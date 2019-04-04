Italian Spinach Sausage Pie

This festive sausage pie is perfect for a holiday brunch or midnight snack.

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and stir in sausage. Cook and stir until sausage is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Drain excess grease.

  • Separate one egg and set yolk aside; beat egg white and remaining eggs in a bowl. Fold mozzarella cheese, spinach, ricotta cheese, salt, garlic powder, pepper, and sausage into eggs.

  • Line a 10-inch pie plate with bottom pastry; pour filling into crust. Roll out remaining pastry to fit the top of pie; place over filling. Trim, seal, and flute edges; cut slits in pastry. Beat water and remaining egg yolk in a small bowl; brush over the top of pie.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden and filling is bubbly, 50 to 60 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
636 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 45.2g; cholesterol 217.1mg; sodium 1369.1mg. Full Nutrition
