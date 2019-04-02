Scrambled Egg Muffins

385 Ratings
  • 5 269
  • 4 87
  • 3 23
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

These egg muffins are made with lots of sausage and Cheddar cheese and will make a filling and fun treat at your next brunch. They're pretty, hearty, and fun to serve.

By aveal

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
149 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in sausage and cook until crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain off grease.

  • Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in onion, green pepper, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix in sausage and Cheddar cheese. Spoon into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 201.7mg; sodium 364.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022