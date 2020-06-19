Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins

Zucchini Chocolate Chip Muffin Haiku: "Do not look elsewhere. This is THE only muffin, recipe you need!" I can't believe I haven't gotten around to reviewing this one as I've been making this muffin recipe for several years, albeit, with the occasional modifications here or there. As written, it doesn't need any adjustments; it really is a perfect zucchini muffin. Many of the reviews have helpful suggestions, and any customizations, while not necessary to a terrific original recipe, certainly can put one's spin, healthy or taste-wise, onto the muffin. For instance, I sub in 1/2 c. oats for 1/2 c. flour, 1/4 c. apple sauce and 1/4 c. coconut oil for the veg oil, more than 1 c. zucchini (not measured, just whatever I grate off one medium zucc), 1 TB ground flax mixed w/ 2 TB water for the egg, and most recently, adding in 1 TB brewer's yeast (for increased lactation.) Sometimes I use the walnuts, sometimes not, but always chocolate chips! Out of the oven - heavenly!! I make double batches and freeze some, which always works out well too.