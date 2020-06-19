Yummy Apple Cinnamon Crepes
My spin on the classic crepe. The apple crepe filling gives them a nice flavor; my family loves them!
I thought this recipe was excellent. It would be a very good item to prepare for a brunch or a hearty breakfast. Besides tasting great, it was easy to prepare. I followed the crepe batter recipe exactly as written. When I made the apple filling, I noticed that it got dry very quickly. Maybe I had the flame setting too high on my burner. Since I was worried about scorching the cinnamon and sugar, I decided to add some apple juice. I added 2/3 cup of apple juice. It thickened up nicely with the sugar, cinnamon, and cornstarch. At the end I decided to add 2 Tablespoons of butter. I highly recommend that you try this recipe. I love that it uses very common pantry ingredients. If you don't happen to have any apples at home, you could just spread some preserves or jam on these crepes. This apple recipe reminded me of apple pie. Thanks Dancing Cupcake for a very nice recipe that will impress anyone you serve it to. Enjoy!Read More
I used the apple filling part of the recipe, as I have my own crepe batter. TOO MUCH CINNAMON!!!! Not impressed. Had to rinse the apples, cook them a little more with some water and sugar, and mixed them with some dolce de leche (caramel mixture) to give them a better flavour.Read More
Very nice recipe. I did have to add more milk than the 1 1/2 T called for after the batter rested. It was pretty thick and I wanted the batter to be able to spread easily in that pan. These could be made ahead of time and assembled just prior to serving. A very pretty dish. Thanks.
I am 15 and I made these for my mom for Mother's Day. This was my first time making crepes and they turned out amazing! This is a noce and easy to follow recepie!
I used the recipe for the filling with the "Dessert Crepes" recipe for the actual crepe, so I can't say whether that "crepe" part of this recipe is good, but the filling was yummy. I made it with half red apples & half granny smith so it came out pretty sweet, but my group liked that. It was easy to make & hard to mess up given that I was only half paying attention while I was making it. I filled the crepes once with just the apples, which everyone liked, & then I made another batch where I put a little creamy peanut butter & some melted chocolate sauce on the crepe first, and then filled with the apple filling. That sounded gross to me at first, but it was actually really yummy if you like chocolate peanut buttery desserts.
Delicious. I even added some cream cheese to the apples for extra fatty yummyness.
Easy recipe that got great reviews from friends and family at our Christmas Eve Brunch. The filling was delicious. I let the crepe batter sit in the refrigerator overnight. I only used 1/4 cup batter per crepe for a 7 inch frying pan as the crepes were too thick with 1/3 cup. The crepes are time consuming but easy. I was baking cookies (from frozen homemade cookie dough) and preparing other recipes for the brunch while cooking the crepes so they didn't require full attention (great for an ADD cook!). I will make these again!
These were good. The only complaint was that there was way too much cinnamon in the filling. Easy enough to fix next time! The crepe recipe itself is one of the better ones I've used. Very good consistency and instructions. I did end up using much less oil in my non-stick crepe pans... I used the tsp called for in the pan when I made the 1st crepe and it was too much. Cooked the next 2 or 3 without adding any oil at all, and just added a drop per crepe after that. I found it easier to flip the crepes into a 2nd pan to cook the other side, which also allowed me to cook 2 crepes at once and save some time. These crepes are on the thicker side as crepes go, and we liked them that way, but it would be easy enough to thin the batter with a bit more milk to make them thinner if desired. Without thinning the batter, my yield was 11 crepes, but there was only enough filling for 7, and even these could have used a teeny bit more filling... so I will either increase the filling recipe or decrease the batter recipe next time to make them match up better.
Very yummy. Will make this again.
Great direction! I love it my crepes came out so good my kids love them and ate them cold so with some ice cream they will be a hit thank you so much for adding some taste to my life
The apples were very yummy! they took a very long time to cook though.
Substituted Raspberries for apples and left cinnamon out of sauce. Also reduced oil by 75%
My kids loved this!!! It was super easy to make!
Just made these for a late brunch. They are very good! I made 2 changes. I felt the crepes would be a little thick so I used a 1/4 cup of batter instead of a 1/3 cup. Also I found the amount of oil too much so I just gave the pan a spray of pam in between crepes. That kept the crepes from getting too oily. Other than that followed the recipe as written. Thanks!
This tasted good but the "crepes" turned out fluffier than a crepe (in my opinion). Hmm.. I'll have to try this again. Maybe I did something wrong..
dont like the batter but the topping is awesome
Great ????
Love the filling made me think of apple pie, I added extra water by tbsp to thin the sauce a bit, and used a French crepe recipe.
I just used this recipe for my grade 9 foods class and they loved it! I used the serving converter to 3 people so it would use one egg and it's perfect for 2 or 3 students! Thanks so much.
Way too much sugar! That's coming from someone with a serious sweet tooth. Flavor was good but I will reduce sugar by half at least and slightly reduce cinnamon next time I make it. I used 3 gala apples and 1 green. My apples were on the small side and the filling only made 5 crepes.
