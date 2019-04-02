Baked Spaghetti

1313 Ratings
  • 5 1011
  • 4 243
  • 3 46
  • 2 10
  • 1 3

Comforting baked spaghetti recipe with plenty of melted cheese — the perfect dish for potlucks, family gatherings, or a weeknight dinner.

By CALLIKO

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
398 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
prep:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender but firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir beef and onion in the hot skillet until meat is browned and onion is soft and translucent, about 7 minutes. Drain excess oil from the pan. Stir in spaghetti sauce and seasoned salt.

  • Whisk eggs, Parmesan, and butter in a large bowl. Add spaghetti and toss to coat.

  • Place 1/2 of the spaghetti mixture in the prepared dish. Top with 1/2 of the cottage cheese, 2 cups mozzarella, and 1/2 of meat sauce. Repeat layers. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and sprinkle with remaining mozzarella. Continue to bake until cheese is melted and lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
797 calories; protein 44.3g; carbohydrates 60.9g; fat 40.9g; cholesterol 126.1mg; sodium 1325.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022