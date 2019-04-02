All American Meatloaf

I have never given 5 stars before in a review, but this one deserved it. The only changes I made were that I used dried parsley instead of fresh and I used Italian seasoning instead of basil (that's all I had on hand), and I didn't put the ketchup or cheese on top because it just wasn't needed. The thing I liked best about this meatloaf was that it wasn't sweet. It was perfectly savory. My husband GOBBLED this up. It was so moist and tasted just like meatloaf is supposed to taste. This reminded me of the meatloaf served by The Village Tavern. It was that good. The combination of the onions, oatmeal, and seasonings made this so moist. I had some of the mixture left over after putting it into the loaf pan, so put the remaining mixture in muffin cups and baked for a little less time than the loaf - they were great as well! I am going to freeze them for when I need a quick lunch or dinner. Great recipe - will definitely make again and again.