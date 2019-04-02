Baked Spaghetti

This will be a frequent favorite! I did not make any changes to the recipe, (although it took a bit longer for the total cooking time after I let the cheese all get good and toasty!) I did serve it with additional sauce on the side, which everyone opted to use in varying degrees after trying it without the extra sauce first. The flavor was very good and it wasn't actually dry, but the additional sauce did make a difference in the taste and texture. I would not add extra sauce as I don't believe it would hold up and cut as nice if it was incorporated into the recipe. My favorite thing was that I made it in the morning and didn't cook it until evening. All the prep had been done and the dishes were clean, so I only had to throw it in the oven, enjoy my company, and occasionally check on it. Much cheaper than lasagna, but you get a lot of the same flavor and "ambiance." This is definitely going to be a favorite! I may try adding Italian sausage (1/2 and 1/2) next time, but there were no leftovers with only 5 people!