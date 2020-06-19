Lynchburg Lemonade Cocktail
Named after the hometown of the Jack Daniels distillery, this refreshing mix of whiskey, lemon lime soda, triple sec, and sour mix is lemonade for grown-ups.
I used Seagrams Seven Dark Honey whiskey and diet Sierra Mist soda. I made no other changes. VERY good. Lynchburg Lemonade is one of my favorite cocktails--the honey whiskey made it even better!
I used Seagrams Seven Dark Honey whiskey and diet Sierra Mist soda. I made no other changes. VERY good. Lynchburg Lemonade is one of my favorite cocktails--the honey whiskey made it even better!
Wow this is crisp and refreshing - a perfect drink for those hot summer nights! It's like lemonade with a bit of a kick. This recipe is a spot on so if you're a fan of Jack Daniel's give this a try. You won't be disappointed. I would definitely shake vs. stir. Just garnish with a slice of lemon and add a straw. But, be careful because these go down easy...
I made this on Friday for family & friends after I served pizza. Everyone found it very refreshing.
Fabulous, absolutely fabulous!
Devine taste and refreshing on a hot summer day
Refreshing!
This was pretty good. Next time I'll use a jigger of whiskey and up the soda a little.
