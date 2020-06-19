Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob
My mother-in-law gave me this quick and easy recipe for the sweetest, tastiest corn cobs!
Have made it like this before. I like it. Leaving a 5 star to counteract the jerk that left a 1 star review because her husband's a diabetic. Reviewing recipes you can't eat and didn't make is a dick move. Get a life and quit making me do this.Read More
Didn't quite cook enough. I've found the corn needs to boil for a bit firstRead More
Outstanding! From now on, this is how I will be making corn on the cob... you can't taste the lemon juice or the sugar, but it adds a subtle sweetness and the corn doesn't get overcooked and chewy. Love it! UPDATE 2018: 6 years later, this is still the only way I will make corn on the cob - even my mom wanted my "secret" for great corn EVERY TIME.
Absolutely delicious, I did add a little milk to the water which I always do anyway.
SUMMER! I grew up in NW PA on a Dairy Farm where we grew a lot of COB; I've always cooked it the same way salted boiling water, add the corn, cover and remove from heat.i don't know what compelled me to check out ideas but I found 2 yours with lemon juice and sugar and another with vinegar and sugar..used 2 pots and lemon juice won hands down. The vinegar and sugar was better than my original method but after 30 years will ever use anything but sugar and lemon juice again. The leftover corn that I butter and wrap for easy microwave reheating stayed crisper and didn't have the mushy spots. Thanks for a great recipe !
I can't believe it but truly the best corn I've ever had. When I read the recipe and reviews I thought this is crazy, it can't make a difference to add sugar and lemon juice but it honestly did. It really brought out the flavor of the corn. And I also didn't believe that letting it sit for 10 minutes would thoroughly cook the corn but it did, perfectly. I would recommend when putting the corn in making sure the water comes back to a boil for a few seconds before turning it off to let it sit or you can keep it on the lowest lowest setting for the 10 min. I will be making corn this way from now on!!
Thank you Jamie! This helpful hint made it so easy. Perfect corn on the cob! Not mushy, very firm just like I wanted.
Loved it, loved it, loved it. Thank you Jamie. I like easy recipes that taste good and don't require a lot of ingredients or fuss. This was fabulous. Didn't change a thing.
I was nervous that I didnt have any milk to add to my water. I havent made corn on the cob since I married a man with lactose intolerance:) I was looking for a way to make the corn sweet and tender. It was perfect. I even had not so great corn to start with and this made it better! Thank you!
My hubby claims lemon juice ruins everything . . . you can usually count on me to overcook or undercook corn on the cob. I followed the recipe exactly (squeezing the fresh lemon juice in without notice). The results were amazing! Corn so sweet, tender, fresh and juicy! Hubby thought it was a hit! It's not my practice to keep secrets with strangers -- but Jamie's addition of lemon juice is a secret we'll share 4-ever!
Sweet and so easy...try it!
I didn't taste a difference
Made our corn crisp and the kids loved it!
So deliciously sweet and easy to make! Definitely making corn on the cob this way from now on! :)
I couldn't tell a difference from just boiling the corn in water as usual.
Loved this corn on the cob and how quick and simple it is to make. Thanks a bunch!
Excellent!
Easy basic recipe with a little something extra. Just what I was looking for, and the corn was cooked perfect.
Corn On the Cob is my favorite!! I've been using this method to make Fresh and Frozen corn on the cobb for as long as I have been cooking. (about 65years). This is how grandmother and mama made corn on the cob if it was not being roasted. Another hint the water should be at a full rolling boil and the corn at room temperature when it is introduced to the water. Never allow your corn to cook more than 10 minutes, it will become tough. The longer the cook time the tougher the corn will become. It has only to cook long enough to congeal the milk inside the kernels. Additionally, once the corn is cooked it will dry out and become tough if left unattended. If you have to keep the corn warm for a short period use a deep dish and 1/2 cup warm not hot water and 1/2 cup warm not hot whole milk, a generous tablespoon of BUTTER and a pinch of sugar. Cover and let stand in a barely warm oven. When ready to plate be sure to roll each ear in the water milk mixture to see that each piece is moist.
Easy. Simple. Delish! No need to change a thing!
Quick and easy it is, but I wished it had a complimentary herb to give it a bit of a kick. Anyone with suggestions?
The ONLY way I make corn on the cob now!
Excellent flavor!
don't know why this works, but every time we made corn on the cob like this (being out of season) it's been great!!
It was easy and delicious. It kept well - if you can't eat it in exactly 10 min.!
This was so good that i did not need to add butter or salt. Who would have guessed cooking it this way could make such a difference.
This is the best way to cook you corn. Fast and tender EVERYTIME. Thank you Jamie for showing me a different way. Love it........
This was so easy and it came out crisp and not mushy at all. I used frozen cut corn. I couldn't even taste the lemon juice. I thought it would make this bitter but all it did was make this fresh and crisp. Fabulous corn! Thanks for sharing your mother in law's great recipe.
Great way to make corn. Everyone loves it!
My family and I LOVE this corn on the cob recipe!! It is so simple, quick and delicious - my husband says his corn doesn't even need butter when I prepare it this way!
love it! perfectly sweetens the corn and doesn't turn it to mush. Will always boil corn like this from now on.
My kids and husband usually slather all the butter on their cobs. I had them try it without it first and they all enjoyed it. My corn cooked perfectly too. Thank you!
Delicious! The lemon juice really takes it up a notch, without making your corn taste at all like lemon.
Oh my goodness, this is the best tasting corn I have ever had in my almost 65 years of life!! My whole family loved it. Thanks so much for a simple but fantastic recipe.
Absolutely delicious! Corn was crispy and not mushy at all! A definite keeper. Thanks for posting!
I tried this recipe exactly and I got a subtle sweet flavor, I do not know if it was because I purchased sweet corn and/or combination of sugar in water, I will try this again with regular corn to see if there is a difference.
I cut the corn into halves and followed the instructions as it said. I wish it specified how much lemon juice and sugar to add. It was a little too bland for my liking. Next time I need to add more lemon juice/sugar and cook it a little longer.
Amazing! I have never liked corn as much as I did tonight. I added a little milk also
This was an excellent recipe - corn almost as good as my grandmother made!
This was the best corn on the cob, so tasty ?? Thank you Jamie's Sweet corn for this recipe, simple and easy!!!!
Perfect! My new and favorite way to make corn on the cob! Yum!
I was scared of the lemon juice but I went ahead and made it as directed. It came out perfect. Tastes like sweet corn, no strong lemon flavor. I didn't need to put the usual butter or salt on it. Perfect!
Perfect and easy!
Such a simple way to make corn. My five year old loved it and hes a major picky eater. Im currently making seconds based on the families request.
Quick and easy. Will definitely use this again! Crisp, sweet and so nice not to have overcooked food.
This was by far the best boiled corn we've ever had! The sugar and the lemon juice makes it so sweet and tender. Will be my go to for boiling corn. We also like to grill our corn.
Unbelievably delicious! From now on this is how I'll cook my corn on the cob! I read the other reviews about letting the water return to a boil before putting the lid and removing it from the heat. It worked great!! Thank you for a great recipe that is quick, easy, & delicious!
No Changes. It turned out delicious! Amazing how many people boil the out of corn for up to 45 min. I never did. I used to boil them for 10-15 min. But this new learned way is the best. I will always cook them this way. Tender, sweet and succulent. Thanks
OMG best corn ever cooked inside.
Great idea. I will do this in the future! I used only water and sugar. I used frozen corn on the cobs and I was happy with it all.
Made exactly as directed. Will always do this now.
Perfect! Especially with not knowing if the corn is great (living in a big city). Thanks!
I have cooked sweet corn with lemon juice and sugar for years. I found this recipe in a Betty Crocker cookbook. I had an uncle from Kansas who visited me one summer. I went out in my garden, picked some of my Peaches and Cream corn, shucked and removed the silk on the way into the house and dropped it into the already boiling water. He raved that was the best corn on the cob he had ever eaten, and he was a farmer who grew corn every year! Of course, cooking corn on the cob immediately after picking is the secret to extra-delicious corn.
I can only assume I had too much water for the sugar and lemon juice, but then the recipe doesn't specify how much water. This tasted absolutely no different from any other time I've boiled fresh sweet corn.
So easy. Never thought of adding lemon juice to the water. Family loved it
I love the tenderness of the corn without being overcooked.
The corn turned out OK....I think the quality of the corn I got was off, not the recipe...I'll try it again!
Exceptional. I make corn all the time. The lemon and sugar really enhanced the flavor.
Second time I have made corn this way... good!
Easy way to cook corn and results were great. Corn can be on hold while you're eating and then is ready when you are.
We love corn on the cob. To be honest, the addition of the sugar and lemon juice were very, very subtle.
This is how I'm making corn from now on!
I couldn’t tell any difference in the flavor, but it cooked perfectly.
Sweet, Crisp and Easy! Just like my in-laws make it!
The best corn on the cob we have ever had. The sugar adds sweetness and the Lemmon juice brings out the color.
You can get the same results by just putting the corn into boiling water and let boil for four minutes then taking it out.
This was perfect... I made it exactly as listed, but left it in the water a few extra minutes until my main course was ready; no longer than five extra minutes. It kept the corn hot, and the the kernels were still crisp, sweet, and delicious. No butter or anything else was needed. Unbelievably delicious! Thanks for this great recipe! I used farm stand corn, just picked today.
Perfect just the way the recipe states! So simple, so easy and yet the best tasting corn on the cob I've ever had.
Wow! I was really surprised. I was hesitant to add lemon juice feeling it was going to ruin everything but you couldn't taste it or smell it. The corn was perfect. Firm crisp ears of corn as if it was made by a pro. Being that I have never shut the water off previously I had fear that they wouldn't be cooked enough. I followed the advice of others and let the water come to a boiling. I then lowered it to simmer for three minutes then shut it off for five more minutes. Well satisfied!
BEST corn on the cob EVER. It left the kernels firm which is exactly how we like it (:
Didn't really notice much flavor but would try it again to see if it would come out differently.
My first time with fresh corn on the cob. Recipe is simple and fool proof. I would have never guessed the lemon juice part. Very good. Thank you!
Makes the perfect corn on the cob!
I don't know if it was the fresh farm corn or the recipe, but this was AMAZING!!
Whoa. 10 was WAY too long to cook fresh corn! It only needed about 4 minutes of boiling; anything more and it got mushy and mealy.
more sugar less water.
This sounded so weird, but also intriguing. I'm always up for something new. I did allow my corn to boil for about eight minutes before I removed the pot from the burner and covered it. My mom raved about the taste. I'm definitely doing this again.
So easy & absolutely wonderful.!!
I couldn't taste a difference, maybe the corn I buy is already very sweet! BUT...my boyfriend said he could taste a subtle difference and really, really liked it. I'll definitely try this again!
This was my first time making corn on the cob. This was super easy and it definitely made the corn taste sweet by adding the sugar and lemon! Loved it. :)
YUM! My husband automatically thought we were eating sweet corn, and he's not a big fan of corn in the first place. Great recipe.
Easy. Low energy usage (boil the water, add corn, cover, turn off heat). Pro Tip: if you find it isn't cooked, leave it longer or allow it to boil for 60 seconds first after adding corn, then turn off. Just make sure your sugar isn't bone char processed sugar and it's vegan. Yum. Been making it this way for years and have no interest in making it any other way (when boiling corn). Jamie's mother-in-law is sharp! Hope she's still your mother-in-law. :P
We loved it. The corn was sweet and tender even though it was bought several days ago. I can't wait to try it with freshly picked ears of corn. Definitely 2 thumps up. Thanks for the recipe, heatherjane. This is the only way I will make sweet corn from now on.
The lemon juice was a new tip for the corn and it is delicious. The instructions for cooking is just perfect! A great idea to turn off the heat and let it set for q minutes, it does not overcook that way and nice and tender.
So easy and it always turns out great!
Easy and yummy. My go-to recipe for corn on the cob.
Excellent! Popular with my family.
This was delicious! My 6 year old boy and I cooked it this evening, and we all LOVED it! My hubby was asking for seconds, lol! Thanks for the awesome recipe! Simple and very tasty!
Perfect every time!!!
No discernible taste difference from normal preparation.
Very good! Although we needed to let the corn sit in the water a bit longer.
Simple, quick, and delicious. :)
Whole family loves it. Normally we argue over how to cook corn on the cob with this recipe everyone was saying how delicious it was!
I've made this several times, I only registered here just now. I always use brown sugar. I like the idea of adding sugar and lemon juice, I just wanted to change it up a little bit with brown sugar instead of white. I don't know whether it makes a diffference, but this recipe always gives me crisp, juicy corn. Thank you
Hubby is very particular and he loved it!
Great recipe! I will never make corn any other way.
My corn turned out sweet with a slight tang from the lemon and it was incredible.
I followed the recipe but the corn needed to be cooked more as it was still too crisp so I had to heat it back up to boiling after 20 minutes and do it again. It turned out really good though.
I always use this recipe. My great aunt, a true homesteader has always used this recipe and she's 76 and has been farming her entire life. No changes needed. The recipe is perfect and a great way to add flavor and salvage a not so perfect crop.
