Yummy Apple Cinnamon Crepes

24 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

My spin on the classic crepe. The apple crepe filling gives them a nice flavor; my family loves them!

By DancingCupcake11

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk eggs and salt together in a bowl. Gradually stir flour into eggs, alternately with 2 cups milk, until fully incorporated. Beat 1/4 cup vegetable oil and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon into flour mixture. Refrigerate batter for at least 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Mix apples, sugar, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, and 2 tablespoons water in a pot.

  • Whisk cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl; pour into apple mixture.

  • Simmer apple mixture over medium heat, stirring often, until thickened, 8 to 10 minutes. Keep warm.

  • Whisk 1 1/2 tablespoons milk into chilled batter.

  • Heat about 1 teaspoon vegetable oil in a crepe or frying pan over medium heat. Pour about 1/3 cup batter into hot oil; tip and rotate the crepe pan until batter covers the entire area. Cook until edges begin curling away from the pan's sides, about 30 seconds; flip crepe and continue cooking until bottom is lightly golden, about 30 more seconds. Remove crepe from the pan, add more oil, and repeat with remaining batter.

  • Spoon apple filling into each crepe; fold crepe over filling and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 74.9mg; sodium 126.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/15/2022