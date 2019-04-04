Easy Brownie Mix Cookies

Delicious, soft, and chewy brownie cookies that are quick and simple!

Recipe by TrudyBear

Credit: Harley Taylor
Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Combine brownie mix, flour, oil, water, eggs, and chocolate chips in a large bowl. Drop spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cookies are just set, about 9 minutes. Let cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Note:

Try substituting chocolate chips with butterscotch or vanilla chips, or your favorite candy-coated chocolate pieces (such as M&M's (R)).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 76.7mg. Full Nutrition
