinner. I made it exactly as written except with mint. It was a hit. Since I wanted a meatless meal, I made a noodle kugel to go with it. The kugel had cottage cheese in it. The two dishes plus a carrot cake for dessert were sufficient for a meal. This salad is a refreshing change from the usual tossed salads.
So delicious, good for you and refreshing!
I don't even like watermelon, but I love this salad.
A fun recipes to serve to friends as they are pleasantly surprised at how delicious this salad is. It's also a pretty dish and easy to make.
Really loved it but had no mint so I used Lemongrass mint balsamic vinegar instead and honey dew melon as water melons aren't in season it was very delicious and BF loved it
Did not like this at all. Not enough cucumber and too much watermelon
I didn't have mint so I used fresh basil. Sooo good!
Great in season recipe! I made changes, for Feta cheese, I used Tofu. It turned out tasty!"The mint tossed in was soooo nice for a refreshing flavor that keeps with you ! My watermrelon was so large that I used only half to the same amount of cucumbers, it balnced nicely! I will make it again!
This is a big family favourite now. A nice palette cleanser to have at a BBQ where everything else has heavy meat flavours
The onion made me a little nervous, so I went a little easy on it, but after marinating it in the lime juice, it was way less oniony and I regret not putting the full amount in. This was really refreshing and delicious. The fresh mint was incredible with the watermelon.
I added toasted cashews and a bit of salt and left out the feta... made it a delicious vegan dish!
Love it! Bringing it everywhere this summer.
Excellent light salad perfect for the hot summer. I bruised the mint leaves before chopping.
Underwhelming. I made it exactly as per recipe and found the flavors competing rather than complimenting each other. File 13 for this one.
Great salad for a hot muggy day! I added freshly ground black pepper. Definitely needs to be chilled.
Used English cucumber and added a bit of salt.
I'll try this one, because I just want to know & I see must be a good one. But, you can use just cheese & watermelon, because sweet & salty is perfect combination. Don't pull seeds out, there is an extra aroma with them ( I never clean watermelon of seeds ). No herbs, no oil. Only, must be a cold dish. Juicy ! And that's no salad, that's a main meal, if you have decent quantity. Try it yourself, don't trust me on word. IRA P.S. Be my guest & enjoy !
Have made it several times and have given out the recipe several times.
Excellent, light, refreshing and great for summer supper. It flavours compliment each other.
Used just 1 more cucumber and was perfect balance with watermelon. But I love my cucumber! Great recipe, new fav!
So delicious I had seconds!
Made this salad for a pool party and boy was it a hit!