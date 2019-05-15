Polish Noodles (Cottage Cheese and Noodles)

When I was a little girl, my (full-blooded Italian!) aunt introduced me to spaghetti w/ cottage cheese. I think that's all she put in it too; literally, pasta & cottage cheese (with a splash of the pasta water.) Years later, when I had a child of my own, I started making this for her (now adding butter/onion to give it more flavor.) Both ways -- just pasta/cottage cheese -- and then with the butter/onion -- were awesome (...but anything with some butta' is betta', ya know??) I forgot ALL about this "dish" then til recently when I was trying to use up leftover sour cream from Thanksgiving. And after doing a "google search" for ingredients, I fell upon this recipe ... making it yet again (now for TWO kids) :) - & with the sour cream this time, too. Wow! Loved it even MORE (and didn't think that was possible?!) I mean, you can't go wrong with the simple, basic versions -- but that blob of sour cream really adds somethin'. It helped everything come together as a 'sauce' almost, instead of just cheese curds & noodles. (I think this is what kept the picky-eatin' kid from realizing this was anything BUT "white mac 'n cheese." I know, I know ... it was a stretch, but he's 5 so he bought it). Yes! Win-win! Try it! I'm serious! It's not just for "cottage cheese-eaters." When warmed up ... and with the other ingredients ... the C.C. loses the texture/viscosity & appearance that some people can't seem to get into. I can see why "Lazy Man's Pierogies" are a great title for this one!