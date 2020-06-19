Manhattan Cocktail

19 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

The Manhattan is a classic cocktail believed to date back to the late 1800s. It's made with a bracing mixture of bourbon or rye whiskey mixed with sweet vermouth and a dash of Angostura bitters.

By Allrecipes

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine whiskey, vermouth, and bitters in a cocktail mixing class. Add ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

    Advertisement

  • Garnish with a maraschino cherry.

Cook's Note:

You may substitute bourbon whiskey for rye whiskey in your Manhattan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; carbohydrates 4g; sodium 1.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/08/2022