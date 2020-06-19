Sweet Corn Bread
This cornbread recipe goes well with just about anything. I always make it when we have chili. The sour cream makes it nice and moist.
This cornbread recipe goes well with just about anything. I always make it when we have chili. The sour cream makes it nice and moist.
Consistently good. I use a 9" cast iron round pan that I preheat in the oven, pull out and throw a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil in before the batter. This gives it a lovely fried-like crust. I substitute yogurt for the sour cream and buttermilk for milk.Read More
I so much wanted to love this recipe, but like several others, mine was dry in the end. I followed the recipe exactly, and made no substitutions. I was actually shocked by how dry it was, considering that I've found most cornbread recipes, even egg-free ones, to be generally foolproof. I tried this one because I thought the addition of sour cream sounded intriguing. I also thought that calling it "sweet" in the title was very misleading. This corn bread has a touch of sweetness, but I'd say you'd need to at least double the sugar to match what most people think of when they hear "sweet cornbread."Read More
Consistently good. I use a 9" cast iron round pan that I preheat in the oven, pull out and throw a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil in before the batter. This gives it a lovely fried-like crust. I substitute yogurt for the sour cream and buttermilk for milk.
This is a very delicious recipe, I did, however a few changes to my recipe, as we like our corn bread on the sweeter side. My recipe included an extra 1/4 c cornmeal, 1/2 c butter, 1/2 c sugar, and instead of regular milk, I used buttermilk. They turned out wonderfully moist and very tasty! Next time I will add some fresh corn to the recipe for a little added texture. This is definitely a must keep in my recipe box!
Easy, moist, and delicious - what more could you ask for from a simple and straightforward recipe for cornbread? I lightened it up a bit by using reduced fat sour cream and Land O Lakes light butter. I also subbed reduced fat buttermilk for regular milk. This bakes up nice and brown in no time at all. Perfect accompaniment to chili, pulled pork, or whaterver else you can think of... The leftovers are great with butter and jam too!
This is my favorite cornbread recipe ever. The texture is just wonderful (nice and crusty on the top), and it is so insanely moist inside. It's so much healthier then recipes that rely on lots of butter or shortening (and tastes much better because of it). The key is not to overmix when you add the wet and dry. The batter will look super thick...too thick...when you add it to the pan. But it comes out perfect. And no alterations to the recipe to make it a 5 star.
I HAVE MADE THIS RECIPE FOR YEARS!! ITS MOIST, TASTY AND SOOO EASY TO MAKE. I MAKE IT JUST TO SNACK ON, ITS THAT GOOD.
After reading several reviews,I was concern about the consistencey of the batter. I said what the heck I'm gonna make it. Turns out this batter was beautiful and creamy.Don't hesitate to make this and it needs no changes at all. I made mine in a 8 inch square metal baking pan. I use this recipe when I make chili and just last night meatball stew. My huband and son scarf it up when I make it.I laugh when ppl. revamp a recipe and then give it 5 stars to their changes.This one needs nothing changed at all.It is a five star just the way it is. Thx bookwurm70 for a great recipe!!!! DELISH : )
Made this recipe the other night and the results were wonderful!! I made muffins instead of using a baking dish and that was not the best idea because they stuck to the paper liners so I lost a good portion of each muffin. Next time I will use the 8" baking dish or try greasing the muffin pan instead of using the paper liners. The corn bread was moist and flavorful - even a couple of days later! Only change I made was to up the milk to about 1/2 cup because I thought the batter was a bit too thick. This is now my go-to recipe for corn bread - thanks for sharing!
I so much wanted to love this recipe, but like several others, mine was dry in the end. I followed the recipe exactly, and made no substitutions. I was actually shocked by how dry it was, considering that I've found most cornbread recipes, even egg-free ones, to be generally foolproof. I tried this one because I thought the addition of sour cream sounded intriguing. I also thought that calling it "sweet" in the title was very misleading. This corn bread has a touch of sweetness, but I'd say you'd need to at least double the sugar to match what most people think of when they hear "sweet cornbread."
Fantastic! I added a 1/4 cup of honey because I like my cornbread sweet. This was so moist, the best corn bread I have ever made!
Very good. I made it into muffins, which took about 15 minutes to bake.
This is the best cornbread recipe I've ever made. My husband asked for them again two days later. I made 12 muffins with one recipe. Moist on the inside and a little crunch on the outside when they are right out of the oven. Turn your oven heat down 25 degrees if you are using a dark non-stick pan. Delicious with butter and honey.
To make this recipe Gluten Free, I substituted 1 cup of Pamela's Bread Mix & Flour Blend instead of the 1 cup of flour. I also sprinkled mine with sugar in the raw on top before baking :) Turned out wonderful, thank you for this recipe!
Very moist bread! I was slightly concerned that my cornmeal was.medium ground and the corser the mill the drier the bread comes out...but I wanted to use what I had on hand. I soaked the cornmeal in the buttermilk and sour cream. This dissolved and softened the cornmeal. I defiantly recommend doing that if you have a courser cornmeal. In addition, Similar to making pancakes, I pourded the batter into the prepared baking dish and let stand for about 10 min. Before baking. This gave the baking powered and buttermilk time to react and "fluf" up the batter. Yummy bread. Best one I have tried so far.
Used buttermilk in place of milk and Greek yogurt in place of sour cream as changes of necessity (had these on hand). Probably added a little more sugar, as did not measure and DH likes his cornbread on the sweet side. This is a great recipe for cornbread that tastes like that we had at home back in the prehistoric age, when I was a young girl. Thanks for sharing!
I chose to make this cornbread to use up some sour cream that I had in the fridge and am so glad that I did. This was so moist and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly only adding in some diced roasted red pepper and pickled jalapeños.
This was my first time making corn bread. These are easy and quick. They will be great with my chili. I did not have sour cream, but I know they will be even better next time with that addition. The texture is excellent. I followed some of the other reviews and added 1/2 cup of butter, 1/2 cup of sugar and used buttermilk. I like sweet, but next time I will do the regular amount of sugar and just 2 or 3 extra teaspoons. I used greased muffin pan and made 10 muffins. Baked for 20 minutes and immediately removed them so they would be out of the heated tin. I want to try these in my jumbo muffin tin so that I can use them for breakfast.
Absolutely perfect! The sour cream definitely makes it super moist. Perfect, perfect, PERFECT!
my very first corn bread, so I have nothing to compare it with. We ate it hot, and it was very good. We liked it on the sweet side, as I added some more sugar; great with cheese, ham and also standing alone
I went by the recipe except for the cooking method. I made the corn bread mixture in the waffle iron and then smothered the "waffles" with chili. It was really good, I'll definitely be using this corn bread recipe from now. Most and delicious. Great with chili. Thank you.
Very very good- I used 1 C. of greek yogurt because I didn't have sour cream, I added a handful of frozen corn kernels and a fine diced jalapeno seeds and all, added splenda to equal double the sugar and a glop of honey- wonderful, moist and very very good-I did have to bake for about 30-35 minutes total. This will be my go to corn bread recipe from now on!
This was wonderful. I used self rising since I was out of all purpose so I left out the baking soda, baking powder and salt. I used vegetable oil instead of the butter. Did use a little bit more sugar. I cooked in an iron cast skillet. This was really good and very moist. Everyone loved it and I will use this again!! Thank you!!
What a fantastic country addition to almost any meal! I've made this recipe (as muffins) twice now. Once with corn meal flour, and once with corn meal. The cornmeal made better muffins with improved flavour! I made sure they didn't stick by using cooking spray on the pan instead of using paper muffin cups, and they came out beautifully as individual portions. This recipe is a keeper, for sure!
How nice to have an easy recipe on hand for all those times when dinner rolls is an afterthought and I don't feel like running to the store again. Don't worry if the dough seems a bit stiff - you don't want to overmix it anyway. I recently made this with Baked Seafood au Gratin from this site - a match made in Heaven.
Wonderful! I always try to make a new recipe exactly as it is written the first time. However, I was out of sour cream so I used plain yogurt (I did everything else as it was written). I'm sure the sour cream would be just as good. It's super moist and the corn flavor really stands out; more so than any other recipe I've tried. It tasted like fresh corn on the cob! This will be my go to corn bread from now on. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was definitely an okay recipe, but we found it bland. Maybe more corn meal? It also was very tall in an 8x8 pan. If I made it again I'd bake it in a larger pan.
Very delicious! The consistency/texture of the bread was perfect.
I usually buy the boxed Honey Corn Bread Mix. I didn't have any but had all the ingredients for this and tried it. This was a big hit in my house! Will make it again for sure!
I found this to have a tender crumb, and quick to make. I prefer something with a little more sweetness.
This recipe was extremely dry!! I suggest Golden Sweet Cornbread
The bread wasn't too bad in taste but not sweet enough and way too dry! I wonder if I over mixed?
Solid cornbread recipe. I made it once with an 8x8 pan and once in a 9x13 with double the ingredients. The bigger pan wasn't quite twice as big, so we ended up with a taller cornbread that I liked better.
Great recipe, will definitely make again -- very easy and quick.
I made this tonight to go with some black bean soup I made and WOW was it good! I switched out the sugar for honey and added some shredded cheddar cheese because I like it like that! LOL This has turned me into a cornbread LOVER!!!! Thanks so much for sharing!
This is my only recipe now for cornbread, I also add a tin of chopped jalapenos for a little kick. Delicious & moist.
Excellent recipe as is! Did not change a thing and it came out moist and delicious. Not as sweet as I was expecting though, but still delicious! Very moist.
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly as it is. Serves about 6-8 people.
Without a doubt, this is the best corn bread I've ever had. The stuff that is made with a mix or made in the store or bakery would often taste good, but were dry and always left a "funny" taste in my mouth. I've used several recipes, but they always resulted in dry and crumbly bread. None was good to use the next day, and I always threw it out. This bread has just the right amount of sweetness, and it is so moist! I made it last night, and although it's a little drier today (which is to be expected), it was still moist enough to ENJOY at breakfast - no crumbles at all. It's taken years, but I've finally got my recipe. Think I'll be making a lot more corn bread for now on. Thanks so much.
I'm amazed at this recipe! It is WONDERFUL! I was a little nervous about putting a whole cup of sour cream in there, but it turned out to be just the right amount! I made muffins instead of a loaf and it turned out to make 12 big muffins! To make the recipe a bit healthier, I added a flax seed mixture in place of an egg, and I put in half white flour and half wheat flour instead of all white. They are filling my house with heavenly smells right now! This has taken the place of my old cornbread recipe. I can't wait to make these again!
This was wonderful! I doubled the recipe to accommodate my family. Good thing I did, everyone loved it. I followed the recipe and it turned out perfect.
Used self-rising flour and cornmeal and omitted the salt, baking pwder, and baking soda. Used only about half the sugar called for. Baked in iron skillet. Turned out beautiful and delicious.
First time I've ever made cornbread and I was told by my companion I'll be making it again and again he said it was like candy. I followed the recipe ingredients with no changes I did cook it in a 9" cast iron skillet that I heated in the oven while it got to the cooking temperature of 400 degrees. I coated the skillet with butter before adding the batter cooked 22 minutes to golden perfection then I speed more butter on the top right out of the oven. Make this recipe as is you will definitely enjoy it.
made it exactly as described - was terrific. Super quick and super easy.
I've made this twice now. The first time I followed everything except I substituted Greek yogurt for sour cream. It was very good and my kids liked it so much they requested it tonight. I substituted apple sauce for the butter and again used Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. It was even better. Thanks for the recipe and we will be eating this a lot this cold winter season!
This was super easy and turned out well. Not the best but it was good. It was not dry which was a big plus.
Third time making this. Outstanding taste, moist, tender texture. I made it last time with unsweetened coconut milk and no sour cream due to a guests dairy issue and found it to have been a bit dry, but still good. Make as is and you won't regret it! Followed the recipe exactly tonight and we loved it!
Corn bread was moist and sweet. Kids loved it!
I had never made cornbread before. I followed this recipe and it turned out GREAT! Loved how moist they turned out. Served this with chili beans and OMG my family were happy campers! Thanks!
Some of the best cornbread I've ever made, and very simple. Very moist and only a little bit sweet; you can adjust the sweetness with more or less sugar. I now buy the corn meal in bulk at the local co-op just to make this!
These were fast, simple, and delicious. I made 4 personal mini loafs and they came out great and perfectly shaped. Serve with butter while warm. Ooh lala . yummy.
I'm in love with this recipe... It was really easy to make and taste amazing. I can't wait for it to get colder so I can make some chili to go with it.
This was my first time making corn bread and it was quick and easy to make. This is a full proof recipe for corn bread. The sour cream makes it very moist. It has the right amount of sweetness! It gives jiffy corn bread a run for their money.
We loved this recipe! I've made the Homesteader Corn Bread from this site for years. It was time for a change and this is it! Delicious!
Delicious and super easy. I used medium grind cornmeal, it added an extra delicious texture, a little bit of crunch! It was slightly crumbly and sweet enough but not like cake. I'm sure once I make it a few more times and tweak the ingredients a bit I'll come up with the perfect corn bread for my family. They really don't want me to mess with it though because everyone loved it so much!
this was great
Good! For dairy and egg allergies, omit the egg, double the baking powder, and sub vegan versions of sour cream, milk, and butter.
delicious! I did add a 1/2 cup sugar rather than 1/4 to make it a little sweeter but I have no doubt it would have been just as good with the 1/4 cup. Also subbed some greek yogurt for some of the sour cream simply b/c I didn't have enough sour cream.
Mmm, delicious. Turned out great, moist, little bit of a sweet taste, great for chili or stew.
Delicious! Cut the sugar down to 2/3 of a cup and it was still nice and sweet. Thanks!
Excellent and moist corn bread. Leftovers are great for breakfast too. Warm corn bread in microwave and then top with lots of butter and maple syrup.
its a good basic recipe you can tweak as you go along. I followed exactly the first time as stated, waaayyyy to sour and too grainy. The next time I used less sour cream, and added more milk, and sugar, as I like my cornbread more sweet than sour, and less grainy. The temp is too high on here, I set my oven at 350, and baked for 30 mins, or until browned. I also used a 9x13 baking dish, the bread fit perfectly in it, for 6 servings. Im sure it would be even better with an iron skillet.
I LOVE this recipe and so does everyone who I make it for!! I double it but leave the sour cream amount and add a can of cream corn. I cook it in my 8x8 pampered chef stone.... comes out perfect every time!!!!! :-)
Not very corny tasting. I think next time I will add a small can of cream corn and cut back on the milk.
Made the recipe exactly as stated, it was delicious! I used skim milk and although the batter is a little thick there is no need for additional milk (as in other reviews). My husband and I loved it and I will definitely make it again.
This is the best one l have found l added a cup of frozen corn husband loved it as well.
Quick easy and NOT dry!
Until now, cornbread was my cooking nemesis. I have tried numerous recipes and never been satisfied. This recipe is a game changer, finally a cornbread that is moist, has great flavor, and not full of lard an butter. Thanks for ending my cornbread search!
Good! It isn't dry & crumbly, nut I wouldn't say 'creamy'. Corn bread by nature is crumby.
I just made this corn bread. We are very happy with the taste and texture.
Best corn bread I've had so far on this site. TRY IT!
This was really good! BUT, I realized I didn't have Sour cream and so I substituted it for Buttermilk. The texture was still good and the taste really good! Simple and Good.
This was really, really delicious. I wouldn't change a thing!
Doesn't taste much like corn bread. Needs more cornmeal and less flour.
You will never use boxed corn bread again after making this.
I made this as a gluten free version and it was so delicious! I substituted the flour for Arrowhead Mills all purpose Gluten Free baking mix and followed the rest of the recipe exactly! It was amazing! I also made Lucille's Apple Butter to spread on... (unsalted butter, apple butter and corn syrup whipped together!!) Definitely will be making again!!!!
Very good! Sweet and moist! I will make this from now on!
I was looking for a good sweet cornbread recipe that was quick to prepare with the ingredients I had on hand and found this one. From now on this will be my go to recipe for corn bread. It was amazing and I got lots of compliments on it.
This corn bread was so easy to make! It came out moist and delicious. I'm glad I made a double batch- we couldn't stop eating it! I substituted buttermilk for regular milk, but kept everything else the same. I think it would be great with regular milk as well.
great, simple recipe. So many corn bread recipes are dry and crumbly. But this one is perfect. I followed it as written. Definitely a go-to!
This is the best cornbread I have ever had. My family loves it, and I have been volunteered to make it more than once in my groups at church.
Excellent recipe! The cornbread turned out great it was moist and had a very good flavor to it. Also very easy to make.
one of the best i've tried, family loved it!! thanks
Soft, moist and ever so fluffy. Goes great with chili.
Great recipe. Great flavor. Fixed today in my little cast iron skillet, preheated with butter in the oven for a crispy crust. Used a little less sugar and substituted plain low fat yogurt for the buttermilk which I didn't have on hand.
Fantastic as is. And EASY!
MADE JUST AS DIRECTED. THIS WAS GREAT.
Great recipe! My husband is from the south and commented that it was " good!" Thanks for sharing
I doubled the recipe. Baked it in a preheated iron fry pan. It was delicious. Would make it again. So easy. No need for prepared mixes.
I've made this as written several times and it is very good! Tonight I went to make it again and realized that I didn't have sour cream and I never have Greek yogurt, so I used mayonnaise. It turned out more crumbly, but oh my gosh it was good!
My family loves this recipe. It is sweet and moist cornbread, great for dinner or breakfast!
This recipe was good the only change I made was to use plain yogurt instead of sour cream as that is what I had on hand, it turned out moist and tasted lovely. It needed the full time to bake in my oven, the edges were cooked first but the middle needed extra time.
Very good recipe, simple, moist and sweet, not like some of the dry bland cornbread recipes I've tried in the past. This one is definitely a keeper!
We love this recipe! A family favorite!
Absolutely delish! This was my first recipe, I have tried on this web site!! "Yay' Im glad i tried it. Thank you..
TRIED IT, MADE CORN BREAD FOR THE FIRST TIME FROM SCRATCH AND IT WAS HEAVEN!!! THANK YOU!
absolutely loved this so i made two! i added a bit more sugar and used bread flour for the second one and liked it even better! great recipe :)
This was a great fool proof recipe! I made this as is with no changes and it was perfect. I topped it with honey butter which adds a little more sweetness if that's what you like. I was given plenty of compliments! Thanks for sharing!!
Winner winner! Defiantly a do over! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Came out great! Very Moist. May try to vary it next time with a little honey in lieu of some sugar.
A little dry I would have added more sour cream and put it in for longer on lower heat to keep some moisture but it was ok
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections