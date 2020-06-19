Chai Tea Latte

This is really similar to the brand Oregonu Chai. Simply delicious either hot or iced! This will save you more money than buying the chai. In India, each family has their own way of making it, so you should experiment to find your favorite blend.
I tried this for the first time using Tazo Organic Chai Tea and following the instructions except for the amount of milk. And I believe I used too much hot water. I'll need to try it as stated next time. Pretty good and a whole lot more affordable than the coffee chain variety
This is a pretty sweet version of Chai. I made it on the stovetop so that it would be as hot as possible. I brought the water and tea bag to boil and simmered it for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, toss the tea bag and stir in the sugar, honey and milk, heat until hot and then serve. It's my new favorite Chai recipe.
This was quick and easy to make. I followed the directions exactly. My only issue with it was, after I added the milk to the hot tea it became room temperature. I was kind of wanting a warm beverage this morning. So, instead of reheating I just took it one step further and poured it over some ice. Make sure to have a large mug as it will be needed to hold the 1.5 cups of liquid. This was okay, but I think I like chai made with tea and spices separately. It's just stronger. This works though if pinched for time and you like Chai.
This was a tasty and quick way to make Chai. I read the others' comments about the milk cooling down the tea, so this is how I made mine. I put the milk in a mug and warmed it in the microwave. I then placed the tea bag into the milk and poured the boiling water into the mug and let the tea steep. I added the sugar and honey at the end. It was slightly too sweet for my tastes, so I cut back a bit on the sugar and honey the next time I made it. I also made it again using Splenda and coconut/almond milk with great results.
I drink chai tea lattes all the time from Starbucks, but this was my first time making one. I think this recipe is a solid starting point, and you can change it up to fit your specific taste. I followed other reviewers and warmed up my almond milk in a separate mug. I think added the honey and 2 splend bags to the warmed almond milk. After the tea (Tazo Chai) was done steeping in a separate mug, I put the two together. Verdict? It was too sweet! Lol... I added some additional hot water to try and dilute it a bit, but in the future I would use less honey and 1 splenda bag. Great alternative over giving Starbucks all of my money.
I boiled my tea bag in the water to try for a stronger flavor. The tea I used was Stash(R) Chai Spice Black Tea. I used a packet of Splenda instead of sugar and added the honey to taste instead of measuring it out...probably used more than called for but that's how I like it! Perfect amount of liquids for my favorite mug!
My son had tried a Chai Tea Latte and loved it, wanted to make at home, happy to find this recipe! I used Tetley Chai Tea bags, 1 tsp honey and omitted the sugar as it was sweet enough, 1/2 cup 1% milk frothed was enough as well. Thanks for the recipe! To froth milk without a frother, fill an 8 oz jar half full with milk, heat in the microwave for 45 seconds, place lid on jar tightly, shake for 60 to 90 seconds, voila! frothy milk.
Delicious, I have been trying to find just the right combo to make a chai tea latte. This one was really good! I think next time I might adjust the sweetness but overall it was delicious! Thank you for the recipe!
I boiled my milk up just a little and topped my tea with cinnamon and nutmeg. Good stuff.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/06/2016
I made this using the Stash Double Spice Chai tea, I decreased the amount of honey which sweetened it enough for me, and I whipped some low-fat milk in the blender, but I think that whole milk would have been better.
This is exactly what I was looking for!! I love the Oregon chai concentrate but wanted more control over my drink & also didn’t want to fork over $6 at Starbucks for one (today anyway ??). I used Pukka chai, let it steep for 5 mins, then added sugar and honey. Then some soy milk (only 1/2 cup), ice cubes, and put some cinnamon on top. Yum.
this was good and easy. I used almond milk and stevia to sweeten. also if you really want the spice flavors to pop add a little salt. I've been doing that lately with chia and chocolate flavored teas and it really makes a difference.
Chem101
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2015
I liked it. I would steep the tea bag for longer than you usually do/use less milk so that milk does not overpower the taste of the chai. Not as good as Starbucks version but pretty good.
So for starters I used vanilla cahi black tea. I don't know the brand but it wasn't Tazo or anything fancy from teavana, just the regular grocery store variety. I boiled my tea bag in the water and cut back on the milk after reading other reviews. Also I only used sugar instead of honey and simply used a few teaspoons instead of one and added a dash of cinnamon. I would use two tea bags instead of one for a stronger chai flavor and definitely cut back on the amount of milk, but this is a great starting point for a chai tea latte.
The recipe that I used was mostly the same except for I substituted out the honey with a tablespoon of Simply Nature's Organic Light Blue Agave Syrup and it was absolutely delicious! I also used 2% milk just because it was the first thing I saw in the refrigerator. The cold milk is probably one of the reasons why this is so quick to make; you don't have to wait on the tea to cool down because either way, the drink will cool down with the milk in it. Another thing that I did differently was that I used 1 teaspoon and a half of cane sugar instead of white sugar. The tea bag I used was Bigelow's Vanilla Chai Black Tea and the results were amazing! It was very good!
