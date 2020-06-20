Refreshing Cucumber Watermelon Salad

I make this for all of my summer picnics, a huge hit!

By kateroo

prep:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix red onion with lime juice in a bowl; set side to marinate at least 10 minutes. Stir olive oil into mixture.

  • Toss watermelon, baby cucumbers, and feta cheese together in a large bowl. Pour the red onion mixture over the watermelon mixture; toss to coat. Sprinkle mint over the salad; toss.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 13.4mg; sodium 172.3mg. Full Nutrition
