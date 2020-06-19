Red Onion Marmalade
Great recipe to serve in so many different ways - perfect with grilled steak, chicken, or even as an appetizer with crackers.
Great recipe to serve in so many different ways - perfect with grilled steak, chicken, or even as an appetizer with crackers.
This is a very nice version of onion marmalade. Skipped the mayo and added this as a topping to a turkey and swiss sandwich today...delish! Great as a sandwich topping (burgers in particular) or use on crackers, toasted baguette slices, or serve a block of cream cheese spread with this marmalade with crackers on the side. Onion marmalade is a way to take something ordinary and turn into extraordinary, so just let your imagination run wild. Caramelizing the red onion is key to the success of this recipe, so don't rush it, just let it cook down until it has reached its full sweetness. ººººººUPDATE 2.27.18ººººº The inspiration to make some red onion marmalade came from a hamburger I recently had at a local restaurant: a grilled burger topped with red onion marmalade with crumbled aged blue cheese on top , served on a toasted brioche bun. OMG, you really should try it, it's sensational!Read More
This is a very nice version of onion marmalade. Skipped the mayo and added this as a topping to a turkey and swiss sandwich today...delish! Great as a sandwich topping (burgers in particular) or use on crackers, toasted baguette slices, or serve a block of cream cheese spread with this marmalade with crackers on the side. Onion marmalade is a way to take something ordinary and turn into extraordinary, so just let your imagination run wild. Caramelizing the red onion is key to the success of this recipe, so don't rush it, just let it cook down until it has reached its full sweetness. ººººººUPDATE 2.27.18ººººº The inspiration to make some red onion marmalade came from a hamburger I recently had at a local restaurant: a grilled burger topped with red onion marmalade with crumbled aged blue cheese on top , served on a toasted brioche bun. OMG, you really should try it, it's sensational!
LOVE this on top of anything! Especially on top of burgers with herbed goat cheese.
I had a similar product at a high end seafood restaurant. Had to try it at home. I kept tasting it along the way to try and make it match. I doubled the sugar, put 1/4 cup of the wine and used red wine vinegar instead of balsamic. It was a big hit. Will definitely make it again.
Fabulous! I made according to the recipe, even though I thought it might be too sweet. It was a little tangy, not too sweet, with a very rich oniony flavor. This will disappear and I'll be making it often. Thanks for sharing!
Always a crowd pleaser, and a great gift. Sometimes I'll throw in some fresh thyme during the cooking process, and that is also good. Great on wheat crackers with a slice of sharp white cheddar. And a cold beer, of course.
Love this recipe. Even though only had sweet onions not red recipe came out delicious. I had enough to take as an appetizer to a party and served with goat cheese and bread slices I brushed with olive oil and toasted till crisp. Everyone raved and asked what was in the recipe. I made enough for three pint jars one of which I gave away. I want to try with purple onions, but right now I am making it again with the white. Great recipe! I did add a little English thyme when I decided I would be serving it with the goat cheese. Very yummy.
Tried this last night for topping my homemade Gorgonzola burgers. My finace went to Ohio with his brother a few weeks ago and had the "best burger of his life", which included red onion marmalade. So I just had to try to duplicate it. It was so simple to make and it tasted just absolutely delicious. The balance between the sweetness and acidity was like an explosion in your mouth! The only thing I would recommend, is that if you want to yield enough for about 4 to 5 people, I would definitely double the recipe. The two large onions I used cooked down to nothing! Overall, a 5 star recipe!
We eat this on crackers, freshly baked bread, or burgers. Delicious and easy to make.
I made this exactly as the recipe called for, used Cabernet and it was fantastic! I put it on burgers with Swiss cheese and bacon. So good!!
We love this on hamburgers. Making it a second time intending to freeze some for later. Freezing worked the first time so doing a double batch.
Excellent!!! Be prepared to carmelize the onions on low heat for 30-40 minutes. Will make this regular degular!!! Yummy Served with grilled shrimp, curried red lentils and rice. Delicious
Added an extra splash of sherry vinegar at the end. This relish/marmalade tastes great, goes with loads of things and is super simple!
Delicious!! I’ve made with wine and vinegar and with red wine vinegar with much success. Definitely a keeper recipe and a great way to use up red onions.
Sounds delicious!!! Am going to definitely try...we love love onions.
Made this today, tastes awesome. Can't wait to use on burgers and whatever.
Looks delish. How long will this keep in the fridge?
Genuinely delicious onion marmalade, so easy and goes a long way. Also, I didn't have balsamic but it was super great without. This seems to be the rare recipe you can never mess up. Thanks for sharing.
This was every bit as good as I expected it would be. Had the perfect consistency, texture and balance of sweet and savory. If you like grilled onions, you will love this. It was super easy to make. I didn't change a thing, and can't wait to make it again to try with other foods and to share it with others!
Perfect
Lovely recipe. Doubled up on the onions and reduced the sugar a bit. Also added the tiniest amount of ground cloves (about the equivalent of a matchstick head's worth) so there is an elusive hint of cloves in the background. Thanks for sharing
It took 1 hour to caramelize the onions, but boy is it worth it!! Another reviewer said after cooled, you can freeze these for later use. YUM!!
Lovely.. Can this be canned ??
Very simple and easy to do.
This is incredible. I used it as a topping for Cajun spiced seared tuna and WOW.
Love these on my burgers! I never heard of it until I went to this specialty hamburger joint in town and now I can make it at home to enjoy whenever I want! So so good!
This was very good. I served it with prime rib. It wasn't the great accompaniment I had expected, but I really liked the marmalade. Will have to find a better "thing" to put it on.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections