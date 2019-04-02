Sunday Brunch Casserole

This recipe is just what I was looking for: a breakfast casserole with no crust that I could make ahead and take pieces to work for quick reheating. My changes were that I used spicy turkey sausage instead of bacon, and I threw in one chopped, de-ribbed/seeded, fresh jalapeno. YUM! I wasn't able to find a package of hashbrowns at 16 ounces, so I got a 30 ounce package and eyeballed about half. Honestly, I could have added all of it without overflowing the baking dish, and it wouldn't have been too potatoey (yep... just made that word up). Helpful hints: if you are using an egg substitute, please note that 12 eggs comes to about 2.5 cups. In addition, I cracked each egg into a small bowl, and then added them one by one to the mixing bowl to ensure that no shell pieces got into the final mixture... easier to take a few pieces out of one small bowl before cracking the next egg than trying to fish them out of a huge bowl full of eggs. Also, I would suggest adding the seasoning to the veggies as you saute them... just easier in my opinion.