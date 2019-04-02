All American Meatloaf

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
If you wish to freeze, bake as directed for one hour, remove from the oven, and cool. Refrigerate until well chilled, wrap, label and freeze. To reheat: unwrap meatloaf and bake, 1 hour at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Top with ketchup and cheese and bake for an additional 5 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 133.6mg; sodium 595.4mg. Full Nutrition
If you are looking for a striking, unique recipe for meatloaf, this isn't your answer. But if you are looking for a very nice meatloaf that everyone in the family will want seconds of, this is the one for you! I followed the recipe with the exception of using dried parsley rather than the fresh. I also added an extra minced garlic clove. With this basic recipe you can do whatever you want to meet your taste requirements, but this is a very wonderful place to start. I can tell you that this is very family friendly and will be made again in my kitchen!
I searched a bunch of recipes and used this as my base to add on. I omitted the oats as my hubby is on a no carb diet. It makes it very juicy, so be prepared. I added a tsp of Italian seasoning and ended up doubling the parsley as I didn't want leftovers, I also added another clove of garlic. I doubled the pepper because I love it. I liked the idea of half meat/half sausage, but didn't have sausage so added a pinch of fennel seeds and a dash of allspice to give it that flavor. I put the ketchup glaze on right away and cooked for 75 minutes. It turned out great!
I use a recipe similar to this one, but I mix 1/2 cup ketchup with 1/2 cup brown sugar, and 2 tbsp mustard, mix half into the ground beef, spread other half on top of the loaf. Shred the cheese and put in mixture. Tastes fantastic
This is the meatloaf my grandmother made - except for the basil. My mother's meatloaf though used bread crumbs... and my meatloaf? Well it's different most every time depending on what I have on hand (cornflakes - crushed croutons, bagged stuffing crushed, oats, zuchinni, pureed chick peas or white cannelli beans, diced tomatoes, spinach and oats) - and it's always a hit as is this one - you just have to know what your family likes before you put it in the meatloaf! :) Thanks Maridele :)
Sounds just like the recipe that I got from my mother. If you like to freeze stuff for easy cooking later- make this recipe into patties and freeze individually and then cook on grill or microwave. I like to make into a sandwhich with melted cheese and toasted bread. Yum!
Great basic recipe. I had no milk so I used sour cream instead. Tomato sauce instead of ketchup, and it turned out very good. Next time with a grated carrot and chopped green pepper, maybe potato flakes in lieu of oatmeal, and a well rounded meal in one pan. I will eat a dessert separately.
This is a great meatloaf recipe just as it is. But my husband loves bacon cooked on top of the meatloaf. In the first cooking (1 hr 5 min) take 3-4 slices of bacon and lay them vertically on the meatloaf. And I cook mine a little longer, say at least 15-20 minutes more. Then procede with the recipe as it is. A crunchy surprise under the cheese and ketchup!
My gluten free family & I loved this. I hadn't thought of using oats in meatloaf. I can't eat gluten so had replaced regular bread crumbs, with gluten free bread crumbs but they cost a lot more. I used crushed tomatoes (from a jar) mixed with a little tomato paste & brown sugar in place of the ketchup.
this is very similiar to the recipe I grew up with!! So not even trying it I can tell you this will be the best meatloaf you ever had!! My Mom ALWAYS used oats instead of breadcrumbs & my family gets MAD if I deviate from this. You can alter the recipe by adding whatever you want but the basic needs are the ground beef, oats, eggs, milk or worchestershire sauce, onion & seasonings!! We make our meatballs this way as well!
good starting point, like other reviewers i like to use ground pork as well as ground beef; ground lamb goes well. I noted that someone else used sour cream. Worcestershire sauce is good, as are some mushrooms, i use canned stems and pieces. a little ground cloves goes well, and i use more like a half cup of ketchup. nor do i use quick oats, regular works well. try a couple of tablespoons of stone ground mustard. top with molasses
Yum! Used ground turkey for half the meat. Skipped the milk. Rolled it into a big log shape and baked in a 9x13 pan, to allow the grease and fluid to drain away. Skipped the cheese. I love to slice meatloaf and individually freeze the slices to pull out as needed to make a sandwich. Leftover sandwiches are the best!
I use spaghetti sauce or tomato paste instead of ketchup. My daughter puts the cheese inside the meatloaf. first she cuts the meatloaf mixture in half. Then she oresses one half of the mixture into the pan; tops it with the cheese, then tops it with the remaining mixture to make one solid loaf. Try it!
We don't care for oats in our meat loaf, I substituted equal amounts bread crumbs. I did add a few more spices (rubbed sage, marjoram, crushed red pepper, little brown sugar, worchestershire sauce) and I increased the amount of basil. I threw all the ingredients for the meat loaf into my Kitchen Aid mixer and mixed it just enough to incorporate all ingredients (about thirty seconds). Instead of layering the cheese on top, I layered it in the middle and I made a mixture of 1/4 cup ketchup, 1 tbsp. dijon mustard and 1/4 cup brown sugar and spread that over the meat loaf. I baked this in my Perfect Meat Loaf Pan. A little over two hours and this was ready to go. This took only fifteen minutes to make (not counting baking time), everyone really liked it and it made great slicing meat loaf for sandwiches the next day. I'll make this again.
Excellent results with the basil adding a desirable taste. I use Silver Palate oatmeal instead of quick cooking oats, which improves the resulting meal. For a side dish, recommend the Herbed Scalloped Potatoes and Onions.
I have never given 5 stars before in a review, but this one deserved it. The only changes I made were that I used dried parsley instead of fresh and I used Italian seasoning instead of basil (that's all I had on hand), and I didn't put the ketchup or cheese on top because it just wasn't needed. The thing I liked best about this meatloaf was that it wasn't sweet. It was perfectly savory. My husband GOBBLED this up. It was so moist and tasted just like meatloaf is supposed to taste. This reminded me of the meatloaf served by The Village Tavern. It was that good. The combination of the onions, oatmeal, and seasonings made this so moist. I had some of the mixture left over after putting it into the loaf pan, so put the remaining mixture in muffin cups and baked for a little less time than the loaf - they were great as well! I am going to freeze them for when I need a quick lunch or dinner. Great recipe - will definitely make again and again.
Easy....Moist....and Most of All...DELICIOUS After cooking family meals for well over 50 years... I cannot believe I never tried making a meatloaf using quick oats as a binding ingredient. Bravo to the contributor
I used this recipe and put my on spin on it I used 1 1/2 lb ground beef and 1 lb of pork, 3/4 cup milk and 1 cup old fashioned oats. The best meatloaf I've made yet--my son had thirds!!!! Definitely a keeper
This is the best meatloaf I have ever tasted. It is very juicy and tender. I was looking for a meatloaf recipe that was made with oatmeal instead of bread or crackers because I don't eat wheat. I was afraid my husband wouldn't like one with oatmeal, however, because that is not how he makes it. I think he will love it and would never guess it does not have bread crumbs unless he sees the oatmeal in it.
Loved this meatloaf as I am moving to a gluten free diet and this utilizes oatmeal versus breadcrumbs. Added just a tablespoon of spicy mustard and a small can of green chilis. It was moist, very tasty. However, did you a higher fat content ground beef. That always adds to the moisture and flavor (unfortunately :(!
All-American Meatloaf Haiku: "Didn't top with cheese. But followed the recipe. American ... how?" (Maybe the cheese should be American haha, but we're not fans of melty cheese topping meatloaf, so skipped that and followed everything else exactly as written.) I've never made a meatloaf w/ oats b4, so big plus for moisture, but big thumbs-down for it not holding together very well, which didn't translate into pretty slices, nor good meatloaf sandwich leftovers. Unlikely that we'll make it again, but it was nice to try a new recipe.
This is as close to my momma’s meatloaf as I have found! It’s a Good one for a basic and anyone can add to it as desired for the tastes of their family. We InJoy it very much each time I make it however I switch it up! I thank the creator of this so much.
