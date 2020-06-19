Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

My mother-in-law gave me this quick and easy recipe for the sweetest, tastiest corn cobs!

By heatherjane

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot about 3/4 full of water and bring to a boil. Stir in sugar and lemon juice, dissolving the sugar. Gently place ears of corn into boiling water, cover the pot, turn off the heat, and let the corn cook in the hot water until tender, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 1.1g; sodium 13.5mg. Full Nutrition
