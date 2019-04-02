My Crispy Mashed Potato Pancake

These mashed potato pancakes use leftover mashed potatoes and are made with just a few basic ingredients. You can fry up this delightful and inexpensive dish in a snap.

By LINDASGARDENSIDE

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes, eggs, flour, and garlic powder in a bowl; mix well.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Transfer potato mixture to the skillet, pressing with a spatula to flatten evenly. Cover and cook until bottom is crispy, about 10 minutes.

  • Invert onto a serving platter and garnish with fresh chives.

Cook's Note:

I used chives, but you can use your favorite fresh herb.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 126.8mg; sodium 469.6mg. Full Nutrition
