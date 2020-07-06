Carrot Zucchini Casserole

Rating: 4.41 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Delightful, unusual flavor! A nice departure from casserole recipes that call for cream soups or cheese. Pretty enough for a dinner party. May use other vegetables as well.

By edyegourmet

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
8 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Place carrots into a pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until just tender, about 15 minutes. Strain carrots out of the water with a slotted spoon. Add zucchini slices to the pot and simmer until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain, reserving about 1/4 cup cooking liquid.

  • Stir reserved cooking liquid into mayonnaise, onion, horseradish, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl. Mix cooked vegetables into mayonnaise mixture until well blended; pour mixture into prepare baking dish.

  • Mix bread crumbs and melted butter in a small bowl; sprinkle over vegetables.

  • Bake in preheated oven until bread crumbs are lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 444.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (39)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jackie Page
Rating: 4 stars
07/25/2014
As a basic recipe it is a good foundation. I cooked the carrots and squash in low-sodium chicken broth (adding 1/2 chopped onion with the zucchini to cook). Increased the horseradish to 1 tsp and added 1/4 tsp garlic powder and 1/4 tsp onion powder for flavor. Made fresh breadcrumbs and added 1 tbsp. Italian blended seasoning to them (again, to heighted the flavor profile). Skipped the grated onion, but added 1/3 c fresh grated parmesan cheese to the topping. You could easily add chopped chicken, browned ground beef of turkey to make it a one dish meal - or keep it as a stellar side dish! Read More
Helpful
(26)

Most helpful critical review

Nicci
Rating: 2 stars
11/21/2018
Didn't really care for this recipe not much flavor. Read More
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jackie Page
Rating: 4 stars
07/25/2014
As a basic recipe it is a good foundation. I cooked the carrots and squash in low-sodium chicken broth (adding 1/2 chopped onion with the zucchini to cook). Increased the horseradish to 1 tsp and added 1/4 tsp garlic powder and 1/4 tsp onion powder for flavor. Made fresh breadcrumbs and added 1 tbsp. Italian blended seasoning to them (again, to heighted the flavor profile). Skipped the grated onion, but added 1/3 c fresh grated parmesan cheese to the topping. You could easily add chopped chicken, browned ground beef of turkey to make it a one dish meal - or keep it as a stellar side dish! Read More
Helpful
(26)
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2012
Nice way to eat veggies w/o cheese. I used fat free mayo panko crumbs and left off butter.. sprayed with Pam to get crunchy.. Read More
Helpful
(18)
ladybuggs5224
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2013
I was a bit disappointed in the lack of flavor. Seemed like the prep time wasn't worth the end result. It wasn't bad but needs something else to add to the flavor. Not something I would make again but it was a decent side for lunch and used up the veggies I needed to get rid of out of the fridge. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
Polly Smith
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2013
Made it last night and we both loved it. I used graded carrots and cooked the 2 vegetables together since I was in a hurry. Read More
Helpful
(6)
mooingfish
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2012
Easy recipe that can include other vegetables. I added a tomato and okra to mine. Overall a very good flavor without all the cheese that so many other recipes include. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Katina Persinger
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2013
This was a very nice way to mix some veggies up so that their tasteful. Everyone enjoyed them. I used a carrot zucchini and squash mixture. I was asked for the recipe which is always a good sign. I will be making it again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
carol
Rating: 4 stars
10/20/2013
I needed a dairy free casserole and this fit the bill. I cooked the carrots with a little water in the microwave until nearly done then added the squash (little more water) and all the seasonings and finished them with the addition of a bit more herbs since one reviewer indicated that it needed something. I then stirred in the mayo and proceeded as directed. My family loved it but I thought the mayo flavor was a bit overpowering....would like something more savory. I'll make again and play with the flavors. Thanks for a great starter recipe! Read More
Helpful
(5)
LOOSENUP
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2016
This is good and easy. I did not pre-cook the zucchini. I microwaved the carrots with 2 slices of onion then chopped the onion. Added more horseradish as I love how it mellows when baked. Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Love2Cook
Rating: 4 stars
07/28/2013
This was VERY tasty, but a little too greasy for my liking. Next time around I'll try substituting the mayo with yogurt. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Nicci
Rating: 2 stars
11/21/2018
Didn't really care for this recipe not much flavor. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022