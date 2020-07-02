Huevos Rancheros Frittata

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An unbelievably easy yet tasty variation on Mexican-style eggs! Pair it with sausage, and you've got a brunch fit for a king! If desired, top with a dollop of sour cream or taco sauce.

By StephanieRG

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Beat eggs in a large bowl with a fork until slightly frothy. Mix in sour cream and Mexican seasoning. Add salsa, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle 3/4 cup Mexican cheese blend on top; stir in gently with a fork.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until firm and springs back when gently pressed, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle remaining 3/4 cup Mexican cheese blend and jalapeno on top. Continue baking until cheese bubbles and turns golden, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Let frittata stand for 10 minutes before slicing with a serrated knife.

Cook's Note:

Packaged taco seasoning can be substituted for Mexican seasoning, but use sparingly as it is very salty.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 330.6mg; sodium 840.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Antyshelly
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2018
Fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(1)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Antyshelly
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2018
Fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2017
I really enjoyed this and am kind of surprised since it had no meat in it... most of the time I make these with bacon ham or sausage in them. I was running low on whole eggs so I made mine with half whole eggs and half egg whites from the carton, Didnt have a jalapeno so I added a but added a bit of crushed red pepper... yum Read More
Helpful
(1)
AnnieM
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2018
I love this frittata for brunch, or lunch, or even a light weeknight dinner. I added some extra spices, but the most valuable ingredient I chose was a fresh salsa from my supermarket. It incorporates fresh tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño, so you can cut back in those ingredients, if you like. Among the spices I added are cumin, Mexican oregano, and cayenne. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
DOMMETT
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2021
Very flavorful! Didn't taste just another egg casserole. Daughter suggested serving with a dollop of sour cream on top. Also think it would be nice with some diced ham or chicken mixed in as the texture was fairly the same all the way through. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022