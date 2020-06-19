Soy Sauce Chicken
This chicken with soy sauce recipe is a delicious, fast, and easy weeknight dinner. The chicken comes out flavorful with a sweet and tangy glaze. Serve with rice and steamed snow peas for a complete meal.
Delicious! My family has been making this for years with two small changes: UP the amount of water to 2 cups (rather than 1), and change the sugar to 3/4 cup each of white & brown sugar. I also use powdered ginger (1 TB) and it works out great, but I'm sure fresh is even better! I highly recommend this, its SO easy and goes wonderful with rice.Read More
So good! I usually don't eat brown meat, but I found some thighs on sale so decided to give them a shot. This recipe hit the spot perfectly. DH loved it, too. We ate it with a side of baked sweet potatoes and cornbread - seemingly strange combination, but it went together rather well.
Very simple, very good! I only changed two things: I removed the skin before cooking to reduce the fat and I doubled the green onion, adding half of it to the chicken while it simmered. This will be on my regular rotation!
My family loved this dish. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and added an additional cup of water, used 1/2 cup sugar and added green onions to the stock while it was cooking and also sprinkled green onions on the finished dish. Used the conversion for portion size on the site as the original recipe would have been way too much for a family of four. Luckily I had a fresh ginger root!! I was a wee bit nervous with using the amount the recipe called for but oh so glad I did! This one will be in the rotation for years to come. Try it you won't regret it!
this recipe is pretty good, there was only two of us so i used 1 pound of chicken breast tenderloins, only 1/4 cup of sugar, 1/2 cup of water lots of green onions and garlic and i forgot to get the ginger and it was still good, I made this one other time and it was to much sugar for me but my boyfriend liked it. I used a lot less this time and he still loved it!
Liked it, but i added my own twist to it: one or two teaspoons of oyster sauce, two teaspoons of Chinese five-spice powder, one and a half piece of star aniseed and the big bonanza: a glass of scotch/whiskey. Instead of sugar I used honey, i thought it would be a little healthier (don't know for sure). My family loved it! I'm thinking of adding a bit of dark chocolate for a ark and rich, creamy flavor.
I made this for the first time tonight and it was a BIG hit!!! I made a double batch, and put wings and drummies in with some thighs....OMG...what flavor and we can't wait for leftovers tomorrow. I made the error of covering the pot completely when I started cooking..and it boiled over. So make sure that you leave the lid vented a little. We'll make this again!
This has become a staple in our house! The chicken is tender and flavorful. I used boneless, skinless thighs and served it with brown rice and some stir fry vegetables and the whole family gobbled it up. Some of the reviews say the sauce did not thicken... I am guessing they kept the pot covered because my sauce thickens beautifully every time. Make sure you keep an eye on it and stir every five minutes. Otherwise it will start to burn towards the end. The sauce will boil almost the whole way through while cooking and it doesn't burn unless you forget to keep stirring. We also used the suggestion to use 2 cups of water , 1 tbs of ground ginger and change the sugar to 3/4 cups brown and 3/4 cups white sugar. We will be making this many more times in the future.
Pretty and very quick. I cook mine in the oven!
My family liked it a lot. I used a little less garlic though, and next time I make it I'll try to reduce the amount of sugar. This is a keeper!
This was really good and it made the chicken really tender. We used boneless thighs but it was delicious. I think next time I'll use snap peas and some sautéed veggies, all in the sauce, over a bed of rice (very Asian in flavor). Definitely making again!
This was a huge hit in my house! Everyone, from my husband, to my 7 yo and 17 month old, devoured it!!! Will definitely make it again. It's so quick and easy. Thanks!!
OMG!! Delish! I didn't have fresh ginger so I used the ground ginger and served it with steamed rice and broccoli. Taste sooo much better than takeout. Thank you! :-)
Darn good. Thankz a bunch.
Good but not worth putting in my family recipe book
Really liked this for a simple, simple, make that super simple week night meal! Great with sticky rice and some eggdrop soup!
I am a Fraternity Chef and I have made this many times. The first time I followed it exactly and it was great. Now I play with it. I usually use boneless thighs, a mixture of white, brown sugar & honey. Sometimes I throw in a little sesame oil and crushed red pepper at the end. Love this recipe, but I love to have fun with it. Thanks for posting.
Finger-licking! A delicious slightly sticky and gooey, sweet and savory chicken that's sure to tickle your tummy. This recipe is so similar to the teriyaki chicken wings recipe my aunt used to bring to family gatherings. They are always a favorite mine. With this recipe I was tempted to leave out the water due to the fact that the chicken juices tend to water down sauces like this but I left the water in. I also used all brown sugar instead of white and had no fresh ginger so I used dried ginger powder. I started out with the chicken in a saucepan but quickly changed to a stainless steel frying pan. Simmering the chicken in a single layer in the non-stick frying pan turning as directed allowed it to caramelize nicely on both sides. I use low sodium soy sauce to cut down on sodium and it's perfect.
Love this recipe. Changed some things: skinned the chicken, didn't use any ginger or green onions. Other than that, followed the recipe exactly and it came out DELICIOUS--the best teryaki flavor--and the chicken was perfectly cooked. Will try this recipe again when I have ginger and green onions on hand, but just so everyone knows--this recipe works great without those ingredients too.
I used boneless chicken thighs, added a bit of cayenne for some spice. Quick and easy and delicious. Got a good ginger taste from it. Served with steamed broccoli and brown rice.
The ginger/garlic combo was tasty, but the sauce was a bit too salty for us. I added some lightly steamed broccoli to the chicken and sauce and cooked it for ten minutes in the sauce, which never thickened. The broccoli was fantastic! I will make this again, perhaps with a bit less soy sauce or a lighter soy sauce. I like that it has an oriental flavor without having to buy exotic (infrequently used in our home) ingredients.
I made this with boneless chicken tenderloin with brown and white sugar and it was epic! I scaled it back because I used less chicken.
Very good but not outstanding ! Would wish the sauce to thicken a little (from the sugar) but it stays running just like an average soja sauce - it makes a lot of sauce ! Followed exactly the recipe but for the garlic that we don't like, so added a little more ginger to compensate. Very easy and quickly done so I'll keep it though .
I did try this recipe and I am thankful for its speediness on a busy weeknight when I don't have anything planned. The recipe turned out good and I will share this with other people I know.
Delicious. I hate chicken thighs, but this recipe made them delicious. We had potstickers as a side and used the extra sauce to dip them in.
Way too sweet for my taste. This is very similar to a dish made by my mother and her family from Macau. Except for 5 pounds of air chilled chicken legs, she would use 6 tablespoons of authentic dark soy sauce(from China town), 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce, no sugar, 2 tablespoons of honey, 6 tablespoons of water, 2 inches of ginger grated, green onions chopped, 4 minced garlic cloves. She would bake the chicken one layer thick in a roasting pan in the oven at 350 degrees, basting frequently(adding more water if needed...some chickens exude a lot of water) until done. Mom's recipe was a 5 star one!
Everybody loved it. Only changes were that I removed all skin and excess fat from chicken legs and thighs,used 1 tablespoon ground ginger instead of fresh and thickened the whole thing up with cornstarch 5 min from the end. Served on white rice. Fast Easy and Delicious.
This sounds really good, but is the nutrition that is listed below correct?
I halved recipe and used rice vinegar instead of sugar. I added 4 small sweet pepoers sliced & 4 sliced mushrooms last 5 minutes of cooking. Super tasty but only gave 3 stars vs. 4 because I didn't use the sugar.
My kids loved it! They even asked for it to be made again. I will double the recipe next time to have left overs.
Winner! Easy and good. I skipped the ginger, but the chicken was good - well-cooked and not rubbery!
Loved it’s just up the water 2 cups as suggested and I boiled it (1/2 chicken ) for 45mins.
I love it. This is one of my go to recipes! I do half the sugar.
Quick and easy and the kids loved it!!! This is definitely going to become one of those go to meals for busy week nights!!
I would have lessen the sugar by a 1/2 cup of sugar but still all good! This will be another go-to easy, quick delicious meal for the family.
Excellent chicken. Will be making again.
Excellent. I used cane sugar and chicken drumsticks. For 6 drumsticks, I put into a Dutch oven 4 cloves of garlic minced, a thumb of ginger minced, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 cup tamari soy sauce, and 3/4 cup water. Followed the instructions, keeping the heat on a medium low simmer until the chicken was done.
Pretty simple recipe. I used Red Pepper Flakes, 1/2 cup of Rice Wine and 1/2 cup of water to balance the sweetness. My family enjoyed it accompanied by Basmati Rice and Garlic Spinach, Asparagus, Red Pepper and Mushroom medley. I’ll make it again.
I followed this recipe exactly and it was delicious!!!! I did place the chicken in the oven for about 5 min to BROIL, just to get a litttle crispness to the chicken skin, then topped it with the green onions. DELICIOUS!
I will never make this again.
Delicious and vey easy to make!
Used chicken quarters which were on sale for 79c a pound at Aldi's. Followed recipe exactly as written except I froze it to eat another day. On that day, thawed the chicken overnight in the fridge. Chopped with a huge cleaver which made it look like duck from a restaurant! Arranged on a white platter, microwaved and sprinkled slivers of green onions. Blanched some Shanghai bok choy seasoned with soy sauce, garlic, spices, and roasted sesame seeds. Served this on one side of the same platter. Taste and look if this recipe is restaurant-quality!
I was only cooking a few small chicken thighs for my husband and me. The chicken was done before it glazed. I ended up thickening the remaining liquid with a little corn starch. Still was great. I used low sodium soy sauce as we have to watch our salt intake.
I used 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs and cut the original recipe in half using 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1/4 cup sugar, etc. Also added about 3/4 cup more water to cover thighs. Instead of fresh ginger, I used sushi ginger and chopped it up real small and it worked good. Did not leave on boil the whole cook time as recipe says. I brought to boil for 5 mins, covered and simmered for 20 mins then boiled uncovered for remaining 5 hoping sauce would thicken but it didn't. You could use cornstarch for this if you like or bring to boil and then simmer uncovered for sauce to thicken. Also added green onions to sauce while boiling as well to the finished product. Chicken came out slightly overcooked, little dry, good thing for the sauce! May want to reduce cook time. Served over basmati, very delicious.
I braised the chicken in a pot first with chicken broth and water (you can use chicken bouillon cubes too) until done. I made the sauce and arranged the chicken over some rice in a baking dish and poured the sauce over it and baked it. I added a touch of teriyaki sauce to the sauce w/the soy sauce. You could add mushrooms too. It was to die for!
Delicious. A bit salty. I recommend you double the water for this recipe.
I, too, added water (+ 1/2 cup) and reduced the sugar (-1/2 cup). Tasty and simple entree.
This was good but I screwed up the recipe a little. Following it exactly would probably be better. I accidentally put too much water in so the sauce never thickened up. I cooked the chicken in the sauce in the oven which was very easy but since the sauce wasn't thickening I accidentally overcooked the chicken. I think a meat thermometer is a must-have for this recipe. One thing I did that did work, though, was add 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown since I really like the flavor of brown sugar. This worked well but it ended up being quite sweet so next time I might put less white sugar in.
Good easy crowd pleaser.
I made this exactly by the recipe and it was excellent. Made with fried rice and egg rolls.
Only had 3/4C. Soy sauce and ground ginger but it was still great!
This chicken had great flavour, but I broiled it for a few minutes after it was cooked and glazed it. Sooo good.
Delicious! Reminds me of general Tso chicken without the heat. May have to spice it up next time.
This is missing five spice or star anise which adds another dimension of flavour. My concoction make no use of vinegar but I’ll try it. I’m curious if anyone has reused brine / broth. Any bacterial growth should be boiled off anyway if that’s a concern. I have used it a few times and kept the it for about 2-3 weeks without any noticeable change in taste or having any visible mold growth.
New family favourite! So easy and so delicious. Thanks for sharing!
This chicken was so good. It tasted like we picked it up at a Chinese restaurant.
This was the best chicken I have ever made. Great recipe, I will definitely make it again!!
Delicious!! I adjusted the recipe to four servings (one thigh per serving) to start and tweaked the recipe only very slightly. I used 3/4 cup of water and added about 1/3 teaspoon of ground black pepper. The sauce boiled down to a delicious, perfect glaze. So good - serve with rice, can't go wrong!!
Tried this recipe with chicken breasts--the taste was great, especially with extra green onions however the texture was a bit dry. Next time I'm trying thigh fillets or maybe tofu?
Loved cooking the chicken in sauce, but it was to salt for putting on vegetables.
Delicious and easy, I didn't have ginger, otherwise, served it with rice and brocolli and it was a hit. Thanks!
I used chicken breast. It was very tasty and since we are only two people in the house, I froze the rest of the sauce for another time.
This recipe is fast, declicious especially with some rice. I served crushed peanuts on top and it was delicious.
Great recipe and the family loved it! Will definitely make it again.
I did half the recipe for my family of 4 (5 thighs). 3/4 c each of water and low sodium soy sauce, 3 good size cloves of garlic in my garlic press, didn't have fresh ginger so used 1/2 Tbs of ground ginger. Ran out of white sugar so used 1/2c of light brown sugar. Sauce thickened up nicely. Family loved it! Even my picky eater 7 yr old said " it's delish!" Only downfall for me is the turning every 5mins, but if you don't it most likely will burn.
Very easy to make and even my pickiest eater loved it. I used boneless chicken thighs and they turned it tender and delicious.
Yummy quick and easy to follow recipe..it went down well with my 5 year old girl and my partner thought i had marinated the chicken! Great dish :)
I removed the skin for a less greasy meal. I also used 2 cups of water - nothing wrong with extra sauce! Easy & outstanding!
My hubby loved it. I used chicken legs. The meat fell off the bone. Will definitely make again.
This was really good, and really easy.
This recipe was a great inspiration for me. I was only cooking for two and we have dietary restrictions so I did modify accordingly after reading other reviews. I only cooked 3 boneless skinless chicken thighs. I used 2 cups of water, used only 1/8 a cup of reduced sodium soy sauce and used only 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. I also doubled the amount of green onions and added some to the sauce while it was simmering while topping the remainder to the top while it was done. The chicken tasted fantastic, I imagine the original recipe is amazing considering ours was still very flavorful with all of the reductions. Served the chicken over rice with some roasted veggies. It was excellent.
This has to be one of my favorites. Didn’t have fresh ginger so I used 1 Tbsp ground. Only cooked 4 chicken thighs so there was too much sauce. It was so good I reserved it & plan to use with more chicken. Forgot to put the green onions on top & it was still delicious!
This recipe tastes amazing and is so simple to cook. I didn't have the patience to take a picture before my boyfriend and I started eating the chicken. His parents loved it too, and asked for the recipe. Will definitely cook again.
Pretty darn tasty.
This was absolutely delicious. The chicken was so juicy and tender. The flavor permeated the chicken through-out. I just printed and laminated this recipe and will cherish it each time I make this dish.
I used 2# boneless, skinless. Cut given recipe in half but added 2 tsp asian garlic pepper sauce and doubled the water to cover the chicken. Brown sugar for the white and added pineapple chunks after I thickened the sauce. Served over Orzo. Very good.
used 2/3 cup of sugar and 2/3 cup of brn sugar, used 2 cups of water. only use 1 cup of water next time
Love it. And using 1/2 the amount of garlic and ginger makes it taste a little sweeter.
Turned out really nice and had lots of flavour.
This meal is perfect and easy to cook!!!!
Followed recipe directions exactly but used 1/2 C white and 1/2 C brown sugar, instead of all white sugar, and added a couple sprinkles of chili pepper powder to add some heat as some reviews had said it was too sweet. I don't think it would have been too sweet without but it was quite good with it. Would be great either way.
Love this chicken! I've made it multiple times, and it never disappoints.
It was delicious and a big hit with my family. I added a splash of wine and threw the chicken in an oven safe dish & baked for the last 15 min, drizzling sauce over it every 5 min. I tossed my rice in the left over sauce which seemed to be loved even more than the chicken itself! Will definitely be making this again. Thx for sharing :)
This was absolutely delicious!!! Way better than I expected it to be, what a nice surprise! Adding it to my favorites for sure. I was looking for something quick & easy, that I already had the ingredients on hand, this worked perfectly. I had about 1 - 1.5 pounds of skinless chicken thighs, they were half frozen when I put them in the pot. I did not have fresh ginger, so substituted ground. Also used organic tamari instead of soy sauce, served over organic rice ramen noodles . . . SO good!!
I would have given this recipe five stars, however the cooking time was much too short. I also had to add extra water due to the extra cooking time. Otherwise, this was a delicious and easy recipe that I will make again!
My fiancé and Brother loved this meal! It was fast and fun to make and most importantly tasted amazing this will defiantly be one of our new Staples!
This was sooooo good! It will definitely be added to the monthly rotation. The only thing I changed was I used boneless, skinless thighs and cooked them first then added the sauce and cooked covered for about 3 hours. They just fell apart! Great over rice and steamed sugar snap peas- as suggested!
yummy
If I followed the original recipe's cooking instructions I would have chicken that wasn't very tender, so I made one major adjustment. After I made the sauce I boiled the chicken in hot water for a little while, possibly 20 minutes. (I'll give you a hunt about this chicken broth water) Then I transferred the chicken to a baking dish with a lid and put the sauce all over the chicken. I used less chicken than the 5 lbs. as there is only two of us to cook for in my home unless you consider 4 dogs who are finicky eaters. I cut the recipe in half and stuck the boiled chicken in a covered baking pot, poured the sauce over the chicken to make certain it was all coated. Baked in a 350 degree oven for about 45 minutes, then turned the chicken to make sure i was all covered in that delicious sauce. While the chicken was cooking I made a boiling bag white rice recipe and set it aside. When the glazed chicken was finished baking I placed it and some of the sauce on top of a bed or rice and the stampede was on. My son, grandson, and a friend dove into it like they hadn't eaten in about a year. Only thing left were the bones an and the dirty dishes and of course, the kids had flown the coop and were no longer in sight to help clean up. Marvelous tasting recipe and would I make it again? Oh yeah but I'd make the full 5 lbs. next time!
wonderful and my friends and family liked it,and ive made a few changes like adding white onions on the sauce and still it tastes wonderful,and the amount of water is 2 cus,soy sauce is 1/4 cup,and sugar 1/4 cup.......
Awesome! I did make on change, however. Instead of adding a 1/2 cup of water as suggested, I used a 1/2 of chicken stock for a nice kick of flavor. I also added red pepper flakes!
I love how easy this was, but it didn't have as much flavor as I expected. Next time I will make the following changes: remove the skin, add green onion and a little siracha to the cooking liquid and replace some of the white sugar with brown. Also, I will take out the cooked chicken and add some fresh garlic and ginger to refresh the sauce and simmer it until it thickens a little more. Some sesame seeds sprinkled on top would be a great addition to the green onion. I think this has the potentential to be a great go-to meal.
Sauce was a bit too strong, salty, sweet, etc. Tasty though!
I truly Enjoyed it
Loved this recipe - excellent flavor and consistency of sauce. I followed other reviewers' advice and added 1 more cup of water and used 3/4 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup white sugar. Will make this a lot!!
Great recipe!! Easy and delish.
