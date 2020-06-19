French Salad Dressing
Traditional, rich salad dressing with a tangy flavor.
This is a favorite dressing. Tastes like a brand that's been around for years in my neck of the woods. It's a great recipe as is. Try substituting Splenda for sugar if desired. This is such a flavorful dressing...a little goes a long way.Read More
This had a good flavor, but I'm not sure I would make it again. I admit I did not make it as stated. I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, and used one cup of oil. I used 1 tsp. onion powder in place of the fresh onion. It was thick, not pourable (probably due to omitting 1/2 cup of oil) so I spooned it onto my salad and mixed it in. It tasted better after it sat a day. I do enjoy it, but the rest of the family does not prefer it.Read More
LOVE LOVE LOVED IT! I left out the onion and lemon juice as I didn't have any but will add it next time. I also used apple cider vinegar. This was EXCELLENT! It's a homemade Catalina French! I highly recommend this recipe if you like Catalina French. I'm e-mailing this to my family!
so good. I made it exactly as stated.
I won't give this a lower rating as I changed some ingredients, however, that being said, it's a great starter recipe for those wanting to experiment for the "perfect" French Dressing that doesn't come in a bottle (with all the they put in the bottle as well). I used extra virgin olive oil, Hunt's no fructose ketchup, left out the salt, just don't see any reason for additional salt, and the sugar is totally off the chart. I can't even imagine using that much suger. I cut the recipe in half, and it still called for 1/4 c and 2 TB!!!! With the ketchup being as sweet as it is in the first place, leave it out as well.I also used minced dehydrated onion as I was in a hurry.
I needed French dressing for tomorrow and decided to try this. I was also going fix me late night snack. After tasting this dressing I changed my and decided to eat a salad. I left out the sugar completely thinking the ketchup would make it sweet enough. I was right. I made it with my nutrabullet. It was a snap.
This is excellent dressing! I took the advice of other reviewers and used half vegetable and half olive oil, and cut back on the sugar. Next time I will use Splenda and see how that works. I'll never buy French dressing again. Thank you so much, Gemini26, for sharing your wonderful recipe.
A friend gave me some of this and it was the best French dressing I've ever had.
fantastic! i made a few modifications, of course: I used a leftover shallot i had laying around for the small onion, mixed half vegetable oil and half olive oil (next time i think ill go full olive oil), used apple cider vinegar and cut the sugar down to 2/3 a cup due to the sweetness of the vinegar. Not only was it the best french dressing I have ever had, but I seriously think it could be bottled and sold. BRAVO!
This is a great dressing. I have made several different French dressings but this one has the best consistency. The only thing I added was 2 cloves of minced garlic. It has a great taste.
Great for taco salads
This is spot on for store bought! I halved the recipe since I didn't know how much I'd like this and it came out well. You don't need to dirty a blender for this. A small whisk worked just fine. My only complaint was that it was too sweet. The next time I make this, I'll cut the sugar a bit. Thanks for sharing!!
I make this dressing routinely these days. I never liked creamy dressings but I do like this one. My only change is to use less sugar. We like it tart.
I made this recipe for the first time today 8/26/18! It will not be my last! I loved the flavor and consistency of it. I agree with other people's reviews that this tastes BETTER than the stuff I been buying in the store for years! I made a few changes: I used 1/2 c of sugar and used apple cider vinegar instead of regular. This tastes delicious!!
I cut the ingredients in half. It makes a lot! It’s delicious....I did add in some Franks red hot for a little spice!! Will make this again!!
I'd like to point out that a Frenchman would commit suicide before using ketchup in any recipe. This is a tasty dressing but certainly not French. :-)
I cut the recipe in half as it made more than I needed. I also used a little less sugar. This was easy to make and my family loved it. Why buy it when you can make it? Home made is so much better.
This recipe is simple and really taste better than store bought.
Anyone who knows me knows I am not waiting 3 hours to taste something I just made. This dressing is fantastic the second you are done mixing it so I can't wait to try it after all the flavors come together. Definitely better than store bought!
I used 1/2 cup sugar and the juice of a whole lemon. I did use the blender because I didn't want chunks of onion. It was amazingly good.
Outstanding flavor! I used my mini food processor to make this and made half the recipe, since it is just the two of us. I used all the exact same measurements and used grape seed oil and white balsamic vinegar. I am sure the original ingredients are just as good, but it was what I had on hand. I could see other adaptations to this recipe as well....great base!
I cut the ingredients in half. It still made a lot of dressing. So easy. Next time I would use less sugar. Loved it!
AMAZING!! my family really loved it!!
Made it, loved it!
I am on a no iodine diet and this recipe saved my sanity! I substituted no salt ketchup and it was awesome! Next time I’ll try with a sugar substitute but not messing with it right now!
I make this often. It's a favourite in my house. I use Stevie instead of sugar and sometimes use apple cider vinegar just for a change.
I won't ever buy bottled French Dressing again! So good just the way its written.
I made this with the only substitution being Splenda instead of regular sugar as my family is diabetic. It is A M A Z I N G! Always keep a bottle in the fridge now.
Made it for a luncheon. Everyone raved about it asking for the recipe.
Excellent Recipe. I cut it in half since it's just for me.
Made it tonight to drizzle over chopped veggies. Easy, low cost and excellent flavour.
Loved the way the dressing came out everyone who has tried it really likes it too. we are trying to lover our sodium intake so I used fresh tomatoes instead of ketchup and cooked those down a bit and then puréed and refrigerated before making the dressing.
Made in a smaller quantity but Excellent! Definitely a keeper.
Very good. Though I did skip the onions, i have picky eaters.
Very good dressing. Reminds me of Western. Only variation I did was Apple Cider Vinegar.
Wonderful recipe. I did cut the sugar in half just because the organic ketchup I used isiand added a few cloves of fresh minced garlic, since we are garlic fans.
This is a great basic French dressing. I'm vegan and don't use white sugar, so I substituted with local maple syrup. It gave the dressing a really nice depth, and the maple flavor wasn't obvious. Thanks for the recipe!
I followed the recipe and it was delicious. It sates a lot like Ott's Dressing. Next time I might add some horseradish to a little more tang. It's a keeper!
I cut the recipe in half and it still made a lot. Wondering how long it will keep in the fridge. Tastes good!
8.13.16 ~ Made this delicious salad dressing as part of a salad bar for a birthday dinner with friends. Of course, when I asked the other couples what their favorite dressing was, all four of them had a different 'favorite'. No problem, I just made everyone's favorite. I really liked this dressing, best. It has a wonderful tangy taste and it is a thicker dressing, which I like. The only flaw I found was the next time I will cut back on the oil, just a tad. I did scale the recipe in half and that was a nice amount. Wouldn't hesitate to make this dressing again.
My 10 year old daughter wanted to "cook" something for me and picked this recipe :). So easy to make, and although it was a bit sweet, it was very good. I think it needed just a touch of heat, like some cayenne or hot smoked paprika. This reminds me of the bottled Catalina dressing, but fresher. In fact, my Mom used to make a macaroni salad using Catalina, and I think this would be perfect! Also made a yummy and quick veggie dip!
If you enjoy eating lettuce with ketchup, this recipe is for you.
It turned out good but something's missing compared to wishbones French dressing
Love this recipe! I made it with Splenda as we are both diabetic. I used a large onion. We both follow a sodium free diets. I added 1 tsp of Spike Salt-Free Magic in place of the salt.
It is amazing. The best salad dressing I have ever made. I used paprika and now I can not wait to use smoked paprika. Thank you for posting this recipe. Bottle dressing just taste wrong now a days. All the healthy things they put in it just change the flavor to much. Julie
It'll do in a pinch. A little too sweet for me. I think I will try with less sugar next round.
OMG, is this good. It tastes like the French dressing you'd get at a five star restaurant. You can tell there are no ingredients that you can't pronounce in it. Just yummy!
Absolutely amazing dressing! I highly reccomend!
Ketchup taste was too strong
My husband and I both loved this. We don't have lemons where we live, so I used lime and it worked just fine. Tastes just like what you'd find in restaurants.
The only change I made was to add a splash of Worcestershire sauce. Next time I would cut back a smidgeon on the sugar, but it came out wonderfully and everyone enjoyed it.
Good base for French Dressing. Family liked it, I just couldn't get past the oniony flavor. Next time I'll use less onion and an apple cider vinegar. Thanks for sharing!
Amazing!! Very gourmet and delicious!!
Love this recipe along with all guests who've had it. No more bottled dressing. I used olive oil and reduced sugar to 1/4 cup. Love it, love it, love it.
This was fantastic, quick and easy to make, and the flavor is wonderful. I'm definitely keeping this recipe in my kitchen.
only thing I did different was smoked paprika. Apparently my makeshift dressing bottle is a hit.
It was similar to what I remembered tasting. In my and my husband's opinion, we added 1 tsp more salt, 3/4 c. vinegar, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, and 1 tsp. black pepper.
It then tasted perfect to us and wasn't too thick as before with the original. We live in Switzerland and have only tasted Kraft French dressing. My husband fell in 😍 love. I've even added 1/4 c. Mayo to mix it up. So delicious! Thank you for this recipe.🌼
Used half the sugar 1/2 cup olive oil and found that it's a better consistency when pureed in the blender. Best home made French dressing I have found so far. I will try a lighter vegetable oil next time, however.
My thoughts are if your going to rate someone else's recipe you should follow it as closely as possible, so the only change I made was to use olive oil instead of vegetable oil as I didn't have any. It was great as it is and has been added to my favourites. The only change I might make is to cut back on the sugar a bit.
1/4 of all ingredients for smaller portions (used in a taco salad)
I prepared the recipe as written and was sincerely satisfied with the result. Perfect!
