Fresh Corn and Zucchini Pancakes

I think this is a very good use of the season's harvest. Upon another person's suggestion I added 1/2 tsp. each of salt pepper and garlic powder. They were quite tasty! I did spread out the 1/3 cup of batter each time I placed it on the griddle so as to assure even cooking of the vegetables. Mine didn't look as puffy as the picture above but I knew they would be done. Important for my children!

Rating: 5 stars

These were hearty and delicious and they were our entire dinner. Recipe made 10 pancakes and my husband and I only ate 6 and were stuffed. I used one yellow summer squash (instead of zucchini) about 8 or 9 inches. I cut it in half lengthwise and scooped out the seeds. I grated it with the largest grate in my set - about 1/4 inch diameter. I think the size of the grate made my pancakes "meatier" and more satisfying. I did not peel it. One ear of corn did not get me enough for the recipe but 2 was too much but I used it anyway. The corn is the only sweetness in the recipe so try for the best tasting sweetest corn you can find. I was lucky to have that on hand and it made all the difference in the final product. I was out of milk but had buttermilk on hand. It worked out just fine. Also I recommend freshly shredded Parmesan cheese not the grated stuff in the shaker containers. I think that applesauce would have been a nice condiment with them but I did not have any. There was plenty of flavor all by themselves. I will definitely make this recipe again.