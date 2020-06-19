Simple Deviled Eggs

318 Ratings
  • 5 183
  • 4 80
  • 3 27
  • 2 17
  • 1 11

The eggs are delicious, and it's easy to make more for larger gatherings. I've added onion and celery for a little more flavor and texture.

By Suzanne EE

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
41 more images

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice eggs in half lengthwise and remove yolks; set whites aside. Mash yolks with a fork in a small bowl. Stir in mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, mustard, salt, onion, and celery; mix well. Stuff or pipe egg yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with paprika. Refrigerate until serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 26g; cholesterol 563.2mg; sodium 902.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/07/2022