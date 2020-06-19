Easy Brazilian Lemonade

This drink is SOO good!

By Ashley Bluth

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings: 3
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Wash limes thoroughly. Cut ends off and discard, then slice into about 8 pieces.

  • Place limes, water, sugar, and sweetened condensed milk in a blender. Pulse 5 times. Strain mixture through a sieve into a large pitcher. Serve over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 6.4mg; sodium 32mg. Full Nutrition
