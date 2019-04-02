Easy Slow Cooker Cheesy Potatoes

These are always a hit at parties and potlucks! Not a single time where I do not give out this recipe. So quick, simple, and delicious!

Recipe by Kimba

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix hash brown potatoes, Cheddar cheese, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, onion, milk, seasoned salt, garlic, and 1/2 cup cheese-flavored crackers in a slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low, stirring occasionally until cooked through, about 2 hours. Stir and top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese-flavored crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 65.2mg; sodium 826mg. Full Nutrition
