Baked Chicken and Zucchini

A perfect summertime dish, this baked chicken with zucchini, tomatoes, and fresh basil is colorful and tasty.

Recipe by luaucow

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Beat egg, water, salt, and pepper in a shallow bowl. Set 2 tablespoons bread crumbs aside; pour remaining bread crumbs into a large resealable plastic bag. Dip chicken in egg mixture, then place in bag and shake to coat.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken in skillet until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken from pan. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to skillet; cook and stir zucchini and garlic over medium heat until zucchini is slightly tender, about 2 minutes. Transfer to prepared baking dish.

  • Sprinkle 2 tablespoons reserved bread crumbs over zucchini. Top with tomato slices, 2/3 cup mozzarella cheese, and basil. Place chicken on top of zucchini layer. Cover baking dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Uncover and sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 39.8g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 129.2mg; sodium 768.4mg. Full Nutrition
