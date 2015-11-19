Easiest Zucchini Quiche

1 of 48

Rating: 4 stars This is easy, and you have to understand that you sacrifice taste for ease of prep and cooking. This as written is OK and makes a decent breakfast. The sharp cheddar and some salt/pepper to taste gives it some needed flavor, and it sets up nicely. I did take it down to 325 and let it bake for another 10 minutes, and the crust did not burn. If you want to spruce it up, you certainly can. This recipe screams for needing some sauteed onions and garlic. However, I didn't have the time to do that this time. If I were going to make this for guests, I would take the time to add some other ingredients/spices or find a more complicated recipe. Thanks Lilacs, I had a good breakfast this morning, and my toddler ate it up too. *Update-I have made this 4 times now. I use 5 eggs and a nice scoop of Miracle Whip. I add some onion powder, garlic powder and turmeric. It's so easy, and DD loves it. I freeze portions, and they reheat well in the microwave. Helpful (39)

Rating: 4 stars I didnt follow this recipe exactly, i sauteed onions in a tsp of olive oil on low heat until they were clear. After i layered the zucchini on the pie crust i sprinkled the onions on top. I then added the egg mixture, which i put a sprinkle of salt and pepper in. It was great! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars The only thing I did different was add a little of the cheese to the egg mixture with a touch of salt and pepper. It was awesome!! ....and EASY Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Have to agree with others about bland taste. Very good starter recipe. I too added extras. Sautéed onion and bell pepper. Added fresh tomatoes to the mix also. I don't do creative cooking, but with this I could do no wrong. I made it again and mixed the eggs with the zucchini and cheese. After pouring into pie crust I added more cheese to the top. Helpful (4)

Rating: 2 stars I am giving this recipe 2 stars one for quick and one for easy. I was planning on serving this at a New Years Eve gathering so i might try it again with the recommendations of the other reviewers. I'll add some sauted onion cheese inside of the egg mixture and a little garlic salt for more flavor. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was absolutely delicious! I didn't have a nine inch pastry shell in the freezer and didn't have time to prepare my own I ended up using the mini pastry shells I did have. Baked it for slightly less time but they still turn out delicious. Very simple. The small size made them easy to pack to go to work for lunch Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I added mushrooms, chopped onions, a small can of chopped green chilis, S & P, garlic salt, and added a dollup of sour cream on top of each slice - salsa optional. Extra cheese on top, it was delicious. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I added corn and salt and it was delicious! Even my daughter who said she hated quiche when I told her what I was making liked it! I also cooked it 15 minutes longer and hotter than stated as I don't like mushy quiche. Helpful (2)