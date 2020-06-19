Thai Iced Tea

You can always find this creamy, bitter, super-sweet energizing drink at your favorite Thai restaurants. But now you can enjoy it at home as well! Perfect for backyard BBQs. Serve with a straw!

By Rob Bracco

prep:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 drinks
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a kettle; remove from heat. Add tea bags and steep for 5 minutes; remove tea bags.n

  • Stir sugar into tea until dissolved. Cool to room temperature.n

  • Fill 4 glasses with ice; pour tea into each glass until almost full. Stir 1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk into each glass. Float 1 tablespoon half-and-half atop the iced tea.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 38.5mg. Full Nutrition
