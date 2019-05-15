Polish Noodles (Cottage Cheese and Noodles)

This simple recipe came from the Polish side of my family. We simply called it 'cottage cheese and noodles' or 'lazy man pierogies.' It's a great comfort food and can be made with any kind of noodle. It could be a side dish, but we always enjoyed it as a meal.
It was a super easy, quick dish that tasted fantastic. I have it twice. The first time with egg noodles, and the second time I took another reviwer's suggestion and made it with wagon wheel noodles, which was the only pasta I had in the pantry at the time. Both ways turned out great. This is also a very kid friendly dish and is a nice alternative to the typical mac and cheese, which I can get burned out on.
This recipe does not have to be made with egg noodles. Rigatoni, shells, even wagon wheel noodles are all equally delicious with it. I use whatever I have on hand. This dish is also yummy leftover, but some of the cottage cheese will soak or melt into the noodles so I like to add an additional scoop of cottage cheese in when I reheat the leftovers.
When I was a little girl, my (full-blooded Italian!) aunt introduced me to spaghetti w/ cottage cheese. I think that's all she put in it too; literally, pasta & cottage cheese (with a splash of the pasta water.) Years later, when I had a child of my own, I started making this for her (now adding butter/onion to give it more flavor.) Both ways -- just pasta/cottage cheese -- and then with the butter/onion -- were awesome (...but anything with some butta' is betta', ya know??) I forgot ALL about this "dish" then til recently when I was trying to use up leftover sour cream from Thanksgiving. And after doing a "google search" for ingredients, I fell upon this recipe ... making it yet again (now for TWO kids) :) - & with the sour cream this time, too. Wow! Loved it even MORE (and didn't think that was possible?!) I mean, you can't go wrong with the simple, basic versions -- but that blob of sour cream really adds somethin'. It helped everything come together as a 'sauce' almost, instead of just cheese curds & noodles. (I think this is what kept the picky-eatin' kid from realizing this was anything BUT "white mac 'n cheese." I know, I know ... it was a stretch, but he's 5 so he bought it). Yes! Win-win! Try it! I'm serious! It's not just for "cottage cheese-eaters." When warmed up ... and with the other ingredients ... the C.C. loses the texture/viscosity & appearance that some people can't seem to get into. I can see why "Lazy Man's Pierogies" are a great title for this one!
I loved this recipe! I only made a couple changes. I added some garlic when I was sauteeing the onion. Then, because my pasta wasn't done yet, I thought I would add my cottage cheese to the onion in the skillet just to heat it up. Then, to my surprise, the cottage cheese melted into a smooth, creamy, cheesy sauce. Yum! I can't wait to try this again and add some sharp cheddar to make it more like macaroni and cheese and see what that's like. I also love the nutrition you get from all the protein in the cottage cheese! This is a keeper!
Made this for lunch today and I must say, I like this so much better than mac and cheese! I just loved, loved, loved the flavor from the onion. It was one of the easiest recipes to make and made more than enough (I have leftovers so I have lunches for a couples of days.)
Delicious and super duper simple! I loved the flvor you got from the sauteed onions and the sour cream almost forms a light sauce over the noodles. This was great leftover, but I did add an additional scoop of cottage cheese into the mixture when I reheated it because a lot of it had soaked into the noodles after 2 days in the fridge (but the flavor was awesome after sitting in the fridge.)
I'm so GLAD you posted this, it was my favorite dish growing up....I always assumed it had it's roots in Polish heritage because all my grandparents migrated over, but I wasn't sure..... My mom made it without the sour cream. Next time I make the dish, I'll have to try adding it. There's nothing like this recipe to bring back fond memories of my childhood, or giving myself a hug and imagining my mom and dad were still here.
Absolutely love this dish! This has been a staple in my family since I was a little girl spending summers at my grandparents' cottage! I always get weird looks when I talk about it/make it, but usually they fade once they try it! We have never added sour cream. I tried it after reading this recipe and definitely prefer it without! The whey and semi-melted cottage cheese make it creamy enough! It's very versatile...I've heard of adding bacon or shredded cabbage to it, too! And no measurements needed! (Edit: I've since added cabbage and omitted the cottage cheese and it was great--I just sauteed the cabbage with the noodles!)
I used red onion and the flavor was great! This was very simple to make, very tasty, and better for you than mac and cheese, since I used low fat cottage cheese, light butter, fat free sour cream, and whole wheat noodles.
POLISH COMFORT FOOD! Made this for dinner tonight and my picky kids loved it. Grew up eating this weekly with my Polish/Russian Mom and my Irish Dad loved it, too. Works great with the heartier "Kluski" noodles or even frozen Reames egg noodles. We like it with the onion REALLY cooked -- golden brown or darker. YUM.
I've been eating this since I was a child and have been making it ever since, 68 years later. My family is Slovak. I'll also saute mushrooms separately with butter and steamed green peas on the side along with fried kielbasi medallions with saurkraut. Awesome!
I absolutely love this dish!!! I originally got this from a lady years ago who just told me how to assemble it...no recipe per se. So I was tickled to see an actual recipe with measurements and to learn of its origin. I usually do not add the onion and it still taste great. I like to serve it over grilled or skillet hamburger steak. 9-7-18
This recipe leaves out the bacon, which is an important part for many reasons. Cut a package of bacon into 1 inch pieces and then use the bacon grease to fry the onions. The egg noodles are a must because they are lighter than wheat pasta noodles. The true Eastern European dish uses egg noodles. My Polish grandmother used to make this regularly for us growing up. Cottage cheese was always added individually to your own plate. The sauteed onions were mixed in with the egg noodles and depending on how much bacon she had, it was either mixed in or on the table in a bowl to add yourself with the cottage cheese. Be sure to buy a large container of cottage cheese, or 2 smaller ones because you want a good amount (at least 1/2 cup) on top of your noodles.
I decided to make this for my nephew instead of box mac and cheese that he loves oh so much, and it was a hit! Both he and I loved it and each had a second serving. I did cut back the calories by using the light butter, fat free sour cream, fat free cottage cheese, and whole wheat noodles, like another reviewer suggested. It was still delicious!
My grandmother was Hungarian and we all grew up on something very similar. No sour cream in it but it had bacon and we simply call it noodles, bacon and cottage cheese. It is a favorite in our family and with all our friends and now all the grandkids. My brother is a paramedic and they make it at the station for the whole gang all the time (they used to buy all the ingredients and show up at my house in the ambulance to drop them off saying they would be back shortly to pick it up LOL!)
Very good! Been making these noodles for many years and my Mom made them when I was a kid. Normally do not put onion in because we like it more of a dessert type of dish. I mix some fine sugar with blueberries and toss with the noodles.
Been making this for decades after learning from my Polish grandmother. Simple and delicious. The trick is high quality kluski (egg noodles). Skip the caloric sour cream as it is not needed but does enhance this dish. I've made this several hundred times.
This is very similar to a famous dish my grandma always made us growing up. Except she would make it with whatever noodle ( egg or not) that you choose. Use dry curd cottage cheese, with some sautéed onions and butter, mix together and sprinkle with some celery salt!
This recipe could not have been easier! Great taste! I added 1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic (because we like the taste) and 1/2 cup of the hot water the noodles cooked in to the finish product. The water helps keep the noodles from sticking together and becoming hard. This recipe will become a staple in our home.
Great recipe. My grandmother and mother made these but with homemade noodle dough and they were stuffed with the cottage cheese mixture. My mother called it schneidaluva but I found it online under Maul Dausha. My mother said her grandmother made them with fruit or jelly filling so she may have called those schneidaluva and my mom generalized it lol.
This is a great comfort food. I grew up eating cottage cheese in many different ways, but never quite like this. I changed a few things. I had some home grown oyster mushrooms that I need to use. I sauteed them along with the onions. I added a bit of extra salt during that process and I used garlic salt instead of regular salt later on.
My husband is part Polish, and this recipe is very close to what his grandmother made. I often start mine by crisping up some bacon, and then sauteing a little green cabbage in with it before adding the other ingredients. Delicious!
This is the same recipe my Hungarian grandmother made with her homemade noodles and we all loved it! However, we browned the butter which adds a nutty-like flavor. Don't even think about calories or cholestoral.
This is our new pasta go to , quick and delicious dinner paired with a salad. Lighter than actual perogies, but every bit as tasty. The sour cream and onion makes it perfect. In a pinch dehydrated onion makes it just as good as fresh. I love this recipe just as it is! We used whole milk organic cottage cheese that has cream on the top, WOW!
I made it nearly as written, but the bag of noodles was only 12 ounces so I did not measure exactly. I added some mushrooms to the butter when browning the onions. My husband and I both enjoyed it. It was still good the next day.
I made this EXACTLY as the recipe called for, with just a little less noodles, to make it really creamy. I used Irish Butter—Kerrygold I think. My grandfather —my Dido—used to make this when I was a kid! And I’ve been looking for a recipe like this for 20+ years! Only thing he did was make dumplings..... I mixed two types of pasta-just to get rid of them —you can use anything—but it was FABULOUS!!! If you have any Slovak, Hungarian or Polish blood in you, you have to try this!! For 15 minutes, I was a kid again.....it was that good! Thank you!
Usually a picky eater, my husband loved it with sliced beets and green beans on the side. I added dried parsley in place of pepper because I can't eat pepper. My grandma used to make this and I thought she had just made it up. I was delighted to find the recipe online. The next time I make it I will add a few edamame beans for fiber and extra protein.
I grew up eating something very similar to this recipe except we used elbow macaroni and cottage cheese. No sour cream. Try it both ways and see how you like it. Our daughter calls it her comfort food and BTW, it goes well with fish. Great Lenten side dish.
Came out good. I think my onion was a little small. Good quick dinner on a Friday in Lent.
Very nice recipe. Stuck to the script & had it with burgers as a side. Can't wait to heat up some leftovers for a snack today. Everyone was happy, we never had anything similar to this before. Will make again. Seems very adaptable for some other ingredient additions. Get creative.
We tried these and while I didn't feel like it was good just solo (made it with some broccoli on the side) it is a yummy pasta dish and I think I'll make it for my next round of foster kids to replace mac and cheese!
I am of Hungarian descent and grew up eating this dish a lot which I still make today. I do not use sour cream, nor the onion. Instead I fry bacon until crisp then crumble up the bacon and to the pasta and cottage cheese mixture. I also add the leftover bacon grease and mix it in. Fantastic!
My family loves this dish! Simple comfort food. We made it as written a few times and then decided to add 8 oz sliced mushrooms and 2 c shredded cabbage, since those are often pierogi fillings, when sauteing the onions. Delicious!
I've made this for many years. We call it lazy pierogi. I've never tried it with the sour cream and we bake my version in the oven at 350 degrees for about 20-30 minutes. Do not over bake or it will come out dry.
My father used to make this for lunch, when I was a little girl, 1940’s, with any extra cooked noodles that were left over. First he would cut several slices of bread into cubes, cut onion slices, & using a glob of butter (we made our own, so it was on the stove in a bowl), and essentially, made bread croutons while the onion cooked. Then, putting the croutons on his plate, he stirred the noodles into the butter mixture to warm them, finally added some cottage cheese into it, & it was done!! My brothers hated cottage cheese, but I usually got at least a couple of bites! YUM! I’m in my mid-70’s now, but thanks for the memories.
This is an Americanized version of the original dish. My Polish mom made her own dumplings (Kluski), used bacon & a little bacon drippings & onions, then mixed everything together w/the dumplings & crumbled 'Farmers Cheese', not Cottage Cheese.
Loved the recipe, which was a staple in my parent's N.J. kitchen, from the Polish side of my family - made as directed, but before serving, add chopped curly parsley and/or dill and lots of coarse- ground pepper. Refrigerate any leftovers and re=heat in a skillet with a pat of butter.
Bindfolded, you would never know this wasn't real perogies. Very authentic taste.
I've been making similar for years as my mother did. She didn't use sour cream or onions. Since my husband and I love both those things, I used your recipe and it was delicious. That's for updating my mom's version of noodles and cottage cheese. P.S. if you are fortunate to get pot cheese use this instead of the cottage cheese. Less watery and bigger pieces of cheese.
The pandemic forced me into the kitchen and this is the recipe I settled on. (I already had all of the ingredients). I give it 5 stars for ease but only 3 generous stars for taste. I guess it works as a side dish, but it needs help to be the main entree. If someone hadn’t used the last jar of spaghetti sauce, I would have used that. Oh well, I ate it plain thanks to COVID19. Meh.
I've made this many times over the years and my polish husband loves it. Today we are preparing it for a church potluck and we are adding kielbasa and green beans. One big crock pot FULL OF DELICIOUSNESS!! Very nice recipe. Simple and tasty. Comfort food in my recipe book.
Great recipe! So simple but good. I like to jazz things up though and after trying it as written next time I did add a few very thinly sliced mushrooms when the onions were about 3/4 done. Also some slivered ham (had a small slice to use up) Love it both ways!
Used this with leftover noodles to make a "different" pasta dish. It was tasty, simple to make with ingredients on hand, and quick! I didn't have sour cream in the fridge so I substituted plain yogurt instead. Also added a little squirt of lemon juice. Tasted great and reminded me of pierogies from my childhood. Definite comfort food!!
This is one of my favorite “comfort food” recipes. Well, I just made it and added a package of frozen creamed spinach just experimenting. It is delicious. I’m trying to decide what to try next. This recipe offers so much!
This came together super quick making it a winner for a weeknight meal. I made it exactly as the recipe stated and it was delicious. I could see it being a fun base to use up some leftover goat cheese or chard ribs. The cottage cheese and sour cream really make it indulgent. And there's the butter too, which I highly recommend using as well. This is a keeper. Thanks for sharing.
Even better if you buy the kluski noodles! Also, I like to use chopped green onion for the color and the flavoring throughout!
I have made something similar for years. It is a great way to use leftover pasta. I have either used cottage cheese or sour cream, never both together, and not any onion. I will have to try it with both.
My family is Polish and Austrian and my mother made this all the time we used Pot Cheese, dry curd cottage cheese. I can't find it any longer so I use ricotta cheese and cream cheese. We add 2 eggs, cinnamon, sugar, golden raisins and bake it in a 9x13 greased pan. We call it Luchen Kugel. We eat it wam or room temperature.
I’m Hungarian and grew up on this delicious dish. Only change I made was to add fried bacon and a couple of tablespoons of the bacon grease. Maybe too much fat for some, but trust me it is absolutely delicious. Some of us also sprinkle sugar on when eating. We call this turos teszta. Yum!
