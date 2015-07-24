Chicken Sausage Tortellini Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Trying to figure what to have for dinner today that would use some on-hand ingredients...this is what transpired. It hits all the marks. Inexpensive and delicious! Hubby liked flavors, but wasn't happy with the tender crispness of the veggies. :)

By Waterless Cooker

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the tortellini and return to a boil. Cook until the pasta floats to the top, 1 to 2 minutes; drain.

  • Heat sesame oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat; cook and stir meatballs, pineapple chunks, and hoisin sauce until meatballs are heated through, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer meatball mixture to a bowl and set aside.

  • Heat olive oil in the same skillet until oil begins to shimmer. Add broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, zucchini, celery, and green onions. Season with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until vegetables are just tender, about 5 minutes. Stir tortellini and meatball mixture into vegetable mixture until hot. Sprinkle with parsley and Parmesan cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 88.3mg; sodium 719.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Lindsay
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2012
Never would have thought to stir-fry tortellini...Glad I did! Left the sausage out and did just veggies pineapple and pasta. Delicious! Good alternative to a cream or tomato sauce. Read More
(4)
Reviews:
Sundeep Gandhi
Rating: 4 stars
07/04/2019
My family loved it! I cut the veggies very tiny and cooked them a little longer so the kids would eat it. Was crossing my fingers it would turn out good and was well pleased with the result very interesting dish Read More
