Simple Deviled Eggs
The eggs are delicious, and it's easy to make more for larger gatherings. I've added onion and celery for a little more flavor and texture.
I tripled this recipe. I used reduced fat mayonnaise, dijon mustard and white WINE vinegar in this recipe. My whole family loved these, especially my husband. He said they reminded him of his mother's devilled eggs. He said these would be the ultimate for him if they had a touch of hot sauce. These were inhaled. NOTE: For easy piping, I used a ziploc bag that I spooned the filling into, then cut a corner out of the side of the bag. I just squeezed the egg filling carefully into the egg.Read More
A much easier version of devjled eggs is to eliminate the chopping altogether and add the mayo, mustard if you like and a couple of heaping Tbs of sweet pickle relish. If you like chopped onion, add it to the yolk mixture. Sprinkle paprika on top of finished eggs. For a variation, I use hot paprika.Read More
I never saw anyone get quite so excited over a deviled egg as I did Hubs when I beckoned him to try these. And I've yet to see such an enthusiastic display...over a deviled egg. He, with the discriminating (i.e., fussy) deviled egg palate said, "Now these are deviled eggs the way deviled eggs are supposed to be. Deviled eggs are supposed to taste like deviled eggs, not some abomination. A little mayo, a little mustard, a little celery for crunch; these are SO 'D' good!" What more needs to be said? I'm happy to be this recipe's first reviewer, the first but not the last, I'm sure, to say this is a great deviled egg recipe Suzanne. Hubs thanks you for sharing it.
Oh, I am in LOVE w/ these eggs...They are PERFECT! Made exactly as written and would not change a thing. Great balance of flavors and loved the addition of the celery and onion for a bit of texture. I will be making these again and again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
My grandmother is in the hospital and so I was unable to reach her for my lost copy of her recipe for Easter Dinner. This seemed similar, so I gave it a shot. I doubled the recipe, as my family are fans of deviled eggs and it's a big part of dinner. As written, the recipe is rather bland and has too much salt. I remembered my grandmother's recipe uses mayo, yellow mustard, white vinegar, sugar, Worcestershire, salt, pepper and the juice from sweet pickle relish. The changes I made are (for 12 eggs): 1/2 c mayo, 1.5 tsp Worcestershire; 1 tsp vinegar; 1/2 tsp sugar; 2 tsp juice from sweet pickle relish; 1 tsp yellow mustard; 1/2 tsp salt; 1/4 tsp pepper; 1/2 small onion finely minced; 1 stalk celery, finely minced. Blended all together, added a dash of hot sauce (GREAT addition) and filled the whites. I topped with our standard sweet paprika dusting and on a whim a sprinkling of dried dill. *As stated, using the recipe as written was too salty for our tastes, so the adjustments I made take that into account
The mixture of sugar and salt is unpleasant. Also, I don't think it needs the vinegar. Too much going on here...these are not at all "simple"!
This was my first time ever making deviled eggs. I took Sarah Jo's advice and switched to white wine vinegar and Dijon mustard. Instead of mayo, though, I used Miracle Whip. My boyfriend's dad, who absolutely loves deviled eggs, had one bite, looked at me, and said "this is the best I ever had". I'd say it was a raving success ^_^
I couldn't resist adding my own touch... Added 2 Tbsp. Sweet relish, instead of white vinegar used red wine vinegar, instead of prepared mustard used honey mustard with bacon dressing, sprinkled smoked paprika over eggs. All other ingredients were the same.. Wow! These were wonderful! Hubby and dinner guest went crazy over them. Will definitely make these again!
These are pretty good. I'm not a huge fan of deviled eggs, but I liked these and my daughter did too (she was the one I was making them for). Although I found them to be quite salty at first (and I love salt),they mellowed out in the fridge over time, but not really enough for me. If I make them again I may possibly increase the mustard a little bit, and decrease the salt.
These are the absolute best deviled eggs EVER. I am not usually a fan of deviled eggs but these are out of this world. I didn't change a thing, made 48 for Thanksgiving for 22 people and they got gobbled up. This is definately my recipe now for deviled eggs. Wish I had some eggs now, I'd make some more. YUM!!!!
Awesome deviled eggs! Didn't use the celery as we didn't have any, but can't wait to make these again with it!
Terrific!! My boyfriend raved! Next time I'll have to make a dozen to keep him satisfied! Thank you for an awesome recipe! (I did add a little dill relish, It's a southern thing, lol)!
These were good. A little too much vinegar for my liking, but next time I'll just cut back a tad.
I made these delicious deviled eggs for about the 10th time. My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed them and I will never go back to my old recipe. The taste is absolutely divine. Thanks for such a delicious recipe.
I made the recipe as is. It was a bit salty for us, but the flavor overall was delish. I will be making these again but decreasing salt by half or even less.
Awesome! These are the best deviled eggs I've ever had!
I would have given these three to four stars but I bow to the taste buds of my family and guests who inhaled them. I cut back a bit on the salt and wish I had cut back a bit more. I used dijon mustard but other than that followed the recipe. At first I thought that I did not like the flavor of onion in this recipe but, when I polished off the one egg left behind the day after Easter, I decided that the small amount of onion added a huge hit of flavor.
Great Simple recipe! I eliminated the chopped onion and celery, (only because my family doesn't like "chopped" onions or celery) and used a punch of onion powder and celery salt in the yolk mixture. I made the mixture in a ziplock bag and cut the corner for easy piping as well. If you are looking for deviled egg recipe that tastes like deviled eggs, this is it! Thank You!
My family loves these! Right on with the perfect flavor! The only change I made was, I added 2 Tbs of sweet relish and did not add the celery at all. I also used my frosting bag with a tip to make them so pretty! I think I'm going to make these for my familys superbowl party this week! Thank you for such a great recipe!
this called for waaay to much salt i thought. although i only had apple cider vinegar, so maybe that was part of the problem. i added more egg yolk and mayo and next new recipe i will taste before i add salt
Love them! Simple and delicious ... my coworkers have requested them repeatedly.
At first I was inclined to leave out the sugar but left it in and WOW THIS IS A GREAT RECIPE! Vinegar and mustard balance the sugar nicely. The only thing I didn't have available was celery but I know these will taste even better next time when I include celery. Thanks!
These are wonderful! Not the typical deviled egg and so easy to fix! Yummilicious!! :)
I didn't add the sugar and celery, added a tad of garlic salt, onion salt, red and white pepper, up the mustard to two teaspoons, and it was a winner.
This is our favorite deviled egg recipe, as it is not too sweet and just tastes wonderful. I subbed white wine vinegar (all I had) and of course used Hellman's Mayo...forgot to add paprika, but no one noticed. They were gone in the blink of an eye. Easy, no-fail recipe that everyone loves! UPDATE: It really matters what size eggs you use for this recipe, and I use Large. I have come to the conclusion the best outcome utilizes 1/4 cup Hellmans, 2 tsp prepared yellow mustard, 1 TBSP minced onion, 1TBSP minced celery, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp (heaping) sugar & I omit the vinegar. It works best this way & is not too salty. I've learned the trick to perfect hard boiled eggs: Boil the water separately with a TBSP baking soda & 1 tsp white vinegar per egg and 1 tsp salt. When the water comes to a boil, gently ladle the boiling mix into a pan with the eggs in a single layer on the bottom. Ladle the hot mixture until it is just covering the eggs. Bring the egg/hot water mix back to a boil, boil them for 6 minutes, then remove them from heat, cover with a lid & let the eggs stand for 20 minutes. This will result in eggs that don't crack, peel easily & are hard-boiled without the green ring around the yolk.
This is one of the best recipes for deviled eggs out there, simple to make and everyone loves them!
Exactly what I expect with Deviled eggs. Excellent flavor, and easy to dress up with other additions if you like.
These are the sweetest and heaviest deviled eggs that I've ever had.
I will use a 1/2 the sugar next time but very good & easy to adjust to your personal taste :0)
this recipe was exactly the flavour I remember as a child. It certainly didn't disappoint
Made exactly as the recipe was written. Excellent. What a nice step up from the old standard I used to make. Can't wait until I serve these this afternoon to my husband as a nice little surprise. Love the addition of the onion and celery.
Easy, basic, and tasty
Everyone loved them at my party and they were gone fast! I will continue to use this recipe!
would be better without celery. tasted like potatoe salad. Next time will try pickles instead (which was my usual recipe).
Similar to what I do, and all love! But I add a little black olive delish
I made these for my family and they loved them! I would definitely decrease the salt next time but other than that they were perfect. Next time I will have to double or triple the recipe. Also to make it easy I baked my eggs in the oven for 30 minutes at 350 in a muffin tin then put them in a bowl of ice water for 10 minutes. Super easy to peel!
I am in love, this is what deviled eggs should be I have never had better I didn't add the paprika since I didn't have any and it was still amazing.
Hit with all my guests and I take them to parties.
It's easy to make, and tasted good except for the salt. Way too much! I'd cut it in half, or just salt it at the table. It was my first effort at deviled eggs and I'm a little disappointed.
I did not care for this recipe. A 1/2 teaspoon of salt made these too salty.
Just made these for our Thanksgiving. They definitely have some zing! Glad I only used half the recommended vinegar, will probably omit next time.
These were a hit at our house! I was hesitant adding the sugar and it tasted a little salty the night before I served them, but the next day they were perfect. I used dijon mustard and sprinkled a little smoked paprika on top... a tip for the smoked paprika, wait to add until right before serving so you don't lose that smoky taste. Wonderful and thank you!
I loved this recipe. I've made it over four times since I found it.
Easter = deviled eggs for me. I enjoyed these and with some different garnishes on top they can be stepped up from simple. Bacon bits were my favorite garnish. I also used olives and pickeled jalapenos on top.
Perfect!
This turned out GREAT! I love the crunch that the celery and onions add. I put chopped chives on top. I wish I'd made more than 6 eggs...
It's just one of those tastes that makes your eyes squint...recipe is perfect the way it is. I used a smoked paprika which I felt made my left eye almost close all the way. Thank you!
I am not a huge deviled egg fan but these were exceptional. I doubled the recipe and I didn't have any white vinegar so I used apple cigar vinegar instead. Apple cider vinegar is a little more mild so I found I did need to add a teaspoon extra to taste and also a little more mustard and mayo....I like my deviled eggs tangy. I also used some black pepper.
I'm personally not a big fan there is a flavour that is just to strong for me and I can't tell what it is but it has to much of something.
I've never made Deviled Eggs with onion before, and I certainly won't be making them without ever again. I used the recipe for 'Divine Hard-Boiled Eggs' recipe to make the eggs the day before.
Made as written. These are not great as is, sorry. We had to add extra mayo to get the mustard & salt taste palatable. We won't be making them again.
NOT SIMPLE!!
My 1st time making deviled eggs and I was very pleased with the flavor of this one.
Made this recipe today - multiplied by 12. I was making eggs for a church function so used 6 dozen eggs. I did this as one large batch in my 14-cup food processor bowl. I put the celery and onion in first and processed to a fine mince(so that it will later pipe from a bag without clogging). Then added the yolks (about 8 cups worth) and the remaining ingredients. I used Dijon mustard, halved the salt and added a few squirts of vinegar as it was processing to get the desired creamy texture. It came out delicious. I also split it into three bowls and added pesto to one and horseradish to another for variety. I highly doubt I'll be bringing home any leftovers!
Delicious!!
I made this without the onion and celery to appeal to a wider crowd. I was a little nervous because I had never made deviled eggs before but I assure you, this is a winner. Just like I remembered eating them as a kid. I couldn't make enough! Delish!
I made them without the salt and 1/2 the sugar and they were much better
Thank you for this perfect recipe. It's exactly the taste I was craving.
These deviled eggs were a huge hit! I thought they were a little on the salty side, but everyone else seemed to think they were perfect. I need to make more next time as these were gone in about 10 minutes!
I have used a lot of recipes off of this site over the past several years. However, this is the first time that I have bothered to rate any of them. This is an awesome recipe. These are easily the best deviled eggs I have ever eaten and my wife and daughter share my sentiments. I think it is the vinegar, onion and celery that are the keys. But, the finished product is fabulous.
These are great and I'm not even a big fan of deviled eggs. I added just a few drops of worstechire sauce for a little extra something, I used Cayenne pepper instead of Paprika because I didn't have any, and left out celery because I didn't have any. Even my picky boyfriend said they were great! Will definitely make again!
We liked these but thought they were too salty. Would cut the salt in half next time.
Very easy, very delish. Made it exactly as written.
Great recipe. I will make again. For halloween I added red to the yolks to make an orange color. Filled the egg whites with mixture. To look like pumpkins and added a piece of chive for a stem. Came out cute
so yummy
Good overall. Main issue: 1/2 tsp. Is too much salt. I measured that. I thought it was too much. Then tasted. Blech. Yup. Lesson learned ... can always add more later.
I wasn't a fan of the crunchiness. It tasted too much like I was eating shell pieces. The filling was good but I thought it needed to be a bit spicier.
these were amazing
easy to make, took 3 dozen to a family reunion everyone loved them.
Turned out a little bland, but good.
Good. Simple. But they definitely have a STRONG flavor. Not spicy or bad, just strong. I"ll probably just use sweet pickle relish next time.
Very good..will make again.
This was SOOO GOOD!!!! My husband loved it! I put all the filling ingredients in a sandwich sized ziplock, smoothed them with my hands and cut a corner off to squeeze the filling in.
I followed the advice of other reviewers and used dijon mustard, white wine vinegar and miracle whip. I had 36 full eggs to do, though for a large get together and I found that the amount of salt it asked for that amount was a little much. I will reduce the salt next time... Not sure if it was a 6x issue or is an issue in general. It was still good, though!
They were ok. I kind of figured they weren't a hit when no one really ate them :/
simple and delicious. lazy substitute: instead of chopping onion and celery, I just added a pinch onion powder and a bit garlic powder. still taste very good.
This is the best recipe for deviled eggs I've ever had!! I also use this recipe for egg salad!
Delicious! Thanks!
I'm surprised to find myself giving 5 stars to a fairly standard deviled egg recipe, but there is something about the balance of sweet and acid in this that is just right. I consider the amount of salt to be personal taste, and for us a pinch is enough in this. I have also added a few drops of sriracha to this recipe, and love it even more. I used Chef John's method for hard-cooked eggs, letting my extra-large eggs set for 11 minutes after bringing to the full boil.
Usually I just add mustard and mayo until I like it. This was much yummier!
Really good but too much salt! I doubled the recipe and used only 1/4 tsp of salt for the whole thing. I used white wine vinegar and double the celery and onion very finely minced. The celery adds such a nice crunch and flavor. My family went nuts for these! Definitely a keeper.
I used dijon mustard and white wine vinegar instead, and decided to skip the celery and onion to keep a smoother texture (I did add some onion powder to make up for the lack of onion). Very tasty!
I like this recipe
Needs more zing.
This was the best deviled egg recipe I've tried! I didn't change a thing. My husband & 3 year old daughter devoured them! I'll make these again & again. Thanks so much!!!
First time making this recipe. Wow. It's delicious.
These are not my mom's. Absolutely delicious. This is my new go to. Thank you for sharing.
Not my favorite deviled eggs recipe. This was just okay because the flavor was a little....strange. I don't think sugar with the mayo and vinegar is a good mix. They tasted better the next day but I would experiment with the yolks a little more.
I just whipped these up in no time, and they were just what we were looking for! I know a lot of folks eyeball measurements like these, but I'm such a baker that I measured each ingredient exactly and felt that the amounts specified resulted in the perfect blend of sweet, salty, and tangy flavors.
These are my favorite, however, I leave out the sugar because we are diabetic. I love the classics. This is a great recipe especially if you are pressed for time.
I made these for our Easter dinner and they were the best ones ever! Can't go wrong with this recipe, it was a hit!
My daughter and I made this recipe exactly as instructed but they came out way too salty for us! The salt and vinegar combination is really overpowering. We tried adding extra egg yolks, sugar, and relish to balance things out but it was still too strong for us. A truly simple recipe that our family loves is just your basic mayo, mustard, salt, and pepper.
Outstanding. The chopped celery and onions give the eggs a bit of crunch which everyone loved. I substituted two packets of Stevia for sugar and they had the perfect hint of sweetness.
I did make changes, i did not add any vinagar i just dont care for that and i changes the serving size to 5/ Yes of course i will make it again and again. My husband lovis them anytime
This was a slight revision of one I serve at holidays. Liked this one better! They were gone in no time.
I omitted the celery and onion and it still tasted very good. The vinegar definitely gives it that tang on the tastebuds. Next time I'll add the celery and onion
Recipe was alright, had to play around with it a bit. Overall, the outcomes were very tangy. Not a fan.
It turned out well, though I had never tried to peel an egg before so carefully. I'm like a bull in a china shop when it comes to finely mincing vegetables. And I don't have a pastry bag to spread the egg mixture. I tried using a sandwich bag and cutting off an end. It was... A learning experience. Good news: People loved them even if they were not beautiful! Note to self: Always make 2 dozen for a party (a dozen eggs). Dijon mustard was a hit.
