My Crispy Mashed Potato Pancake

I tried to stick to the recipe pretty much but did alter a few things. I took the advice of some of the others who said use only one egg, and I added real crispy bacon bits to my pancakes. I also seasoned to my liking. When they were done, I loved the way they looked but when I tasted them the flour seemed to over power the taste. Disappointed, I couldn't finish it but I knew what I did wrong and so I'll pass that on to you so as to not make the same mistake. I placed my pancakes on a bed of light flour before frying, believing that would help keep them together and fry better however, it compromised the taste so I look forward to trying this again missing that step. Overall, this is a great recipe and I'm going to give it another try. Hopefully with better results.