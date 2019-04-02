Scrambled Egg Muffins

This could obviously be made a lot faster and with a lot less fuss if just simply scrambled on the stovetop - but then you'd totally lose that "these are so darned cute" effect! I made these in silicone cupcake liners sprayed with Pam and just lined them up on a cookie sheet, using a soup ladle to fill them. I used bacon rather than sausage, fresh minced garlic instead of garlic powder and 1/4 c. finely chopped red pepper rather than green (the green pepper is in the directions but not in the ingredients list!), which gave these such nice color. There's a lot of room for creativity and versatility in terms of ingredients - ham, sausage, crab meat, salmon, different cheeses or vegetables, herbs - the possibilities are really limitless. They're delicious, although how could they not be? Cute and colorful too - they rise up puffy and tall and get a nice, golden sheen to them. I don't know that I'd bother with these little guys for a whole bunch of people because it would just be too putzy, but for just Hubs and me it was a special little treat on the plate this morning!