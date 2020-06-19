Strawberry Cheesecake
Creamy strawberry cheesecake is perfect for any special occasion! You have to bake the cake and let it cool for an hour, then chill it in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours before serving.
This is a great cheesecake recipe! Very creamy and delicious. A couple suggestions: only use 1/2 a teaspoon of cinnamon as it is a very potent spice and 2 whole teaspoons makes the crust extremely sweet. You can also use natural unsweetened strawberries either frozen or fresh and the cheesecake tastes just as good!
It didn't look awful, but tasted terrible.
This is a great cheesecake recipe! Very creamy and delicious. A couple suggestions: only use 1/2 a teaspoon of cinnamon as it is a very potent spice and 2 whole teaspoons makes the crust extremely sweet. You can also use natural unsweetened strawberries either frozen or fresh and the cheesecake tastes just as good!
My Husband and i LOVED this Cheesecake! and this comes from a me, whose not a cheesecake lover. i made it cause i wanted to use up the strawberries we had, and i was not expecting it to be so great but, i fell in love. Followed all directions :) and directed this page to many other woman asking for the recipe, thank you so much!
Amazing cheesecake!!! Turned out perfect on the first try!! Didn't change a thing!! Definitely will add this to my recipe box. Thanks for adding!!
I followed the recipe almost exactly...I did bake the crust for 7 min. at 300 degrees and then let it cool. I also made sure to use my ingredients at (almost) room temperature and after pouring it in the spring-pan I let it rest for about 5 minutes to let the bubbles rise. I baked it for 65 minutes then left it in the oven (off) for another hour then put it (uncovered and still in the pan) in the fridge until the next evening. The crust was crisp and delicious & a great contrast to the creamy cheesecake. Everyone loved the strawberry sauce in the middle and the extra swirled on top!
I have used this reciepe many times, it always turns out awesome. Love it, I have altered it a few times and made other variations like blueberry, caramel applea, and maple bacon it all turns out great.
Tastes amazing!!! Few quick tips, only mix the batter on low or you will get too much air in the cheesecake, and if you want it a bit firmer try adding 2 tbs of flour. Good Luck :)
this is an awesome recipe!! i did change a few things but it was really very good. the only things i changed was i did use store bought graham cracker crust, and it made 2 cakes! i also used raspberry pie filling! so i kind of cheated but the cheesecake part stayed the same and everyone raved about it! i will be using it again
Made this twice- first time the box of unopened graham cracker crumbs smelled a little "funny", but I kept going. Ended up throwing it out and now I make my own crumbs from whole graham crackers. Only change was to leave some of the strawberries out of the puree to use on top of the cheesecake when serving. My husband loved it!
I love this recipe. The cheesecake is creamy and delicious and it's easy to make it look beautiful with those strawberry swirls. I followed the advice and cut back on the cinnamon in the crust to 1/2 tsp. and it was plenty. NOTE: one of those cellophane packs of honey maid grahams produced exactly 1-1/4 cup crumbs. Will definitely make this one again. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome! I have never made cheesecake before and wanted to try. This recipe was easy to make and everyone who ate it raved about it. Didn't change anything in the recipe but next time I will probably cut back on the cinnamon as others have mentioned.
i have made this 3 times now loved it everytime
This was AMAZING! I had never made a cheesecake before and this recipe made it quick, easy and simple. I did only use 1 tsp of cinnamon, but might try it again with the full two. I made this for my cousins birthday and everyone loved it...some even said it was the best cheesecake they have ever had. Will def try again and experiment with different fruit, I think this might make a great base for a key lime cheese cake too.
This is the first cheesecake I've ever made. I used an oreo crust per my hubby's request, otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. I made sure all ingredients were room temperature. Everyone loved it. It was super easy with no water bath. My husband said there is no reason to look any further for a cheesecake recipe, this is the one! Thanks for the simple recipe.
This is the one!! From now on, this is the recipe I will use! It is not only the easiest baked Cheesecake recipe I have ever made, it is also the fluffiest! I never changed a thing in the recipe, & although I did think about omitting the cinnamon, I am sure happy that I didn't, it gives it such a nice flavor. I was lucky enough to still have garden strawberries in my freezer & they were so flavorful. All of our guests, 10 year olds & up just loved it! Thank you so much for sharing the recipe that I have been looking for, for so long!
Definitely will make again this yummy cake :)
Instantly infamous. My husband loves cheesecake, I enjoy baking and sending them with him to work. I have always made with fresh berries and only use half the cinnamon. USMC approved.
I love this recipe and so do my friends and family! It's super-duper easy and fun to make, too!
Talk about heavenly! I made this for Thansgiving since there are a few that don't care for pumpkin....well by the end of the night there were only a couple slices of this left but the pies were barely touched lol..The only difference i made was using a mixture of berries - blackberry, raspberry and blueberry and because of that I used almond extract instead of the vanilla. LOVE this recipe!
I normally do a water bath plain cheesecake but wanted to try something different. I didn't have enough frozen strawberries so did 1/2 raspberries. Everyone loved it, I think more than my plain cheesecakes. This one is a keeper! I did cook a little longer, I hate when the middle doesn't set so I cook more just to be sure. I also used 1/2 tsp of cinnamon like another had suggested. Thanks!
Made for the first time. It was great. Did not have sweeten straberries. Used frozen straberries and just added about a tablespoon of sugar to the final sauce. I topped the cheese cake with fresh straberries and dropped sauce over it. It was delicious.
This was my first try at something like this and it turned out great. We had family and friends over for dinner recently and this was one of the desserts which everyone really liked. Made me feel good since I am only a novice/want-a-be cook.
Love,Love,Love this recipe!!! I have always wanted to make a cheesecake from scratch and not from a box and never did. Well this year I was able to pick fresh strawberries from our own patch and decided I would like to try to make a cheesecake using fresh strawberries. I came across this recipe and was a little overwhelmed at the length of time it take to get ready but decided that I would try it anyway. Boy am I glad I did. I have gotten nothing but rave reviews from family members that it is one of the best cheesecakes they have ever tasted...right up there with Cheesecake Factory. I have made this 3 times in the last 3 weeks. YUMMY! The only thing I changed was I used the cinnamon crackers instead of adding it in.
What's not to like about this recipe......NOTHING!! It's easy and delicious! I did use fresh strawberries but other than that followed exactly~
excellent recipe, thanks for sharing! Very simple. I only used one teaspoon of cinnamon to my personal preference of sweetness. I also put the cake pan in a tray filled with water to ensure even baking.
Turned out perfect! I only used 1 tsp of cinnamon, as well as unsweetened strawberries...perfection.
First time baking a Cheesecake. I was very happy with this recipe, it was easier than I thought it would be. I used frozen blueberries & mango I had in freezer. Very good!
It is my family's absolute favorite dessert!
This recipe is amazing! I had never made cheesecake before and I chose this recipe to make for the holidays. My family raved about it and was requested our next dinner. I have also substituted strawberries with other fruit for a different cheesecake. This is by far the best cheesecake I have ever had. I did follow the recipe exactly.
FANTASTIC! My mom actually made this for me for my birthday, so I didn't make it myself, but I did eat it, and it was awesome! Nice, light and smooth...a definite keeper~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
I've made this 3 times now and each time everyone says it's the best cheesecake they have ever had! The only thing I did differently was double up the crust recipe, cause there can never be too much crust. :)
brought this into a potluck at work, where we all had to bring in our favorite dessert. I won the first place prize. I have made it before, and spoiled the family with this cheesecake, now they ask me to make it all the time. --- I too only use half the cinnamon since I don't want to over power the crust w/ it.
Love this... I made this for my son's baptism for the dessert table.. My guest loved it!!!! Followed exactly.. Didn't add or didn't removed anything
I made 2 yesterday for a party. The best recipe ever!! Even my husband who normally doesn't like cheesecake raved about it! Really pretty easy and sooooo yummy! I used 1 springform pan and 1 9" fluted pan. Both worked . Just didn't take out of fluted pan to serve on plates .I used fresh strawberries from garden I had frozen, and the strawberry sauce you swirl through and then pour on top was incredible. Putting the extra sauce on top really made it beautiful and a fabulous taste. I did not change a thing with recipe. No need, loved it! Would give more stars if possible. Really the best cheesecake I have ever made!!
This is a great recipe! I used fresh strawberries and squeezed my own lemon juice and it was great! I had a ton of cheesecake batter left over so I made some cheesecake cupcakes too, which tasted heavenly (:
My other half loves cheesecake. This has been one of his favorites. This is always his request for his bday cake!!
I made this in a graham cracker crust I bought but it turned out just fine I would have had to double the topping for it to look like this though.
Instead of graham crackers I used pretzels. Hopefully it will taste the same :)
I love strawberry cheesecake, but my boyfriend doesn't. so one half i made it as the recipe indicates (using half the amount of strawberry sauce to keep proportions right of course), the other half i used canned Dulce de Leche using the same method (think a half and half pizza, where the different toppings don't ovelap). Both sides came out great, so if you would like to use this recipe as a base and add different filling/topping flavors, you can certainly do so. The only thing i did differently from the recipe was add only 1 teaspoon of cinnamon per the suggestion of other reviews, and it came out plenty cinnamony, so i can see how 2 tsp may be overpowering for some. Also i couldn't find sweetened strawberries, so i used unsweetened, and added a bit of sugar (i tasted the sauce before adding sugar and it was a bit tart for my liking). As far as negatives, there's only one. The crust stuck horribly to the bottom of my Wilton springform pan, so a lot was wasted. I'm not sure if the recipe says to use an ungreased pan because it will mess with cooking, so next time i make this (yes there will be a next time), I will add parchment paper to the bottom and see. Also, for the filling, make sure that after fluffing the cream cheese that you do not overmix the rest of the ingredients, because it will add too much air and make it a weird whipped texture, so take care to only mix just enough until all the ingredients are incorporated together, and no more. All in all a great recipe
Best Cheesecake Recipe Ever! Aced it the first time and I absolutely love the use of condensed milk (reduced sugar). It was a hit and was gone in a matter of hours. Definitely a keeper.
Oh my goodness, this was amazing! Everyone loved it at the little party I made it for. I used cinnamon graham crackers which took out the steps of adding cinnamon and sugar to the crust, and pre-baked the crust for about 7 minutes. I also took the advice of anther reviewer and made it with a combination of Blackberries, Raspberries, and Blueberries. The cheesecake was beautiful and perfectly delicious, not too rich or heavy like others I've had in the past. Everyone loved adding extra sauce to the top! I just poured it in a gravy dish and let everyone add as much as they wanted. This is a definite keeper, can't wait to try it with strawberries!
Awesome recipe! Need to work on my design. Tastes great and that's all that matters. Creamy and delicious. Thanks for sharing.
i have had to make this cake three times now. the second two i made with raspberry. People thought i bought this the first party i had, so it was just the greatest of compliments. guys really seem to like it I make it in lieu of a birthday cake and use a chocolate bar on top to write happy birthday & anchor the bar with candles..............love it
By far the best cheesecake I have ever had. I made it for two different parties and everyone thought it was better than the Cheesecake Factory!
First cheesecake I've ever made. Came out beautifully the first time. Tastes so much better than anything bought from a store. I left the cinnamon out of the crust entirely, my husband doesn't care for it, still came out delicious.
Love this recipe. I even leave out the strawberry portion of the recipe for a fantastic plain cheesecake. Texture and flavor are my favorite.
less cream cheese, add in cinnamon
Wow!! This is one tasty cheesecake!! I've made this twice now, both for dinner company and everyone just raves. I didn't change anything in this recipe (which is unusual for me) and it was just wonderful. Defiantly worth a try.
Best homemade cheesecake I've ever had! The texture came out very light too which I prefer over a dense cheesecake. The only thing I would change next time if halving the amount of strawberry puree. I don't think it needs the extra side sauce because the cheesecake itself is bursting with strawberry flavor.
This recipe was great! I loved all the cinnamon in the crust the only thing i did change was add more vanilla but thats only because i love vanilla. Thank you for sharing this i will be using it for years!!
Wonderful and easy to make!!!
I baked crust like many other suggested prior to filling. Let it cool first. And I lightly smoothed inner layer of strawberry filling all over cake. Topped gently with next layer then used the circle of purée and swirled out. Looked just like the pic. Very pretty! Had extra cream to put on top and was a hit with family.
This is my go to cheesecake recipe. Always comes out delish. I make sure my eggs and cream cheese are almost room temp and I let the batter sit for about thirty mins before I put it in. I have not used a waterbath for this recipe but I do let it cook for the suggested time then crack the door open and shut off the oven. I let it cool all the way until basically room temp, then let it cool in the fridge for about 6-8 hours. This really helps with no cracks. Awesome recipe!
This was my fist attempt at making a real, baked cheesecake. It was fabulous. I took the advice of other reviewers and cut the cinnamon down to 1 tsp. I also used fresh strawberries and added a tablespoon of sugar to the puree to add a little sweetness. I made two of these for Father's Day and received thumbs up from both my dad and my husband. I would definitely make this again.
I used one tsp cinnamon rather than two, and it was the perfect amount of spice to bring out the flavors in the cheesecake. I definitely recommend trying this one!
Very simple delicious recipe. I made peach/strawberry sauce with a little OJ and sugar.
Wonderful cheesecake. First had this recipe made for my birthday. Began making it myself. I hold all the strawberries out for a puree topping. Beautifully rich flavor and easy to make.
I didn't change anything. It was very easy and tasted great. I'll definitely make it again. I have a strawberry patch and it produces so many strawberries that I still have frozen berries in my freezer. Since they will be producing again soon, I'm trying to use up the frozen ones from last year. Everyone really loved this cheesecake. I gave the recipe to my daughter and she made it the next night, only with pineapple.
Too many have made this and raved over it but mine cracked horribly as it cooled. But it looks pretty, has an amazing flavor and a nice creamy texture as compared to most. I agree with one reader, 1 tsp of cinnamon in the crust is plenty. I make cheesecakes all the time but mine take 5 hours in a low oven of 200°F. They come out so creamy and stay flat. I have to give this 4 stars because it took forever for the center to even get close to setting which is 163°F (allows for carry-over baking to reach 165°F). After an hour, a test probe far from center came out wet. After that I used a digital thermometer. My oven is calibrated and spot on regarding baking temperatures. On a positive ending note, I like the technique of the swirl in the center (I'm just not creative at all), and the sauce. I used fresh strawberries and sweetened them to just slightly tart to contrast with the sweetness of the custard. So, in all fairness, I'll try this recipe again only in a low, 200°F oven for 4 - 5 hours and see how it works regarding appearance - flavor-wise this is delicious! Win some - lose some. Never say die!
This recipe was very good! I had never made a cheesecake so relied on the instructions completely for cooking time etc. I did use fresh strawberries because i was unable to find frozen sweetened strawberries. I just cut them up the day before/added sugar and then went ahead and froze them because didn't want to affect the puree if they were not frozen. This is not an overly sweet dessert (that is why my family loved it) if you want more sweetness you may add more sugar to the berries. We served the strawberry sauce on the side for dipping.
I tried this recipe and it was Great!!! i only would suggest instead of normal graham crackers i used the cinnamon coated ones!! Because if you have left overs everyone will eat the rest for you!
This was my first attempt at a cheesecake and it turned out delicious. I made a couple minor changes. I used my food processor, fresh strawberries, full teaspoon of vanilla, Graham cracker pie crust store bought (leftover from the holidays). I let mine cook about 5-10 minutes longer. My strawberry design did not turn out but at least it tasted good! Thanks for the recipe!
This is my go to cheesecake recipe. Everyone who has tried it absolutely loves it. I do use frozen unsweetened strawberries and blueberries for it and it comes out perfect. The blueberries add a tangy taste to it that is delicious.
I made it look like a deep dish pepperoni pizza for an Italian friend.
I made this tonight, so I haven't ate it yet. I'm basing this on the recipe. It was easy enough to make. I have been making a basic cheesecake for several months. I got bored with making just a plain cheesecake, so I wondered if I could make something different. I followed the directions without any changes. After finishing it, there really wasn't much sauce left over. So next time I'm going to try and see what happens by not draining the strawberries.
One of the best cheesecakes I have ever had—and I have had MANY over the past 40 years! The recipe is as simple as it is delicious—not as heavy as many cheesecakes and so creamy. Everyone raved about it at my Christmas dinner. The only thing I did differently was I used vanilla wafers rather than graham wafers—and left out the cinnamon. Fabulous recipe!
I made this recipe as written except I didnt have frozen strawberries and had to use real strawberries. I feel it is missing an ingredient as it is not sweet at all, the only sugar is in the crust. It did not go over well so I am going to try another similar recipe that includes sugar in the cheesecake portion.
Yummy!!!
I used raspberries instead of strawberries, and used plain yogurt with a bit of sugar to replace half of the sweetened condensed milk. (I didn't have enough.) Everyone loved it! I think this will be my go-to cheesecake recipe.
Was to soft. It wouldn't hold its shape. Worked best at a drizzle over strawberry brownies.
Perfect and easy recipe. Wouldn't change a thing.
I made this cheesecake for the Feast of Unleavened Bread, I substituted the graham crackers with matzo....it was marvelous, I was asked to make it for the next Feast day Thanks for the recipe
it was really good and tasty
Been making this for over 7 years and people love it every time!
It turned out great. But for me I didn’t add the eggs and lemon juice and just baked it for 10 minutes at 300 degrees. It still turned out really good because I froze it before serving which makes the crust more crunchy. Also I added a bit less sugar in the crust because for my crust I used a sweeter biscuit. But overall this is a great recipe!
Too sour, strawberry sauce ruins the batch
I made it. It cracked in a few spots but first Strawberry Cheesecake I made.
This was my first try at a cheesecake, and I expect it would have turned out really well, BUT I made a huge mistake using the can of evaporated milk on the shelf instead of sweetened condensed milk which is an altogether different product (read the ingredients list, dummy!). I'll try again. But not today.
I've made cheesecake before but my husband wanted a Strawberry cheesecake, this was the first recipe I came too. I used less cinnamon as per other reviews and added conf. sugar to the topping because it tasted quite tangy (could have been because they were frozen though). Overall - great cheesecake. Will be using this recipe in the future, even for regular cheesecake.
I'm so glad that I tried this recipe. Who needs Cheese Factory? This is the best cheesecake EVER! Trust me, you don't have to change a thing!
This was really tasty! I followed the recipe to a T and mine turned out just like the photo :) it was a bit lighter and sweeter than the average cheesecake but it was very tasty. I found the sauce too thick so I added the leftover juice from the frozen berries.
Super good! I made this for a small get together with some friends and they thought I was an amazing cook! A couple of them asked me for the recipe. Would totally recommend this! It takes so much time and patience though.
I'm not a huge fan of graham crackers so I substituted half with crushed gingersnap cookies. Then I swapped half of what was left with some rolled oats (the quick cook ones, not the microwaveable packets). I also made double the fruit sauce, adding extra to the cakes and having extra for drizzling on once cooked. I used a mixture of frozen strawberries, frozen field berry mix (including more strawberries), and frozen mango. I really liked it, and so did the other two people who managed to snag a piece before I polished them off. Lol
Great recipe...mase it twice both times were excellent, and this was my 1st time doing a cheese cake. I tweaked the recipe a little. I did not use frozen strawberries instead I used fresh strawberries..1/2 cup of crushed gram crackers that I crushed myself. And a 1 1/2 teaspoon on cinnamon... I also put sliced strawberries over the cake on top if the sauce.
Perfect cheese cake recipe! Will definitely use again!
First attempt at cheesecake, and it turned out perfect! The condensed milk gives just enough sweetness.
Learned how to make baked cheesecake from a YouTube video, not nearly as daunting as it seems. Have learned a few pointers along the way so I added them into this recipe. 1 Crust,, rather than buy the relatively box of graham crumbs for $6, I bought a bag of teddy graham's on sale for $2, works just the same. If I need an Oreo crust just buy a bag of Oreos, skip adding sugar as the filling makes it sweet enough and totally dissodars when processed in the food processor. Can use any cookies for this, Fudgeos, Peanut butter cookies etc etc.. Cheaper and adds a lots more flavour to the crust. When it comes time to spread in a buttered Springfield pan I use a small round sauce pan to spread out the crust mixture evenly, and by rolling it Lon the sides of the cake pan it even rolls out flat and also up along the sides of the pan to create a perfectly even crust every time. 2. BAKING I use a water bath, a large roasting pan filled with water just about to the 3/4 mark on the Spring form pan, don't forget to tightly wrap the pan bottom and side, leave top open, with heavy duty tin foil. The water bath prevents cracking and keeps it from drying out during the baking times, temp and times all stay the same, let it cool in the water bath as well in the oven for at Keaton 6 hours or overnight. Never had a cheesecake crack yet using this method. Excellent recipe, turned out fantastic for my 6th attempt at baking one since I started learning last spring.
This is delicious!!! I like cheesecake, but this recipe made me a huge fan of (this) cheesecake, this one really Won me over! I have been needing a good cheesecake recipe to add to my collection!
Great recipe followed the instructions exactly as written with only one change. That was to reduce the cinnamon to 1.5 tsp instead of the 2. .. As far as everything else to the letter.. Baked for 45 minutes. Was creamy texture with a great strawberry flavor subtlety through out the cake. One thing I would do next time it to bake the crust for 10 minutes at 300. As written the crust is some what soggy. I will bake this again
Delicious! The only difference for us was we cooked the strawberry topping for about 6 minutes to thicken and it still came out great.
It was perfect.
Absolutely loved this recipe! My only advice is to follow the recipe as written. I only had fresh strawberries so my sauce wasn't as sweet as sweetened frozen ones might have rendered but that suited me just fine because it gave this cheesecake a bright, fresh strawberry taste. Coupled with the creamy dense filling, it is simply ambrosial!
I made this but I bought the crust. I made 2 cheesecakes. On the 2nd cake I accidentally dropped the crust so I mixed the crust and the cheesecake together. I’ll let y’all know how it turns out
This recipe is seriously delicious. I made one this weekend and had to seriously resist the urge to eat the whole thing in one sitting.
While the crust alone was wonderful, the amount of cinnamon in the crust overpowered the rest of the cake which was also wonderful. Great recipe but I will go lighter on the cinnamon next time.
Sorry, too rich for me, even using Philly light ! Also a few things didn't work. I found a little confusing the quantities indications, then using fresh strawberries I had to adjust the sugar. Following most of the advices I beated the cheese mix a very long time but it didn't turn to the aerian silk I was expecting, just more like butter ! The crust is perfect though and YES ! definitively needs the cinnamon. I ended up with not so much of strawberries spread compared to the cheese mix so it was hard to save some for the top decoration and so thick that the final result was FAR from the nice pattern of the picture. Soooo I guess I did something wrong somewhere... Strawberry cheesecake being a favourite I shall give it a 2nd try though, maybe with eggs whites in the cheese mix to make it lighter ? and with more fruits. I shall also separate the lemon juice (with the strawberries) from the vanilla (with the cheese). The final piece of cake was eaten after 4 days : the crust was then softer than at first but the taste nearly better as all the aromas had mixed and develop together.
None was necessary.
this was okay. Wouldn't repeat it.
I'm sorry to say I did not enjoy this recipe! The utilization of sweetened condensed milk rather than sugar in the filling is what did this recipe in for me, I think. The flavor was bizarre for a cheesecake. Additionally, the strawberry sauce was in dire need of more sugar. I actually added a teaspoon or two of sugar, and it still wasn't enough. Maybe this recipe would be great for someone who doesn't like their "sweets" to be so sweet, or for someone who is trying to limit their sugar intake, but I can't see how it would satisfy the average person's desire for cheesecake.
