Lavender Lemonade with Hibiscus
This recipe was modified from that which I tried at a local restaurant. It was too bitter when I tried it there, so slight modifications were necessary. Hope you all enjoy this recipe.
Awesome. I used only 1 C sugar and limes from my treeRead More
Awesome. I used only 1 C sugar and limes from my tree
Way to watered out, I can barely taste the lemon, But when I added more lemon it turned out de-lish!
This is very refreshing. The sweet/tart ratio is spot on. The lavender is very strong. I made a second batch with grapefruit instead of lemon and halved the lavender amount. It was excellent. Thank you for the recipe.
wow. fantastic. I just used the hibiscus as I didnt have lavendar flowers, just foliage. right around 12 lemons would give you 1 1/2 c. I subbed in the last 1/2 cup with bottled lemon juice and it worked well. I put a lemon peel in with the hibiscus water to simmer and cooked only 5 minutes as hibiscus can get bitter quickly. instead of waiting for cool down, for the last 1c of cold 3c of the cold water, I subbed in ice and poured hot liquid over ice. In future I will triple (at least) batch and freeze some as ice cubes or in plastic water bottle to use in the pitcher to keep cold. Yum. Yum. Yum. Did I mention yum?
Everybody loved it!
I used about 1/4C of fresh lavender from our garden and made the tea with the hibiscus, before adding in 1/4C honey and 1C sugar while it was cooling. After adding the lemon juice, I just did water to taste as one of my pet peeves is a watery lemonade. Beautiful color and fragrance, with a wonderful taste. I will definitely do this again.
