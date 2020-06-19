Thai Iced Tea
You can always find this creamy, bitter, super-sweet energizing drink at your favorite Thai restaurants. But now you can enjoy it at home as well! Perfect for backyard BBQs. Serve with a straw!
The key to this is finding the right type of tea, not black tea. You can find this at an Asian market or whole foods/bristol farms. Thank you for posting this! Perfect on a warm summer day while cooking other Thai recipes from AR!Read More
This tea is good, but it is certainly not the same sweet tea you receive at your favorite Thai restaurant, and I pretty much knew that going in, but figured I should try it before I rate it. There is a specific Thai tea that is used in this; and it's not black tea. It's actually a red tea and can generally be purchased at any Asian market. That tea makes ALL the difference in the world in the taste.Read More
I think "black tea" needs to be more specific. Didn't taste like traditional thai tea.
If you use Star Anise, Clove, and Vanilla in addition to black tea it's pretty darn close.
to have real Thia ice tea go to an asian food store i buy a bg of Thia tea. I have an ice tea maker & use it all the time I use 8 spoonfulls wen it done I put in some sugar & 1/2 & 1/2. It's wonderful!
soooooo good!!
Not too bad, I went to a thai restaurant the other day and had thai tea and wanted to know the recipe so I asked the waiter and he said he uses Jasmine tea and coconut milk. Well both tea and milk was pretty difficult for me to find in my town but I subbed the tea for spiced chai and I could not find any sweet coconut milk so I got unsweetened and used honey for the sweetener. Its not the same but it taste pretty good in my oopinion :)
Very tasty and refreshing even on a winter day (I like hot and iced tea any time of year). The next time I go to the asian market I'll check out their tea selection, but today this was made with tea in my pantry. The condensed sweet milk does tend to fall to the bottom, so I found myself stirring frequently.
Do not use black tea. Other wise it is very tasty. I will keep trying this w/ different teas until I find the one I like the best.
Wasn't what we were expecting. Did not have the traditional Thai Iced Tea flavor at all.
i buy thai tea bags and use this with about 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom
Very Tasty and refreshing! I would add a star if it is made with real Thai Iced Tea Mix. It adds a spicy flavor.
so good it's addicting!
Made his because my boyfriend and I love Thai tea. Sadly, it merely tasted like regular iced tea that was a little sweet. Boo
delicious and refreshing
Very good! Thank you for the recipe.
