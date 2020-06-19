Yummy Apple Cinnamon Crepes

These were good. The only complaint was that there was way too much cinnamon in the filling. Easy enough to fix next time! The crepe recipe itself is one of the better ones I've used. Very good consistency and instructions. I did end up using much less oil in my non-stick crepe pans... I used the tsp called for in the pan when I made the 1st crepe and it was too much. Cooked the next 2 or 3 without adding any oil at all, and just added a drop per crepe after that. I found it easier to flip the crepes into a 2nd pan to cook the other side, which also allowed me to cook 2 crepes at once and save some time. These crepes are on the thicker side as crepes go, and we liked them that way, but it would be easy enough to thin the batter with a bit more milk to make them thinner if desired. Without thinning the batter, my yield was 11 crepes, but there was only enough filling for 7, and even these could have used a teeny bit more filling... so I will either increase the filling recipe or decrease the batter recipe next time to make them match up better.