Stuffed Banana Peppers
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 121.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.3g 9 %
carbohydrates: 1g
fat: 11.2g 17 %
saturated fat: 6.1g 31 %
cholesterol: 36mg 12 %
vitamin a iu: 301.5IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 1.2mg 9 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
folate: 3.1mcg 1 %
calcium: 18.8mg 2 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 3.3mg 1 %
potassium: 69.6mg 2 %
sodium: 294.4mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 101
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
