Chai Tea Latte

This is really similar to the brand Oregonu Chai. Simply delicious either hot or iced! This will save you more money than buying the chai. In India, each family has their own way of making it, so you should experiment to find your favorite blend.

By greatbaker12

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
Directions

  • Pour boiling water over tea bag in a mug; let steep 4 to 6 minutes. Remove and discard tea bag.n

  • Stir honey and sugar into tea to dissolve. Stir milk through tea to serve.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 14.6mg; sodium 80.8mg. Full Nutrition
