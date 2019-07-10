Salmon Burgers with Lemon Basil Mayo

I am not a big fish eater, but my family is - so I had to find a way of serving fish that we all liked. These salmon burgers were the perfect solution for us! Serve on hamburger buns with preferred garnish (lettuce, tomato, onion, etc.)

Recipe by ranthony405@gmailcom

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 burgers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine salmon, onion, bread crumbs, green bell pepper, 3 cloves garlic, egg, soy sauce, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and salt in a large bowl; mix until evenly blended. Shape salmon mixture into eight patties.

  • Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook salmon patties until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes per side.

  • Whisk mayonnaise, 2 cloves garlic, basil, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and lemon pepper in a bowl until well mixed. Serve mayonnaise mixture with salmon patties.

Cook's Note:

Since there are only 3 of us - I usually make these and freeze half of the mixture to thaw and serve later. I've also used tartar sauce instead of mayo. If you would prefer to use a grill - I would recommend placing a sheet of aluminum foil over the grate and spraying with cooking spray so the fish doesn't stick and the patties don't fall apart.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 89.5mg; sodium 572.3mg. Full Nutrition
