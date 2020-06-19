Simple Deviled Eggs

This is our favorite deviled egg recipe, as it is not too sweet and just tastes wonderful. I subbed white wine vinegar (all I had) and of course used Hellman's Mayo...forgot to add paprika, but no one noticed. They were gone in the blink of an eye. Easy, no-fail recipe that everyone loves! UPDATE: It really matters what size eggs you use for this recipe, and I use Large. I have come to the conclusion the best outcome utilizes 1/4 cup Hellmans, 2 tsp prepared yellow mustard, 1 TBSP minced onion, 1TBSP minced celery, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp (heaping) sugar & I omit the vinegar. It works best this way & is not too salty. I've learned the trick to perfect hard boiled eggs: Boil the water separately with a TBSP baking soda & 1 tsp white vinegar per egg and 1 tsp salt. When the water comes to a boil, gently ladle the boiling mix into a pan with the eggs in a single layer on the bottom. Ladle the hot mixture until it is just covering the eggs. Bring the egg/hot water mix back to a boil, boil them for 6 minutes, then remove them from heat, cover with a lid & let the eggs stand for 20 minutes. This will result in eggs that don't crack, peel easily & are hard-boiled without the green ring around the yolk.