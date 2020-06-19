Lavender Lemonade with Hibiscus

This recipe was modified from that which I tried at a local restaurant. It was too bitter when I tried it there, so slight modifications were necessary. Hope you all enjoy this recipe.

By BobbieLynn

Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Mix 3 cups water and lemon juice in a large pitcher. Refrigerate until chilled.

  • Bring remaining 3 cups water, sugar, lavender, and hibiscus petals to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Strain lavender and hibiscus from liquid and pour into pitcher with lemon water. Refrigerate until cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 35.3g; sodium 6.1mg. Full Nutrition
