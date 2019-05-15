Polish Noodles (Cottage Cheese and Noodles)

4.5
328 Ratings
  • 5 230
  • 4 70
  • 3 17
  • 2 6
  • 1 5

This simple recipe came from the Polish side of my family. We simply called it 'cottage cheese and noodles' or 'lazy man pierogies.' It's a great comfort food and can be made with any kind of noodle. It could be a side dish, but we always enjoyed it as a meal.

Recipe by Brandi Rose

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir onion in melted butter until softened, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 5 minutes. Drain and return to the pot.

  • Stir butter and onion mixture, cottage cheese, sour cream, sea salt, and black pepper into the noodles. Place the pot over medium heat; cook and stir until heated through and warm, 5 to 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
545 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 57.2g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 123mg; sodium 584.4mg. Full Nutrition
