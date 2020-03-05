Frozen Vegetable Stir-Fry

1 of 260

Rating: 4 stars I tried this last night and liked it so much I'm making it again tonight! I did however do some things differently. I used a combination of fresh and thawed frozen vegetables and added some onion. I sauteed 1/4 of an onion in the skillet first with 1 teaspoon of garlic power. Then I tossed in the veggies. For the sauce I used only a small amount (approximately an 1/8 of a teaspoon) of garlic and I added some black pepper. When I make this again tonight I'm going to add a small amount of spicy mustard to the sauce. Though the sauce is good on it's own I personally think it could use a kick. I also think adding water and cornstarch or flour to the sauce and letting it cook until thickened (rather than adding it before serving) would also add a little something too. This is perfect pared with jasmine rice, tofu, and an egg roll! Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars Wow this was a big hit tonight!! I did change it a bit, sauteed chicken in olive oil with garlic and one onion, then added the frozen veggies and sauteed them till tender and stirred in the sauce (used crunchy peanut butter for added crunch). Put it all over white rice and served! Just yummy! Will use brown rice next time! This is a must try recipe, with almost everything you need in your pantry! A+++ Helpful (83)

Rating: 5 stars Super easy way to spice up frozen stir fry veggies. Whole family enjoyed. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! I doubled this recipe since I was also using chicken and rice, and it was sooooo good! I didn't have brown sugar, so I used regular white sugar and it still tasted amazing. I got so many compliments on my food. At first when I mixed the sauce together It looked disgusting (lol) and I was hesitant to mix it in with the food, but I'm glad I went ahead and did it, because it was fantastic. The dish looked like regular chinese food with the sauce. 'Twas amazing. Give it a try. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! I doubled the sauce and added approximately a cup and a half of day old brown rice. I also added a can of drained water chestnuts and crushed red pepper. I think this is going to become a weekly staple! I absolutely loved that I could used frozen veggies and typical household ingredients to make this ethnic-style dish. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a simple side dish to go along with the Ginger Glazed Mahi Mahi that I made (Also on this site and totally awesome). I am usually a bit of an All recipes snob. If it doesn't have at least 100 reviews I pass it up. And no picture?! I won't even glance at it. I'm so glad I did because this is now a staple in our dinner line up. It's really easy and full of flavor. I think next time I may add beef like another reviewer did and make this a main dish! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Great! I cooked ground beef first, then added it to the vegetables before stirring in the sauce. It tasted amazing and was super easy. What a great recipe that uses ingredients I almost always have on hand! I will definitely make this again. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This will be a new go-to recipe in our house! I gotta admit- I did change up the ratio of the sauce. More peanut butter and more brown sugar, but only because I favor very sweet asian dishes and sauces. I also added stir fry beef as a protein. The actual ratios in the recipe would have been fine, too. One tip- when you add the frozen veggies there is some moisture that collects at the bottom of the pan. You can either drain that before adding the sauce for a more thickly coated stir fry, or you can leave it and have a more liquidy sauce that soaks nicely into some white rice! This is probably the easiest meal I've ever made. Really, it's easier than hamburger helper or even DRIVING to a restaurant! And for such a simple, affordable recipe that requires several ingredients that I almost always have on hand, its flavors were interesting and quite complex. I will be making this again, 100 times over. Delicious!!! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe came out so good the first time I had to try it again the next week. I love how easy it was to put together and that I already had all of the ingredients in the kitchen. Instead of adding it to the vegetables I mixed it into the chicken. The flavor is phenomenal regardless of whether you add it while the chicken is cooking or off the heat. Helpful (8)