Louisiana Crawfish Bisque

My mom and I make this crawfish bisque recipe and it always gets rave reviews. It's so creamy and hearty. Being from Louisiana, I am happy to be able to make a crawfish bisque better than any I've ever tried at any restaurant. Serve with French bread and a nice salad.
Very satisfied with this recipe, it was overall really easy to make and tasted amazing! Only problem was that it was gone too fast and the local grocery store didnt have crawfish fresh or frozen! The only advice I would give is to not stray from the reccomendation of the Tony Chacheres because we tried some random cajun seasoning that we found because our store didnt have Tony's and it made it really spicy. Oh and when we cooked it we cooked in a few of the heads just to give it some of the flavor that comes out of the head when you suck on it, which is some people's thing and others not so much, and we sprinkled in some cheddar cheese just to see what it would be like and it was awesome!
This recipe calls for way too much Tony's. I also added milk on top of the half & half to thin it out some. I'm from Louisiana and love me some Tony's but this is just too much. I stopped at 1 1/2 tbls. I also added a little garlic.
This was awesome! I used shrimp, light cream cheese, and skim milk because that is what I had on hand. I also added sautéed mushrooms. My older kids and husband gobbled it up, and fought over the leftovers the next day. Great recipe, thanks!
Being from Lafayette, LA, my husband gave me lots of when I sent him to the store to get the canned items. I had frozen leftover crawfish tails from a boil a couple of months back that I'd been wanting to use, so this was perfect. I did feel a tad bit guilty making it so quickly, but it was so delicious, there is no doubt this will be a regular at our house. I only had two hours total tonight to be able to cook AND eat this dish, and we made it with time to spare. And my husband shut up and enjoyed every bite! :)
I made this for dinner last night. The only thing I did differently from the recipe was add some shrimp with the crawfish tails. I had added 2 Tbls of the Tony Chachere's seasoning and barely stopped myself from pouring in the 3rd before I thought to taste it first. It was almost too salty to be edible. I hadn't even added any salt over what was in the soups. I used unsalted butter. Perhaps the shrimp brought some extra salt to the mix. I ended up adding milk (no more 1/2 and 1/2) and another can of cream of mushroom soup to try to cut down the saltiness. It was still a bit strong. With the saltiness aside, I enjoyed the flavor and really appreciated the ease of the recipe. I highly recommend the recipe with the caution to slowly add the cajun seasoning, tasting often until the desired saltiness is achieved. If you don't get the "heat" you want, add some cayenne or some other spice that doesn't have salt. Let it be known that I am a salt person. I LOVE salt. This was just way too much!
This was wonderful!! The only changes I made were not really "changes". I used Fire Roasted Corn rather than white and yellow corn, I added shrimp because I had it, and the Creole was added to taste. We gave it just the right amount of bite and not too much salt. LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe!! Thank you!!
As it was my kids and their friends found out this was being made all the plans were dropped and everyone showed up at my house and the kids would just about to take your arm off for it... they're all grown. Then I made it and took it to a family dinner and my cousins granddaughter I ask oh you're on your second bowl she said no I'm on my seventh when are you gonna make me some more.????
I cut the creole seasoning in half and put 1 1/2 lbs of crayfish tails instead of 1. Other than that it was fantastic! Anyone that I gave a bowl to raved how good it was. Will definitely be making this again.
Made a huge pot for our entire Nissan dealership. Every one was floored. I did add 1 package of Conecuh Sausage chopped up. The addition of the sausage did make it a little on the salty side. I just added more cream and some brown sugar to neutralize the salt. I set out rice to serve it over. Some did some did not. Fresh French bread to dip in it. Wonderful Recipe! I will make this for years to come.
Very easy recipe to execute and it turned out great. We think it's more of a chowder than a bisque but it has become an instant favorite with our family. Used two tbsp of rustic rub (vs 3 indicated) and it satisfied our spice-loving Baton Rouge gormands. Granddad became a hero by finding and producing this dish.
Definitely a great recipe to build on! Next time I'll take out one of the cans of potato soup and one of the cans of corn and try adding left over crawfish boiled potatoes and corn instead of the cans! I think I'll also add maybe another pound of crawfish b/c my kids and hubby always appreciate meatier meals!
Love is not a strong enough word for how I feel about this recipe. I just made it today and everyone loved it - even the picky 8 year old! I paired it with cornbread and it was the perfect fall meal. Next time I might sneak a couple of diced carrots in to make it a little more nutritious but otherwise I wouldn't change a thing.
This was awesome....I did a few things differently though. First I got some fresh boiled crawfish (about 3 pounds) and peeled the tails, saving the heads and claws. I also used a little less than a pound of frozen shrimp. I had some garlic that I melted with butter to make my side of garlic bread that I served with it so I threw that in when I was sauteing the veggies at the beginning. I wrapped the crawfish heads and and claws in a cheese cloth and essentially steeped them in the soup as it cooked. I put them in after I sauted the vegetables and just threw all the other ingredients in around it. I used frozen corn instead of the two different kinds of corn, and it worked out just fine. I don't measure Tonys so I just added till it tasted right. It did take a decent bit of salt, pepper and Tonys for it to taste right, and I added parsley too it as well. It was awesome. My husband had 3 bowls I think. Definitely worth serving with a side of garlic bread. This was the first time I made this because I don't typically care for soups as meals but this was AWESOME!!!
The only things I did differently were 1) I left out the cream of mushroom (my wife hates mushrooms...sad, I know) and 2) left out the cream cheese. (I thought we had some, but we were out) I will absolutely be making this again! I was a little concerned it wouldn't turn out well, because of the canned ingredients, but it was some of the best bisque I've ever had!
For those who cannot spend too many hours at the kitchen, and don't like complicated,this is a very delicious, easy to prepare recipe.The ingredients are easy to find. My family and friends love it, so we've been cooking frequently during the winter.
Made completely as is on the recipe and loved it. So did everyone I served it too at my dinner party. I went to college in Louisiana and my roommate made this for me for my birthday once. I was so glad this turned out exactly the same as hers.
Fantastic bisque!!! Have made it several times for friends and family and they all want this recipe. What I have noticed is that it's perfect if you follow the recipe. When others have attempted to make this bisque but made changes, always resulted in disappointment...
I used olive oil instead of butter, fat free cream cheese and fat free cream of mushroom. Instead if crawfish I used shrimp and cut back on the creole seasoning to 1 tablespoon and no extra salt or pepper. It was a hit! Took it to church and they loved it and had lots of requests for the recipe. My sister who doesnt like shrimp loved it. Be careful not to overcook shrimp cause it will get rubbery.
I made this recipe yesterday and my son loved it, I couldn't keep him out the pot. I added shrimp and sprinkled the seasoning as I cooked because I didn't want it too spicy. This was easy to make and delicious. I will make this again.
This is so good. I have made it more than a dozen times and felt I should leave a review. The only thing we changed was adding more crawfish, sometimes shrimp. So fast to make and it is always eaten down to the last drop.
Oh my goodness, this soup was beautiful, just beautiful!! It was very tasty, rich and fast. I followed the directions. I couldn't get over how fast and easy it was. I usually follow recipes that are very long, but this was a heaven sent.?? I got so excited, I called home to my family in the Bahamas, Nassau Bahamas and told them of this fantastic recipe. I visited over there three times this year and for Everytime I made it 3 times for each visit. One friend of the family said, she don't care for soup, but she'll eat this soup anytime. She said it was great. Everyone wanted the recipe. They loved it. My family made it for their gathering and called me and said it was such a success. So to this recipe I gave thumbs up. Excellent
Followed the recipe, except for halving the amount of Tony's, it was pretty much as I thought it would be. It was was too thick. I cut it with some skim milk, added about half a tsp of crushed red pepper, and the magic ingredient - about a third cup (I didn't measure) brandy. Bam! The pepper gave it the right kick, and the brandy gave it that flavor you don't get our of a can.
I made it adding a little more white corn, and some blue crab meat. I stopped at 1tbsp of Tony's because the kids in my house do the like spicy. It was awsome. For the French bread I got a fresh loaf, sliced on a bias, and mixed up some olive oil, garlic, salt, and Italian seasoning blend to taste, brushed on rhe slices and toasted in the oven until beautifully browned.
Not bad! An easy seafood bisque -- I did make a few changes (plus advice from previous reviews). As the butter melted, I snipped the green onion into the pot. I let that simmer on low for quite a while (while I peeled well over a pound of shrimp). Added everything except that 1) I subbed raw gulf shrimp for crawfish because I no longer live in crawfish country :( and 2) I used 2 cans yellow corn instead of any white. Mixed well and let shrimp cook as cream cheese melted. Added the half-n-half and only 1.5 Tbsp Tony's - plenty salty and could probably have gone with less. Not enough heat so will be adding some cayenne as well. Not a perfect recipe but great for a quick and easy bisque!! :)
I love everything about this recipe. The only thing I changed was the amount of Tony Chachere. I used only 1 1/2 tablespoons of it. Otherwise, I followed it as written. I will definitely be making this more often!!!
10 stars I had this once from a bar-b-q spot in my town in oregon it was amazing. But could never get it again. So when I seen the tails for sale ,light bulb . So when this recipe popped up with the.light cream color . People this is the one im my gosh and a bunch of other really good bad words . I'm completely addicted to this stuff . Can't wait till spring to go get my own crayfish out of the creek . I plan on using the recipe for my salmon chowder during salmon season . And clam chowder. This recipe should not be available for free. Lol Thanks
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.