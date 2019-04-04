Avocado Blueberry Smoothie

4.2
26 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 7
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

It's not GREEN, so my kids love it! No sweetener needed; the blueberries do the trick. Very delicious and nutritious! If you use fresh blueberries, you may want to add ice but frozen blueberries makes it the perfect consistency.

Recipe by allie888

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 smoothie
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend blueberries, yogurt, almond milk, water, and avocado in a blender until smooth.

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 10.1mg; sodium 206.2mg. Full Nutrition
