Sunday Brunch Casserole
A hearty bacon, egg, and hash brown casserole for the bacon lover in all of us. Feel free to use turkey bacon rather than pork!
I would make this again. I tweaked it a little. Baked the hash browns in the oven, in the bottom of my casserole dish after mixing them with a little olive oil, salt and pepper. Mixed precooked sausage and veggies in with egg and cheese. After cooking onion, I added 2 cloves of chopped garlic and a big handful of chopped baby spinach. Poured over hash browns. Added a sprinkle of cheese to the top and broiled for 2 more minutes. Great and simple ingredients in this recipe. Lots of egg and less milk than most recipes. I like that.Read More
Great casserole! Easy to throw together with simple ingredients. Great ratio of bacon, egg and cheese. Thankful for a breakfast casserole without a bread base.
This is very easy to throw together and tastes very good too. I used russet potatoes that I grated into my salad spinner full of cool water - triple rinsed the potatoes using the insert as a colander and then spun them dry. When I make this again I don't think I would bother even pre-cooking the peppers and onions & a sprinkle of paprika on the top would be nice too. Thanks for a good recipe.
I was looking for a breakfast casserole recipe, and I am glad I chose this one. The proportions of eggs, potatoes, and meat were just right. It took almost an hour to cook, but that is because it had been in the fridge. (I made it the night before.) I used a pound of sausage instead of bacon, and I used frozen potatoes o'brien (which already contained the onions and red peppers). This recipe is a keeper.
Followed the recipe exactly except used country style potatoes instead of hash browns and it was really good. I will be making this again.
This recipe is just what I was looking for: a breakfast casserole with no crust that I could make ahead and take pieces to work for quick reheating. My changes were that I used spicy turkey sausage instead of bacon, and I threw in one chopped, de-ribbed/seeded, fresh jalapeno. YUM! I wasn't able to find a package of hashbrowns at 16 ounces, so I got a 30 ounce package and eyeballed about half. Honestly, I could have added all of it without overflowing the baking dish, and it wouldn't have been too potatoey (yep... just made that word up). Helpful hints: if you are using an egg substitute, please note that 12 eggs comes to about 2.5 cups. In addition, I cracked each egg into a small bowl, and then added them one by one to the mixing bowl to ensure that no shell pieces got into the final mixture... easier to take a few pieces out of one small bowl before cracking the next egg than trying to fish them out of a huge bowl full of eggs. Also, I would suggest adding the seasoning to the veggies as you saute them... just easier in my opinion.
Made this for a brunch with a group of friends. Everyone loved it. But as we were already having bacon, I subbed the bacon for ground sausage. Also very tasty. I ended up cooking in an 11 3/4 x 14 1/2 dish, so it was a little bit thinner than intended, but I think it was hearty enough & it helped it cook through in 45-50 min. Would make this again!
Best egg bake casserole I've ever made. It was a huge hit Christmas morning. I prepared the dish exactly as directed and served with salsa. I rated this 5 stars which says a lot since I have tried similar recipes that we did not like nearly as much. I prepared everything the day prior and baked it in the morning.
Love this recipe as is. I've even made it the night before, covered with plastic wrap and popped it in the fridge. Then in the morning its ready for the oven. Great brunch dish!
I always receive compliments when I make this casserole. Leftovers heat up great. Perfect just as recipe is written.
I served this Christmas day for brunch and everyone loved it! I always make the breakfast casserole with the slices of bread layered, but there's no comparison. This is our new family tradition! It did take longer than 45 minutes to cook. I cooked it for an hour and it was perfect.
Made for friends for brunch with two slight changes...no bacon but sauteed the sweet onion and red pepper in bacon drippings and used yukon style frozen hash browns (with flavors) and a cheddar / gruyere blend doubled the recipe and cooked in a very large/deep skillet for an hour. A HIT and a go to for a crowd and also excellent as a leftover..
Can I just eat this all the time please? It's a great proportion of egg v. cheese v. bacon and so easy to make. Not to mention affordable and the whole family loved it. I haven't rated a recipe in forever but had to leave this one 5 stars!
I make breakfast casseroles often. This one has a very good texture and taste. I prefer less salt than the recipe calls for especially with bacon as the meat. I made this with ground sausage instead of bacon and it was good too. I plan to try ham next. I mix all of the ingredients ahead of time and keep in the fridge overnight, then I bake it in the morning if I am using it for breakfast.
I served this for Mother's Day brunch and everyone liked it. I made it the night before and was glad that I did as it took over 10 minutes to prepare due to having to cook the bacon. I'd say that you can easily get 12 servings from this dish. There were 8 of us and we have leftovers which is great. Will make again
turned out perfect and impressed the guests. Thank you. This recipe is a keeper!
I baked my bacon in the oven in my large stone ware pan at 450 degrees and then poured the prepared mix right into the pan(after crumbling the bacon). I subbed asparagus for the onion (my husband hates them). I also just added a splash of half and half instead of the milk (it was too watery last time). I also added garlic and onion powder. Very good and made the house smell wonderful.
I'm sure that this recipe is excellent as is, but it is also one where you can make multiple changes and it will still be delicious! I used only six eggs and the rest was egg substitute. I also cut back on the bacon and added some fully-cooked sausage cut up as well as some chopped mushrooms and spinach. Instead of sweet onion, I used green onions. After all that it looked like it needed a few more eggs, so I added more egg substitute. I had to cook it a little longer, but it was excellent! I will definitely make this again.
Yum. I made this as written and my family loved it. It makes more than 6 servings - we had half a pan left after the 4 of us ate - but that's ok because it keeps for several days in the fridge and makes a good, quick breakfast. You could reduce the calories and fat by using reduced far cheese and turkey bacon or sausage.
Kids and family love it. Makes great leftovers too (wrapped in a burrito).
I'm not a fan of breakfast casseroles, but this one I can eat! Not too bad. Five stars because I do actually eat this one and have made it a few times. The recipe makes more than my family can eat so I only bake half of it and freeze the other half for us to enjoy later.
This was delicious! The next time I make it, I will cut the amount of salt in half. The bacon adds a lot of salt to it already. Also, I will cook it at 375. In my oven it took longer than 45 minutes. I recommend the recipe!
Made this for the first time last night, I brought it in for a work breakfast and everyone loved it. I'll be making this more often :)
Delicious! Added a little garlic powder because I don't know how to cook without some form of garlic. Took longer to cook up....an hour and the middle was still not fully set. I don't think my hash browns were very icey so would probably only do 1/2 cup of milk next time.
This is delicious! Like some of the other cooks, I was glad to not have bread in there. I didn't change the recipe much. Didn't have any fresh onions or peppers, but used some onion powder. I left out the salt, because with the bacon and cheese I felt there was already enough. I cooked my bacon, sprinkled with some ground pepper, in the oven on parchment paper. While the bacon was cooking, I prepared the rest of the ingredients. Used some of the bacon grease to lightly coat my pan. Added the cooked bacon to the mixture, then baked for one hour. It had a nice crispy top, perfect inside, and everyone loved it. Will be making this again. Thanks so much for sharing!
I substituted with ground Turkey breakfast sausage. I also used Simply Potatoes Steakhouse seasoned diced potatoes you can buy in the dairy aisle. Delish!
So easy I even divided the recipe and made 1/2 vegetarian and put it into 2 pie plates . Everyone loved it !
Made it exactly like the instructions except I used a trio of red, orange and green bell pepper. Took 45" exactly to cook, came out superb!
I made this for my wife on Mother's Day. I added some mushrooms, tomatoes, and yellow bell peppers to the recipe which added extra flavor. It came out perfect and was a big hit! Will be making this a staple from now on!
Excellent! Made this for brunch while a guest was staying with us. Prepared it overnight and put it in the oven while it was preheating. Total cooking time was a little over and hour. Pretty much stuck to the recipe, but added some chopped shallots and minced garlic to the peppers and onions. Also, some garlic and onion powder. Used half egg substitute for the eggs. Will definitely make again!
I made it exactly as the recipe showed and it was delicious. I took it for our Sunday school breakfast, it was a big hit!!
Delicious breakfast casserole that is reminiscent of Cracker Barrel’s hash brown casserole with a twist. I don’t care for green peppers so I didn’t add those, I added a little extra cheese and extra onion. I need to find a faster way to cook the bacon
I made this for Christmas morning and it was just o.k. I omitted the red pepper and dill. It took longer than an hour to fully cook and so the bottom and sides were a little dry and burnt. I don't think I will try this again.
I used less bacon and that was a mistake....seemed a little dry and bland. Would probably use more cheese next time too.
Mother's Day was perfect!! This was one of the best casseroles I've ever made and for breakfast /brunch, it was just what Mom loved. Everyone raved about it and I will definately make it again. It was so easy, I've memorized it and have given it to my patients. Can't wait for another special occasion or Friday night dinner!
Made this for our weekly Sunday brunch. It turned out great and was super quick to put together. I cooked the potatoes a little before putting it together and also made it the night before. Cooking time was accurate when prepared this way. I also used pre-cooked breakfast sausage in place of bacon. I liked that it has a high ratio of eggs, giving it a good consistency. Will definitely be putting this one in our breakfast rotation!
This was delicious and a beautiful presentation for a morning brunch with friends. I tweeked a bit while keeping the basic recipe in mind. I used turkey sausages instead of bacon (cut them up into cions and heated through), added red pepper with the onions that I cooked slightly, threw in more cheese and baked it. About 15 minutes before it was done i placed sliced tomato on top, a little more chees and finishec baking until browned. It was thick and delicious And everyone raved about it! It does take the whole cooking time so plan for that. You could adapt this to lots of different mix ins. I would definitely make it again when ive got a large group to serve.
SOOOO GOOD! I make this casserole for my family as often as possible and it comes out exactly the same every time....delicious. It's nearly impossible to find a breakfast casserole WITHOUT bread that tastes good. I omit the onions and dill to make it more appetizing for the kids.
I made this Christmas morning, it took much longer than 10 minutes to prepare and over an hour to cook. I liked the red pepper in it, but it came out soggy and mealy texture. But the flavors were great. This morning I pan fried it to heat it up and it was much better. Next time I'll fry the hashbrowns first to help with the sogginess, maybe less mill? And put it together the night before and refridge it overnight to save time. I couldn't detect the dill flavor.
Loved it! Have made it for Thanksgiving and Christmas mornings!
Made this for Christmas Morning. The family loved it! like others, I fried the hash browns first to make them a bit crispier. I then layered the hash browns on the bottom of my baking dish and poured the egg solution on top. Served with some hollandaise sauce. Delicious!
I substituted the bacon for crispy Turkey bacon...and browned my hashbrowns a little before adding the other ingredients.... Delish!!! New brunch fave!!
Great recipe. Subbed out half the bacon for lb. of chicken breasts and used a little less cheese than suggested. Turned out great.
This recipe was a huge hit for Christmas morning breakfast, I only changed a few things for the picky eaters, I omitted the red pepper, instead of putting the onion in the skillet I simply chopped it and added it to the other ingredients, I mixed up all the casserole ingredients the night before, and stored it covered in the fridge. However I cooked the bacon and put in in a separate container until the morning. On Christmas morning I put it all together, we opened presents while it cooked, super easy!
Excellent breakfast for all. Sorry, I did make a couple of changes - which I always consider cheating - but I eliminated the dill and used 1/2 bacon and 1/2 sausage. My family walked away smiling in their food comas. We have a new holiday traditional breakfast! Thanks for a great recipe.
Made this recipe for an end of the year family brunch and it was a hit. The recipe says that it serves 12 but I wouldn’t say that’s the case (or we may just each too much). If it’s for a large group, I would almost suggest 2 trays. I also substituted the ham with turkey bacon but that’s more of a personal preference. Other than that.. It was great!
I've been making this for years, my family loves it! Tried with different meats, sausage and ham too. Cheddar cheese tastes the best but have used with motzarella. It's also good to use cubed frozen potatoes O'Brian when you don't have fresh onions and peppers. I always add a little garlic powder, garlic salt, and fresh ground black pepper.
Easy and yummy! I add in extras like broccoli, mushrooms, etc and just add additional cooking time as necessary.
Really disappointed with this but I know it can be better. It doesn't call for enough cheese. Next time, I'm going to put in two cups of cheddar. It's bland so I might put in some hot sauce too. You will need to bake it longer than the recipe states. it's basically a quiche without the crust.
Delicious! I’ll be making this again!
Great recipe. Used cubed ham instead of the bacon, and, to make it easier, the frozen Potatoes O'Brien since they already have onions and peppers.
I made the Brunch casserole , it does take longer than 15 mins to prep more like 30 to 35 minutes and about an hour 25 minutes to cook .. the only thing I did differently was to put mushrooms in with my onions and bell peppers and sauted them up ... all in all really good ...will definitely make again ...
pretty good recipe, easy to make. took longer to bake, but that's ok.
I changed this only by omitting the veggies (subbed the onion for onion powder) because I was making it for a middle school class breakfast. Everyone was raving over it! Even my son who is INCREDIBLY picky loved it. Great recipe, thank you!
absolutely awesome. It stole the show at our family Christmas breakfast. And the possibilities for variations are endless.
amazing, my husband isn't a big egg fan but he loved this. will definitely make it again.
The dill in this added some nice flavor. I used sharp cheddar and half bacon half sausage. It turned out great!!
easy to put together and worked well for a group. Added mushrooms for additional interest.
Big hit. Make sure the hash browns are thawed before adding them.
Was looking for a breakfast casserole that did not have bread and found this one. Made it for a neighborhood get together. Everyone LOVED it. Made as is, but probably only put about a pound or less bacon. Will definitely make again. Thanks for a recipe that was a little change of pace!
This brunch casserole is awesome - everyone loved it!
I didn't change a thing in this recipe!
It took longer to cook by nearly 20 minutes and the casserole seemed dry. Needs more cheese or gravy on top.
Living overseas, I don't have access to all the spices, so I used merkén (a ground smoked red pepper) instead of dill. Huge hit!
My family loved this breakfast casserole. Easy to make with lots of flavor.
For me, this was just ok. I think I may try again, but use the tweak another reviewer mentioned, to cook the hashbrowns on the bottom to form a crust, and then add the rest of the ingredients on top. I didn't love the texture of the hashbrowns mixed with the eggs. I think I should have added more salt and pepper too, although I thought I had added enough, hashbrowns always need way more than I anticipate. I will say that I made it the day before, refrigerated, the next morning, put in a cold oven at 350 degrees, and it baked for about and hour and 15 minutes and was perfectly cooked.
This is a very easy & delicious egg casserole. I cooked the bacon in the oven the night before to save some time in the morning. Assembled the rest of the casserole the next morning. The only changes I might make next time are a little more cheese (maybe mozzarella), & some paprika. It did take longer to bake than stated. Baked mine for 1 hour. Came out great & was amazing. Ate mine with a bit of ketchup. Great as leftovers too. Good for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Will definitely make again. Might even try it with different meats.
Love this bake, it's my go to for brunch. Easy to modify, and add to. I'll make this again and again.
I made this casserole for my workplace's annual holiday breakfast last year and it was all gone before the end of the meeting. I used green pepper instead of red pepper to give it a colorful presentation (since the bacon was already red) and it was both delectable and pleasing to the eye.
This was delicious! I realize that I like egg casseroles without the potatoes baked in. But if you want an all in one dish, this is great! Only thing I did was to add fresh chopped basil.
I added diced ham along with the other ingredients. My family loved it. It will be a staple at our brunch table.
I’ve made this twice so far, and it’s been inhaled both times! Perfect balance between the eggs, bacon, and potatoes (nothing overwhelms) and reheats remarkably well in the microwave. I find it easier to cook the bacon on foil-lined sheet pans in the oven since there’s so much of it. Otherwise it takes a good hour to rotate a pound and a half through a skillet. I also don’t usually buy frozen hash browns, so the second time I just peeled and grated a pound of potatoes on a box grater (about 4 medium russets). Bake time varies by the pan you use. For me, it was 35 min in a disposable foil pan and 50 min in my 9x13 Corningware. Same oven. So just make sure you check on it and give yourself enough time. This is my new go-to for breakfast and brunch potlucks!
Great breakfast casserole - quick and easy for the work week and freezes well too.
I have made this for years. the few things I do different is that instead of green bell peppers I add a can of diced chili peppers. I also serve with salsa or pepper sauce and use left over ham instead of bacon.
Just in case it eludes you, use some of the bacon grease to grease your 9x13 dish. I don’t know why this says to do it first after you preheat the oven. The “grease your dish” part should come after you cook the bacon, so you can use that yummy bacon grease!!
Add a can of green chilis or a few dashs of hot sauce, also sour cream or cream cheese.
I cut this in half but it came out with not enough eggs. I can tell it should be good if it had enough. I like that there isn’t bread.
Added a tad more Cheese, and fresh cut mushrooms, green peppers too, it was the greatest dish!! Came out just like the picture, my Husband had two servings!!
I made it and it was delicious! I added a few things; mushrooms and spinach, and a little garlic.
I added sautéed mushrooms along with the onions. I made it the night before so I needed to bake it almost 1 1/2 hours to be fully cooked through. Family raved about the flavor and will make it again for Christmas morning!
This was incredibly delicious. I fried the hash browns first and seasoned them with my own magic dust. I didn't add the dill.
