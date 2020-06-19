Hibiscus Sangria

I'm a big fan of sangrias and was experimenting with edible flowers. The tangy flavor of hibiscus blends very well with the sweet wine and fruit flavors in this drink! I love to eat the fruit in sangria, so the fruit to liquid ratio in this recipe is high. Feel free to reduce the fruit if you'd prefer!

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
additional:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 25 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water, hibiscus petals, honey, cinnamon sticks, and cardamom to a boil in a large pot. Remove from heat and allow to steep for 1 hour; strain. Stir wine, brandy, brown sugar, elderflower syrup, and triple sec into strained hibiscus water until sugar is dissolved. Add pineapple, apples, strawberries, oranges, and lemon. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 10.7mg. Full Nutrition
