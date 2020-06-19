Manhattan Cocktail

I was given many years ago the recipe for 'the perfect Manhattan' as follows: 2 oz. 100 proof bourbon (like Jeremiah Weed), 1 oz. extra dry Vermouth, 5 drops bitters, 1-2 Maraschino cherries plus 1 teaspoon cherry juice. Serve over ice or not. You won't order it 'out' as others will not be as good.
You have to have a basic understanding of vermouth before diving into this recipe. This recipe is fabulous (5 Star) using a good sweet vermouth. Those preferring drinks on the sweeter side can even bump that up towards a fullThe alternate recipe from Martha is also fabulous, but using dry vermouth makes it something other than a true Manhattan. There are also other high quality red vermouth on the market now
Great recipe and this for someone who likes a strong drink. 1oz vermouth will soften it and slightly more than 1oz will be the perfect way your wife will like it. Luxardo cherries are a must. Don’t go too cheap on your rye choice either and a great drink this will be.
