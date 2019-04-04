Baked Chicken and Zucchini

First of all- the recipe as it is is wonderful. I always make an effort to have at hand what the recipe calls for so I can judge it as it is created. However- I also read the reviews of others before I make it, and with a few grains of salt ( ha!) I may change what others think is worth changing. I have worked in the food business, so I know my way around the kitchen. First of all, prep time will be longer than than 20 minutes. Just the mise-en-place will take the average cook 20 minutes. Slice the zucchini, tomato, garlic. Chop the basil. Pound out the chicken breasts( which I did and most always do to ensure even cooking), grease the 9x12, and set out the egg wash and bread crumbs. That there is a good 20 minutes, and if you remembered to turn on the sauté pan and put the oil in it, if you start to cook out the chicken as soon as you are done with prep, that will take about another 10 to 20 minutes. Then sauté the zucchini and thats another 10 minutes. See? more than 20 minutes of prep……BUT WORTH IT!!! Now, small "improvements" to original. Do add the onions as other say. double or triple the amount of garlic if you like garlic, and towards the end of the sauté, deglaze the pan a bit with a few glugs of dry white wine. I used Pinot Grigio. Double the Basil, and use seasoned Panko for all. You will not ever regret making this dish, especially the 100th time!