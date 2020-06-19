Pina Colada Cocktail
The pina colada is a blended drink that originated in Puerto Rico. The mixture of pineapple, coconut, and rum is a taste of the tropics.
I made a blender full using the same ingredients by adjusting the amounts. I used a small can of crushed pineapple. Was delish...made enough for 4 with about 6 ozs remaining! I also probably used coconut rum, as well. Easy to adjust to individual tastes. Yes, I will make again!Read More
I made a blender full using the same ingredients by adjusting the amounts. I used a small can of crushed pineapple. Was delish...made enough for 4 with about 6 ozs remaining! I also probably used coconut rum, as well. Easy to adjust to individual tastes. Yes, I will make again!
Very good! Just be more careful than me and be sure to use cream of coconut and NOT coconut cream. I didn't realize there was a difference when I first made this. :)
I used pineapple in it's own juice. I added a little sugar to make it sweeter. I also added a little more crème of coconut. This made up for the overpowering rum taste (I am a lightweight regarding alcohol). I achieved a well-balanced and well-blended drink. I will be making this throughout the summer!!!
Nothing too exciting
We went to multiple stores looking for cream of coconut. Couldn't find it anywhere! The store staff never heard of cream of coconut, and kept directing me to coconut cream... I used a can of coconut meat, it was very tasty. Yet I should have strained it. The coconut meat was quite expensive also. Because of the price of the coconut meat I gave it less stars, I feel if I had found the proper coconut needed this would have been a perfect drink.
They were delicious & refreshing after a hot afternoon at the pool. I will definitely make these again. They were very simple to make.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. I used white and dark rum 1.5 oz of each. We will make it again. Thank you!
Was so much better when I doubled the coconut and the pineapple, but then we like it sweeter. Either way, turned out well
Refreshing!
I will make again, yes. Recently had at sister's house poolside in Florida. Delightful. She only uses 3 ingredients: Rum (both colors) Pineapple/fresh cut. (can reserve some for garnish) and Cream of Coconut. Not sure grocers carry it, but found mine at Binny's. Did not find any blender size proportions so I "winged it." They were tasty: to do a whole blenderful: 3oz white, 3 oz dark : 3 T of cream of coconut. Several chunks of pineapple. Throw in some ice and you got some pretty tasty drinks a la summer.
