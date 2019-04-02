All American Meatloaf

I discovered this All American Meatloaf recipe when I was pregnant with my first child. This is the only version my family allows me to make still. It can be frozen ahead.

By It's A New Day

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix ground beef, quick oats, onion, milk, eggs, 1/4 cup ketchup, parsley, garlic, salt, basil, and black pepper together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined; pat the mixture into a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Bake meatloaf in the preheated oven until firm and no longer pink inside, 1 to 1 1/4 hours. An instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the center of the meatloaf should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

  • Remove from oven, spread 2 tablespoons ketchup over loaf, and top with Cheddar cheese slices; return to oven and bake until cheese has melted, about 5 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you wish to freeze, bake as directed for one hour, remove from the oven, and cool. Refrigerate until well chilled, wrap, label and freeze. To reheat: unwrap meatloaf and bake, 1 hour at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Top with ketchup and cheese and bake for an additional 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 133.6mg; sodium 595.4mg. Full Nutrition
