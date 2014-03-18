Tropical Island Fruit Salad

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A bright, beautiful, and delicious fruit salad. This goes well with jerk chicken or another island meal.

By Devin

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss pineapple, mangos, papayas, and bananas together in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 0.3g; sodium 2.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022