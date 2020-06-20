Watermelon Mango Ice Pops

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a recipe that I came up with for a fun summer treat for my kids! You could add sugar or honey to this to make it sweeter.

By ginadewitt

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend watermelon, mango chunks, raspberries, and lemon juice in a blender until smooth; pour into ice pop molds and insert handles or sticks.

    Advertisement

  • Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 1.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MariaTheSoaper
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2012
The combination of watermelon and raspberry with the mango created a weird flavor. Could have been the watermelon & raspberry but maybe removing the lemon juice since both raspberry and mango both have a hint of "tangy-ness" might fix the "off" flavor. Will try this one again with just a hint of stevia powder to bring additional sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(3)
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MariaTheSoaper
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2012
The combination of watermelon and raspberry with the mango created a weird flavor. Could have been the watermelon & raspberry but maybe removing the lemon juice since both raspberry and mango both have a hint of "tangy-ness" might fix the "off" flavor. Will try this one again with just a hint of stevia powder to bring additional sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(3)
sally
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2017
Love it Read More
amilversted
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2021
DElicious absolutly one of the best Ice pops I've ever had Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022