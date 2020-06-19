Soy Sauce Chicken

131 Ratings
  • 5 91
  • 4 33
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

This chicken with soy sauce recipe is a delicious, fast, and easy weeknight dinner. The chicken comes out flavorful with a sweet and tangy glaze. Serve with rice and steamed snow peas for a complete meal.

By Too Hot Tamale

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar, soy sauce, water, garlic, and ginger into a large stockpot over medium heat; stir until sugar dissolves.

    Advertisement

  • Add chicken thighs and bring to a boil. Simmer, turning the chicken thighs with tongs every 5 minutes, until the sauce is a rich, brown glaze and the chicken is no longer pink at the bone and juices run clear, about 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove pot from the heat and let cool 10 minutes.

  • Transfer chicken thighs to a platter; sprinkle with chopped green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
564 calories; protein 46.6g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 159.6mg; sodium 1941.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/25/2022