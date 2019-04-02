My Crispy Mashed Potato Pancake

I agree with another reviewer who said they were not pretty but they tasted great. Once you mix the ingredients, the batter was similar to a really thick pancake batter. Like pancakes, make sure to leave room in the pan for spreading. That may help with their appearance. I threw in the left over french style green beans (chopped up) and they tasted pretty good. Could use a little cheddar or Parmesan cheese for sharpness.
If you like bland food then you'll like this. The first time I made it I didn't like it at all. The next time I added more garlic, some paprika, a little salt and pepper, onion powder and a little finely chopped jalapeno pepper. It was much better.
These are awesome! I had exactly 2 cups of leftover potatoes and had a craving for potatoes. What a great evening snack :) I cooked them up in butter and I used garlic salt that had a little parsely in it. I added a little salt after cooking...even though you really don't need it if u use garlic salt and not the powder.
Good base recipe...I double the flour, add pepper, shredded cheese and botb garlic and onion powder, then I roll balls in some flour, then flatten and fry in butter & oil...they don't spread this way and are more crispy :-)
DELICIOUS!!! I am so glad I found a easier alternative to potatoes pancakes, just one big pancake. I cut it in quarters afterwards, topped with sour cream and chopped green onions. Such a good breakfast. I won't be afraid now when I have mashed potatoes left overs when we have guests, I even need leftovers :-) I want to make things clear for those who said it was bland: If your mashed potatoes were bland, then this will come out bland too. The mashed potatoes should have the right amount of salt and be tasty, then you'll get a great pancake. I don't know how other people make mashed potatoes, maybe they just mash them and that's all. I always add salt, butter, milk, and sometimes a little sour cream and a dash of garlic powder. They are not bland. So my pancake wasn't bland either. Thank you for this recipe!
Excellent - but I found one egg to be sufficient. I also made them into individual patties.
Made this recipe tonight, adding a little Mexican 4-cheese to mixture and topping with sour cream and a sprinkling of cheese--Yum! and easy too. Just a comment to some reviewers regarding appearance: This recipe is for only one big pancake which does not require flipping while cooking. When inverted onto the serving plate, the nicely browned side makes an appetizing appearance. Cut into wedges for serving.
I had about 2 cups of leftover mashed in the fridge from Thanksgiving and this was EXACTLY what I was craving. I looked around because my first impulse was to make patties and bread them but I wasn't really wanting to deal with the mess. Anyone who says that they are not getting crispy pancakes, 2 steps: 1. make sure your pan is HOT, I had it preheated at about med high & 2.) put a T. or 2 of olive oil in the pan so it has something to fry/crisp in. Sour cream is the perfect topper. Great breakfast.
This is the easiest recipe. it cooked up yummy and brown and even. I should have taken a picture of my result. It looked almost exactly like the picture in the recipe. Unfortunately, we ate it all and now it's too late to share my success. Best and easiest use of leftover mashed potatoes!
Trying to recreate a childhood memory & reader tips helped me nail it! I have made many times with wonderful taste, but not pretty on the presentation. Think it helped to keep leftover potatoes cold & make sure the oil & pan are hot to create a good crust. Can't rush the flip. I used about 1-1/2 cups potatoes & one egg. I added garlic powder & about 1/3 cup shredded Parmesan & they were delicious! Served with grilled pork chops & roasted brussel sprouts for a fabulous cold winter dinner.
Made these for breakfast this morning. As many of the reviews said we made some adjustments. We added some salt and pepper, 1/4 cup cheddar jack cheese, extra garlic and 4 slices of crispy diced bacon.
I used 1/4C all purpose King Arthur flour and 1/2 tsp granulated garlic, but otherwise followed the measurement specifications. They were yummy! (I also had a mashed potato/parsnip puree blend leftover, so that's what I used instead of plain mashed potatoes.)
I tried these using the exact recipe and I don't know what happened??? I couldn't keep them together in the pan to fry...or mash down or flip or anything. They were just too thin I guess. Needed to be thicker consistancy and hold together. I tried adding more flour but that didn't really help. Maybe the mixture got too warm? I just don't know, but I'm going to try again because the taste was still good. I saw another recipe suggesting to use 2 eggs, but to separate them and only add the yolks to the potatoes at first...then whip the whites till fluffy and fold into the potato mixture just before ready to cook and makes them light and fluffy on inside and crispy on outside. Also suggested keeping mixture very cold. Maybe I will have more success.
I made this today as written. It was very good, I will be making it again..... People if you tweak a recipe don't review it because it isn't the one that was posted.Please try submitting your own recipe.
I added chopped onion and panicked when I couldn't get them to stick together! Grabbed the Parmesan Seasoned Panko Crumbs and thickened these up WOW you gotta try it! My daughter wants more. We put guacamole on top. Funny how some accidents turn into something wonderful.
My mom always made potato cakes out of leftover mashed potatoes when I was growing up, but I never bothered finding out how to do them. I couldn't believe how easy it is! I didn't measure anything, but my leftovers appeared to be about 1 1/2 cups, and I used one egg, 1 chopped green onion (next time, I'll add more), and 1/2 TBSP flour, then fried them in a non-stick skillet with a little olive oil. There were no leftovers this time!
This recipe definitely needs more flour when its being made with leftover mashed potatoes. Leftovers usually already have extra liquid added, and the eggs add even more. You need at least a third to half a cup of flour to hold it together. I recommend self rising flour, or add about a teaspoon each of baking soda and salt.
Quite bland like someone mentioned earlier. I would recommend turning them over after 5 min. Needs more seasoning somewhere just haven't figured out what. The texture is pretty good. With a few modifications this could be a good dish.
I tried to make it it tonight. When I flipped the pancakes, they fell apart. What didi I do wrong? My mashed potatoes are made with sour cream and cream cheese. Could that be the reason? They tasted good, but appearance was something to be said.
I tried to stick to the recipe pretty much but did alter a few things. I took the advice of some of the others who said use only one egg, and I added real crispy bacon bits to my pancakes. I also seasoned to my liking. When they were done, I loved the way they looked but when I tasted them the flour seemed to over power the taste. Disappointed, I couldn't finish it but I knew what I did wrong and so I'll pass that on to you so as to not make the same mistake. I placed my pancakes on a bed of light flour before frying, believing that would help keep them together and fry better however, it compromised the taste so I look forward to trying this again missing that step. Overall, this is a great recipe and I'm going to give it another try. Hopefully with better results.
This is a great way to use up those leftover mashed potatoes! I doubled the recipe, but omitted the garlic and chives - as we always make our mashed potatoes with chicken stock and real garlic - so they are very flavorful to start. My kids really liked them with sour cream. Will make again.
I am so glad I found this recipe! I vow to make extra potatoes every time. They were a huge hit with my family. The pancake was easy, quick, and a nice change as a side for our suppers. Last night was pork tenderloin but I feel this could go with any meat. People who say they were bland, just had bland mashed potatoes. Like any recipe, if you need extra spice? Just add it. That does not reflect on this recipe at all. Use your imagination.
Well, I didn't have any leftover mashes potatoes, but I did have a big ol' bag of instant potato flakes. Made about three cups of potatoes, made the recipe without the chives because they were for my grandsons,and I added some pork breakfast sausages on the side and...voilá!! They ate 'em all gone!! I got me a new kid-friendly recipe! Who knew?
I just made these this morning and my boyfriend asked why we haven't always been doing this w/ our leftover mashed potatoes, lol. I made a couple of over easy eggs, so the yoke ran onto the taters...so yummy!!
My Mom made these when we were little. I tried to imitate it years ago, but my Mom says she used to use "a little of this, a little of that" and mine never turned out. These were perfect and just like Mom's. She never put chives, but I had some dried ones and added along with a little onion powder and pepper, in addition to the garlic powder the recipe called for. Thanks. This is a keeper.
This was the biggest disaster I've ever had in the kitchen! The temp was too high as they burned in the middle. Wouldn't have done one big pancake. They stuck to the spatula when pressing down so that really wasn't possible. They turned out to be scrambled potatoes rather than pancakes! I was introducing potato pancakes to my husband tonight but he'll probably never want to try them after this!
my family has made these for over 4 generations. except we don't add anything except salt & pepper and fry in margarine or butter. we prefer the left overs to regular mashed. the real trick is to let the margarine get a good crust to it without burning before you flip them so they are a nice gold n brown color.
The ingredients work, flour eggs etc. Cooking for 10 minutes covered over medium high is a disaster. I thought so after reading it so I cooked uncovered about 4-5 minutes, reduced heat to medium low, flipped them and covered for 4-5 minutes. They were crisp outside and warm in the middle. I had a bit left after initial batch and tried it covered for 8 minutes on medium high. Burned to a crisp
Loved it! Based on the reviews and what I had on hand, I omitted the chives and ended up having to triple the flour. (Maybe my potatoes were too wet.) I also added salt & pepper and was glad I did. Next time, I'll reduce the heat to medium after I cover the pan. It was browning too quickly. Note to self: make sure to ALWAYS make too many mashed potatoes from now on!
Just finished making these and I really enjoyed them for breakfast with eggs; the leftovers will be a side dish for my husband's dinner. I didn't have two cups so used only one egg. The changes I made were: I used finely chopped red onion and garlic salt and more flour. I also made individual ones instead of one big pancake. When finished cooking, drained on paper towels to absorb some of the greasiness. Will definitely be making them again. This recipe is much easier than my scratch potato pancakes and more convenient when in a hurry. Susan P.
this was good, the reason some may not of liked it had to be because there mashed potatoes were bland, this is the base to the recipe so if your potatoes were not good that is your fault not the recipe itself.
I made 2 batches, one exactly following the recipe, 1 with modifications. I would give a 5 star with the following modifications: Add 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion, freshly ground salt and pepper and 1/4 cup finely grated sharp cheddar cheese. I got oil very hot in skillet, dropped potato mixture into personal size cakes, flattened somewhat with the back of a spoon and cooked till crispy, flipping once. Served with sour cream and chives. They stayed together nicely and were delicious.
These were okay - I made as directed, but the garlic flavor was too pronounced for me. It is possible I had used garlic to flavor my mashed potatoes (can't remember - sometimes I do, sometimes I don't). Either way, I think I'd nix the garlic next time. Just not a flavor I'm used to having with breakfast...
This is a GREAT simple recipe for left over mashed potatoes! I added 2 eggs, some cheddar/mozz shredded cheese I had on hand (not much) and onion flakes, garlic salt, parley flakes, and a little paprika to add lots of favor. I also needed to add more flour than the recipe calls for in order to bind the cakes. I did as one reviewer suggested and rolled them into a ball shape and placed them in the hot oil. Once they were a little crisp I flattened them slightly. Keep the lid on! They came out SO crispy and delicious!
I made these but with a twist. I doubled the flour, doubled the garlic added salt and pepper a few dashes of tabasco sauce, two dashes of cayenne pepper, 1/8 cup of good parmigiano reggiano, 1/8 cup of finely grated cheddar, and about half teaspoon of parsley. made balls rolled them in flour and then fried them in light extra virgin olive oil and 1 tablespoon of butter. They were so good if you add a salad you have lunch or dinner.
Very disappointing. NOT crispy at all, mushy in fact, and lacking flavour even with the addition of loads of garlic and grated onion, not to mention salt and pepper, and cooked in butter/oil. Might be better with only one egg.
Thank you for sharing this recipe with everyone. It was delicious! My kids couldn't stop going " Mmmmm...Mmmmm." I used fresh unseasoned mashed potatoes my wife made so I used onion salt, garlic powder, and some Kraft powdered parmesan cheese in the recipe and tasted the batter until I was able to pick up the flavor. Also I omitted oil in the mix since I am a generous with the oil in the frying pan. I was able to get a good golden color in the crust but the inside of the pancake didn't turn into a crumb like regular pancakes. The mashed potatoes may not have been boiled long enough as I could still pick up a slight firm texture while chewing and I thought potato pancakes usually have a loose internal texture. Nonetheless, the wife and kids both love this and I will remember it for the future!
This recipe is really good! A great way to use up mashed potatoes, which we always have leftovers for. Even the skeptical hubby ended up loving it. I will try adding some curry powder next time - I think that would be really really good.
I am giving this four stars just because I made a few small changes. Our mashed potatoes were already rather seasoned, so I didn't add anything mentioned here. I did add about a 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese, though! Yum! This was really good. I topped my patties with sour cream after they came out of the skillet, too! Will definitely make again and again!
These were very good. I too found one egg to be sufficient. Added equal amounts onion & garlic powder as well as salt & pepper. I used a nonstick skillet & was able to omit the oil. I'll be making these again.
Followed recipe to the letter, with my Thanksgiving leftover cold mashed potatoes. Keep the mixture COLD, as you fry, I made mine into patties, in two batches, second batch I could tell the waiting mixture should have been refrigerated during the first batch frying, a softer, flatter, difficult but possible flip happened with the second batch. They looked beautiful, tasted awesome, just like "the good old days"...bad for you but SO good! Thanks for the recipe!
What a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes! I only had one egg on hand which worked out fine. I added salt and pepper and a little extra oil. I also made individual patties out of habit due to years of making potato latkes (these taste better). Savored and saved!
I only gave this 4 stars because I thought the heating time was a little long and I ended up making 2 pancakes with all the batter as I felt it needed to be divided. I cooked it for 5 minutes on one side and it was pretty brown. I used leftover mashed potatoes that had already been flavored with a dry ranch mix and I added one duck egg because they are pretty large.? I also added a couple sliced scallions directly to the mix. I didn’t have sour cream so I topped it with some butter like someone else suggested and a little more scallion for color. The taste was great, but not as crispy as I had hoped.? Still a keeper for using up leftover mashed potatoes.
Just made these for dinner with some leftover mashed potatoes. I followed the recipe exactly even though I was skeptical about adding 2 eggs to only 2 cups of mashed potatoes which gave them too much of an eggy taste for me. My mom always made these with only one egg and adding just enough flour to bind. I did like the addition of the garlic powder in this recipe but next time I'll stick with my momma's version. I topped these with sour cream to hide some of the egg flavor and I enjoyed the combo of the hot potatoes with cold tangy sour cream. Almost like a twice baked potato.
These were delicious with sour cream! I have made a couple of times and added chopped up leftover vegetables - corn, mushrooms or green pepper. They don't flip all that well, or at least mine didn't, but they taste so good that who cares if they're a bit of a mess on your plate!
I tried this recipe and for me it fell very short from what I was expecting. What I got from this recipe was not pancakes but panmush. The mashed potatoes did hold together at all, I could tell when I went to flip them they felt loose and I knew it wasn't working. I followed recipe exactly so not entirely sure what went wrong. I wish I could have give a better review but if it don't work it don't work.
I didnt have chives..well I had dried but omitted. But my aunt used to make these whenever we visited her in the Bronx. Hers were very simple. Might sound odd but she would put melted butter and sugar on them..lol..its delish
Love this recipe, been making it for many years. I like to cover mine in salsa after frying. It’s never bland because I start with a garlic mash. I’ve added many things depending what I’ve had at hand, it’s a great way to refresh leftovers. I’ve used everything from red potato w/skins, garlic mashed russets, to white potato....and any other leftovers I can muster.
This was pretty good! I have loved potato pancakes since I was a kid and I got inspired by the leftover mashed potatoes we had last night. I used Idahoan Loaded Baked Potato flavored mashed potatoes, which already had a good flavor with bits of cheese and bacon in them. I topped them with applesauce and sour cream. Delish.
Love the idea of using leftovers however these were just like fried mashed potatoes. They were ok but next time I would suggest coating the potato pancakes in panko prior to frying them and topping them with cheese or a Crema fresh mixture.
I added green onions, chopped thin sliced deli ham and shredded sharp cheddar. As it cooked, I divided it into quarters and flipped each over to brown on both sides. It was a little tricky but I got it done. I will definitely be making this again!
I made these twice. Once exactly as written, and once I didn’t have enough mashed potatoes so I made them as written except with 1 1/2 cups mashed potatoes and the smaller amount of potatoes is MUCH better. It made the pancakes much more light and fluffy. That’s how I recommend making them, otherwise the flavor is great!
Very good base recipe for potato pancakes! I used about 4 tablespoons of flavored bread crumbs. Teaspoon of garlic powder. Added one cup grated cheese. Fried in PAM, I don't like oil. VERY good. Hubby said so twice. I might add chicken or turkey or bacon next.
Tasted great & super simple. I made six smaller pancakes with it. The only things I did wrong was used too much oil and flipped too soon. They did not look too pretty but it sure is a recipe I would repeat. Definitely recommend.
I made these and other than the salt & pepper that were already in them I added added lots of onion powder because I love the taste of onion! They were excellent. I am not sure why there were a couple of reviews that said they were not pretty because mine looked like pancakes.
I had some leftover chopped onion (2 or 3 tablespoons) which I added to the mix as well as some shredded cheddar cheese. I only had one egg so I cut the amount of potato to 1 1/2 cups. I also added 1 tspn of ground black pepper. After I added the milk and egg to the potato mix I thought they seemed to runny and I added a couple of tablespoons of rice bran to firm it up. The mixture held together but didn't hold together that well in the pan (I'm guessing because of the missing egg). However, the taste was great and I'll try it again following the exact recipe when I have allof the ingredients.
We absolutely loved this. It was perfect for all those leftover mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving. I did use 1/4 cup flour and added 1 tablespoon of dried chives. This made for a really firm cake that stayed together and presented beautifully. We topped it with sour cream and they were fantastic. Definitely will be making these again!
