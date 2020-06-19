Refreshing Summer Cucumber Lemonade

This is the most refreshing summer beverage you've ever tasted. It's unique in the way it infuses the flavors of fresh garden cucumbers, the tangy brightness of fresh lemons, and the lightness of an effervescent lemon-lime soda to create a delicious thirst quenching southern summer ade. Perfect when relaxing on your front porch swing on a warm summer night.
The lemon juice concentrate used in this recipe is NOT the frozen lemonade concentrate. It is the bottled liquid concetrate from real lemons. NO sugar added. It is a very refreshing and thirst quenching beverage.
The different ingredients in this recipe caught my eye and I had to try this. Much to my surprise, the immersion of flavors was astonishingly refreshing. To spice it up, try adding a shot of cucumber vodka and you have a nice cocktail for those warm summer nights. Thank you Alta.
This is REALLY close to 5 stars! I don't like using juice concentrates because they usually have High Fructose Corn Syrup, so instead I juiced more fresh lemon. The Sprite almost hides the cucumber too much. Tastes good and refreshing too! Made for Western Region Allstars Faceless Frenzy July 2012.
Due to some diet restrictions I made a few slight changes. I used diet sierra mist and splenda instead. It was a huge hit. I would highly recommend making in advance and allow to sit in the refrigerator to allow the flavors to meld. I did not buy enough I ran out it was such a huge hit
This was sooo delicious and super refreshing! All of my friends loved it even my husband who isn't a big fan of cucumbers. The flavors just work so well together. I will definitely be making this again! Thanks for the recipe!
i just made this! it is really refreshing. the cucumber slices add a sweet and cool flavor. i had to double the ingredients because i have a big pitcher :) and i used sparkling water with lime instead of soda. one cool thing i noticed while mixing, if you add sugar to the finished product (some people like it sweet!) it fizzles like a science experiment
