Lynchburg Lemonade Cocktail

Named after the hometown of the Jack Daniels distillery, this refreshing mix of whiskey, lemon lime soda, triple sec, and sour mix is lemonade for grown-ups.

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine whiskey, triple sec, and sweet and sour mix in a pint glass. Add ice and top with lemon lime soda.

  • Garnish with lemon wheel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 9.1mg. Full Nutrition
