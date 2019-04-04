Italian Spinach Sausage Pie
This festive sausage pie is perfect for a holiday brunch or midnight snack.
This festive sausage pie is perfect for a holiday brunch or midnight snack.
We made this last night for dinner because we had sausage that we didn't know what to do with. The old recipes get so boring. This was AH-MAZING! So good! The ricotta made it very rich and delicious. I only put 4 cups of the mozz cheese, but it was still cheesy delicious. We will definitely make this recipe part of our routine dinners. Thank you for sharing!Read More
Too salty, but otherwise good.Read More
We made this last night for dinner because we had sausage that we didn't know what to do with. The old recipes get so boring. This was AH-MAZING! So good! The ricotta made it very rich and delicious. I only put 4 cups of the mozz cheese, but it was still cheesy delicious. We will definitely make this recipe part of our routine dinners. Thank you for sharing!
Really good....used hot and sweet Italian sausage that was grilled, leftover, and sliced, also used low fat part skim ricotta cheese, pecorino romano, and provolone cheeses. I did not use a crust! I made this frittata style in a deep dish pie plate and upped the eggs to 8. Thanks!
This is one of my family's favorite meals! Very easy and even people who are not fans of spinach or sausage LOVE IT! I want to bring it to events to share its so good! One big tip, LET IT REST when it's done, it will firm up! I would say at least 15 min. to 1/2 hour. Also, this would be even better (if possible) with a side of spaghetti or pizza sauce.
This was a great recipe. I used a deep dish pie plate. I made my own pastry and it was really flaky as shown in my photo. I would like to try the recipe in a 9 x 13 casserole dish and cut into smaller servings to feed a crowd. I think next time I will not use the yolk to brush the crust and instead use an egg white wash. I may add some finely chopped onion to the filling next time. The Italian sausage I used did not have an over powering flavor of fennel and we liked that as we are not big fans of strong fennel. Served this with a side of fresh fruit salad. It is a keeper! Thanks for sharing your recipe Kimberly
Very good recipe! I used a 4 cup package of Mozzarella rather than the 5 cups stated. Only other change was to sautee some onion and garlic with the sausage. Delicious. Only cooled about 10 minutes and was firm in texture. Will make again for sure. Thanks for this recipe.
I tried this recipe as 4 - 1 cup tarts and it worked well. I halved all the ingredients except the pie crust and used low-fat ricotta. I cut each of the pie crusts into quarters and placed a piece in the bottom of each lightly greased non-stick tart pan. The filling divided up evenly and I topped it with another quarter of the crust. I trimmed the crust a bit and baked at 375 degrees for 35 minutes. I let it set for 15 or so minutes.
This was good. Since this is a fat and calorie heavy dish, I used 4 cups of mozzarella instead of 5 and bumped up the spinach from 10 oz. frozen to 16 oz. fresh. Also added about 1 tsp of Italian seasoning and a little bit of onion. Everyone liked it, consistency was great . . . nice and firm as I took the advice here an let it sit for about 20+ minutes before slicing.
Added mushrooms. less mozeralla and more ricatta. love it!
Wonderful!! I followed the recipe to a T & it turned out perfect. I was a little weary about 5C of cheese but it was not too gooey @ all. There is quite a lot of filling. Since I do not have a deeper pie dish, I used a shallow one in addition to a square glass casserole dish. I just doubled up on pie crust. It was nice to have an additional meal to share with a neighbor.
I loved this recipe. My 2 year old that only wants meat and cheese ate it all! I did make one change. I didn't realize that my pie crust wasn't a deep dish until I was ready to pour in the ingredients. You will need a deep dish if you are using a pie crust because of the volume. I greased a casserole dish, spread 6 slices of whole wheat bread on the bottom and poured the mixture on top of it. I removed the regular pie crusts from the pans and creatively placed them on top of the mixture. I still worked out WELL! I will be repeating this recipe--with or without the modification.
I loved this recipe because it is a good foundation. I made it how it was written the first time . The following times (3) I changed ingredients. I used ham, cottage cheese, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese and onions one time. Pepperoni, sausAge and swiss cheese another time. It's just a good recipe.
Too salty, but otherwise good.
Wow! Flavorful and relatively simple! This time, I used the basic recipe but had fresh mushrooms and spinach on hand. I steamed the spinach in the microwave to release some of the water and drained on paper towels (used in place of frozen). I sautéed the mushrooms in olive oil. Both were added to the mixture. Also, I had a little bit of Feta that needed to be used, so I added it, too. I love that this recipe is great as is or can be adapted to what you might have on hand.!
This is the BOMB!!!
I used 4 cups mozzarella as someone else recommended and it was plenty. My husband commented on how creamy and cheesy it was. Also, I used coarsely chopped fresh spinach. Delicious!
Made this for my beautiful bride tonight, and she loved it. I did make a few changes. I reduced the mozz by a cup, increased the ricotta to 1 cup, added onions to the Italian sausage, and doubled the amount of garlic. It was incredibly tasty, and my wife loved it. We will be making this again.
I made it according to the recipe and thought it was terribly dry. What would cause that?
This recipe is a good start, but i didn't think it was quite enough flavor. I used 2 cups parmesan instead of 5 cups mozzerella because it's what i had on hand, added a small onion, mushrooms and italian seasoning (premixed). it was just enough to fill the pie plate and a little healthier with less cheese. PERFECTION!!
I loved this as a kid, so I decided to try it out on my hubby and 8 year old son. They loved it! I put just over 3 cups of cheese instead of 5. I think next time I'll add more veggies and a little less cheese.
Very cheesy and very filling.
Amazing. Used turkey Italian sausage and didn’t quite have enough ricotta so I put a little bit of cottage cheese into it to make up the difference.
I had high expectations for this after reading all the rave reviews, but I made it exactly as written and it didn't have much flavor. My 7-year-old was the first to say, "It doesn't taste like anything," and I agreed. It wasn't terrible, but if I make it again I'll be sure to crush some garlic in there and maybe add some Italian seasoning and/or some tomato pieces with the seeds squeezed out.
A friend gave me this recipe 45 years ago & my family has loved it ever since!
This was just okay...I kept thinking about the amount of cheese in it. Don't think I'll be making this again.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was deliciously cheesy and flavorful! ??
I have made this several times following the recipe exactly. It is very good as written however I prefer to double the spinach and use the whole 16 oz. container of ricotta and sauté an onion with the meat. Then pour into 2 shells and freeze one for later. I don’t think you need the crust top even though it’s prettier with a top crust. I would rather have an extra in the freezer for another night. I have also added feta and or parm.
I made this twice the second time I altered it just little.I only put 4 cups of mozzerella cheese and instead of 3/4 cup of ricotta I put 1 cup and i liked it much better.Its a really good receipe either way.
This was sooo good! I used fresh spinach and cottage cheese as my store didn't have Ricotta. I also used a spicy Italian sausage for extra flavor. This was the prefect easy meal to serve overnight company and could be used either for breakfast or a dinner meal.
Loved it. I used a little less mozzarella and I would definitely make this again.
We really liked it, will make again. The only change was to add a good heaping tablespoon of chopped garlic since we are garlic lovers. My 9.5" pie plate was full and this was rich. As I do with fruit pies, I covered the crust with foil for the first half of baking to make sure the crust doesn't burn. I cooked for 60 minutes; the crust was golden brown, though the pie never did bubble.
Easy & delicious.
I made this trying to follow the ingredient list but I was missing a few. I only had 3 eggs and no ricotta so I substituted 4 oz cream cheese and I used some leftover stuffed mushrooms for the spinach. I only used the bottom crust more of a personal preference. It baked in 30 minutes and turned out beautiful. Thank you for sharing
I added some red onions and more garlic . I love garlic
This was a wonderful way to extra sausage I had in the freezer and we were so surprised how tasty it is, I have added this to me favorites!
Very tasty. I used Phillo Sheets for the crust and doubled the spinach. Ok so I like spinach. My wife counted the leftover pieces to make sure she got her share.
absolutely yummy! made crust with 2 Frozen pie shells added onion to make up for not having enough fresh Spinach.
I have made this multiple times now. I actually use 1 pound of fresh baby spinach cooked and drained and 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese, shredded, added to the ricotta. I also use vegan shredded mozzarella cheese for those of us who are not so lactose tolerant. I always get a delicious from the whole family including my mother, full blooded Italian.
Made no changes except eliminating the addition of salt and it was WAY too salty. What a waste of expensive cheese. BTY used Bianca sausage which is known as the best available in the Northeast.
This is one of my all time favs. I make mine with bacon instead and add chopped onions and a little garlic then the nutmeg. Soooo good!!!
I made it with fresh spinach and used a square casserole ceramic pan. It was a very tasty meal. I will make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections