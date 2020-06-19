Tom Collins Cocktail

Created in the late 1800s, the Tom Collins is said to be named after a wide-spread practical joke that swept the country. This cocktail, however, is no joke.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a Collins glass with 1 1/2 cups ice, set aside in the freezer. Combine gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add 1 cup ice, cover and shake until chilled. Strain into the chilled Collins glass.

  • Top with club soda and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 12.8g; sodium 3.9mg. Full Nutrition
