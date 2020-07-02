Huevos Rancheros Frittata
An unbelievably easy yet tasty variation on Mexican-style eggs! Pair it with sausage, and you've got a brunch fit for a king! If desired, top with a dollop of sour cream or taco sauce.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Packaged taco seasoning can be substituted for Mexican seasoning, but use sparingly as it is very salty.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 330.6mg; sodium 840.6mg. Full Nutrition