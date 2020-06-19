Red Onion Marmalade

4.9
28 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Great recipe to serve in so many different ways - perfect with grilled steak, chicken, or even as an appetizer with crackers.

Recipe by kdominy

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onions and sugar in hot oil until onions start to caramelize, about 15 minutes. Stir red wine and balsamic vinegar into onion mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until liquid is evaporated, 15 to 20 minutes more. Season with salt.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 14.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022