Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins
These muffins are packed with zucchini, chocolate chips, and walnuts and make a perfect on-the-go snack.
These muffins are packed with zucchini, chocolate chips, and walnuts and make a perfect on-the-go snack.
I love this recipe and get compliments on the muffins all the time. The changes I make are as follows: I use whole wheat flour, 1/3 cup sugar, 1/4 cup oil, 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce, 1/2-3/4 cup chocolate chips( not the miniature ones but regular size). The chocolate chips give it sweetness so not as much sugar is needed but if you like sweet then keep the sugar amount at 3/4 cup.Read More
It was very good but the zucinni over powered the muffins.Read More
I love this recipe and get compliments on the muffins all the time. The changes I make are as follows: I use whole wheat flour, 1/3 cup sugar, 1/4 cup oil, 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce, 1/2-3/4 cup chocolate chips( not the miniature ones but regular size). The chocolate chips give it sweetness so not as much sugar is needed but if you like sweet then keep the sugar amount at 3/4 cup.
I used lactose free milk and pecans instead of walnuts. I made no other changes. This zucchini bread is FANTASTIC. The texture of these muffins is like the lightest, fluffiest cupcake you've ever had, though it's not overly sweet. The measurements are spot on, everything is perfect. This is the best zucchini muffin we've ever had. EVER.
Very Good! Did substitute all natural applesauce in place of oil. Actually shredded more zucchini to continue baking more so I can share with family and friends! Second time around I did use whole wheat flour...still so yummy!
I have made MANY of zucchini bread and muffin recipes, this one rocks! I love that it's not heavy on eggs or oil. Thank YOU!
Fantastic Zucchini muffin recipe. I've made Zucchini muffins using a half dozen recipes, and this was the favorite. The muffins were especially moist, so if you store them, leave them slightly uncovered. I expect, due to the moisture, these will freeze exceedingly well. Despite making 72 of these, none made it into the freezer. The only changes we made were: 1) Added 1TB of cocoa (powder). 2) Substituted half of the oil with apple sauce.
I made these the other day for my daughter's "special friday snack". They turned out pretty good, the kids gobbled them up according to the teacher. I haven't had a good experience combining chocolate and cinnamon in the past so I left out the cinnamon and replaced 1/2 cup of white flour for 1/2 cup wheat. Turned out alright, albeit a little "deflated" which was bc of the wheat flour substituion, I think. Made these again this morning and substituted 1/2 cup quick cooking oats in place of 1/2 cup of the flour (no wheat this time). Also used a banana in addition to the zucchini (total 1 cup fruit/veggie combo) and they came out DELICIOUS! Will definately make again! Thanks for the recipe.
Zucchini Chocolate Chip Muffin Haiku: "Do not look elsewhere. This is THE only muffin, recipe you need!" I can't believe I haven't gotten around to reviewing this one as I've been making this muffin recipe for several years, albeit, with the occasional modifications here or there. As written, it doesn't need any adjustments; it really is a perfect zucchini muffin. Many of the reviews have helpful suggestions, and any customizations, while not necessary to a terrific original recipe, certainly can put one's spin, healthy or taste-wise, onto the muffin. For instance, I sub in 1/2 c. oats for 1/2 c. flour, 1/4 c. apple sauce and 1/4 c. coconut oil for the veg oil, more than 1 c. zucchini (not measured, just whatever I grate off one medium zucc), 1 TB ground flax mixed w/ 2 TB water for the egg, and most recently, adding in 1 TB brewer's yeast (for increased lactation.) Sometimes I use the walnuts, sometimes not, but always chocolate chips! Out of the oven - heavenly!! I make double batches and freeze some, which always works out well too.
I just made these muffins, and they are by far the best zucchini muffins I have ever made! The only things I changed/added was I didn't use walnuts, added about 1/2 tbs of nutmeg. I also sprinkled a little nutmeg on the top of them, mainly for appearance. I will definitely be making these again!
I didn't have any chocolate chips, so I substituted 1/4 cup cocoa powder and added an extra 1/4 cup milk. Super light and fluffy with just the right amount of chocolate!
Wow! Super yummy! Used whole wheat flour instead of regular and added a banana because I was a little short on zucchini. Otherwise, exactly per the recipe and these are sooooo delish. I picked the wrong day to start back on Weight Watchers, lol! Next I'll try subbing apple sauce for some or all of the oil.
I doubled this recipe and worked perfectly. Also, used 1/2 vegetable oil and 1/2 apple sauce because I ran out of oil. Worked great. Thanks for the wonderful zucchini muffin recipe. The kids (and adults) loved them!
We've made these several times (both with and without the nuts), and they are excellent!
These are great tasting muffins. Had to make one adjustment though. . . when I mixed all of the ingredients, it came out more like a dough than a batter. I read the ingredients lists 3 times trying to figure out where I went wrong, but in the end I just added more milk until it became a batter (probably around another 1/4 c). With the addition of the milk the muffins came out great!
Great recipe. I made a loaf instead of muffins. I also added cinnamon chips. I didn't like the cinnamon chip in oatmeal cookies but they were great in this recipe. I used some regular choc. chips too.
These are moist, delicious muffins. I wouldn't make any changes (maybe a little less salt and baking soda). I did reduce the sugar the first time I made it, and they were better the 2nd time, when I simply followed the recipe. The one thing I don't measure is the zucchini. Just grate an entire zucchini into the batter, using the large holes on a four-sided grater, and for me, the baking time required is more like 25 - 30 minutes. They are fab with raisins or chocolate chips.
Excellent! Would not change a thing!!
These muffins are excellent, moist and tasty. Thanks for sharing this recipe! As a health nut, I used whole wheat flour and cut the sugar and the oil in half. I added a bit of buttermilk to make up for the changes. The muffins still came out great!
These were a nice little muffin. Mini-chocolate chips are definitely preferable to regular ones. That way there's just a little taste of chocolate. Didn't change a thing in the recipe.
Very good! easy to make too! Made 2 batches, one with white flour and one with whole wheat...both good but the wheat flavor of the WW version was a little over powering so next time I will either do all white or half and half. very moist and airy!!
Oh. My. I don't know if I lucked out and pulled these out of the oven at the perfect time, or if this is just that incredible of a recipe, but the warm muffin literally melted in my mouth. I made a double batch, and the only way I deviated from the recipe was by whisking the zest of two lemons into the dry mixture, and adding a half teaspoon of cloves (1/4 tsp. for normal batch). Zowie- these are incredible. I use a stone muffin pan, so heated the oven to 375, and once I put the muffins in, lowered the temp. to 350; they took about 28 minutes to bake, and I pulled them when the muffins were firm but still oh-so-very slightly soft in the middle.
These were very good - I was looking for a nice "base" recipe for zucchini muffins, and this one is great. I used a cup of fresh blueberries in place of the chocolate chips and walnuts. They turned out very moist and just lightly sweet!
I LOVED this recipe! The chocolate chips melted in my mouth and the zucchini tasted delicious mixed with the chocolate chips!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Finally tried these. Made exactly as directed. Yummy! Made exactly 12 muffins. Will make again!
It was very good but the zucinni over powered the muffins.
My first attempt at making zucchini-filled anything! I have a never-ending supply of zucchini growing in my garden, and I needed to make something my picky kids would eat! I honestly didn’t change anything about this recipe (I kinda dislike when people make major changes, like total substitutions)...except I added a little more chocolate chips because I had regular ones, not minis! I also topped the muffins with a few chocolate chips for appearance sake before baking! These are good!! Just the way the recipe calls for everything...no need to substitute anything!! Bonus: my kids LOVE them!!!
This muffins is very light , used brown sugar instead of white sugar.
kids loved them! thanks
Omg! The most tender, moist muffins I have ever had! I added a few extra regular size chocolate chips and blended the ingredients in the kitchen aid mixer. Everything still came out perfect. I'm in love! This is the best recipe I have made in years!!!!I cook a lot too!
Pretty darn good. I don't eat dairy, so I replaced the milk with coconut milk. Used walnut oil, dark chocolate chips, cut the sugar to 1/2 cup, used brown sugar, and replaced 1/2 cup flour with wheat. Not sure I like the wheat flour with the zuchinni, so I may skip that change next time. This recipe was plenty sweet, and probably would have been too sweet for my taste if followed exactly.
These are amazing! I dislike zucchini, but love these! I've become a clean eater though. So for these I used stevia instead of sugar. I put in 1/4 tsp. more of baking soda. I took out a little salt. If healthy eating, you can take out the chocolate, or find healthy chocolate chips. They also freeze great!
Excellent! Watch the baking time, tho. My first batch was brown at 20 mins, and second batch was brown at 16 mins. I subbed applesauce for 1/2 the oil, and did one batch with choc, another one without. Both were good but you might want to increase spices if skipping choc. Also, you can always chop regular chips into mini. Thx!
The texture was amazing. DOUBLE THUMBS UP!!!!!!!!! I need to recommend it. I loved it
Pretty good but not the best. I actually was in search of a basic zucchini muffin recipe so I substituted raisins for the chocolate chips. I also doubled the amount of zucchini and increased the cinnamon to 1 tbsp and added 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I also added an additional egg and 1 tsp baking powder. After soaking the raisins I liberally coated them in some flour and added them that way, including the flour leftover at the bottom of the bowl. This compensated for the extra fluid in the zucchini and egg. Overall it turned out ok but there are other recipes on this site which are much better, in my opinion.
Followed some other reviewers suggestions and made a few minor changes: added an extra cup of zucchini (squeezed out all excess liquid) and reduced oil to 1/4 butter instead. Subbed brown for white sugar. Used chocolate chunks vs. mini-chips, as that was all I had. Left out the nuts based on personal preference. Wonderful recipe. What really shined was the great taste and texture of these muffins. I'm going to have lots of zucchini this summer so will make these muffins again. I look forward to sharing them with my coworkers.
Mini-chips are a fantastic way of getting the chocolate flavor in there, but still allowing the zucchini flavor to present itself. My kids love these. I plan to double the batch and freeze half.
YUM!! What a great way to use up zucchini! The only change I made was to add 1/2 cup cocoa powder to the flour mixture for Chocolate Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins. Will make again (with or without the additional cocoa)!
I made these this morning...super yummy. I used 1/2 of the oil and replaced the other 1/2 with applesauce. I replaced 1/2 of the flour with a mix of flax meal and whole wheat flour. Replaced nuts with craisins too.
I replaced the nuts with raisins due to a nut allergy in my family and they tasted great. Good way to use up extra zucchini.
They are great. I followed the recipe but added a 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg. I also used frozen zucchini.
I love these and my kids love them. They knowingly and willingly eat zucchini with these muffins! Last time I made these I used the smallest zucchini I could find--it was more than needed but I used it all anyway and added a tad more chocolate chips. Also replaced half the oil with homemade applesauce. Yum! EDIT: Just made with two-thirds whole wheat flour, and large flake oats in lieu of nuts--everything else was as directed. So yummy, and the edges are crunchy. Really good.
Outstanding. Made these with lactose-free milk and halved the walnuts to 1/4 cup since I'm not always big on nuts, but they fit so well in this recipe, I wish I'd put in the full half cup! Since I baked them in a non-stick pan, I dropped oven temp to 325 and baked them for 23 minutes, they came out perfectly moist. Will be using this recipe againn
Very, very good. My kids didn't even notice the zucchini, which is a plus. Next time I'd probably put in even more.
Made this recipe today to use up some zucchini. I made the following changes: substituted half the oil with unsweetened applesauce, substituted 1/4 cup of brown sugar for white, added a dash of nutmeg, omitted the nuts, and used milk chocolate chips instead of semisweet. These just might be some of the best muffins I've ever made! Yum! This recipe is definitely a keeper.
Love love love these muffins. I made one small adjustment in blending the zucchini in a magic bullet instead of shredding it and the muffins came Out very light and fluffy. Amazing. Will make this again and again.
These were delicious! The only changes I made were: 1/4 cup Splenda and the remainder white sugar, omit the nuts, and use regular size chocolate chips. They are super moist! I might decrease the cinnamon a bit next time.
I made the same substitutions as chefshan (whole wheat flour, applesauce, less sugar) and also used pecans in place of walnuts. These are the best muffins I've ever had.
I used almond milk and half the sugar, and substituting with a bit of honey - they were amazing.
We absolutely love these! Just remember to squeeze the excess water out of the zucchini once it's been shredded.
4.5 stars for the recipe, but bumps up to 5 stars with the following substitutions, as guided by many other reviewers here: reduce the amount of sugar by 1/3 (so use 1/2 a cup instead of 3/4), and sub half of the oil for applesauce. I also went with an unbleached light wheat flour instead of all-purpose b/c I wanted to try to make 'em a little healthier, but then I also decided to use both mini and regular chocolate chips because chocolate is awesome, so not sure I made it any healthier, but these muffins are friggin' delicious. This recipe is fantastic because you can tweak it to your own special dietary needs or health habits and i think they'll still come out great. I doubled the recipe and made 18 regular muffins and 24 mini muffins. I will be lucky if they last through the day tomorrow...
I thought that these muffins were delicious! Even though I don't really like zucchini I loved these zucchini chocolate chip muffins! If you haven't tried it I think you should!
Yummy!!!!!
I made these muffins so many times this past summer to use up all our zucchini. The kids love them. I follow the recipe as written, playing around with the kinds of nuts and chips. We like them best with chocolate chips (just 1/3 cup or the chocolate flavor takes over the zucchini flavor too much) and chopped pecans (also 1/3 cup).
Still my favourite zucchini recipe. I add cocoa and often use leftover buttermilk. These are delicious though! I am a big fan of muffins with chocolate chips. These were a big hit during a camping trip in the Summer!
Kids wanted chocolate-chocolate chip muffins and realized I was out of cocoa. Tried these out and everyone agreed these were better than Plan A. This recipe is delicious as written. We topped some with cream cheese frosting which brought them from 'Amazing' to 'that's what I'm talking about! status. Thanks for sharing!
I loved this muffin! I think it's the best zucchini muffin I ever had! I don't think anything was wrong with the muffin. I think everyone should try this!!! BIG THUMBS UP!!!
Loved it! Just the right amount of sugar, not too sweet. Perfect for my taste
This is a great recipe. I did replace some of the flour with white whole wheat and used egg replacer and almond milk. Came out delicious.
changes were to increase milk by 1/4 cup and added 1/4 cup shredded coconut, subbed oil with applesauce. Followed the rest as described and baked 20minutes, came out moist delicious and perfectly formed. Excellent flavour will make again and maybe try subbing half the flour for protein powder .
I did omit the nuts as my child doesn't like them but they are probably necessary for flavor. This was pretty bland tasting. I'm not sure I'd use the mini chips again. They stayed somewhat melted and didn't give as much of a chocolate taste as I had hoped. The muffin isn't very sweet so I'm glad I didn't cut back on the sugar like others suggested.
AMAZING!! I had to modify the recipe a bit just because I didn't have some of the ingredients on hand but I've made this 4 or 5 times now and every single time they are delicious and I get rave reviews! I omitted lemon juice, walnuts, and cinnamon but added oats and extra zucchini. I live at about 5500 ft above sea level so I make sure the dough is pretty sticky/moist then bake for 20 minutes. SO GOOD!!!
These are great! Light, fluffy, moist and the right amount of sweetness as well. Reduced the oil just a bit and increased the zucchini a bit to compensate. Also cut down the cinnamon by half. Delicious! And very quick to prepare (30 min total, even with shredding the zuc by hand).
I always use silk almond milk instead of regular milk, whole wheat flour instead of white flour, and without walnuts. With these alterations. The muffins remain moist and quite tasty. I also tried various other alterations: 50/50 applesauce/oil, applesauce instead of the egg, lemon chips instead of chocolate chips, and 1tbsp coconut oil mixed with oil (total 1/2c oil), and all variations have been equally delicious
We just substituted gluten free flour for the regular flour and it was phenomenal.
Yummy! Nice moist muffins! I did skip the nuts (personal preference). And I used regular chocolate chips, but I can see how the mini chips would disperse better in the batter.
These were outstanding! Took a couple suggestions and nearly doubled the zucchini and threw in a couple heaping spoonfuls of brown sugar. They were devoured.
Made it today using the instructions given, except most of the spices (I did put in the cinnamon), and lowered the sugar and added a cup of chocolate chips. My boys didn't like it though. So I probably would not make it again.
I forgot the cinnamon, but they were still great!
They were so good! I don't really zucchini but zucchini in the muffin was so good
This is a great recipe - kids and grown-ups loved them! I substituted applesauce for the oil, as I found the first batch much too greasy. I didn't bother with the walnuts and I added a half-cup brown flour in place of some of the white. Tasty!
Really good recipe. I made these muffins this morning for lunch for my little ones. and let me tell you there are fabulous!!!! I did not have mini chocolate chips, so I added the regular one. also added dry fruits and nuts and they were delicious... this recipe is a keeper. Thanks for sharing.
Perfect! As another reviewer wrote, it's light like a cupcake. I may add oats next time, to make it a heartier breakfast muffin. Even without oats, it's a great breakfast for those rushed school mornings!
Great recipe!! Super moist, I used whole wheat flour and they tasted delicious, batch 1 was gone in one day!!
Very tasty; family loved them. Didn't use walnuts though but were extremely moist and delicious!
I liked the muffins they were good the chocolate chips melted in my mouth.
This is my favorite zucchini recipe! I don't make any changes in the recipe; the muffins are perfect as is. The only problem is that I have a hard time sharing them ! Julie L.
These are yummy!!!
These are excellent. I added a little more spices, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves for my personal preference. It wasn't the spices that made these muffins though it's the lovely crisp texture of the top when they come out of the oven.
just like Lindsay Gorkoff i was confused when i had mixed all the ingredients together.. it looked more like cookie dough.. luckily i started looking for the least positive reviews and came across hers.. i was like oh i need an extra 1/4 cup of milk (i used almond).. and that fixed everything.. i'd like to try the addition of cocoa powder.. as i felt something was missing.. bf said it was perfect and not to change a thing.. maybe i was expecting something a little sweeter.. and i'm not a fan of sugary recipes.. they were still pretty good.. ty for the recipe
Delicious! Next time I will try a bit less sugar because it was pretty sweet. But the texture and such was outstanding :)
Great fluffy muffins! Only change I made was to substitute half the oil for applesauce. Love these!
Bland. Even after I doubled the vanilla & cinnamon.The muffin itself has a good texture.
Delicious, light, and with a significant amount of Zucchini.
Really good! I added the larger chocolate chips because that is what I had on hand.
I loved them! At first I was not sure about the zucchini, but I could not even taste it. It is a perfect way to eat zucchini!
Delish!!!! moist and easy to make. I added more zucchini and almonds instead of walnuts and it came out AMAZING
How could I give you anything else but a 5 star rating! Literally, every person I've shared these with has asked for the recipe. Even my husband has raved about them (and even been a little miffed when I gave away our last four). I am making them again tomorrow for the fourth time in a week.
Every time I see the giant zucchinis at the farmers market I grab one to shred and freeze. This is one of my go-to recipes. My whole family loves these and the house smells AMAZING when you make them!
Wonderful recipe !! I followed exactly according to directions and did a few adjmts.... I used artificial sugar instead of real stuff, I used pure semi sweet chips(reg size), and used 1/2 c oatmeal with only 1 c flour. The taste and texture are awesome. Baked only 20 min. I would recommend using the smaller size choc chips. These are great muffins as I travel regularly and try to eat healthier,,, it works great for me!! Thanx so much for the recipe. :)
Excellent! I made these changes - used whole wheat flour, brown sugar and left out the walnuts. They were moist and delicious, the flavor of the cinnamon really came through. They were perfectly done at 20 mins.
This recipe is a hit in my house. I've tried it exactly how it is laid out, with whole wheat flour, with raisins, etc. Every time, they're great. My picky toddler kids and husband enjoy them.
Great recipe. Made these last night for a bridal shower at work today. They are super moist and love the chocolate chips in them. Made no changes to the recipe. I also made a second recipe - I am throwing that one in the garbage!
These are fabulous and everyone who eats them wants the recipe. I did make the following changes: I used half all-purpose flour and half whole wheat flour, I lowered the sugar to 1/2 cup , I used 1/4 cup vegetable oil and 1/4 cup applesauce, and I increased the chocolate chips to 3/4 cup. Since I'm allergic to lemon juice I used vinegar instead. These are so good, I double recipe and then freeze half of them for later use.
Delicious and easy
Perfect! Doubled the recipe and used 1/2 cup oil/ 1/2 cup applesauce. Delicious!!!
These were really really good. I left out the walnuts and used additional chocolate chips in their place. These were best warm straight from the oven...I couldn't stop myself at just one! I have a lot of shredded zucchini in my freezer right now so these will definitely be made again!
These muffins are awesome!be sure to drain the zucchini!
This recipe was delicious just as printed. I did not change a thing. They are moist and very tasty. Added this recipe to my zucchini recipes. What a treat!
I made this recipe as written, minus the nuts. The BEST flavour and consistency I've ever had in a muffin. I don't drain my zucchini after its shredded. Helps with the moistness. We love these so much, I've made them 2 days in a row! Our garden is bursting with zucchini and this is another great use for it. 100% recommend this recipe.
Moist. Firm. Delicious! The lemon makes the milk like buttermilk. You don't taste it in the recipe. This one is a winner!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections