Salmon Burgers with Lemon Basil Mayo

I am not a big fish eater, but my family is - so I had to find a way of serving fish that we all liked. These salmon burgers were the perfect solution for us! Serve on hamburger buns with preferred garnish (lettuce, tomato, onion, etc.)
Directions
Cook's Note:
Since there are only 3 of us - I usually make these and freeze half of the mixture to thaw and serve later. I've also used tartar sauce instead of mayo. If you would prefer to use a grill - I would recommend placing a sheet of aluminum foil over the grate and spraying with cooking spray so the fish doesn't stick and the patties don't fall apart.
427 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 89.5mg; sodium 572.3mg. Full Nutrition
This turned out to be crispy on the outside, savory on the inside, and a delicious salmon burger. The aoli was a great compliment to this burger, and I made mine to look just like the one in the picture. Quick tip for this recipe. When done making each patty, lightly coat each side in flour. Put in freezer for about 10 minutes prior to frying. This, along with the egg, helps it stay together and not stick to spatula when placing in pan. Addt'l tip: I made a simpler version for my wife, who doesn't like onion or green pepper. I replaced these with onion powder and paprika, still turned out great for her patties.
This recipe ROCKS! I made a couple of alterations: I used standard bread crumbs instead of panko which worked out just fine. I also used my cuisinart griller to grill them in olive oil first, then I stuck them in the oven for 10 minutes to finish. For the mayo, I added fresh chopped cilantro, used regular mustard (just as good), and fresh ground pepper instead of lemon pepper. I also made my own "focaccia" buns by using two one inch pieces of french bread and covering them with a butter sauce I made out of 2 tablespoons butter 1/2 sprig of fresh chopped rosemary 1/2 tbs dried onion I used my griller for the bread as well and it was PERFECT for the salmon! Delicioso!!
Tried the Lemon Basil Mayo tonight on my salmon burger and enjoyed it very much. Saved the rest for the week. I used lime as I didn't have any lemon juice and was skimpy with the lemon pepper as I could always add more if I wanted. So really it is Lime Basil Mayo for me.
I cannot rate the salmon burger as I only made the lemon basil mayo and served it on turkey burgers. The lemon basil mayo is very delicious. It would be good on chicken burgers, veggie burgers and poultry based sandwiches. Delicious. Will make it again.
This was delicious! I made it last week, and today my son asked if I would make some more of the mayonnaise. Turns out he had been using it on his roast beef sandwiches all week! Naturally, I quickly made up another batch.
Very good taste and a great way to use salmon. I froze the extra burgers to take out for a quick dinner. One thing I did change was instead of basil I added a couple of Tbl. of chopped fresh cilantro to the fish mixture and to the mayo as well. It's a personal preference as I love cilantro.
7/9/12: Have yet to make the Salmon Burgers, but the Lemon Basil Mayo is great (used Kraft Light Mayo and followed recipe exactly)! Right now I'm using them for ready-made Salmon burgers (which was why I was looking for what to top them with when I found this recipe) and will use them for turkey burgers which we eat quite a bit of. When I get the time (and courage) to make the Salmon burgers, I'll let you know how they turn out.
Excellent!!! I've made a lot of salmon burgers and this recipe is by far the best. Well seasoned and the ingredients compliment each other. I cooked them for exactly five minutes per side and the result was a crispy exterior and a creamy interior. I didn't have an issue with the patties breaking but like all salmon burgers, one has to be gentle. The aoli was great but a little goes a long way. Great recipe, thanks for sharing.
