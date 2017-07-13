You don't need to be at the beach to enjoy a tropical and fruity Blue Hawaiian cocktail. This gorgeous drink is incredibly simple to make at home, but one sip will transport you to an island in the sun. Whether enjoyed poolside or simply after work, you'll love this Blue Hawaiian recipe.

Blue Hawaiian vs. Blue Hawaii

You may think these two names can be used interchangeably, but they're actually two different cocktails. Even though both cocktails have blue Curacao and rum, the Blue Hawaiian calls for cream of coconut while the Blue Hawaii calls for sweet and sour mix.

Blue Hawaiian Cocktail Ingredients

To make a Blue Hawaiian at home, you'll need to add these ingredients to your shopping list:

Rum

This recipe calls for light rum, which is what we recommend. But some reviewers like to use coconut rum to add a more fruity flavor.

Blue Curacao

Blue Curacao liqueur gives the Blue Hawaiian its iconic color.

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple juice adds a hint of tropical flavor.

Cream of Coconut

You can find cream of coconut with the non-alcoholic mixers in the grocery store.

Garnishes

Garnish your cocktail with a slice of pineapple and a maraschino cherry.

How to Make Blue Hawaiian Cocktail

Making this frozen cocktail is incredibly easy. Simply combine all the liquid ingredients in a blender with ice and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and garnish with pineapple and cherry.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"This is one drink that will keep you cool in the summertime and transport you to PARADISE! The only way to make it taste better would be if I was sipping it IN Hawaii," says Patty Cakes.

"Just sweet enough and totally delicious. Flavors were well balanced and tasted just as good as the ones we used to enjoy so long ago," raves VP5.

"I love coconut, so I love this drink. I used coconut rum and doubled the rum for extra kick. Very delicious," according to Renika.