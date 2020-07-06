Carrot Zucchini Casserole

As a basic recipe it is a good foundation. I cooked the carrots and squash in low-sodium chicken broth (adding 1/2 chopped onion with the zucchini to cook). Increased the horseradish to 1 tsp and added 1/4 tsp garlic powder and 1/4 tsp onion powder for flavor. Made fresh breadcrumbs and added 1 tbsp. Italian blended seasoning to them (again, to heighted the flavor profile). Skipped the grated onion, but added 1/3 c fresh grated parmesan cheese to the topping. You could easily add chopped chicken, browned ground beef of turkey to make it a one dish meal - or keep it as a stellar side dish!
Nice way to eat veggies w/o cheese. I used fat free mayo panko crumbs and left off butter.. sprayed with Pam to get crunchy..
I was a bit disappointed in the lack of flavor. Seemed like the prep time wasn't worth the end result. It wasn't bad but needs something else to add to the flavor. Not something I would make again but it was a decent side for lunch and used up the veggies I needed to get rid of out of the fridge.
Made it last night and we both loved it. I used graded carrots and cooked the 2 vegetables together since I was in a hurry.
Easy recipe that can include other vegetables. I added a tomato and okra to mine. Overall a very good flavor without all the cheese that so many other recipes include.
This was a very nice way to mix some veggies up so that their tasteful. Everyone enjoyed them. I used a carrot zucchini and squash mixture. I was asked for the recipe which is always a good sign. I will be making it again!
I needed a dairy free casserole and this fit the bill. I cooked the carrots with a little water in the microwave until nearly done then added the squash (little more water) and all the seasonings and finished them with the addition of a bit more herbs since one reviewer indicated that it needed something. I then stirred in the mayo and proceeded as directed. My family loved it but I thought the mayo flavor was a bit overpowering....would like something more savory. I'll make again and play with the flavors. Thanks for a great starter recipe!
This is good and easy. I did not pre-cook the zucchini. I microwaved the carrots with 2 slices of onion then chopped the onion. Added more horseradish as I love how it mellows when baked. Will definitely make again.
This was VERY tasty, but a little too greasy for my liking. Next time around I'll try substituting the mayo with yogurt.
Didn't really care for this recipe not much flavor.