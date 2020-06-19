Pina Colada Cocktail

The pina colada is a blended drink that originated in Puerto Rico. The mixture of pineapple, coconut, and rum is a taste of the tropics.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
Directions

  • Combine rum, cream of coconut, pineapple, and ice in a blender. Puree on high speed until smooth. Pour into chilled Collins glass and serve with a straw.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 9.3g; sodium 21.8mg. Full Nutrition
