Refreshing Summer Cucumber Lemonade

This is the most refreshing summer beverage you've ever tasted. It's unique in the way it infuses the flavors of fresh garden cucumbers, the tangy brightness of fresh lemons, and the lightness of an effervescent lemon-lime soda to create a delicious thirst quenching southern summer ade. Perfect when relaxing on your front porch swing on a warm summer night.

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir hot water and sugar together in a large pitcher until sugar is dissolved. Stir in lemon juice concentrate, lemon juice, and sliced cucumbers. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until ready to serve.

  • Pour lemon-lime soda into pitcher. Serve lemonade over ice and garnished with lemon slices and halved cucumber slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 30.1mg. Full Nutrition
