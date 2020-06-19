Sweet Corn Bread

724 Ratings
  • 5 570
  • 4 110
  • 3 27
  • 2 12
  • 1 5

This cornbread recipe goes well with just about anything. I always make it when we have chili. The sour cream makes it nice and moist.

By bookwurm70

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
133 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
9
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Mix egg, sour cream, milk, and butter in a small bowl. Fold egg mixture into flour mixture until just moistened; pour into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 46.2mg; sodium 288.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/15/2022