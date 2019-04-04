Avocado Blueberry Smoothie

It's not GREEN, so my kids love it! No sweetener needed; the blueberries do the trick. Very delicious and nutritious! If you use fresh blueberries, you may want to add ice but frozen blueberries makes it the perfect consistency.
Easy peasy, but very very tart. I used fresh that I froze instead of purchasing frozen store bought. But it was extremely tart with the greek yogurt, that it made my tongue really dry and made me grab for some water to put the moisture back in my mouth. You can't taste the avocado but you can taste the yogurt above the blueberries. It totally needs a sweetener. My health nut kiddo didn't like it. As she would normally. Possibly the greek yogurt needs to be flavored and you need to add a sweetener to take the tartiness right out of the smoothie.
Easy peasy, but very very tart. I used fresh that I froze instead of purchasing frozen store bought. But it was extremely tart with the greek yogurt, that it made my tongue really dry and made me grab for some water to put the moisture back in my mouth. You can't taste the avocado but you can taste the yogurt above the blueberries. It totally needs a sweetener. My health nut kiddo didn't like it. As she would normally. Possibly the greek yogurt needs to be flavored and you need to add a sweetener to take the tartiness right out of the smoothie.
Soooo I was looking for "green" smoothie ideas and ran across this one. Now I totally altered it, but I appreciate the post because it inspired me. So I did a full medium sized avocado, unsweetened vanilla almond milk, and vanilla greek yogurt, and instead of water I used 100% Ocean Spray juice blend of cranberry, blueberry, & blackberry (no sugar added). The consistency is nice and smooth, and the color is a nice bright purple and the avocado is flavor is masked by the blueberries and yogurt.
5.4.16 I used fresh blueberries, skipped the water, and added some crushed ice. The avocado gave this a super creamy texture. These days, I like things less sweet, but I could have used some extra sweetness in this smoothie, maybe a little honey. I think vanilla Greek yogurt (my usual choice for smoothies) would greatly improve the flavor of this smoothie. I added a bit of vanilla, and I thought that boosted the flavor a little. Regardless, it still was good!
I added a little lemonade in place of half of the water and doubled the avocado. No sense in leaving a half an avocado in my fridge to brown! I also added some agave nectar based on the reviews. I loved it with the modifications!
This is definitely more of a breakfast type smoothie. It has almost no sweet flavor other than the blueberries. I followed the recipe exactly, except I had a 1/2 an avocado left about to expire. So, I just used the whole half. It gave the smoothie a silky like texture. It was a filling meal replacement and worked fine for me. Not something I would recommend, as a blueberry smoothie, for a beginner smoothie drinker though. Might be better with vanilla or a sweet yogurt and a couple of ice cubes. As is, I rate this about 3.5 stars.
It was way to tart so next time I made it I added non fat blueberry yogurt instead of the greek and just a little splash of naturally sweetened pineapple juice and it made it just sweet enough Just beware of the stuff with all that sugar in it made from concentrate :P oh and I added some water cuz it was a little too thick for me but just my preference :)
My 16 mo old slurped this up, so it gets points for baby friendly! However, I used regular blueberry yogurt instead of plain Greek. I thought it still needed a sweetener, but DD didn't seem to mind. I really don't think I'd like this with plain yogurt. Also, I like the ideas of using juice instead of water, or I even thought about using ice instead. I really like the idea of using blueberries and avocado, and I'll do that again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.