Scrambled Egg Muffins
These egg muffins are made with lots of sausage and Cheddar cheese and will make a filling and fun treat at your next brunch. They're pretty, hearty, and fun to serve.
WOW! These are delicious! I used Jimmy Dean's Sausage Skillet package which has peppers, potatoes, onions, and sausage in it-found in the freezer section. Cook the skillet contents first before adding it to the eggs and only use a little more than half of the package. Also, I figured there would be enough seasoning in that that I wouldn't have to add the garlic powder,black pepper, and salt, but I was wrong. If You use the Skillet package, You should add the garlic powder and pepper, but no salt. Anyways, these are amazing if You follow the recipe exactly too! Who would have thought to bake eggs in cupcake liners. This recipe is a keeper! :)
I added in one large minced fresh red pepper and a little Frank's Hot Sauce. This was quick, easy and filling. I served these with homemade home fries and whole wheat toast. The great thing about recipes like this is they are great with any kind of meat you have on hand or any kind of vegetable you want to throw in.
I make 3 meals a day for a disabled person and this recipe has been a huge hit! After months of frozen pancakes and waffles this egg-muffin was met with rave reviews!! Since the meals are made 8 hours ahead reheating was a major concern. This recipe works very well for making ahead and reheating in the microwave. If you have a 700W micro reheat for 1 minute 30 seconds and let rest 30 seconds before eating. If you have a 1100/1200W micro reheat for 1 minute 10 seconds and let rest 30 seconds before eating. If at all possible reheat in a dish covered with waxed paper so that steam builds up. Try "HOT" flavor sausage for a change also mix it up with different additions. I've added chopped sweet red pepper, cubed fresh bread, several different types of chees (Swiss, Gruyere, Fontina, manchego). Winter squash puree (butternut) and asparagus are also great additions!!
This is a great recipe and can be altered for any taste. You can add a 1/4 cup water and 1/4 cup mayo so they puff up. Very easy and can be kept in the fridge for days and re-heated as needed. Great for kids in the morning, as they can microwave them on the way out the door and eat them on the bus. Super mom time saver!!!
My family loved these. I did use 1lb of pork sausage instead of half.
I was so happy to come across this recipe. I'm studying for the Bar and I just can't take time every morning to make breakfast. The freeze great and you can pop them in the microwave, in their frozen state, and heat them at 50% for 1 1/2 - 2 minutes. Boom. I made these with the ingredients I had on hand and I don't think I'll do it differently next time. I was out of cheddar cheese so I used pepper jack instead, and I used minced garlic instead of garlic powder. I also chopped up precooked Jimmy Dean link sausage - great time saver. I also threw in a dusting of red pepper flakes, and a splash of cream to make sure they'd be fluffy. They were. They weren't quite done at 25 minutes so I baked them for an extra 5 minutes. Everyone loves them. And mornings are much easier.
This could obviously be made a lot faster and with a lot less fuss if just simply scrambled on the stovetop - but then you'd totally lose that "these are so darned cute" effect! I made these in silicone cupcake liners sprayed with Pam and just lined them up on a cookie sheet, using a soup ladle to fill them. I used bacon rather than sausage, fresh minced garlic instead of garlic powder and 1/4 c. finely chopped red pepper rather than green (the green pepper is in the directions but not in the ingredients list!), which gave these such nice color. There's a lot of room for creativity and versatility in terms of ingredients - ham, sausage, crab meat, salmon, different cheeses or vegetables, herbs - the possibilities are really limitless. They're delicious, although how could they not be? Cute and colorful too - they rise up puffy and tall and get a nice, golden sheen to them. I don't know that I'd bother with these little guys for a whole bunch of people because it would just be too putzy, but for just Hubs and me it was a special little treat on the plate this morning!
It's scrambled eggs in a cute shape and you don't have to stand over the stove. Don't use cupcake liners, grease even a non stick muffin pan, use any and all ingredients you like in an omelet or quiche, make sure to season accordingly, cook any protein before adding to eggs, add 1/4 cup each mayo and water to get a fluffy rise, cool before putting in a zip lock in fridge, freeze them and heat in micro at 30-60 seconds each. I've summarized the reviews. You're welcome. Yes, I made them. Jalapeños, swiss, tomatoes, and cooked Applewood smoked bacon.
Try baking a hash brown and putting a small square at the bottom of the muffin cup with the other ingredients. I made 48 for my church breakfast and it was a big hit. Each person got a piping hot egg cup to enjoy.
I love all things breakfast and it's great having a "muffin" to grab for on-the-go. I added some cream cheese to the mix and cooked the sausage in maple syrup! So very tasty!
Deliciously convenient! I added a whole pound of sausage and tossed in a can of green chilies to make them a bit perkier. They were made specifically for a brunch and I was amazed at how even little kids came back for seconds. Super big kids said I should've doubled the recipe. Have made them twice since and DH and I love them cold! Gave the recipe to neighbor and she says her kids grab one to eat on the way to the school bus stop. Good stuff. Thank you for sharing.
These were wonderful. Easy to make and great for on the go. I've been looking for a low-carb breakfast recipe that I could eat on the way to work. This is it. Added green chile, otherwise followed recipe exactly.
I made this recipe today for the first time. Overall, I think it's a good recipe, but as others have mentioned, a little bland for my taste. I'll definitely use hot sausage next time. I also used cupcake liners - which I won't ever do again! It's really hard to get the paper off. The result was an egg muffin that was reduced to scrambled egg chunks in my hand. Next time, Pam. Question: Can these be frozen? If so, how do you reheat them?
I wanted to know if this could be made with Egg Beaters. So, I tried it, turned out fabulous! Mixed a carton of Southwest Style Egg Beaters with 4 whole eggs, used Jimmy Dean precooked turkey sausage crumbles, added Real Bacon Bits, fresh mushrooms, bell pepper and onion. I don't like to cook so this really cut down on the prep work and I'll have breakfast for several days. Sprayed the muffin tin with Pam no problems with sticking. Will definitely make these again.
I add everything BUT the kitchen sink to these. One of the best times was with a $0.99 package of broccoli slaw - added 1/2 the package along with the meat, cheese, onion and bell pepper. I would have added mushrooms but did not have any. YUMMMMMM!
Thank you for sharing this recipe! I had unexpected over night guests and was looking for a simple breakfast I could feed several people who were waking at different times. This recipe was the perfect fit! Not having breakfast sausage on hand, I substituted two links of chorizo, cooking it as you suggested the bulk sausage. Instead of cheedar (which I was also out of!!), I substituted pepper jack. They were a hit! The second time around I made the recipe as written, using hot breakfast sausage since we like a little spice in our eggs. Again, a huge hit! I love a recipe that is adaptable, which can only be done when the "bones" of the recipe is dependable. Thanks again!
These are GREAT! I altered this recipe to make it healthier. I omitted the salt, cheese and sausage and used 6 large eggs and 1 1/2 C egg substitute. I also sprinkled in some Mrs. Dash Garlic & Herb seasoning and pepper. Still a fabulous alternative to an already terrific recipe! With the reduction in calories, two muffins make a serving of the following: 107 calories 30g fat 11g carbs 85g protein
No green pepper in the ingredients list, but it's in the directions? Oh well, these were still good. Scrambled eggs in a muffin shape!
This was fantastic. I wanted to share the experience of using a silicone muffin tray. It bent in half and I burned myself, and spilled one of the muffin tins into the new oven. Note to self: put something more sturdy under the silicone muffin tray. :0(
I LOVE THESE !! And so does my family. I took the tips of a couple of other reviewers and I used 1 pound of HOT FLAVORED sausage as well as 1/4 cup each of water and mayo for fluffiness. FANTASTIC
Love these but they all stuck to the cupcake liners and looked messy and ripped apart when I took them out. Next time I'll just use a greased muffin pan!
These are fabulous for the busy school and work week. I have been making these tasty muffins for my family for the past few months, and it has been a huge time saver during the hectic morning rush. Since I am a vegetarian, I substitute the sausage for "veggie burger crumbles" in the muffins I make for myself. Enjoy!
I've been wanting a low carb, fast breakfast on the go. This recipe is just that! I am a mother of 3 who eats on the run lol!!! I used spicy sausage,red peppers,green peppers ,onion & cheese. Im going to freeze them so I can eat th in the mornings before work!!!
These were tasty. I added fresh spinach, garlic, seasonings. They're great to serve immediately. I didn't care for them after reheating and not at all the next day.
I loved making this recipe on a cold Saturday morning; my kids really loved it! I used Jimmy Dean breakfast sausage (the one in the big tube). I also substituted scallion (green onion) instead of regular onions as my kids wouldn't eat it otherwise. And, I used white pepper too, because if my kids saw black pepper - they wouldn't eat it. I will say however, although I used a standard 12 cup muffin pan (non-stick but used cooking spray) the eggs really fluffed up in the oven and ran over the edge and made quite a mess in the oven. I'd suggest using a cooking sheet underneath, or line the bottom of the oven with foil. I'll for sure make these again and try other ingredients to change it up.
I use silicone muffin cups and this worked great for these. Found they needed a bit more cooking than called for. Froze very well. Were better when taken out the night before to thaw then microwaved than they were when put into the microwave frozen which made them a bit tough. Very easy and convenient breakfast for when you are in a hurry.
These were easy and delicious! I added half a red bell pepper and a few handfuls of chopped spinach and sauteed it all with the onion and bacon (didn't have sausage on hand). I added oregano because my husband is in love with it, and salted the veggie mix a little since I added extra. I didn't have muffin cup liners so I preheated my well-greased muffin tin with the oven so the oil sizzled a little when I filled the cups. They still stuck slightly but not so bad as eggs usually do in the oven. They came out pretty enough to serve to company!
These were pretty good. Think I would spice the mix up more next time. Fresh minced garlic instead of powder. Pepper Jack cheese? Cut the recipe in 1/2 for the 2 of us. Added the mayo and water as one reviewer suggested.
Great recipe! I followed the recipe pretty close and added a few things. I added spinach, mushrooms, jalapeño ( didn't have any bell pepper) and topped each tin with feta cheese. Added red pepper flakes, salt and fresh minced garlic to spice it up some. I also used savory breakfast sausage instead of plain ground sausage. I added more eggs to account for the extra ingredients. I used jumbo muffin tins instead of regular size ones, this increased cooking time to 40 minutes. Nothing burned but the middle was still runny at 20 minutes. Also do not fill these to the brim, they leaked out everywhere. Try to fill them 1/2 to 3/4 full. It turned out super flavorful despite my challenges and my wife loves them for a quick breakfast out the door.
My boyfriend loved this recipe! I used "lil smokies sausage" and Munster cheese. I also added mushrooms. I cooked the onion, sausage and mushroom together in a skillet before I added them to the cupcake pans with egg mixture. Great recipe! Perfect breakfast for someone with a busy schedule.
The portability factor for this meal got my attention, and I wasn't disappointed. A great high protein, low carb, tasty breakfast that can be taken to work when time is tight - and it lasts a few days! Some tweaks I made after following the original recipe verbatim: 1) Sauté the onions before adding to egg mixture. This softens and sweetens the onion flavor; otherwise they tend to be too pungent and overpowering. 2) Know your oven and watch the cooking time. A few minutes too long and the texture becomes uncomfortably al dente. 3) I added a couple pinches more salt and a full bell pepper (about 3/4 cup instead of 1/2 cup). Seemed to balance and wake up the flavor. 4) I haven't added cream cheese yet, like another commenter, but it sounds intriguing. 5) The capital of Nebraska is Lincoln. OK, that was some trivia, and cribbed from a satirical (and funny) 70's movie. Anyone care to guess?
This was so good!!!! I didn't have a bell pepper and I only had spicy hot sausage. I added a few splashes of hot sauce and some chives for color .
I love these. I have also tried them with spinach, mushrooms and turkey bacon. The possibilities are endless! I prefer greasing my tins vs. using liners. I want all of my eggie goodness without peeling it off of the liners.
I made minor changes, instead of sausage I used chopped ham and kielbasa and I added chopped spinach and tomatoes. I substituted cheddar cheese for low fat mozzarella. These were easy, filling, and tasty. I will be making these again soon! Yummy!
I made these less greasy by using precooked turkey sausage. I've also tried a bit of onions, green pepper, & mushrooms with very good results.
I tried recipe to the dot. Its good but hubby and I thought it could use a bit more spice.
Having made these a few times with marginal results because of sticking/cleanup, I purchased SILICONE BAKING CUPS online (be sure to get 100% silicone, PBA free). These are da bomb! There is absolutely no sticking and you just wash in warm soapy water. The best part? They come in a 24-pack of 8 different colors. Be sure to put the cups on a jelly roll pan (like a cookie sheet with sides). I have the grandkids choose which cups they want to build, put out all the possible ingredients and they have a blast filling "their own" cups. Then I add the beaten eggs and we're ready to go. Oh, and Grampa and I can add all the "yucky stuff" to our own colors, like leftover potatoes, sautéed onions, broccoli, and whatever spices we'd like. I find that when kids take ownership of some of their food choices they're more likely to eat it!
Pretty good...takes a long time for basically a backed omelet. Be careful of overcooking thee bottom...looks ugly and unappealing and gets kind of rubbery. I suggest just cooking it over the stove covered in a skillet for a minute or 2 longer to set the ingredients....like a frittata....then cut for all to enjoy
I added real garlic cloves,subtracted the bell pepper, added tomato, then sauteed before adding to the eggs,used a combo a bacon and sausage and added the season salt instead of regular salt. It's a omelet muffin style.
Made three batches of this recipe all one night, one bacon, one sausage and one with ham. First I sauteed a large onion, garlic, a red pepper, yellow pepper and a jalapeno in one large batch that i divided into thirds. In each bowl I mixed the rest of the ingredients. I used paper liners but hated the way they stuck. I will just grease the muffin tin next time. These freeze well, my boys love them!!! I made these again with breakfast sausage, red pepper,onion, cilantro, jarred diced jalapeno peppers, diced black olives, and all the cheese i had in the fridge, and dashes of cumin, garlic salt, black peppper and hot sauce.
I am a very picky eater who never adds enough seasoning for my Southern born husband's liking. We both really enjoyed these, he didn't even want hot sauce on top when served. I used a shake of dried onion so the onion flavor would not be overwhelming. Cut recipe in half for me and hubby. Used pre cooked Owen's breakfast sausage and Mexican 4 cheese blend. Forgot to put the sausage in mixture so just sprinkled it on top of egg mixture in muffin tin. Did not have bell pepper so omitted it. Will try next time with spinach, mushrooms, etc to make a variety to freeze. I used Crisco Olive Oil Spray in muffin tins. My pans are really old but I had no sticking. As another reviewer stated, they look "wet" when done, just use the knife test and pull out when knife comes out clean. Mine took exactly 20 minutes in my faithful gas oven.
This recipe was awesome! I did change it a bit, though. We are vegetarians, so I skipped the meat, and also added 1/2 cup of broccoli, and let it cook for 23 minutes. It didn't look done when I took it out, but that was just the cheese and it was perfectly cooked. It's an amazing recipe.
I added chopped mushroom, red bell pepper and spinach, colorful. If you bake them in silicone muffin pans, no liners needed. But, place pans on cookie sheets for non messy handling (learned the hard way).
I have made these a few times now and love them every time. I add a quarter teaspoon of baking soda to make them puffier. I've used different combinations of bacon, tomatoes, green pepper, onions, broccoli, you name it really... and I also like to add fresh Parmesan cheese. Delicious.
Made this but added 1/2 cup of milk and adjusted recipe in half. When I first took this out of the oven they looked beautiful, all puffed up. While I was toasting some English muffins I heard a funny little sound and all the air literally came out of my egg muffins and they went flat, but still tasted good. I guess I will try the recipe again without adding the milk, but I added the milk because I like my eggs light and fluffy. The egg muffins were not undercooked and tasted very good, just did not look as nice.
Superb. Tried it and used other ingredients too.
I really like this recipe I am not giving it a five only because they are really hard to get out of the pan. but other then that flavor is great.
These were great, simple recipe and great taste!
What a wonderful portable breakfast, low on carbs too!
These are so simple and cute. I used bacon, shallots and feta cheese as that is what I had on hand. I missed the green peppers but will try with red peppers next time as I prefer the sweeter flavor of the reds.
These were good. I tripled the recipe, but put in the whole 2 lbs of sausage, so I wouldn't have 1/2 lb leftover. Have frozen them and reheat for breakfast. Oh yeah, I left out green pepper so picky son would eat them. Came home to find picky son eating them as after school snack, as well. High praise.
They puffed up initially and seemed undercooked..knife came out wet..left in oven and was bland & dry. Will probably try a different recipe next time
Super easy and delicious! Use a silicone muffin tray for the easiest clean up ever. I whisked in some chopped fine herbs, salt, pepper and crushed chilli peppers into the egg mixture and let it sit for a few minutes. Then I sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms prior to adding them to the eggs. I topped them off with chopped cherry tomatoes and sprinkled Romano & parmesan cheese about half way through baking.
These were good but a little dry. Next time I'll add milk or cream cheese.
Turned out great except for the fact that they stuck......really badly. I will try the paper liners next time. I used ham instead of sausage. They were a hit with the hubby.
Made these yesterday! Hubby took some to work today with a partially toasted English Muffin and nuked them in the microwave for 30 seconds! He said they were amazing!
Quick and easy. Can adjust the spices if you want a batch to have a little more kick, I usually add some worchestershire sauce. Also, I use brown and serve turkey sausage as a short cut.
Added potatoes & cubed ham in place of sausage. Personally would use less onion & definitely use muffin cups next time for ease of removal from tins. I think with some changes for personal taste these will be great!
I am on a well known diet plan so I substituted the cheddar for part-skim mozzarella and the sausage for ham. Turned out excellent! These will be a breakfast staple for me.
I made these for church and they were fantastic. I increased the recipe to serve 50, but it ended up being close to 75. I filled the muffin tin about 1/3 full to stretch them out to feed as many as possible. I sprayed my tins with olive oil and the muffin came out clean. It only took 20 for them to cook. Very tasty! I will make these again!
Stuck to the pan. Disaster, but would make again and use extra cooking spray.
I added some crumbled up left over cheese biscuits to the egg mixture! Very yummy!!
Very good and easy recipe. Be flexible and adjust ingredients as desired. I made it using spicy sausage but added TABASCO to the eggs. I have also added frozen spinach. Convenient, portable breakfast. Will continue to experiment with ingredients. Love the recipe!
Easy, low carb, and delicious. Reheat them in the microwave.
great idea. never thought of making egg muffins but they can be customized and portable for on the go. Thanks
Way too easy!! This is a winner! You can sub the sausage for bacon or ham. I make these ahead of time and send them to daycare with my son for a quick breakfast. This is an awesome way to make eggs for a brunch and not get stuck in front of the stove.
Good recipe. Used chorizo instead. I cooked it on a skillet first and added one medium shredded potato, then drained the fat. Only problem was that they stuck to the muffin liners. I also wish they had puffed up more but, overall this is a fun way to make eggs. Nice for a grab n' go breakfast, or for a breakfast potluck or brunch.
This was a great simple recipe. I was looking for something that I could make for breakfast that was fast. My seven year old son couldn’t wait to eat these for breakfast, he had to try one this evening when I baked them. He absolutely loves them! We are a no pork family, so I used turkey sausage. I also used seasoning salt instead of regular salt. I added the amount of seasoning to my liking. It may have been just slightly more than the recipe stated. I also added Mexican chili powder. That is just my go to seasoning. For my cheese I used a mixture of cheddar, Colby, Swiss, and Gouda. Delish! This is will be my go to all in one breakfast!
Delicious and easy. Sprayed muffin pan with Pam, made with chicken. Will definitely make again!
Good recipe and is open to whatever changes/additions you want to try. I added about half a teaspoon of baking soda to the mix for extra "fluffiness" - seemed to work OK. Then tried a quick variation of putting a silicone muffin tray -sprayed with non stick - in the microwave -my 1100 watt one took 30 seconds per egg -(made trial batch of 4 eggs) and they were just right. Great to eat immediately or freeze/refrigerate for later. Have since cut 12 muffin tray down to 9 so it fits in microwave and put it on the glass microwave tray before filling so no handling problems, and I can have 9 of 'em ready to eat in less than 5 minutes. Thanks for the idea.
Easy aqnd so versatile. My 4 year old lives on these in the am
Made these for some overnight company and everyone raved about these. They were not only delicious but looked really cute on the plate with a small side of fresh melon. There are so many different additions you can add for your family's preference . Next time I'm going to add a finally chopped jalapeño for a little zip. Thank You for Sharing.
This is delicious! I had no meat on hand so I used zucchini, green pepper and onion. Since there was no meat to "bulk" it up I only used 8 eggs and it still made 12 servings. This is so much better than regular scrambled eggs as it was much less greasy. This is definitely a keeper and cannot wait to try different variations.
I made these this morning using 12 oz of cubed ham, 1 c. cheddar, and 4oz of cream cheese. I also added a little milk. They turned out great! I had a little left over and baked that in small ramekins for about 5 minutes longer than the "muffins." Will definitely make again depending on how well they freeze.
I made this for my family as the recipe is written and it was wonderful! My kids who are very picky eat it! Five stars from me for sure!
I absolutely loved this recipe. It's so easy to make. I added some of the veggies from my veggie salad (black olives, broccoli, cauliflower, and onions). I also placed half a slice of pepperjack cheese on the top once it was done. I baked mine in mini loaf pans, which yields 2 servings and made it oh so cute :-) I'm on my 3rd day of Atkins and this is perfect for breakfast. My son has gluten allergies, so tonight I will be making him a batch as well as making them for work Friday morning as a surprise.
Really good.. Next time I will add some spices to it though.. Maybe a little cumin and some salt and pepper.
Delicious and easy! Added jalapeños and mushrooms!
Made this over the weekend and loved it. I made half the recipe and used one diced Aidell's Chicken & Apple sausage. Used green onion instead of regular onion since that's what I had on hand. Will definitely make this again and have been sharing the recipe with family and friends since everyone loves the idea and it turned out so great. May play with it in the future, like adding tomato or different cheeses and spices. But it's a keeper.
I left out the sausage, cut the recipe in half, and I still had enough for 10 muffins.
I used ground beef instead of pork. I also added sun dried tomatoes, Oregon and basil. I used mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar. Still in the oven, but smells delicious! Cannot wait to eat one in the morning for breakfast on the go.
I keep them simple, eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Don't forget lots of salt and pepper.
Very good as is. Made this a handful of times now and used what things I had on hand or had a taste for. Only problem I came across was the stuff sticking to the paper liners and/or muffin tin itself. USE SILICONE CUPCAKE LINERS! They came out PERFECT! Thanks for the recipe!
I've made these several times and everyone loves them. There are never any leftover!! Delicious!!
Of course we always makes one changes. I used bacon but I love it for make ahead breaky
I think these are amazing. I make them and freeze them for on the go. I do t understand why people would t use it again if al they have to do is tweak it to their liking. I love these.
Very good. Family really loved it.
followed the recipe except for the cheese. had some leftover cheese that I wanted to use up. Kept the same amount of cheese. This made 18 muffins for me. I filled the wells 3/4 full. They did not puff up, but as these were used as appetizers, I did not want huge portions.
It’s cooking right now:)
Very good. I followed the recipe as it is. i will be making these again.
I added sautéed mushrooms and potatoes with a small dice. Other reviews talk about it being bland, but I had seasoned the sausage and the vegetables with a little bit of salt when I cooked them. I also added an Italian Herb mix and crushed red pepper. I used muffin liners and like other people it stuck to the liners. I will skip the liners next time I make it. I made these to take on an airplane with me for an early morning flight.
Made these with green, yellow, red and orange bell peppers. Also added cajun seasoning. Baked half in a regular muffin tin with paper liners and half in a "jumbo" tin with cooking oil spray. The first batch stuck to the paper liners, second batch popped right out of the pan. The jumbo size are perfect to add to an english muffin for a handy on the go breakfast.
We made it with just vegies. It was super
This egg muffins were absolutely amazing!! So many compliments
Made these for baby shower brunch. Added mushrooms and used sautéed green peppers and onions. Made everything day before and used measuring cup to add 1\3 to paper cupcake holders the morning of family he shower. Topped half with extra cheddar. Next time would try without cupcake paper as the paper sticks and makes removing difficult when muffins are hot. Some salsa over the top adds to the flavor.
These turned out fantastic! The only change I made was I used Colby jack and cheddar cheese which made it nice and cheesy. I only made 6 so I halved the ingredients which worked out fine. This recipe is easy and takes very little time.
Delicious and easy. Will definitely make again.
I made this recipe so that I could freeze leftovers for a quick breakfast on the go. They were OK—a little bland for our taste. If I make them again I would add some jalapeños or poblano peppers and more cheese. Also I would bake them in paper liners because they were difficult to get out of the pan and the pan was way to hard to clean even though I had greased there cups.
