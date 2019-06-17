Dal Makhani (Indian Lentils)

My husband and I have made many different types of dal over the years, that were all great, but we will be making this dal makhani for now on. It's absolutely delicious!!! In fact my husband loved it so much he had leftover dal and brown rice for breakfast this morning, lol! I did make some minor changes to the recipe. Instead of 2 Tbsp salt, I only added 1 tsp of salt and it was plenty enough, I may consider adding even less the next time I make it. Also, in place of the butter and heavy cream, I used 2 Tbsp trans-fat free margarine and fat-free half and half. And lastly, SOGOLONDJATA is right, fenugreek leaves are close to impossible to find state side. I added 1 Tbsp fenugreek seeds in place of the leaves; the flavor is much more intense in the seeds, but they are much easier to find in an Indian spice market. Be sure to remove the bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon (I left it whole; its easier to fetch out) and black cardamom before eating, especially if your serving to children. Another thought ~ after toasting the spices, it would be fairly easy to wrap them in cheese cloth. Thank you so very much for posting this recipe.

