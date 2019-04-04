Easy Brownie Mix Cookies

I just made these the other day with my 3-year-old daughter and they really were super easy! A few people mentioned that their cookies spread out too much. After making these myself I have a few factors for future bakers of this recipe to consider. I just happened to read this recipe the day before seeing brownie mix on sale at the grocery store, so I just picked up the box with trying this recipe in mind. However, the recipe calls for "1 (19.8 ounce) package brownie mix" and when I got home and checked out my box of Duncan Hines Extra Thick & Fudgy mix it was only 18.3 oz. This got me thinking, how will this affect my results? First, the recipe calls for just a box of brownie mix, thus I think it might be important to consider the "style" of brownie mix you are using-there is a lot of variety out there. AND my mix weighed one (1) ounce less than the recipe called for. I hadn't thought about the fact that NOT all boxed brownie mixes are created equal until I cam across this recipe. To compensate I played around with adding a little bit more all purpose flour (one tablespoon at a time)to make sure my dough was thick. I also skipped the part about greasing my baking sheets and just used parchment paper. The cookies came out perfect, they did not spread out too much or anything. Very chewy, yummy, and easy to make. I think this is a great recipe to do baking with kids or for a new "baker" trying to gain confidence by baking "outside the box"!