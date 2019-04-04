Baked Chicken and Zucchini
A perfect summertime dish, this baked chicken with zucchini, tomatoes, and fresh basil is colorful and tasty.
A perfect summertime dish, this baked chicken with zucchini, tomatoes, and fresh basil is colorful and tasty.
We loved this (even my veggie-finnickey husband) but I only gave it 4 stars because I believe without the additions I made it wouldn't have been the 5 star dish it turned out to be. I diced up 1 medium onion and 1 red bell pepper and sauteed those with the zucchini and garlic. After sauteing, I added them to the greased dish where I placed a half jar of marinated artichoke hearts in a sparse layer on top (I will use the whole jar next time..they were tasty!). I followed the recipe to a "t" other than that and it turned out great! It really creates its own side, and with all the veggies and the use of olive oil (and I used lite salt) it made for a healthy AND delicious meal!Read More
My husband loved it. I liked it okay. Did not bread chicken (gluten free). Next time I won't saute the zucchini, it came out a little mushy.Read More
We loved this (even my veggie-finnickey husband) but I only gave it 4 stars because I believe without the additions I made it wouldn't have been the 5 star dish it turned out to be. I diced up 1 medium onion and 1 red bell pepper and sauteed those with the zucchini and garlic. After sauteing, I added them to the greased dish where I placed a half jar of marinated artichoke hearts in a sparse layer on top (I will use the whole jar next time..they were tasty!). I followed the recipe to a "t" other than that and it turned out great! It really creates its own side, and with all the veggies and the use of olive oil (and I used lite salt) it made for a healthy AND delicious meal!
Wonderful dish with ingredients I often have on hand anyway. As another commenter mentioned, you can add other vegetables and tweak to your preferences.
Worked great as a last minute meal. A few changes to make it work with what I had on hand. Limited time so did everything in my black skillet, seasoning everything with Montery Chicken seasoning and grated parmesan cheese as I went: Cut up the chicken in bite-size pieces, stir fired it in oil and garlic without flouring (I'm going low carbs). Removed from pan then carmelized the onions in more oil and garlic. Added zucchini, browned, added a red bell pepper. Added back the chicken and then cherry tomatoes, warming and serving.
Baked Chicken & Zucchini Haiku: "Woah man, mind was blown! Made for just myself at lunch, wish that I had more!" Seemed like an elaborate meal for me to make just for myself for lunch but I had 1 small zucchini, 1 chicken breast, and everything else in the ingredient list (minus fresh basil, so I had to use dried; boooo!) and really just wanted something other than my usual salad or sandwich. This recipe did not disappoint, and since having scarfed my single lunch of it down, I've made it w/ the same amount of success for my family, and we've only found that it (namely the veggies) need a little S&P.
This was a wonderful dish and, with a side of fried potatoes, made a filling meal that was easy, delicious, and used up some of the surplus of vegetables we had on hand. Even my young sister loved the meal and scarfed up everything on her plate. We're already planning on making this dish again.
A five star recipe with NO additions! The number one reviewer of this recipe posts a COMPLETELY different dish. I am guilty of changing up a recipe to my owns tastes as well and like to read what others have done...but this was great exactly as written. Don't cut the zucchini too thin and use plenty of them. Thank you!
This recipe is unbelievably delicious!! I only needed 2 large zucchini along with 4 chicken breasts. I also added a sliced yellow and, pepper and diced onion when sautéing the zucchini. I added just a bit of dry white wine to the oil b/c the heat was a little high and garlic began to brown too quickly. I would have never guessed that veggies alone could create such a fantastic sauce. The fresh basil really adds to the flavor. Served over pasta and everyone had seconds and thirds!! New favorite summer recipe!!
My husband loved it. I liked it okay. Did not bread chicken (gluten free). Next time I won't saute the zucchini, it came out a little mushy.
I usually skip breading altogether so next time, I won't bread the chicken (used thighs), but it was very good. Used a can of diced tomatoes (didnt have fresh), added mushrooms and red onion (didn't have enough zucchini), sprinkled crushed red peppers and some more salt and pepper on the veggies. If you don't add a little salt and pepper to the veggies, it might be a bit bland and I loathe bland veggies. Realized I only had about 1/2 cup of mozzarella but it worked out fine. Loved the flavor.
Used my cast iron pan to cook and bake in, just remove chicken to a plate while sauteing the vegetables and then adding back. I did add in onions, mushrooms, more garlic and herbs for flavor. Topping tomatoes with fresh basil. I only used 3 zucchini and made zoodles instead of slicing, just mixed them into the sauteed onions, mushrooms and didn't really pre-cook, just warmed them up. Layered in the cast iron as directed, covered with foil and baked 25 minutes at 360° over in-direct heat on the gas grill. Delicious all in one pan meal, we all loved it.
I just made this recipe and it's delicious. I made a few changes; I sautéed onions and added yellow squash as other reviews suggested. I sprinkled a little parmesan cheese over the squash when it calls for dusting with bread crumbs. I think he parmesan added a lot of flavor. I also added italian seasoning on top of the chicken once it was browned.
This is a beautiful dish, we did change it slightly by adding in some diced red onions.
This recipe is delicious. I changed it up a bit due to my own preferences and the fact that I forgot to buy an ingredient at the store. What I did was use three extra large chicken breasts and trimmed them down into smaller pieces. I used two extra large zucchini (from a neighbor's garden) and two small store bought ones along with six roma tomatoes. I sliced the zucchini in thick slices (roughly 1/3 of an inch or so) and the tomatoes I sliced to about 1/4 an inch.. I increased the garlic to roughly two/three tablespoons and increased the basil to about 1/4 cup. I salt and peppered the chicken on both sides thoroughly and did not dip them into any egg or water, rather dipped them in flour seasoned with Italian seasoning. I followed the recipe from there. Greased two 13x9 pans with olive oil and split the food between them and topped with a full package of pre-shredded mozzarella, roughly a cup I believe. Came out to be absolutely delicious this way.
I used panko bread crumbs and fresh vegetables and basil from my late July garden. I made it exactly as specified, and it was really delicious. The chicken was moist, the zucchini properly cooked, and the dish was loved by my family. I bet it is pretty low cal, too! I will definitely make this lovely recipe again.
AMAZING! Big hit in our house for sure! Defiantly will be making again and again ;)
The first day it was amazing, however it did not transfer well to become a leftover. The flavors changed. I will just make what I need for the day of in the future.
Excellent recipe! Very tasty and simple to make. I used only 2 zucchini and 1 tomato because that is what I had. Also cut back on the bread crumbs to 1/2 cup and it was plenty and I had less to throw out. Will be making this again and it will be added to my favorites. Definitely a keeper! Thanks for sharing a really good recipe.
Great dish! I used gluten free baking mix instead of flour. Worked fine,crispy and looked like family is used to. I will make this again for sure!!! Fun to use so many fresh garden goodies!!
Excellent as-is. I guesstimated the breadcrumbs - just used enough to coat the chicken. Very good lower-carb dinner. Will definitely make again.
Easy, fast, delicious, healthy, inexpensive! I might add a sprinkling of salt to the zucchini next time, but maybe not. The only down side is that my 3 and 5 year old sons needed some convincing to eat the veggies. Ah, well. Not every recipe caters to that crowd. :) Thank you for the recipe!!
As written, this was pretty good. There are a couple of changes that I'll make for next time. First, I'd leave off the 2 tbsp. of breadcrumbs that you sprinkle on the zucchini. It just made it mushy. Also, it doesn't state this, but when you transfer the zucchini to the baking dish from the skillet, DRAIN IT. I dumped it all in, and it got way to watery and mushy. Otherwise, the dish had a good flavor. I used Italian bread crumbs, because it was all I had on hand, I recommend it, and I will either do that again with a little extra basil thrown in, or I may try with Panko. This recipe is definitely worth a try, but you just may need to tweak it a little to your tastes.
Use cherry tomatoes instead of slices. Flatten chicken to even thickness.
"best ever!" per my kiddos
I really liked this recipe. It's awesome for a lighter meal. My husband and my kids loved it. I only baked it for about 12 minutes though and cooked the chicken in the pan a little longer. I will definitely be putting this on our regular menu!
What a great recipe for garden fresh zukes & tomatoes! I used panko on my chicken because that's all I had. The chicken turned out perfectly cooked, nice and moist. I doubled the garlic and added salt to the zucchini when stir frying it. Also, I subbed Monterey Jack for the mozzarella. I was low on ingredients at home and this recipe stood up to all my alterations! Thank you, Luaucow!
I have used this recipe more than once but it’s bland. I’d recommend seasoning everything as you go and adding the red pepper, basil, oregano, pepper, garlic... Italian seasoning! Add parmesean or Asiago to give it some cup
Good recipe. Added onions and peppers. Next time will add yellow squash! Fresh Basil cooks nice into the dish!
I made this last night and thought it was ok. Flavor was kind of bland. I think the idea of adding some onion and maybe yellow pepper to the zucchini is a good one. I also think this might be better using tilapia or flounder.
Just made this recipe tonight! After reading reviews, I did add onions when I sautéed the zucchini, and I added marinated artichokes as one review suggested. One suggestion I have is to use a good olive oil infused with flavor. I combined garlic olive oil and Tuscan herb, both purchased in an olive oil store in Blue Ridge, Georgia while on vacation. Other than those changes, I used sea salt, ground pepper, and ground Italian herb seasonings, and I used Italian bread crumbs. I didn't measure any of those though. I served this with garlic mashed potatoes and a bottle of wine. I will definitely add this recipe to my collection. My husband loved it too :). I would give the base recipe idea 4 stars but a 5 with the changes.
Loved this!!! So delicious, my parents and husband and I thought it was delightful I made a little substitution and used some feta cheese crumbles instead of all mozzarella. But I still used the mozzarella on the top.
So healthy and so good.
This was okay, except my zucchini ended up being mushy even without sauteing it beforehand, and I had to add extra cheese and a little Italian dressing to make it more flavorful. I'll only make it again if I have leftover zucchini, not worth deliberately buying zucchini for.
I was looking for a quick and easy recipe to use some zucchini and found this. Made it pretty much exactly as printed, with the exception of method. . .Why cook the chicken first if it goes on top of the veggies? I did a light saute of the zucchini and garlic (also tossed in a bit of onion) and then put them on the bottom of my baking dish. Then I browned the chicken breasts (using panko breadcrumbs) and continued with the instructions. Used Italian blend shredded cheese. Great, light meal! Thanks.
Was looking for a recipe to use zucchini, tomatoes and basil from my garden and this is absolutely delicious. I only had Progresso Italian bread crumbs on hand and will definitely be using them rather than plain bread crumbs. Will be making this one a lot over the summer.
The dish was bland.
Very good dish! I used fresh mozzarella instead of shredded, but I think it would have been good either way. Will definitely make this again.
Oh my! What an easy and delicious recipe. Will be making it again. I only used two chicken breasts (2 of us) and cut them into thinner cutlets making about five or six thin cutlets. Did everything else, used two medium zucchini instead of four and two tomatoes, fresh basil..do not cut zuccine too thin (responding to mushy comment) or use the tiny ones.it was outrageous and NOT dried out even though I made cutlets thinner. What amazing flavor considering so few spices. We absolutely loved it. Leftovers were great, held up like eggplant parm..delicious cold, too!
We really enjoyed this dish. I changed it up a bit though. I used 3 zucchinis, one tomato (my boyfriend doesn't love them), half an onion and bone-in chicken. I salted and peppered the veggies, adding crushed red pepper over the whole dish. I also substituted with sliced pepper jack cheese. I cooked the whole shebang in a cast iron skillet which meant only one dish to wash! The results were fantastic, but since I changed it up so much I gave it 4 stars.
I made it pretty much as stated except I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of sliced tomatoes and used both zucchini and yellow squash. Oh, and I also added a few mushrooms. Just a few minor changes, lol. It was delicious. I paired it with thin pasta noodles that I tossed with butter and garlic.
Great starter recipe. Had to add more veggies to suit our taste. Preheat oven to 400F. II peeled and chopped potatoes, placed into the baking pan, sprinkled with olive oil and garlic salt. Baked for 20 mins. In the meantime, I prepared chicken as per recipe in the frying pan. I then threw in into the same pan zucchinis and red peppers. After they softened up I placed them in the middle of the pan with potatoes, placed chicken on top - covered with tomatoes and sprinkled with cheese. 25 more mins in the oven and voila!
Just made this...amazing!
Made it exactly as recipe except for breast tenders. Delicious !
My family loves this recipe so much that I shared it with my mother, who also likes it a lot. It's super easy to make. However it does take some time to prep so with little children in the house it does take me longer than the 20 minutes. I started cutting the zucchini, tomatoes and garlic earlier as well as separating the bread crumbs and oil out well before I plan on cooking. Makes it a lot easier with a toddler hanging off my leg! I do have to say that I typically use only 3 zucchinis versus the 5 the recipe calls for. I also use an entire bag (8 oz) of shredded Mozzarella and a little more basil than what is called for. Occasionally I use 6 smaller chicken breasts instead of the 4 halves and it works out with the same amount of ingredients. Overall this is a great dish, feeds everyone and we never have leftovers! Highly recommend it!!!
I didn't change anything this time and my family liked it. Even my daughter who is quite picky. Next time I am going to try lemon juice or lime juice with the zucchini for a little acidic flavor.
This was fantastic! I cut the zucchini on the bias, and very chunky. Next time I might not pre-cook the zucchini because it came out a little over-done.
Very easy. I added additional seasonings to suit my personal taste buds. Served with basmati rice. Update: second time around I added a diced shallot and half a red pepper to the zucchini and even more seasonings with a little thicker tomato slices. I also used a yogurt/cucumber (tzatziki)i dip smeared on the chicken breasts before shaking them in the bread crumbs. You use what is available in your refrigerator and pantry! I think it may have resulted in preventing the chicken breasts from drying out.
Very. Good but the zuquine needed salt
Very good. I would make it again.
Wonderful dish! Added mushrooms and onions to saute. Served with whole grain rice.
The chicken was bland to me. But I did like the taste of the zucchini and tomatoes with the basil. It could use a little salt on the zucchini and more fresh basil, but it was GOOD. I will be making that as a side dish from now on, and cook a chicken dish separately.
The chicken was tender, other than that this recipe lacked depth of flavor. Won't make again.
Oh my yumminess! I added mushrooms and onions and only sautéed them (along with the zucchini) about half way cooked. I added extra garlic and didn't mind the dried basil I had. I used beef steak tomatoes and cut them thick. I also used an oven bag verses tinfoil and it really made the chicken tender and moist. I didn't have an egg to bread the chicken so I substituted a marinade I made out of Dijon mustard, mayo, tiny bit of milk and water, and some sweet bbq sauce. I topped everything I baked on angel hair pasta tossed in oil olive, garlic salt and dried basil. This is my new favorite meal!
1+ zucchini per serving is a lot of zucchini, so I reduced it. I also added onion, and I think both changes worked well. I've made something similar in the past which had more black pepper in the breading, which I liked, so I will incorporate more next time.
I used fresh zucchini from my garden. Wish the tomatoes were ready in my garden too because that would have been heaven! The only addition I made was a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese on the tomato layer and again on top of the chicken layer. My family and I had it one night and again the next day for lunch. It was amazing! I will make it again!
This was a good recipe. I feel that the breadcrumbs made it a little heavier than it needed to be since it already has the cheese on it. I think the next time I will omit them.
Delicious!! Made the house smell good too! I added extra basil. Served with a side of rice pilaf.
I LOVED this recipe. It was so flavorful. I followed the directions completely and didn't change a thing you don't need to at all everything was perfect!
Turned out great! This is a fairly healthy and delicious meal. Husband loved it. I reversed the stovetop cooking order and began with the veggies first- then the chicken- to ensure the chicken got right into the oven. Also added some white wine when sautéing the vegetables. I used two medium zucchini, one squash, one yellow onion, a clove of garlic minced, and three chicken breast. Turned out perfect! Great summer recipe!
Yummy. I planned to make something else but when I took the eggplant out of the refrigerator, it was spoiled. So I took stock of what I had-chicken and zucchini and typed it in and this recipe came up. It was pretty easy. My husband really liked it and so did I. I just saved it in my recipe book. Thanks, Luaucow!
My whole family loved it. New favorite
This was delicious! I added one sliced yellow squash, sliced baby bella mushrooms and sliced onions. I also used whole wheat panko bread crumbs and the chicken was nice and crunchy. I seasoned the crumb mixture with seasoned salt and Italian seasoning. I would definitely make this again.
Love it! I coat my chicken in flour first, then egg, then panko breadcrumbs...besides that, I follow the recipe exactly. Delish!
I found this while looking for an easy recipe to use the last of my zucchini. The recipe was quick and simple with a good tasting end result. I didn't have basil on hand so I just used a bit of generic italian seasoning and it still turned out well. My husband really loved it!
I don't usually try a new dish out on company, but folks dropped in while I was making this dish. "We want to eat" they said when they saw the prep for this meal. Luckily, the recipe does serve 4. My changes: I seasoned the chicken with salt, garlic, pepper, and peeled the tomatoes by placing them in boiling water for 30 seconds, then into an ice bath before peeling and slicing. I did this so the skin wouldn't peel and string after the dish was cooked. I had NO leftovers (I had been hoping for some for lunch the next day!) and everyone raved how fresh and delicious the meal was.
Loved this! I added a few additional favorite veggies and 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning; I eliminated the bread crumbs and reduced the cheese to 2/3 cup. Next time I may skip sautéing the vegetables so that they'll be crisp-tender out of the oven. Served with a wild rice blend, will definitely make this again
I sautéed onion with the zucchini and garlic. I substituted cooked chicken from the webber grill. I also added some sautéed cherry tomatoes And Parmesan cheese to the dish. I will make it again soon!!
This was an delicious, easy dish to make! Followed the directions exactly as written and it was amazing. Even my picky eaters (one of which HATES tomatoes!) ate everything on their plates. This recipe is a keeper!
I made this recipe exactly as written and it was perfect. I think you could chose to not precook the zucchini and it would turn out just as good. A great guilt-free recipe for a one-dish meal!
First of all- the recipe as it is is wonderful. I always make an effort to have at hand what the recipe calls for so I can judge it as it is created. However- I also read the reviews of others before I make it, and with a few grains of salt ( ha!) I may change what others think is worth changing. I have worked in the food business, so I know my way around the kitchen. First of all, prep time will be longer than than 20 minutes. Just the mise-en-place will take the average cook 20 minutes. Slice the zucchini, tomato, garlic. Chop the basil. Pound out the chicken breasts( which I did and most always do to ensure even cooking), grease the 9x12, and set out the egg wash and bread crumbs. That there is a good 20 minutes, and if you remembered to turn on the sauté pan and put the oil in it, if you start to cook out the chicken as soon as you are done with prep, that will take about another 10 to 20 minutes. Then sauté the zucchini and thats another 10 minutes. See? more than 20 minutes of prep……BUT WORTH IT!!! Now, small "improvements" to original. Do add the onions as other say. double or triple the amount of garlic if you like garlic, and towards the end of the sauté, deglaze the pan a bit with a few glugs of dry white wine. I used Pinot Grigio. Double the Basil, and use seasoned Panko for all. You will not ever regret making this dish, especially the 100th time!
Good semi healthy recipe for a week night. I used panko bread crumbs instead of regular, which I think added more of a crispy texture. Also, I only added about a 1/3 cup cheese as I wanted to limit the fat, and it still tasted great
So yummy. I used jarlsberg vice mozzarella (and added a little extra). I'll definitely make this again.
I made the recipe as directed. I would not make any changes. It was easy & turned out really well!
I like this combination of zucchini's with chicken and mozzarella. I was cooking for two so I altered the amount of the ingredients. Esp. liked the bread crumbs, it lightens up the meal to me!
Excellent easy weeknight dinner! I used seasoned bread crumbs, and double dipped the chicken in the egg and bread crumbs. I have made this dish twice and loved it both times. The flavors come together nicely, and is pretty healthy!
We loved it! A perfect dish for using our garden vegetables in. I did no sauté the squash first, instead I used spray oil and seasoned with a little sea salt and placed them directly in the pan layering with tomatoes. I cooked the dish for 45 minutes since the zucchini was still raw. Even my kids enjoyed this
You can cut the zucchinis down to 3 and tomatoes down to 2 and that will give you enough for the dish. At least what I thought to be normal sized. I am not a great cook, so when a recipe says to sauté the zucchini for only about 2 minutes, I followed. However, if you like you zucchini to be fully cooked, sauté and cover for a bit longer. At least 5-7 minutes. This dish could be much greater with more seasoning. It calls for breadcrumbs. I recommend purchasing seasoned breadcrumbs, and even adding more seasoning to taste.
I made changes with mine because is use what I have fresh in my garden when possible. With the egg/water mixture, I only use 1 medium size duck egg. My bread crumbs were a mixture of panko, garlic powder, season salt, pepper and paprika. For my vegetables I used summer squash, cherry tomatoes and added mushrooms. I used Romano shredded cheese on top of the mushrooms.
This was delicious! The only thing extra that I added was Parmesan cheese for added flavor in with the chicken & vegetables. I also used a can of stewed tomatoes as that is what I had on hand. I put all the Mozzarella cheese on in the last 10 minutes of baking. Superb!
This is an very easy dish to make. I recommend a deep dish casserole pan because this does make a lot of food. The only thing that is time consuming is cutting the vegetables. I have made this a few times and every time it's a hit.
I made this receipe last night and must I say it was a tasty, refreshing dish. My husband loved it! The only thing is my crust didn't come out as crunchy as I would have liked. I think next time I'll take the foil off a bit before it's done to crisp it up a bit. Delicious!!
I made this last night and it was delicious! I did add some onions to the zucchini mixture like others recommended, and would have liked peppers too but didn't have any on hand. My picky kids wouldn't eat this and that is why I only gave it 4 stars. My son ate some of the chicken, but my daughter only took one or two bites. The whole family must like it to get five stars!
I followed the recipe and loved it. I have made it several times.
My husband and I really enjoyed this dinner. The one thing I would change is I would not cook the zucchini prior to baking. We prefer our veggies less done and more firm. However, it didn't take away from enjoying the reciepe. Will defiantly have this one again!
Husband and 11 yr old went back for seconds! I only had panko and cherry tomatoes, but kiddo even wanted more tomatoes. I added artichoke hearts in a corner just for me- will prob season them more next time but yum. Baked at 400 for 25 min with foil but needed another 20 min without for me to feel chicken done enough. Thanks for a yummy recipe with stuff I always have on hand!
This was pretty good but needed some spice but I did not have any fresh basil so I left it out. Tip: try to use 4 chicken breasts that are the same size. I had a package that had 2 gigantic chicken breasts and 2 smaller chicken breasts and by the time the big ones were done the smaller ones got dried out.
The chicken in this dish was delicious! Very juicy. The only change I made was to add more vegetables with the zucchini-mushrooms, red pepper and onion because I love veggies. I shared half with two friends and they want the recipe.
I made this for my husband and I. It was quick easy and so delicious. We used our garden zucchini and tomatoes. It was out of this world. Next time I am going to add some garden peppers and some onions. It will be so delicious. I can't wait!!
Great recipe! For me, just lacking seasoning. Make sure to season up the zucchini while it's on the stove, and the tomato layer after placing it in the dish. The chicken breasts I used were pretty thick, so I pounded them out before baking so the all cooked evenly. Thanks!
The only thing I changed was the placement of the chicken to the bottom. My family loved it. Bragged at the dentist office today about the recipe!
Have made 3 times and it's really good! I don't saute the zucchini first and I add some parmesan with the bread crumbs on top of the zucchini.
Absolutely delicious!
Great
Very tasty! I added lightly fried, sliced yellow potatoes, Vidalia onions, red and green peppers to the casserole dish, and it was delicious! Thank you for the recipe.
Made this tonight for the first time, very good!
This was a very tasty dish. Easy to make, healthy and fresh.
I made it and it excellent! Served over pasta that had butter and parm. Yummy, gonna make again!
Absolutely the best dish ever.
I used frozen Chicken Patties instead of breasts, was faster and took longer to bake. I would make again though.
This dish was amazing. Looked fabulous when removed from the oven and tasted so good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections