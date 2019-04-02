Sunday Brunch Casserole

A hearty bacon, egg, and hash brown casserole for the bacon lover in all of us. Feel free to use turkey bacon rather than pork!

Recipe by T1INA

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in the skillet. Crumble bacon and set aside.

  • Cook and stir onion and bell pepper over medium heat in reserved drippings until tender, about 5 minutes; remove with slotted spoon.

  • Whisk eggs and milk in a large bowl. Fold hash browns, Cheddar cheese, salt, pepper, dill, onion mixture, and crumbled bacon into egg mixture; transfer to prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 34.2g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 37.3g; cholesterol 436.1mg; sodium 1548.5mg. Full Nutrition
