Louisiana Crawfish Bisque

This was awesome....I did a few things differently though. First I got some fresh boiled crawfish (about 3 pounds) and peeled the tails, saving the heads and claws. I also used a little less than a pound of frozen shrimp. I had some garlic that I melted with butter to make my side of garlic bread that I served with it so I threw that in when I was sauteing the veggies at the beginning. I wrapped the crawfish heads and and claws in a cheese cloth and essentially steeped them in the soup as it cooked. I put them in after I sauted the vegetables and just threw all the other ingredients in around it. I used frozen corn instead of the two different kinds of corn, and it worked out just fine. I don't measure Tonys so I just added till it tasted right. It did take a decent bit of salt, pepper and Tonys for it to taste right, and I added parsley too it as well. It was awesome. My husband had 3 bowls I think. Definitely worth serving with a side of garlic bread. This was the first time I made this because I don't typically care for soups as meals but this was AWESOME!!!