Super Simple Sweet Potato Dog Treats

These sweet potato dog treats are made with just 4 ingredients. I prefer to make my dogs their treats, so I know exactly what is in them. My dogs go crazy for these simple sweet potato treats.

Recipe by CookinBug

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
32
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Prick sweet potato several times with a fork. Cook in the microwave on high until tender, about 6 minutes. Let sit until cool enough to handle.

  • Cut potato in half and scoop flesh into a bowl; discard skin. Mash potato with a fork or potato masher. Transfer about 1 cup mashed potato to a large bowl, saving any remaining for another use.

  • Mix whole wheat flour, eggs, and applesauce into sweet potato in the bowl until a dough forms.

  • Turn dough out onto a well-floured surface and roll dough to about 1/2-inch thickness. Cut out shapes using a cookie cutter or cut dough into strips with a pizza cutter. Arrange cookies on an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crisp, 35 to 45 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 8.8mg. Full Nutrition
