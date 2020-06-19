I love strawberry cheesecake, but my boyfriend doesn't. so one half i made it as the recipe indicates (using half the amount of strawberry sauce to keep proportions right of course), the other half i used canned Dulce de Leche using the same method (think a half and half pizza, where the different toppings don't ovelap). Both sides came out great, so if you would like to use this recipe as a base and add different filling/topping flavors, you can certainly do so. The only thing i did differently from the recipe was add only 1 teaspoon of cinnamon per the suggestion of other reviews, and it came out plenty cinnamony, so i can see how 2 tsp may be overpowering for some. Also i couldn't find sweetened strawberries, so i used unsweetened, and added a bit of sugar (i tasted the sauce before adding sugar and it was a bit tart for my liking). As far as negatives, there's only one. The crust stuck horribly to the bottom of my Wilton springform pan, so a lot was wasted. I'm not sure if the recipe says to use an ungreased pan because it will mess with cooking, so next time i make this (yes there will be a next time), I will add parchment paper to the bottom and see. Also, for the filling, make sure that after fluffing the cream cheese that you do not overmix the rest of the ingredients, because it will add too much air and make it a weird whipped texture, so take care to only mix just enough until all the ingredients are incorporated together, and no more. All in all a great recipe