Strawberry Cheesecake

Creamy strawberry cheesecake is perfect for any special occasion! You have to bake the cake and let it cool for an hour, then chill it in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours before serving.

By Kathy Higgins

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
50 mins
additional:
9 hrs 10 mins
total:
11 hrs
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Make crust: Combine graham cracker crumbs, butter, sugar, and cinnamon in a bowl; mix well. Press onto the bottom of an ungreased 9-inch springform pan. Place in the refrigerator to chill for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Make filling: Place strawberries and cornstarch into a blender. Cover and puree until smooth.

  • Pour strawberry sauce into a saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil and stir until sauce is thick and shiny, about 2 minutes. Set aside 1/3 cup strawberry sauce; cool. Cover and refrigerate remaining sauce for serving.

  • Beat cream cheese in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy; gradually beat in condensed milk. Mix in lemon juice and vanilla extract, then beat in eggs on low speed until just combined.

  • Pour 1/2 of the cream cheese mixture over crust; drop 1/2 of the reserved strawberry sauce by 1/2 teaspoonfuls on cream cheese layer. Carefully spoon remaining cream cheese mixture over sauce; drop remaining strawberry sauce by 1/2 teaspoonfuls on top. Cut through the top layer only with a knife to swirl strawberry sauce.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the center is almost set, 45 to 50 minutes.

  • Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen; cool for 1 hour at room temperature. Refrigerate 8 hours to overnight before serving.

  • Serve reserved strawberry sauce with cheesecake. If sauce is too thick, stir in water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 132.8mg; sodium 314.6mg. Full Nutrition
