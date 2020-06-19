The John Collins Cocktail

Similar to a Tom Collins, the John Collins is made with bourbon whiskey instead of gin, but still mixes in lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda to make a refreshing cocktail. Serve with straws.

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add 1 cup ice, cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a Collins glass. Add 1 cup ice, fill with club soda, and stir.

  • Garnish with slice of orange and lemon and a maraschino cherry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 3.3mg. Full Nutrition
