Super Simple Sweet Potato Dog Treats

Seeing that many people had issues with the really sticky dough- this should help:I upped the flour in the mix until it was more of a workable dough.Do that by feel...Heavy flour on board- used my bench scraper to incorporate it with a few folds- another addition to board and dust the top. I did NOT ROLL THIS. I patted it out. Flouring hands as needed. Also dipped my cutter in flour every few times and kept it clean.RE folded the dough to use all- it got easier to work with as it was a bit drier.I used parchment paper on my sheet pan.Rotate pans midway.When they were done- I used a pastry brush to remove any excess dusting flour- a small extra step- but necessary due to the texture of dough. Then put them back into the warm but Off oven- to dry out more.My friend’s finicky dogs loved these too.My 4- absolutely loved them.I got over 100 pieces(small hearts- see picture)I actually ate one- not bad at all!N.B. You can sub the sweet potato with bananaOr sub the applesauce with banana.Don’t be afraid of adding more flour as neededUse your judgment.I should mention- I have a degree in Culinary and a few European certifications.So my tips have a bit of knowledge behind them.Happy baking for your fur babies everyone!