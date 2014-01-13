Bacon-Chocolate Bruschetta

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A combination of bacon and chocolate on crostini. The creamy-sweetness of the chocolate with the crispy-saltiness of the bacon is very pleasing. The chocolate chips hold their shape but melt wonderfully when bitten.

By HisAnomaly

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 appetizers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned and very crisp, 10 to 14 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels. When cool, crumble the bacon.

  • Preheat the oven's broiler and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source.

  • Arrange baguette slices on a baking sheet and brush tops with olive oil. Toast slices under the broiler, about 1 minute. Watch carefully to avoid burning. Remove toasted baguette slices and set aside on baking sheet.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix crumbled bacon with chocolate chips in a bowl and top each baguette slice with a small amount of the mixture. Bake in the preheated oven until chocolate chips are soft but still hold their shape, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 256mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Cookin Up A Storm
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2012
My tasters LOVED this one. Plus its a pretty cool combo for a fancy appetizer party. I will do this one again. I did this recipe as a part of the Western Region's Faceless Frenzy July 2012. Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

jennontheisland
Rating: 1 stars
06/01/2012
I did not care for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
