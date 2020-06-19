Soy Sauce Chicken

If I followed the original recipe's cooking instructions I would have chicken that wasn't very tender, so I made one major adjustment. After I made the sauce I boiled the chicken in hot water for a little while, possibly 20 minutes. (I'll give you a hunt about this chicken broth water) Then I transferred the chicken to a baking dish with a lid and put the sauce all over the chicken. I used less chicken than the 5 lbs. as there is only two of us to cook for in my home unless you consider 4 dogs who are finicky eaters. I cut the recipe in half and stuck the boiled chicken in a covered baking pot, poured the sauce over the chicken to make certain it was all coated. Baked in a 350 degree oven for about 45 minutes, then turned the chicken to make sure i was all covered in that delicious sauce. While the chicken was cooking I made a boiling bag white rice recipe and set it aside. When the glazed chicken was finished baking I placed it and some of the sauce on top of a bed or rice and the stampede was on. My son, grandson, and a friend dove into it like they hadn't eaten in about a year. Only thing left were the bones an and the dirty dishes and of course, the kids had flown the coop and were no longer in sight to help clean up. Marvelous tasting recipe and would I make it again? Oh yeah but I'd make the full 5 lbs. next time!