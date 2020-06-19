Sweet Corn Bread

Without a doubt, this is the best corn bread I've ever had. The stuff that is made with a mix or made in the store or bakery would often taste good, but were dry and always left a "funny" taste in my mouth. I've used several recipes, but they always resulted in dry and crumbly bread. None was good to use the next day, and I always threw it out. This bread has just the right amount of sweetness, and it is so moist! I made it last night, and although it's a little drier today (which is to be expected), it was still moist enough to ENJOY at breakfast - no crumbles at all. It's taken years, but I've finally got my recipe. Think I'll be making a lot more corn bread for now on. Thanks so much.