Easy Brazilian Lemonade
This drink is SOO good!
We own a resort in Zanzibar Tanzania.Have 27 lime trees on the grounds.Needless to say we are using our homemade limeade for welcome drinks for the guests on arrival.I have just tested this and it's truly wonderful! Our limes are small and strong,so we juice them first,make the limeade then blend it with condensed milk! So thrilled to have come across this!Read More
Four thumbs down at our house. We did not like this.Read More
Not sure why this is called "lemonade" when it has no lemons in it, but who cares, it tastes good. Easily could be converted to an adult cocktail just by subbing some of the water with rum. Either way, it's a nice beverage (and easy, too!).
Who knew a few ingredients could make something so spectacular? This drink is sweet, tart, creamy and refreshing! My daughter made this for an international foods day at her school and the pitcher came back empty. FYI- we didn't have fresh limes so we substituted 2 tablespoons of bottled lime juice (per lime) and mixed everything up in a pitcher.
This is an amazing recipe. I am not familiar with Brazilian anything so I made this twice, once peeling the limes and the other time leaving them whole (but cutting off the ends). A note to those confused: DON'T PEEL YOUR LIMES!
Love this!
This is so delicious and a nice change from a regular lemonade!
Didn't change a thing, except you could maybe cut down on the sugar just a tad bit. Don't think twice and make this drink! I know y'all will absolutely love it.
Very refreshing! I used my Blendtec, which is so powerful that there were not even any bits to sieve out! But, I think that also made it slightly bitter.
Loved these! Drank them down by the lake, will do the same again tonight.
LOVE THIS!!!! INSTANTLY MAKES ME IMAGINE BEING ON AN ISLAND RELAXING. THIS IS REALLY GOOD. Used 4 TBS. Bottled lime juice in exchange for 2 limes. THANKS FOR SHARING THIS!
Love it!! This recipe is a keeper! I’m going to make this in Ramadan to open our fast with!
This is delicious
I made it and everyone loved it, has anyone tried it with oranges, or lemons?
Delicious! Everyone loved it!
Amazing! I added about a 1/2 more water to mellow it out a bit. Can't wait to add a little rum to it...
This drink is not only incredibly easy to make, but very refreshing. I added an extra lime and reduced the sugar just a bit the 2nd time around, but this drink was a huge hit with our guests.
I made this for my little bros bday when my fam came up. they all tried it and loved it! the only thing it need is more sugar
Simple & easy!
What a great summer beverage!
The recipe is bliss! I usually don't review recipes, but this was a must. The only variation I suggest is to double it, because you'll want more.
Awesome sweet sour creamy goodness! Made it for "girls nite" and added vodka. Yum!
different! delicious and refreshing
July is filled with birthday, I like to try new limonade... This one comes out of the lot. A successfull beginning of afternoon! Before tonight's party......
Lemonade! Brazilian style yummy!
