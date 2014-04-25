Stuffed Banana Peppers

Rating: 4.88 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great for parties and picnics.

By jaymoore1756

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Spread about 1 to 2 teaspoons cream cheese onto each salami slice. Roll salami around cream cheese and stuff into each banana pepper. Place stuffed peppers on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 294.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Most helpful positive review

Georgeanna Storm
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2012
one suggestion grill them on the grill there delicious can add sausage to cream cheese or anything else you desire. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
Mrs. Kohler
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2012
Nice and "simple"...perfect for children to assemble. The pepper is a mild variety only 2 more ingredients. I enjoyed it and I think they will too! Especially since they made it! Read More
Helpful
(8)
KBOVER
Rating: 4 stars
09/06/2012
Simple and good. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Lori McCaffrey Zeleskey
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2012
I made these with fresh sweet banana peppers out of my garden. both my husband and I love them. I even made some for my neighbors who also loved them. So simple to make and so delicious. Read More
Helpful
(5)
juliaincolumbus
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2013
These were very good and so simple! I used fresh banana peppers from the garden which were not at all uniform in size. Next time I'll chop up the salami mix it into cream cheese and then pipe it into peppers. Yum Yum!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Terry Goff Tripp
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2014
Really easy and simple recipe but tastes so good! Was looking for a recipe to use up the last of my garden peppers! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Janene
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2013
Use fresh banana peppers from the garden. These were great! The kids even liked them! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ghent Wilson
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2014
Our crowd loves Jalapenos, so we modified this with Speck (smoked prosciutto) and stuffed the cheese and Speck into Jalapenos. Also, I processed some of the Speck with the cheese and lightly seasoned with Cajun seasoning, to give more depth of ham flavor. We then smoked the peppers at 300 on the BGE until totally caramelized on outside. The beauty is the simplicity of stuffing John's way! Simple yet excellent... Thanks john! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Charlotte
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2015
These were a big hit at my get together. Very easy to prepare and the flavor was excellent. I added some finely chopped scallion but I think it would have been just as good without it. I highly recommend this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
