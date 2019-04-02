Baked Spaghetti
Comforting baked spaghetti recipe with plenty of melted cheese — the perfect dish for potlucks, family gatherings, or a weeknight dinner.
People if your not going to make the recipe as written then don't review it send in your altered recipe and let us review it.Read More
I would like to try to make this again. I didn't have any cottage cheese, but I did have ricotta so I used that instead (just as I would in lasagna), but my family and I just did not enjoy this. An entire pound of spaghetti noodles was too much, and there wasn't enough of the meat sauce to suit our tastes, so it just seemed like we were eating noodles baked with lots of cheese and a little bit of meat sauce. It didn't have much flavor. Next time I will definitely try it with the cottage cheese, but I think I will also decrease the amount of noodles and add a little extra sauce.Read More
I used the ricotta cheese based on pooter61's recommendation and this turned out deliciously.
I think the picture just doesn't do this recipe justice. I found this recipe the same day I was having family over and desperately searching for a quick, easy recipe. This recipe was perfect. I had a tough crowd and they're pretty opinionated, but everyone LOVED it!!! It was truly delicious. I did make a few minor adjustments. I added 1/4 cup of italian parsley (regular parsley would be great too). I used 1 1/2 jars of spaghetti sauce (the other 1/2 can be used later for a toasted ravioli dinner). And instead of 4 cups mozzarella, I did 2 cups mozzarella and 2 cups italian blend. Based on the picture in this recipe, I was concerned there may be too much cheese and it may taste or look greasy. Not at all. Try it for yourself! :-) Oh - and I don't like cottage cheese myself, but I DID keep it in the recipe. I couldn't taste it and I think it's important to keep in the recipe.
Great, simple recipe. Used with whole wheat pasta. The addition of the egg mixture made the noodles extra rich. Will use again.
It is delicious. The eggs, cheese and butter with the noodles is a must do, really ups the ante on the whole recipe. "I didn't see the point of using eggs at all" totally jacks up the recipe...do it as written, it is splendid.
The first time I had this I fell in love with it. I could not get the recipe from the person who made it. Now, a year later, I found this recipe and LOVE it!!! My family loves it too. It certainly isn't health food but it takes the crown for comfort food.
This baked spaghetti is cheesy and delicious! I have made it numerous times and it is always a hit. The butter, parmesan, and eggs add a nice texture and rich flavor to the noodles. The layers somewhat resemble lasagna. I have noticed a lot of reviews that suggested changing the recipe, so I wanted to mention that if you follow the recipe exactly, it turns out amazing. Sometimes if I have other ingredients on hand, I do switch up the cheese or omit the cottage cheese, use sausage instead of hamburger, etc., but if I’m making for a crowd I follow the recipe and it is always GONE!
My family really liked this recipe. The only thing I changed was subbing sour cream for ricotta or cottage cheese since I cant stand either. When it cooks the sour cream kinda takes on the same texture.
This was really delicious. My boyfriend loves traditional spaghetti, and I'm not a huge fan of it, so I gave this a try. We both loved it, and so did my teenage son! I actually cut back a little on the cheese, instead of four cups of mozzarella, I used two cups of mozzarella and about a cup of an Italian cheese blend, because that's what I had on hand. I will definitely be making this one again.
I followed the recipe (even the egg mix - I was curious about that & also added a little ricotta). I left out the cottage cheese, and made all the changes as Pooter61 recommended. The ricotta is a great addition! Came out fantastic!!! This will be one of my fav dishes I'll be making over & over. Thanks!
This is a great recipe for pot lucks. I used Ricotta cheese, but I think I'll try the cottage cheese next time. My only problem was that I feel the extra 20 minutes for the cheese to melt is too much and made it a little too brown. Next time I'll just take the foil off earlier.
My wife made this last night and the only variation she made was using sour cream instead of cottage cheese because we didn't have any and she used sharp cheddar instead of mozzarella. This is so delicious and so rich that I tried to eat more than my stomach could handle. I told her she was definitely going to have to make this again and I might even make it for our pot luck food day at work next month. I'm actually having the leftovers for dinner tonight.
Lots of raves when I made this for a dinner party this weekend. Made a few edits: no meat, added sauteed bell peppers and mushrooms, replaced seasoned salt with italian seasonings, garlic and onion powder, and a small amount of crushed red pepper, added fresh grated romano with the parmesan cheese and split the mozzarella cheese with italian blend cheese. Also replaced cottage cheese with ricotta. Base was great to work with and will definitely make again. Thanks!
NOTE: I am reviewing the original recipe; not a modified version. Hubby and I enjoyed this baked dish. We made it according to the recipe and it did not need anything additional as is. I am giving it 5-stars because it's easy to put together, it uses readily available ingredients, it is easy to modify, and it tastes good.
This was Sooooo good! Step #4 is what makes it a five star recipe. I'm going to make it again & play with it a bit-use up some left over chicken, a few black olives & some chopped up artichoke hearts. Great recipe! Thank you!
A great dish! Very yummy and satisfying. I made it just as recipe stated, was excellent the next day as well.
This was fantastic! I left out the beef, but otherwise made it exactly as written. The whole family loved it!
Simple to make, tasty, and my husband loved this. I used sour cream instead of cottage cheese and cut the onion down to only a third. The bottom got a little set and harder to cut in some places though. Oh well, it was still good, just a bit dry overall. I'd add quite a bit more sauce the next time I fix this. Thanks Calliko.
It's in the oven now...it's easy to make, and smells delicious!!!!
Made this several times. Last version has been best so far. Used half cottage cheese and half ricotta cheese, dash of parsley, 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese, 1 egg, and Kerrygold garlic herb butter instead of regular butter. Everything the same.
This is an easy, quick fun recipe! And, most importantly, delicious! A lot of people have used ricotta instead of cottage cheese, creating a somewhat improvised lasagna dish. I love cottage cheese, but to make it somewhat more incorporated into the dish, I mixed the cottage cheese in with the egg, butter, pasta mix (step 4). I then limited the cheese layers to "harder" cheeses only (mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan all work nicely). Also, be prepared to use extra sauce!
I made this for my family and we LOVED it, including my picky 2 year old. I substituted the cottage cheese for ricotta cheese, following some other suggestions, and it was delicious. It tasted like an easy spaghetti lasagna. I baked it in a stoneware dish, which crisped the edges (yum). It's great leftover and makes a large amount; however, it is not great frozen and reheated - very dry when reheated. I would not recommend freezing this one.
No lie---EVERYONE loved this at a family gathering. You could hear them all going "Yum..this is soo good.". "Why is it soo good?". "It's smooth and yummy.". So don't hesitate to make this for a group. Make it just as stated. Easy to transport and heat it up at someone else's house.
Great mid-week meal. I make the dish exactly as the recipe calls for, and add fresh mushrooms. Oh so good!
I've made this many times for my family, and everyone loves it. I leave out the cottage cheese, and it's a winner. My 15 month old is allergic to eggs so I have also been leaving out the eggs and just adding a bit more cheese as an extra binder.
Very easy. I made a spaghetti sauce from scratch instead of using a jarred sauce and added a lot of chopped vegetables. The boys ate almost all of it, leaving out a small bowl for someone's lunch tomorrow.
We made a few minor changes but feel we were true to the recipe. We added two cloves of chopped garlic in with the meat and onion. We only had fettucini, so we used that instead of spaghetti. We "bolstered" the cottage cheese with some garlic powder and chopped fresh oregano. We mixed the cooked pasta into the cheese mixture and tossed it thoroughly. Our layers then were (from bottom up) pasta/cheese mixture, sauce/meat mixture and the mozzarella. Repeat. Everyone liked it a lot and asked to have it again soon.
Wow oh wow! I asked my daughter to make this yesterday while I was at work. She relates that she followed the recipe exactly, and wow oh wow! This recipe is so amazingly good. Everyone at the dinner table loved it. Even though it has similar ingredients to lasagna, it's not spicy or "wet" like lasagna or spaghetti with meat sauce, but it's not dry either. The texture is perfect: creamy but not too rich. This is definitely a keeper. There were four of us at the table but we consumed only about 1/3 of the pan. So I figure it feeds about 12 people. Delicious.
This recipe was awesome!! My family loved it!We had for dinner and leftovers. I have gotten baked spaghetti from an Italian fast food restaurant, thought I loved it, until now. I'm so glad I stumbled upon this recipe! I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. I didn't follow directions and mixed it in with the egg mixture, no worries. It came so good and cheesy!
This recipe is awesome! I didn't even use an onion, just the powder and used ricotta cheese...because I love the stuff! This is an easy, great tasting recipe, sure to please everyone!! Thanks so much for sharing! Next time I will try the cottage cheese (not low fat, but the real deal)!!
I have made this recipe exactly as written and it's always a big hit. That said, I sometimes change the recipe because of what I have on hand. Tonight I didn't have cottage or mozzarella cheese, so I omitted the cottage cheese and used a shredded Italian blend. It was so very good.
Great recipe! Made this exactly as written and it turned out great. The butter mixed into the pasta was wonderful! Next time I'll jazz it up with some italian sausage and ricotta cheese in place of the ground beef and cottage cheese. This is a keeper!
Came out awesome!! Used Italian sausage and seasoned it separately and I also sweetened my spaghetti sauce. Used 45oz jar so it would be enough sauce. Was scared to use cottage cheese as I prefer ricotta but it was great and I'm glad I tried.
Great recipe. The family loved it! I made the mistake of only buying one bag of grated cheese. (2 cups) and then was so distracted while cooking it that I forgot to add it to the layers. Just put it on top. Used a 45 oz jar of sauce because it was on sale. It came out perfect. Will make it again !
My family and I loved this dish. It is very similar to lasagna so I really had no doubts my family would eat it. And I had almost everything on hand! This is now my weekday go-to Lasagna recipe. Thanks for sharing it! The only reason I gave it 4 out of 5 is I think it is a little too bland. Next time I am going to use more seasoning when cooking the hamburger and add more sauce as it was a little dry for my family's tastes.
I was concerned it might come out dry, so I wrapped the foil real tight, then cooked it ten minutes longer with foil. Then, I turn the oven on broil and put the dish on the highest rung just long enough to brown the cheese. It worked well. Also used Pooter60's suggestion for the ricotta cheese. Turned out great!
Everyone loved this dish. I followed the recipe exactly as written and served it with extra marinara which my family loved. We like lots of marinara and it would have been too dry without some on the side. The taste was delicious!
Delicious and easy. My family loved it! I used ground sausage. It was yummy:)
I agree completely with BRUMAR11 and others who reviewed yesterday and before. I made this baked spaghetti last night and we all considered it a delightful meal. Followed the recipe as written and rated it AS WRITTEN. If I choose to alter it when I make it again I will review it as a new and different recipe. Thanks for sharing this one.
The recipe looked good and easy so I decided to give it a try. It was DELICIOUS!!! I made enough sauce for two casseroles. I'm going to make the second casserole this weekend. It was really easy to put together. We had guests over who are not big eaters and they even asked for a second helping.
First time making this and was very good! My son also liked it. You just have to eat it in small portions, it's so thick! increased the recipe enough to put some away for a quick dinner in the future. No changes but who knows if I make it again!
This was incredibly easy to make; not to mention cost effective also. I might use a few less spaghetti noodles next time, but that is just my preference. Thanks for such a good recipe!
This turned out really well,only thing I did different was remove the cottage cheese.
5 stars every time I make it. Love it
Excellent, easy and the entire family loved it. I followed the recipe exactly except I used g-free noodles and ground turkey. Will definitely be moved into our dinner rotation.
Listen, DON'T CHANGE A THING WITH THIS RECIPE! Over 3K made this dish and over 700 likes means it's good as it is. I made this for a young lady's baby shower and it was a hit. One girl had some of the leftovers and said she wished she had tasted it when it was fresh because the leftovers were good.
Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out wonderful! Took it to work and everyone loved it!
Made this for my daughter, her hubby and two young toddlers - doubling the recipe for a separate casserole for my husband...Daughter and fam loved it, as did myself and husband. Definitely a keeper in my recipe file as a Grammy! Didn't change/adapt the recipe much, just extra cheese, which I always do with Italian dishes. YUMMY!
Followed the instructions exactly. Family absolutely loved it!
This is delicious as written. I have made it several times. If I have any leftover sausage I will toss that in too, but don't need it. Yummmy!
First time making baked spaghetti. Really liked how simple this recipe was. It came out very delicious. I added sausage to the sauce which was a nice addition. The mixture you add to the noodles was genius. You can taste everything you put into it and very cheesy. Definitely gonna save this recipe
Yummy!! We threw away NONE! I ate spaghetti for lunch and dinner for two days!! The husband did too and the kid ate it twice!! It was better than expected-this will be our new spaghetti!
I made as per the recipe and my family loved it!
Whenever I have homemade spaghetti meat sauce leftover I freeze and use to make this baked spaghetti. This recipe has the creamy consistency that I like and is hubby approved too. I have also made with sour cream when I am out of cottage cheese and is just as good.
I didn't layer it. I just mixed it all together and put it in the pan. It turned out great. I made it for 40 people. Served with salad and garlic bread. Delicious.......
This turned out a little dry for me. There was nothing special about it. not a big fan
Yum! This recipe was a hit in my house. :)
I make this exactly as written and it is delicious! I wouldn’t change a thing!
Really good - I didn't add ricotta because I didn't have any but will definitely add it next time. I also used frozen meatballs, just added them to the sauce while the spaghetti noodles were boiling. My husband is looking forward to leftovers tomorrow night!
Thank you I thought you had to use cottage cheese and I hate that stuff but now I know you don't so lot of thanks to pooter 61.
Stuck to recipe and added a diced green pepper / did a 50/50 pork sausage / beef mixture and doubled the shredded Parmesan. Unbelievable !!!!! Kids went nutz!
Family LOVED it! I personally prefer penne instead of spaghetti & ricotta instead of cottage cheese so that's what I used but I have no doubt that using the original ingredients would also warrant 5 stars.
Husband loved it! Girls ate it up, what i wil do next time is put a little more seasoning in it, otherwise good recipe!!
Family loved the moist, cheesy consistency of this recipe
This recipe is amazing! The first time i made it , i made ot exactly by recipe and i personally was a big fan along with my 8 year old. My husband had suggested next time i make it to add green pepper and i thought instead of ground beef , let me add italian sausage ground ( i chose sweet flavored so my kid didn't taste any spices) and both them added made for an amazing great taste. Niether time did i use cottage cheese. I hope you ans you family enjoy this meal as much as mine does
Just made this..it was really easy and my family loved it..I served it with a fresh green salad and garlic bread...I will be making it again for sure :-)
This is amazing! The egg mixture gives the noodles so much yummy flavor. This is a new family favorite and my go to meal for making friends dinner. I made it exactly described above and it will not disappoint!
I made this twice and it turned out super good both times, First time I did it exactly how directed, second time i substituted the meat in the spaghetti, for meatballs. And it was just as delicious :) thank you!
delicious. i used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. didn't use onion, but added garlic powder while browning the ground beef. be sure to add some crushed red pepper to the sauce to give it some heat. great recipe.
A definitely delicious recipe that I will continue to make for my family! I didn't use the cottage cheese but followed the rest of this recipe. Very happy with the results!
This will be a frequent favorite! I did not make any changes to the recipe, (although it took a bit longer for the total cooking time after I let the cheese all get good and toasty!) I did serve it with additional sauce on the side, which everyone opted to use in varying degrees after trying it without the extra sauce first. The flavor was very good and it wasn't actually dry, but the additional sauce did make a difference in the taste and texture. I would not add extra sauce as I don't believe it would hold up and cut as nice if it was incorporated into the recipe. My favorite thing was that I made it in the morning and didn't cook it until evening. All the prep had been done and the dishes were clean, so I only had to throw it in the oven, enjoy my company, and occasionally check on it. Much cheaper than lasagna, but you get a lot of the same flavor and "ambiance." This is definitely going to be a favorite! I may try adding Italian sausage (1/2 and 1/2) next time, but there were no leftovers with only 5 people!
Made as written and my family loved it. Will be making it again!
I made it just like the recipe and it was great! I will certainly make this again!!
I also made the changes pooter61 suggested and use ricotta in place of cottage cheese. What I did differently was I used 2 jars of sauce instead of one. My husband likes things more on the saucy side. I did have to place the pan on a baking sheet and it bubbled over a little. The pasta absorbed a lot of the sauce and the left overs aren't as dry. My husband said it is his new favorite meal, he loved it as did I! I will definitely make this over and over again.
So delicious mt whole family loved it. I didn't make any changes simply delicious
I made this for the first time last night and WOW, my family devoured it. Even my pickier eater cleaned her plate! They have asked this to be put into our regular menu, and I am happy to oblige. The only thing I deviated on was substituting ricotta for the cottage cheese, everything else was as written. So creamy and flavorful, great comfort food! Thanks for the great recipe!
Made it just like the recipe said except I added some basil to the egg mixture. Way easy to make and delicious. I will make it again.
This was very good. I made with the ingredients listed. We don't eat ground beef only turkey so that was the only switch out. Used 2lbs ground turkey and a 45 oz bottle of spaghetti sauce. This filled my 9x13 pan to the top. Baked 40 min covered and 35 min uncovered. Let rest 5 min before cutting. So good! This is a keeper for sure. Kudos to the creator of this recipe.
Wow so good! I decided to use up some ingredients in my refrigerator like olives, mushrooms, and pepperoni by adding to the dish. It was awesome - you can basically add any pizza type of toppings to the sauce and customize it. This one is a keeper
Delicious
This is a great recipe for company. Easy to put together and is a crowd favorite. Easy to make with gluten free noodles.
Very good , but needs more herbs and spices. Will definitely make again! I also substituted ricotta cheese.
Followed recipe as written, delicious! Added french bread and a salad. Great recipe.
Completely forgot to add the butter but it still came out great!
I have made this for years except instead of cottage cheese, which makes it more like a lasagna, I use a 16 oz container of sour cream in that layer. Very tasty!
My family loves this recipe - it's a staple for us! In fact, I've increased the recipe (a lot) and fed it to our football team - rave reviews every time!
This dish is wonderful I loved it!!!! I will definitely try it again my husband loved it so much ??
Tasty and flexible recipe, very satisfying and straightforward. The egg step seemed odd, but it came out great. I added minced garlic towards the end of the browning meat/onion step, too. It's kind of a poor man's lasagna, which is NOT a knock against it.
I followed this recipe to the letter, and I wouldn't alter one ingredient. It was an instant hit with my family. My husband actually got thirds. Seconds simply wasn't enough. I intend to make this delicious recipe again and again. P.S. When layering the ingredients, make sure the mozzarella cheese is last.
Didn't change a thing, made exactly as listed and it turned out great. Tastes very similar to a lasagna so I won't make it within the week of lasagna rotation but adults and my teenage son enjoyed!
I did make this and while I am a person who always changes recipes to suit my husband and I, on this one I pretty much stuck to the recipe. I rate it as excellent. I did add mushrooms because I really like them in spaghetti sauce. I would likely have a bit of additional sauce on hand as after warming it as a leftover, it did need a bit of extra sauce.
I made half of the recipe and put it in the fridge overnight. Don't over cook the pasta. I didn't have enough cottage cheese so I used sour cream (3/1 ratio) to meet the recipe requirements. Only one layer and the last layer was the mozzarella cheese. YUMMY!
Pretty good as is but wasn't a fan of the cottage cheese, would have rather used ricotta. In the future I'll make the ricotta egg mixture from the world's best lasagna recipe in place of the cottage cheese. My favorite part is the egg mixed noodles, made it really hearty and not like spaghetti at all which I was worried about.
Delicious, I added garlic to taste
Great recipe that cooks out perfectly. I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese as well as mozzarella and parmersian.
This was very easy, delicious. As others have said, would be great for a party! Just might make this for my daughters 12th birthday party!!
Rather than using beef I used italian sausage and added ricotta cheese. I absolutely love this recipe nor did it need any changes. Delisioso ??
