Super Simple Sweet Potato Dog Treats
These sweet potato dog treats are made with just 4 ingredients. I prefer to make my dogs their treats, so I know exactly what is in them. My dogs go crazy for these simple sweet potato treats.
If your treats become moldy after a few days they are probably not dried out enough. Try turning off the oven after baking and leave them in until they are cooled. This will help remove moisture and make them crunchy. Hope this helps.
5 stars for easy, 5 stars from the pups, they love these! I doubled the recipe because my cutters are pretty large, I was able to get 28 pieces.
Jake, my four legged child, absolutely loves these! He has many food allergies and is incredibly picky, but he cannot get enough of these treats. Just as the name implies..."Super Simple"!! Thanks for this recipe! Greatly appreciated!
Super easy to make, inexpesive ingredients and my super picky princess pooch LOVED them! Will definitely be using the rest of the sweet potato to make another batch tomorrow! Thanks for the awesome recipe.
I was looking for a way to use up my sweet potato casserole from Thanksgiving and found this. I didn't have any apple sauce on hand, so I just added extra casserole. I'm way too lazy to roll out dough and cut out shapes, so I just used a large melon baller and then flattened them out with a fork like you would for peanut butter cookies, I was able to get 42 treats doing it this way. Going to put some in a jar and freeze the rest for later. My dog just ate one and loved it. Thanks for the recipe, so easy and will now be added to the "what to do with Thanksgiving leftovers" recipes.
I have a Terrier mix and baked the Dog treats about a week ago according to the recipe. She loved them. I stored them in her Cookie jar on the counter. This was a big mistake. They are all moldy about a week later and I had to throw them away. My advice is that you either have to refrigerate or freeze some of them . But the recipe is very good and easy. Tomorrow I will bake some more.
5 stars for easy, 4 stars from my standard poodle. These were so easy i made two more batches with the following additions: I added 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of ginger! they filled the kitchen with a really nice smell!! my poodle was waiting for them to be done!!
These were a hit with my little fusspot. Wanting to wean her off those dried jerky chicken strips made in China, I decided to try making my own treats. I'm not a baker but these were pretty simple to make. I left them in the oven a bit too long, but that's my oven. Have to shorten the baking time. One hint I will pass along is to make sure you flour the surface well before you roll out the dough - the dough tends to be on the sticky side.
These were so easy to make. I used the applesauce that I canned myself last summer so I knew there was no added sugar to the recipe. I also added 1/4 cup of peanut butter to the mix. My lab loved them! I'm going to try butternut squash and pumpkin next. Definitely a hit!
Doubled the recipe to give in goodie bags for Christmas to our 4 legged friends. My Rosie loves them! super easy. Keep them in the freezer and just take a few out at a time. They will go moldy if you leave them in a jar too long.
My dog loves these. I don't know if this will apply to anyone else but my dog LOVES gingerbread cookies (he doesn't get them but does steal them sometimes) so i add ginger, cinnamon, cloves and a bit of molasses to these. He goes nuts for them. but this is a fantastic recipe as is or as a base recipe to add to!
Super easy, and very flexible. I didn't really measure anything, and baked them for about 15 minutes, so they were still a bit soft. That being said, I have a very well behaved dog who never gets himself into anything he's not supposed to. He actually climbed on the counter and are a whole in the bag I had these in and are them all! Bad dog! But he has a sensitive stomach and didn't get sick either. So they must be AWESOME!
Our four dogs loved these and I have two picky dogs..easy too!
OH MY GOSH I was so surprised by these! My 13 year old golden, Roxy, was recently diagnosed with kidney disease so we've been trying to change her diet a little. Low protein foods are better for her kidneys as well as foods like sweet potatoes and apples.. (Well, they're good for humans with kidney disease id assume they're good for dogs too!) Roxy LOVES meat and cheese which stinks because that's the exact opposite of what she should be eating. I decided to make these because why not? It's worth a try! She usually hates vegetables though. Anyway, after I baked them I woke her up and handed her a piece. She loved it so much she followed me back into the kitchen for more!!! I'm so happy I've finally found a treat that's good for her and she actually likes!
So easy and I roll the dough in a circular plastic pie maker. Just throw it in and roll the dough.No mess. I use to pay $7.00 for dog cookies but no more. My dog won't eat store bought anymore !!
I recently made a review, on these cookies, my dogs didn't care for these, will go back to the penutbutter ones, they like them, just wanted to try something different for them,thanks anyway for the recipe, always like to try something different.
Dogs loved them. Wicked easy to make. I always have all these ingredients on hand. I used the whole sweet potato (skin included) and ran it through my food processor before adding to batter. Will definitely be making these again!
My dog loves these, and I love how EASY they are to make. I will never buy dog treats again. If you don't have applesauce on hand, use a mashed ripe banana. Works the same.
Very easy to make& my dog loved them. They make a nice crunchy dog cookie, that smelled very good while baking. I substituted rice flour for the whole wheat flour. Will make again
Great recipe and easy to put together. They came out a little softer/chewier than I would have liked (the dogs like a crisp crunch) but perhaps I didn't dry them out enough. Leaving in the oven might be the better solution after turning off the oven.
My dogs really liked these. I gave it 3 stars because it was soooooo sticky and difficult to work with in the beginning. Use LOTS (TONS!!!) of flour; much more than other recipes.
Easy to make and my dog loves it
Awesome, simple. Used whole wheat flour the first time I made them, plain unbleached all purpose flour the next time because it's what I had on hand. Both times I used an applesauce cup I bought for my kids lunches. You can make these chewy or crispy, but either way they're fast and easy and good.
My dogs love this recipe! Best one I've tried!
I made these treats and my dogs give 4 tail wags in approvement!!
I made these exactly as written. I have 2 dogs one of them devours these treats the other one wont even look at them although he is picky with everything.
Too sticky together to roll out. Added water and a little milk just to get it to barely stick together. When I cut them out they would fall apart. They were stuck ot the pon. They crumbled when I tried to remove from pan. I had to scrub the cookie sheet to reuse. Guess I'll stick to my usual that hasn't failed me.
Our Murphy is an 11 yr old Border Collie and he absolutely loves these cookies. So easy to make and they store well too in a ziplock plastic container. Thank you for sharing this recipe; its a Favorite!
They aren't even out of the oven and my dog is almost drooling waiting for them and our black and white kitty (we think he's a border collie in cat clothes) ate every crumb he could find on the table where I rolled them out. My sweet potato was not good so I substituted pumpkin.
This was an easy to make and my dogs loved them! I did add 1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon because it just made sense =)
Super simple! To get the biscuits crunchy, at the end of the baking time, I turn the oven off and leave the pans in the oven. And I keep them in the freezer.
can u freeze these.. dog loves them.. easy recipe.. just that I made a different cookie last sunday and started to get mold..i don't wantthat to happen to these.. if any knows answer to freezing..please let me know.. thank u
I've made these a few times and forgot to leave a review. Fairly easy to make but I do need to add additional flour because as written the dough is too sticky. I followed the suggestions of other reviews and baked these for one hour, turned off the oven and left the treats in the oven until it was cold. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
My dog loves baked sweet potatoes. I make him one on every holiday.
Dog thought they were good, not bad for humans either. Easy to make. Took longer to bake until fairly crisp.
I subbed bacon grease for the apple sauce. My dog loves it.
My 3 dogs loved em had 40 down to 10 healthy for them.
My two morkies loved these! I didnt have applesauce so i substituted dehydrated apples that i smashed up to bits and used some berry flavored fruit juice to liquify it a little. The dough came out great but i dont bother rolling it out...i bought those little silicone candy molds...i just push them into those. I baked them 35 mins as suggested and they came out hard as rocks! ?? i know because i ate one and had to suck on it a bit so i didnt chip a tooth... it was pretty tasty!
Have any of you tasted these for yourself? I'm thinking that they might make a tasty treat for the diabetic in ME :-) Perhaps a bit of splenda to take the edge off?
I am so far from a "baker", but found these really easy except the dough was sticky to work with. Next time I will spoon them onto the pan as I read in another review. My dog LOVES, LOVES, LOVES, them and sweet potatoes are really good for her diabetes. I just wonder how long they will stay in the refrigerator, I froze half, and put the rest in a baggie in the fridge. She is little and only gets a 1/2 cookie about 3 times a day. But I guess I will have to figure it out, because my lil Macy girl is hooked on them.
A very simple recipe to follow. I think next time I will bake the sweet potato instead of cooking it in the microwave to get a smoother texture. Both dogs really enjoyed these cookies!
I have made this twice for my doggie niece and nephew. Used chunky applesauce, only 2 cups of whole wheat flour, 1 tsp each of molasses, honey and cinnamon and 1/3 cup of peanut butter. The dough was gathered into a large ball, covered and chilled overnight. Only the normal amount of flour was needed to roll out the dough. It was only slightly sticky. My doggie nephew enjoyed it both times. My doggie niece liked it the first time but not the second. The second time, I used a medicine bottle to cut the dough into little doggie cookies. Great recipe! Thanks!
This recipe is so easy and my two Jack Russell's love them. Very happy I found this. I've tried peanut butter but dogs don't seem to like as much, so will stick with this. Even my neighbor dog's love them!
WOW !! Super easy and came out perfect. I have 2 mini dachshunds and a yellow lab and all of them loved this recipe. I even made a few ingredient changes to mix up some flavors and they still were awesome. Best recipe ever
Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. My dogs loved the biscuits and finished them in no time! Also they are so easy to make that I as a first time baker felt like a total pro when they turned out so nice.
Used a cup of canned sweet potato. Didn't have applesauce, so I used about half of a ripe banana. Substituted some of the whole grain flour for ground flax and hemp powder. Very sticky dough, but workable with a lot of flour. Used a heart shaped cookie cutter to make them extra special for doggo. Baked for about 40 minutes, turned off the oven, and let them cool in it. I just took them out and Buddy gobbled one up. A wagging butt of approval.
My dog is diabetic and fighting pancreatitis. I made these because they are natural and would be easy on his tummy. He loved them. He will once again be able to have a "small" treat! Thank you for sharing the recipe!
Seeing that many people had issues with the really sticky dough- this should help:I upped the flour in the mix until it was more of a workable dough.Do that by feel...Heavy flour on board- used my bench scraper to incorporate it with a few folds- another addition to board and dust the top. I did NOT ROLL THIS. I patted it out. Flouring hands as needed. Also dipped my cutter in flour every few times and kept it clean.RE folded the dough to use all- it got easier to work with as it was a bit drier.I used parchment paper on my sheet pan.Rotate pans midway.When they were done- I used a pastry brush to remove any excess dusting flour- a small extra step- but necessary due to the texture of dough. Then put them back into the warm but Off oven- to dry out more.My friend’s finicky dogs loved these too.My 4- absolutely loved them.I got over 100 pieces(small hearts- see picture)I actually ate one- not bad at all!N.B. You can sub the sweet potato with bananaOr sub the applesauce with banana.Don’t be afraid of adding more flour as neededUse your judgment.I should mention- I have a degree in Culinary and a few European certifications.So my tips have a bit of knowledge behind them.Happy baking for your fur babies everyone!
Prefect ! First batch I made exactly by recipes . My dog is love it. I have cut it with dog cookie cutters and have to decrease baking time. Second batch I have add old banana. This prefect recipes is very forgiven, Cookie is crunchy and dog begging for it. I kept it in plastic bag in refrigerator.
My fur babies LOVE these treats. Simple recipe with great results. The treats also freeze well. I may try to add more flavour to them, but 2 thumbs up!
Doubled the recipe. Didn't have applesauce so used olive oil which I didn't think would be an issue for my golden retriever who is a healthy weight but suffers from skin issues.
I added a little water to the dough as it wasn't coming together. I baked according to instructions and they came out hard as rocks; my dog could barely chew them. I tried to crush them up with a rolling pin to add to a different dog treat recipe and I can't even do that, they are SO hard.
Love these ! Used brown rice flour. So simple.
Fantastic! Dogs love them. They're super easy to make.
Australian Shepherd approved. Dough was perfect to roll out for cutting. Found it the same consistency as gingerbread cookie dough. Used the pizza cutter to make smaller square treats; cooked for 18 minutes. Good crunchy cookie. Happy to use up the left-over thanksgiving sweet potatoes.
My puppy doesn’t care for the gourmet treats we get at the pet shop but she devoured these. I substituted oat flour in place of whole wheat flour, check for conversion measurements.
So quick and easy to make! Just 4 easy ingredients. My dogs love them!
These are very easy. Made them twice for fundraisers for Fur and Feather Animal Assistance in western New Mexico. If you plan to put them in bags, give them an additional day to dry completely before you do.
My mom's picky dog LOVES these! Plus they're great for her bowels. This is the best recipe ever. My son also loves making treats for his doggies.
I used a couple tablespoons of molasses instead of apple sauce and they came out just fine. My dog really likes them!
My dog LOVED these simple treats and they were easy to make. However, I didn't store them in the fridge and they went bad quickly. The next batch I did refrigerate and my lab gave them a 2 paws up rating.
Turned out well. Had to add some water as the original dough turned out too dry. The dogs treat them like they are special and you can see that they really enjoy eating them. Thanks for the recipe.
Was a little sticky, so I just spooned them on the cookie sheet. My doberman likes them (he will eat anything) my moms PICKY Husky girl ate them (and that says a lot). All in all.simple and good. Recommended.
I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon
Super easy to make and my dog went crazy for them!
I love how easy these are to make! I followed the recipe exactly for the first batch, and used a twist-off bottle cap as a cookie cutter. They came out great! For the second batch I added a big tablespoon of crunchy peanut butter and it made the dough so sticky and frustrating to work with. I'll just add a finger-smear of peanut butter to each treat after they're done next time.
These are always a huge hit with our pups! It’s nice to have a simple healthy treat recipe. They also freeze well so you can make them last quite a while with one batch.
simple ingredients, easy to make!
My puppy can't get enough of these! Make sure tip store them in a cool place.
I tried this recipe several times and my pup liked it a little, but then I substituted the sweet potato with carrotts and she LOVED it! They were also a little crispier!
My dog loved it but it's just a little too thick. Maybe cut it 1/4 inch thick for little dogs.
Easy and my pack loved them. Made one batch with Peanut Butter added in.
Puppy really loved these. Used canned yams - rinsed syrup off. Also didn't roll out dough - dropped by tbsp and flattened with fork. Only problem was first batch stuck to sheet so i sprayed pam next batch. Will definitely make again.
My dough was sticky and could not be rolled out. I tried adding more of the flour but that didn't work either. Any suggestions? I followed the recipe to a T.
I swapped out the applesauce for bacon fat and they were a huge hit with my dogs!
Our golden doodle loves these treats. We use extra whole wheat flour when rolling them out because the dough is so sticky.
My little guy is finicky and does not like most dog treats but he loved these, easy to make too.
I used this recipe on my blog! My dog loved them!
Both dogs loved them. I will make more.
My dogs are going crazy for these!!! I will definately make them again but double the recipe next time!!!!
The dogs liked them, but they could be crunchier! Pretty soft for a dog treat.
Easy to make and my pup loved them! We added his joint supplement liquid so I had to add more flour to compensate.
It was a hit! My dogs don’t like canned sweet potatoes but they loved these! As easy as advertised! Made two cookie sheets full. As another commenter recommended, try leaving them in the oven to cool to ensure they dry out properly. Not that this batch will have a chance to!
THEY'RE A HIT!!! I made them today and our dogs loved them!! These are 2 very picky girls and boy, they couldn't get enough!! I made one change, I didn't have WW flour, so I checked and an online site said it was ok to use regular flour. I'll definitely be making these again!
This is a great and simple recipe. My dog plus all my friends dogs love this treat. I had it sitting on my counter for about three days and then decided to put them in the refrigerator because of the eggs. I’ve made other treats for my dog and normally when they’re baking they don’t have a good smell but this treat has a faint smell of the cinnamon. This recipe is a keeper.
One of our dogs has liver disease so we have to be very careful about what she eats. These are super easy and both my pups love them. I have substituted the sweet potato for pumpkin purée and they love those too. I did discover that you have to refrigerate them because there are no preservatives so they will get moldy if you leave them out for more than a couple days. They keep in the fridge for 3-4 weeks.
My dog loves these! And I love that they are so easy to make!!!
Not only did both of the dogs love these (and one of them is very picky) but the roommates parrot loved them as well. I did use rice flour instead of whole wheat since gluten is not the best for dogs, and they still turned out perfect.
Yum
Easy and adaptable (I added bacon bits). The doggies love, love, love these treats. Thanks for a great recipe.
Perfect everytime!
My girls love them.
My 2 pups loved these as well as several friends and family pups!
I Had A Large Sweet Potato. I Think this Is Why My Dough Came Out Bread Like And Stickey. It Baked Up Like A Flat Bread When Laid Out On Parchment On My Pizza Pan.
My dogs go crazy for these!!! They're very easy to make and the dogs just love them.
I just made these for my Boston Terrier puppy! It was easy to make he loved them! I used a smaller cookie cutter and made 68 biscuits!
They love them and the female she's a picky eater.
So easy to make and my fur babies absolutely loved them!!! I will make more of these for sure.
