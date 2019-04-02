Louisiana Crawfish Bisque

My mom and I make this crawfish bisque recipe and it always gets rave reviews. It's so creamy and hearty. Being from Louisiana, I am happy to be able to make a crawfish bisque better than any I've ever tried at any restaurant. Serve with French bread and a nice salad.

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and green onion; sauté until softened, about 5 minutes.

  • Add crawfish tails, condensed soups, canned corns, and cream cheese; cook, stirring often, until cream cheese melts and all ingredients are well combined, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in half-and-half and Creole seasoning; season with salt and pepper. Cook until hot, about 15 minutes.

663 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 45.3g; cholesterol 198.7mg; sodium 2313.3mg. Full Nutrition
