The John Collins Cocktail
Similar to a Tom Collins, the John Collins is made with bourbon whiskey instead of gin, but still mixes in lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda to make a refreshing cocktail. Serve with straws.
Similar to a Tom Collins, the John Collins is made with bourbon whiskey instead of gin, but still mixes in lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda to make a refreshing cocktail. Serve with straws.
I stumbled upon this while searching for a faceless drink recipe to celebrate the fact I'm finally again able to upload photos to AR! Oh happy day. I had everything on hand, save the garnishes, and whipped this up in mere minutes. I'm a beer girl at heart, but enjoy a whiskey and soda occasionally as a nightcap, so this seemed up my alley. I was worried it'd be too sweet, but it's not bad at all. I did sup Diet 7-Up for club soda and it still wasn't too sweet. Cheers!Read More
I stumbled upon this while searching for a faceless drink recipe to celebrate the fact I'm finally again able to upload photos to AR! Oh happy day. I had everything on hand, save the garnishes, and whipped this up in mere minutes. I'm a beer girl at heart, but enjoy a whiskey and soda occasionally as a nightcap, so this seemed up my alley. I was worried it'd be too sweet, but it's not bad at all. I did sup Diet 7-Up for club soda and it still wasn't too sweet. Cheers!
I gave this a try when I saw LTH's photo! I had to make some changes according to what I had on hand! I subbed pink champagne for the club soda and a raspberry for the cherry. I also doubled the simple syrup because unlike LTH, I like sweet drinks! This was VERY good! John Collins can come to my party anytime! =D
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections