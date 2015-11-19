Fresh Corn and Zucchini Pancakes

I thought these were amazingly good but gave them 4 stars for the following reason. I made them and cooked a cpl to see how they tasted but they were bland and in need of seasoning. I added about another 1/3 cup of fresh parmesan 1/2 tsp season salt 1/2 tsp lemon pepper & 1/2 tsp garlic powder With these changes they were awesome.
Ingredients list says "baking powder"; instructions says "baking soda". I'm assuming its the first. Will try it and adjust stars accordingly.
I think this is a very good use of the season's harvest. Upon another person's suggestion I added 1/2 tsp. each of salt pepper and garlic powder. They were quite tasty! I did spread out the 1/3 cup of batter each time I placed it on the griddle so as to assure even cooking of the vegetables. Mine didn't look as puffy as the picture above but I knew they would be done. Important for my children!
great recipe did add salt and added scallions
Good stuff! I forgot the butter but that didn't seem to matter. I used some corn meal in place of some of the flour. Used only about a fourth cup of corn just my ptAnd I'd recommend adding garlic salt and pepper to the batter to taste.
These were hearty and delicious and they were our entire dinner. Recipe made 10 pancakes and my husband and I only ate 6 and were stuffed. I used one yellow summer squash (instead of zucchini) about 8 or 9 inches. I cut it in half lengthwise and scooped out the seeds. I grated it with the largest grate in my set - about 1/4 inch diameter. I think the size of the grate made my pancakes "meatier" and more satisfying. I did not peel it. One ear of corn did not get me enough for the recipe but 2 was too much but I used it anyway. The corn is the only sweetness in the recipe so try for the best tasting sweetest corn you can find. I was lucky to have that on hand and it made all the difference in the final product. I was out of milk but had buttermilk on hand. It worked out just fine. Also I recommend freshly shredded Parmesan cheese not the grated stuff in the shaker containers. I think that applesauce would have been a nice condiment with them but I did not have any. There was plenty of flavor all by themselves. I will definitely make this recipe again.
I made waffles from the batter and served it with chicken and bbq sauce. It was awesome!!
I love these. I really love potato pancakes but am trying to keep the carbs down. Next time I will try to cut the flour some and add more veggies possibly diced red pepper. all in all great recipe.