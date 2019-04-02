Easy Slow Cooker Cheesy Potatoes
These are always a hit at parties and potlucks! Not a single time where I do not give out this recipe. So quick, simple, and delicious!
I made a half-recipe of this, and it needs minor tweaks. I cooked on HI (not LO) for 2 hrs, and it still needed a little more. The full recipe is huge and would probably take 3-4 hours on HI. The sauce was a bit too soupy - next time I will cut the milk completely, and just add 2 Tbs of cream for the half recipe (or 1/4 cup for the full recipe), as cream thickens better. This has a really good flavor, though. I will make it again.Read More
I made this following the recipe exactly as written. The flavor was good but it turned out way too soupy. If I try this again I will probably leave out the milk entirely.Read More
I used one can of cream of chicken soup and one can of cream of potato. I did not use the sour cream, and lessoned the milk after reading the reviews. 3 hours on high! My kids loved it and I will be making again.
I doubled this recipe for a crowd and it was a big hit. However, I did not use the crackers and I did cook this on HIGH for 4-5 hrs stirring occasionally. I would make it again.
I too had to let it cook longer and on high watching to not scorch it. I added 3/4 of a cup milk instead of a full cup but it turned very good and not runny at all, and it was easy to make. I was limited on time so it worked out for me. It got good reviews from everyone at the pitch in. only reason I gave it 4 stars and not 5 is due to 2 cans of soup is not the healthiest way to eat. MY OPINION ONLY.
A big hit with my family - I used my 9x13 crock pot, added a cup of fried bacon pieces, reduced the milk to 1/2 cup, and they cleaned it up! Thank you for the great recipe!!
This recipe was super easy and quick. It was for a potluck dinner and I received several compliments on how good it tasted. Make sure you stir it regularly!
I was fixing something in the smoker at the same temperature that a slow cooker cooks at (approximately 225) so i put it in the smoker, it turned out great my wife and family loved it
Made this for my daughters basketball team and it was a hit! I followed everything, but did put it on high for 2 hours instead, turned out great! I will be making this again.
As written, it is an easy dish to make for a crowd and tastes okay. I'm not a fan of cream soups, so on next go-around, I used Nacho Cheese Soup. Gives the dish a bit more pizzazz regarding flavor. Doesn't really save on calories, salt or carbs, but I think it's a better and cheesier taste.
Very good and easy for a carry in! Everyone loved this dish. I would definitely continue to use a slow cooker liner since there is so much cheese and it is gooey. I did add more potatoes than called for because it is soupy. Next time, I will cut soup and sour cream in half and add it if needed as it cooks. I did cook it on High for 2 hours after I had thawed the potatoes in the microwave to 'kick start' the warmth. Have made this twice in a week for carry in and holiday party. Both times, it was a hit!
Everyone that has tried this loves it. I add bacon for extra kick.
I made no changes to the recipe, would definitely make it again and have requests to share!!
I don't know what your all talking about - I made it as directed, and it was freaking awesome!!! The cheesy crackers sounded kind of weird, so I left them out - and cooked for 4 hours on high, but everyone was blown away - Next time I am going to throw some hame in it and see how that turns out!
2nd time I’ve made this. Used garlic powder and Bacon and Cheddar cheese flavored crackers. Going for the loaded baked potato taste. Bringing to a friend tonight.
Very good, VERY easy. I used a 1/2 tsp of seasoned salt A pinch is not enough IMO.
I added red peppers and onions it was a hit !
This was such a fabulous dish my whole family raved about it. Suggest a slight liquid reduction.
On low for two hours wasn't enough time, potatoes still not cooked all the way though. I did turn it up to high for an hour, thank goodness I did.
It was decent but it wasn't my family's favorite version of cheesy potatoes. I did, though, use fat free cheddar, so that could have been the difference.
