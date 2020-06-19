Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins

These muffins are packed with zucchini, chocolate chips, and walnuts and make a perfect on-the-go snack.

By Eva Howard

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups, or line with paper muffin liners.

  • Combine flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Mix egg, oil, milk, lemon juice, and vanilla extract in a bowl; stir into dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in zucchini, chocolate chips, and walnuts. Fill prepared muffin cups 2/3 full.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 212mg. Full Nutrition
