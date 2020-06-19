Tom Collins Cocktail
Created in the late 1800s, the Tom Collins is said to be named after a wide-spread practical joke that swept the country. This cocktail, however, is no joke.
Haven't had a Tom Collins in years, and it was refreshing. Don't think it'll ever be my favorite, but it still was good.
I prefer vodka and it was delicious! Thanks.
Love TCs - hit the spot too darned often. Don't care. Add fresh OJ and keep the Angostura. Use a straw.
I've tried several versions of TC on here, but like this mix of gin, sweet and sour the best!
First I ever made, and they came out great!
Really good! I made mine with Tonic instead of Soda and I was pleasantly surprised!
Perfection. Will add to the regular rotation.
Excellent recipe.
