Fresh Corn and Zucchini Pancakes

Rating: 4.1 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Fluffy pancakes that use fresh corn, zucchini, and Parmesan cheese.

By marylou

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine zucchini, corn, onion, and Parmesan cheese in a large bowl. Whisk flour, baking powder, milk, eggs, and melted butter in a separate bowl until moistened; pour batter over zucchini mixture. Stir until mixed.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a griddle or skillet over medium-high heat. Drop 1/3 cup portions of the zucchini batter onto the griddle; pan-fry until browned, about 5 minutes on each side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 11g; cholesterol 80.2mg; sodium 228.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Dee Stillwell
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2012
I thought these were amazingly good but gave them 4 stars for the following reason. I made them and cooked a cpl to see how they tasted but they were bland and in need of seasoning. I added about another 1/3 cup of fresh parmesan 1/2 tsp season salt 1/2 tsp lemon pepper & 1/2 tsp garlic powder With these changes they were awesome. Read More
Most helpful critical review

fisherwoman
Rating: 1 stars
05/17/2012
Ingredients list says "baking powder"; instructions says "baking soda". I'm assuming its the first. Will try it and adjust stars accordingly. Read More
Reviews:
Laura
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2013
I think this is a very good use of the season's harvest. Upon another person's suggestion I added 1/2 tsp. each of salt pepper and garlic powder. They were quite tasty! I did spread out the 1/3 cup of batter each time I placed it on the griddle so as to assure even cooking of the vegetables. Mine didn't look as puffy as the picture above but I knew they would be done. Important for my children! Read More
Fcrstuff
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2013
great recipe did add salt and added scallions Read More
Mama Tibbs
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2014
Good stuff! I forgot the butter but that didn't seem to matter. I used some corn meal in place of some of the flour. Used only about a fourth cup of corn just my ptAnd I'd recommend adding garlic salt and pepper to the batter to taste. Read More
Sue
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2019
We loved them! Read More
PumpkinPicker
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2017
These were hearty and delicious and they were our entire dinner. Recipe made 10 pancakes and my husband and I only ate 6 and were stuffed. I used one yellow summer squash (instead of zucchini) about 8 or 9 inches. I cut it in half lengthwise and scooped out the seeds. I grated it with the largest grate in my set - about 1/4 inch diameter. I think the size of the grate made my pancakes "meatier" and more satisfying. I did not peel it. One ear of corn did not get me enough for the recipe but 2 was too much but I used it anyway. The corn is the only sweetness in the recipe so try for the best tasting sweetest corn you can find. I was lucky to have that on hand and it made all the difference in the final product. I was out of milk but had buttermilk on hand. It worked out just fine. Also I recommend freshly shredded Parmesan cheese not the grated stuff in the shaker containers. I think that applesauce would have been a nice condiment with them but I did not have any. There was plenty of flavor all by themselves. I will definitely make this recipe again. Read More
Greg Bickett
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2020
I made waffles from the batter and served it with chicken and bbq sauce. It was awesome!! Read More
Judi Vangels
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2016
I love these. I really love potato pancakes but am trying to keep the carbs down. Next time I will try to cut the flour some and add more veggies possibly diced red pepper. all in all great recipe. Read More
