French Salad Dressing

72 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 18
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Traditional, rich salad dressing with a tangy flavor.

By Gemini26

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
26
Yield:
26 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

26
Original recipe yields 26 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place oil, ketchup, sugar, vinegar, onion, lemon juice, paprika, and salt into a blender; cover and puree until smooth. Store in refrigerator.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 12.6g; sodium 147.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/11/2022