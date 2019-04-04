Easy Brownie Mix Cookies

I had the same problem as the previous reviewer (spread too much, impossible to scrape off the cookie sheet without breaking), until I let the dough refrigerate overnight, after whichitit turned out perfectly.
I had the same problem as the previous reviewer (spread too much, impossible to scrape off the cookie sheet without breaking), until I let the dough refrigerate overnight, after whichitit turned out perfectly.
I just made these the other day with my 3-year-old daughter and they really were super easy! A few people mentioned that their cookies spread out too much. After making these myself I have a few factors for future bakers of this recipe to consider. I just happened to read this recipe the day before seeing brownie mix on sale at the grocery store, so I just picked up the box with trying this recipe in mind. However, the recipe calls for "1 (19.8 ounce) package brownie mix" and when I got home and checked out my box of Duncan Hines Extra Thick & Fudgy mix it was only 18.3 oz. This got me thinking, how will this affect my results? First, the recipe calls for just a box of brownie mix, thus I think it might be important to consider the "style" of brownie mix you are using-there is a lot of variety out there. AND my mix weighed one (1) ounce less than the recipe called for. I hadn't thought about the fact that NOT all boxed brownie mixes are created equal until I cam across this recipe. To compensate I played around with adding a little bit more all purpose flour (one tablespoon at a time)to make sure my dough was thick. I also skipped the part about greasing my baking sheets and just used parchment paper. The cookies came out perfect, they did not spread out too much or anything. Very chewy, yummy, and easy to make. I think this is a great recipe to do baking with kids or for a new "baker" trying to gain confidence by baking "outside the box"!
My mix was also 18.3oz. Followed recipe with these changes. To compensate for the 1/4 cup flour, I added a tablespoon of sugar. I cut back on the water to only add 2 tspn water and 2 tsp vanilla. Dough was not runny and a good cookie consistency. They turned out delicious!
If you love the corner pieces of regular brownies you might actually enjoy these cookies.I used way more than 1/4 cup of flour, but I couldn't tell you how much I ended up using; I just kept adding flour until I got the cookie dough consistency I was looking for. Because I did THAT, the first batch of cookies was a little bland. I added 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract to the rest of the batter and that seemed to help. These are not the BEST cookies I have ever made, but I will definitely try again.
Tried this recipe before and it just didn't work for me. Cookies spread out too thinly and just weren't the consistency I was looking for. So I made some changes and they turned out fabulous. I did use the 19.8 oz box of brownie mix but added 1 cup of flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, 1 tablespoon of vanilla, 1/4 cup of vegetable oil, 1/2 cup of water and only 1 egg. They hold their shape well, rise just enough and come out like brownie cake cookies.
very good... followed some suggestions based on the smaller weight size of the brownie mix..added more flour & coco powder to stiffen the batter, used coffee instead of water and butter instead of oil, added vanilla and refrigerated a bit before baking (really didnt matter because my batter was stiff enough.. came out really great..making a second batch!!
I loved this recipe. I used pillsbury brownie mix and followed the recipe exactly. I baked mine on parchment paper so mine did not stick at all, they were perfect and my class loved them. I would probably use milk chocolate chips next time due to my own preference of semi-sweet chocolate chips. But they were good and i will definitely use this recipe again.
I read the reviews about the trouble with the batter being to thin, so I accommodated by making these more like a cookie than a brownie. I omitted the vegetable oil and used Crisco instead. Creamed the 1/4 cup of Crisco and eggs together, then added the brownie mix (18.3), and 1/4 cup flour and 2 tbsp. of water. Then stir in the chocolate chips. Basked as directed. The result is a moist, puffy cookie! Perfect!
Just finished making these and they turned out great. I wish I had read reviews before making them as I think refridgerating before baking sounds like a good idea. I panicked when I saw how runny the dough was and added a little more flour. I am sure that it was not needed. Thanks for sharing this easy cookie recipe.
Like others, I couldn't find the right size brownie mix. I tried some other suggestions of adding more flour and using crisco and refrigerating, and the cookies didn't spread too much. However, they were very thin, hard to get off the pan, even using parchment paper. They crumbled some and I could not make them into sandwiches. They tasted delicious, but was not what I was hoping for in a sandwich cookie. Will not make again.
I mixed all of the ingredients and it looked like batter, not dough. So I read over the recipe again and noticed that it asked for a 19.8 ounce box, this is the family size mix box. The box I used only had 18.2 ounces. So mine turned out terrible. It's not really the recipes fault, it did specify.
I also used the 18.3oz fudge brownie mix and it turned out really well. The refrigeration is definitely helpful, although the consistency wasn't too bad to begin with. I accidentally forgot to add the water though, so that might have done it. Perhaps it doesn't need the water? Overall a good recipe that I'll be using again :D
I followed the recipe to the letter and they came out delicious and perfect! I added white chocolate chips to the batter. Soooo good! Just line your pan with parchment paper and no mess! Thanks for the great chewy chocolate cookie recipe!
I wished I had read the reviews prior to making this recipe. My cookies came out way to spread out and thin. It is very IMPORTANT that your brownie mix is 19.8 oz box, mine was 18.3 oz, I think refrigerating the batter for at least an hour would've helped too. I will re-try this recipe with the larger box of brownie mix.
SOO freakin good but I used twice as much flour (1/2 cup) because the dough was too runny, and cooked 2 extra minutes. The tops should look slightly cracked when they're ready to come out. Make sure you grease the cookie sheet!! Also works amazing with dark chocolate brownie mix.
ok -- these are not going to be the best cookies you've ever eaten, but they are SUPER easy. A couple things you need to pay attention to: it calls for a 19.8 ounce box of brownie mix. If your brownie mix does not have 19.8 ounces, you need to add flour to get it up to 19.8 ounces. When you add the liquids and start stirring you are going to think, this will never come together, I need to add more water. You don't -- just keep working it, it will come together! I added reeses pieces - awesome. they are very good - especially warm :)
Great recipe! Very easy, the only thing I did differently was to add mint chips at the end. It was a great addition if you like mint. I think they were Nestlé and were a mix of dark chocolate chips and green mint ones. Yummy! Also I refrigerated them for a little while to firm them up before I baked them. I think the chips helped hold them together better.
I love this recipe! The only thing I modified was I added an extra cup of flour. My cookies were very runny so it needed some flour. But I will definitely make these again! A hit among my friends! Thanks!
Great and simply to follow. I make them for all my charity events and any time I need to take a treat somewhere. My nephew can't stop eating them on me when I make them. Parchment paper makes the clean up so easier. I remove them before they are cooled and put on cardboard to cool, eliminates the hard to remove issues. Freeze well for later dates. Doesn't matter what type of brownie mix, all tastes great. Especially with Skor pieces in them.
After reading all the reviews I decided to add an extra 1/4 cup of flour. And cooked for 12 min instead of 9. They turned out great. Also used parchment paper instead of just spraying. Which made them come off beautifully.
This is my go to recipe for when I need a quick chocolaty dessert. I use ghirardelli brownie mix (double and triple fudge ftw!). Definitely try experimenting with this by adding different types of chips and candies. I made them exactly as is plus a few extra chips.
I call these brownie bites. Super easy to make and makes a box of dollar brownie mix go so much further. Changes I made: added 1/2 C flour and no water. The mix was stiff enough so they ddidn't run much when cooked.
Super easy recipe! Added cocoa powder since batter wasn't thick enough and only 2 T. water. Sprinkled 1/2 c. toasted, chopped pecans to mix. Baked cookies on parchment paper and they came out great. Husband really liked these. Will make again and again!!
I'd eaten these before and loved them, and this is just the recipe I was looking for. Glad it was so super easy to make, too! I used a small packet of brownie mix, about 10 ounces, so I just halved everything else and it worked fine. I'd say only leave on pan to cool 1 minute instead of 2 because the first pan full came off just fine and the second was getting difficult. I didn't use chocolate chips, saving calories, and they are still wonderful. I'm thinking peanut butter chips or peanut butter m&m's would be great in these.
I had to use much more flour then told by recipe to get it where it wasn't like water and also they spread out and were impossible to get off but on the upside they were delicious the work might be worth the flavor I think I will try this again
I followed some other reviewers' advice and refrigerated overnight. This helped the dough become more scoopable and not spread as much. I also found that the cookies baked best on the bottom rack. Those turned out fluffier than the ones baked on the higher rack.
It was very chocolaty, the batter was very thick, it was goop in the oven, was very hard to get of the tray, was very hard on the outside but was underdone on the middle. but it was very good with milk! so i guess it was OK '_'
this recipe just did not work well for me. The dough was thick and sticky, so thick that I could not add any extra flour to it in order to make up for the smaller # of ounces in the actual brownie mix. I chilled it over night, hoping that would help. I am not sure if it did. The dough was hard to work with, sticking to the spoon and then my hands. One other reviewer mentioned parchment paper so I tried that. NO GOOD.............the cookies STUCK to it and I had a hard time getting them off of the parchment paper without ruining them. Then I tried just putting the cookies on an ungreased baking sheet. I had to use a tiny knife to loosen them up and get them off the pan. Now they are all off of pans and paper. They are very rich and chocolaty and I know they will be consumed, but I will not use this particular recipe again.
great recipe... very easy... a little tip... i used giredelli brownie mix which is alot sweeter so to make these hold together better up the flour to at least 1/2 cup depending on how sweet u want them... also if u get the one with the chips already in it u dont need to add any... makes this brand much better and easier to dish out... everyone loved them... even my grandmother who finds the brownies to sweet when made plain... will definately do this again... kids came back for seconds...of course!
I put these together according to the directions here, and, like others, found the batter somewhat runny. I decided to add another quarter cup of flour along with a small amount of baking powder (an eighth of a teaspoon) as well as a teaspoon of vanilla - suggestions found in the comments. And, I was using a twenty ounce mix. I took the first pan out at nine minutes as recommended and let them cool. Well, the cookies were just short of being burnt. So disappointed. The batter had tasted pretty good, but even with the addition of the vanilla, the cookie was lacking in flavor. I am not going to give up on these as in theory this recipe should be a great way to whip up some very chocolate-y cookies. I think with a lot of add-ins (white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and such) the recipe would provide a good base on which to build. Also, next time I will add more chocolate chips. I did refrigerate my dough in between prepping the cookie sheets and after the initial spreading of the batter as it hit the pan, it didn't flatten out any further.
i like this recipie it is quick and easy. the one thing i might change and you may dissagree but dont add the chocolate chips. they are already soft cookies and when you add the chocolate chips and they melt ;(
It was so so yummy!! I ran out of oil, so i melted down butter. It was so good! I will defenitley do this again. I did not use the chocoalte chips, because I used a Girdelle, (or however it's spelled) that already had chips in it. So so good!
I made this recipe over the holidays, and the cookies flattened out too much and were not "cookie" enough. I figured out that the brownie mix I used was not 19.8 oz... and, in fact, I couldn't find ANY boxed mixes that were that size. SO... to compensate, I added additional flour to the amount called for in the recipe. For example, if your brownie mix is 17.2 oz, you need to add an additional 2.6 oz of flour. This worked perfectly! Also, be careful not to under- or over-bake... the tops need to be just dry. Since that original batch (which still tasted good... just weren't a good cookie), I've made these many times with varying types of brownie mixes and different mix-ins. They are so easy and always a hit.
Made exactly as recipe states. The dough is sticky and I made cookies in the first batch too big and removed them from the oven too early. They spread out instead of puffing up. I put them back in for a few minutes and they did puff up. I made the next batch into smaller cookies and baked for 8 minutes and they came out perfect. I would make them again.
I don’t see the recipe for the filling? Also I make these types of cookies often and after you put your cookie dough on your baking sheet place tray in freezer for 30 minutes then bake. Keeps them from spreading. You will have nice shaped cookies ??
I just made this with my 6 year old and 3 year old grandaughters. Was super easy and fun to make. I added an extra 1/4 cup of flour and lightly sprayed pan with cooking spray. Had no problem removing from pan and they came out chewy and yummie. Grandaughters love them.
I made this exactly as written. The cookies spread out completely flat, stuck to the "greased" pan and after I scraped them of the pan, all stuck together. This recipe didn't work for me; I will not make it again.
These wer nice & easy to make. I did not grease my pan which helped them from spreading but it also made it harder to remove them. I will probably try parchment paper next time. I also made sure they cooked all the way, closer to 10 minutes.
I made the first batch as written. *then* I read the reviews.... The first batch was runny and the ashes thinned out and left all the choc chips lumped in the middle. For the next batch, I went back and added two heaping tablespoons on flour, and refrigerated the mix. I guess if I were to make again, I'd add three tablespoons of flour from the start. I also added in about a teaspoon of vanilla extract.
My box was 18oz so I used about 2/3 cup of flour and refrigerated for about 30 minutes. While it didn’t have the consistency of regular cookie dough they came out just as I expected. I kept going back to my pile whispering to myself “you have to stop, chris”. If you follow instructions you’ll end up with good cookies. If you don’t follow instructions apparently you’ll blame the recipe and give it 2 stars. But that happens a lot on this site it’s honestly my favorite.
I just tried this recipe today and they turned perfect. I just made sure it came up to dough like consistency. They will be soft initially as soon as you take them out of the oven,but once u cool them they become hard.
I did not make any changes to the recipe..... No, I would not make it again..... I tried another recipe from Duncan Hines using the Classic Devil's Food Cake Mix which was a much tastier cookie. To that recipe I changed the chocolate chips to Mint Chips for a new twist! Delicious!
Regret wasting the time and materials. They kept spreading until they created a thin coating at the bottom of the pan. I was skeptical when I saw how thin the batter was, should have stopped at that point.
This worked pretty well for me. I took the suggestion about chilling in the fridge over night and the cookies did not spread out so much. i did have trouble getting them off the cookie sheet if I waited on them to cool. I accidentally took some off before letting them cool and hey stayed together much better! I made ice cream sandwiches out of mine and they worked great!
I tried this recipe with some modifications and it renders some really good cookies. I used an 18.3oz box of brownie mix, plus 1/2 cup flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 2 Tbsp coffee instead of water, 1tsp almond extract (didn't have vanilla on hand but would have used it too), 2 eggs, 1/4 c. oil, pinch of cinnamon, and about 2/3 c. sweetened coconut flakes. In a 350 degree oven for 12 minutes on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and then cool out of the oven on the same cookie sheet for two minutes before transferring to a baking rack lined with paper towels. The hint of cinnamon and coffee lend layers to the chocolate and the coconut gives texture. I am sure some walnuts or pecans would be a good addition too. Thanks to the author of this original recipe for the start-up info!
This is a great recipe that results in a rich, chewy, delicious cookie, with a few tweaks for a 18.3 oz box of brownie mix. I used 1/4 cup plus 3 TBS flour, 1 heaping TBS Dutch cocoa, 2 TBS brewed coffee (instead of water), and 1 tsp vanilla extract. I kept egg, oil, and chocolate chips the same as original recipe. I very lightly sprayed my cookie sheets and baked the cookies for about 10-11 minutes. With my tweaks, I was able to make 30 cookies. They were heavenly! I will definitely make these again.
I made this with the directions given as well as the right size brownie mix. The cookies spread like crazy and even with spraying my non stick pan, it was still difficult to remove from the pan. I then read the reviews - should have done that first. I tried a dark pan next with the same results. I ended up putting the rest of the 'dough' in a glass dish and they don't taste much better as brownies. I will not be making these again.
Great chocolate cookie. Used Ghiradelli Brownie Mix (20 oz) 2 eggs 1/4 c. flour and 1/4 c canola oil. Refrigerated for 1 hour. Cooked on parchment lined sheet (no oil) for 11 minutes at 350. Made 24 large cookies.
Definitely listen to the other reviews and refrigerate the dough (preferably overnight ) and I also added 2 additional T of flour. The cookies made as the recipe is written do spread out and the dough is very thin but they did have good flavor! Add a little more flour, chill the dough, and you've got yourself a keeper! :)
I made these today. Something different. I mostly followed the recipe except I did not add the chips. My brownie mix came with frosting so I used that on top of the cookies. I chilled the dough for 20 min before baking to help keep them from spreading. They are light and chewy. Hard to get off the baking sheet. I don't think these will last long in my house. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
Read several reviews before giving the recipe a try. I used an 18.3 oz. brownie mix, 1/2c. flour minus 1 T. replaced with cocoa powder, 2 eggs, 3 T. oil, 1t. vanilla extract, 2 T. water and 6 oz. chocolate chips. The dough was THICK and I was able to use it without putting it in the fridge first. Baked at the recommended 350 for nine minutes. Will keep this one in the rotation!
I added two more tablespoons of flour and used parchment paper to line my pan and I sprinkled the parchment with powdered sugar and then dropped teaspoon size rounds of cookie dough on top. Worked out very well for me.
Good for a quick chocolate fix. My brownie mix was not the same size as listed, so I had to add more flour to compensate the runny batter. To me, it does not taste like a brownie, but more like a light chocolate cookie. I am sure my kids will scarf them down! For the effort these take, they yield a good result.
Just made them. Read reviews. Added approximately 2/3 cups flour. Batter was not as thick as most cookie recipes, and actually seemed to start spreading a bit before I was finished dropping the last spoonful. But they turned out fantastic! Chewy , moist, and no stuck on mess like brownies make!!
I think the 1/4 cup of flour is what made it uneatable. I put the mix in the fridge before cooking but they still really spread much more than you intend for a cookie. Will not be making this recipe again.
This recipe is so terrible it has forced me to leave my first review on this site. Followed the recipe exactly, and these "cookies" are anything BUT cookies. They spread so much while baking they formed, basically, a puddle. It might make a good base for some sort of a layered cookie, acting as a crust. Otherwise, don't waste your time.
Great taste! On the other hand the cookies seriously stuck to both wax paper and a lightly greased cookie sheet. Next time I am going to increase the flour from 1/4 cup to 1/3 cup. I am going to reserve final judgment until then.
So I made these today and they turned out pretty good. First use some oil or pam very lightly on your pan or foil because they will stick and I mean they do stick! Lol! . Secondly as someone said adding a bit more flour a spoonful at a time for a thicker batter did help alot to improve consistency. Also I refrigerated my dough for about an hour. They do spread so space a bit more. And I used caramel bits in my dough! Very good stuff!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.